Commencal Welcomes Conor MacFarlane

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Photo Credit: @camillarutherford_photography

Conor MacFarlane has made a name for himself in the freeride MTB world. Accustomed to events such as Red Bull Rampage, Crankworx and The Fest Series, he is known for going big in his own unique style!Born in Scotland to an Irish mother and a Kiwi father, he quickly returned to Queenstown NZ where he still lives today. It was here, at SkyLine Queenstown, that he learned to ride and progress.Quickly attracted more towards DH and Dirt, which he considers to be the most fun, our paths could only cross. We are excited to share a new stage in his career with him!