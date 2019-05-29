PRESS RELEASES

Commencal Welcomes Conor MacFarlane

May 29, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Conor MacFarlane has made a name for himself in the freeride MTB world. Accustomed to events such as Red Bull Rampage, Crankworx and The Fest Series, he is known for going big in his own unique style!

Born in Scotland to an Irish mother and a Kiwi father, he quickly returned to Queenstown NZ where he still lives today. It was here, at SkyLine Queenstown, that he learned to ride and progress.

Quickly attracted more towards DH and Dirt, which he considers to be the most fun, our paths could only cross. We are excited to share a new stage in his career with him!

Photo Credit: @camillarutherford_photography




MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
108422 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
71532 views
Aaron Gwin Comments on Injured Ankle, Broken Cranks, & More
69116 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
63646 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
52198 views
First Ride: Pivot's XC Race Ready 2020 Mach 4 SL
47536 views
Spotted: New Trek XC Bike? - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
42308 views
Staff Rides: Daniel Sapp's Yeti SB130
39833 views

7 Comments

  • + 7
 commencal looking like it has an insane team this year, dj brand and connor mcfarlane. nutty!
  • + 8
 (whispers) kyle straight
  • + 1
 Man does he swap brands a lot . Isn't this his third in four years? What's (not) surprising is how great of a rider he is on all three!
  • + 2
 good Choice !
  • + 1
 The furious looks great with the marzocchi gear.
  • + 2
 No welcome video!?
  • + 1
 Excellent.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026797
Mobile Version of Website