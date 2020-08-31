Welcome to Across The Pond Beaver 2020, Another Pinkbike Virtual Trade Show

Aug 31, 2020
by Brian Park  


When we launched Pond Beaver this spring, the response from readers and the industry was incredible. So when Eurobike got pushed back to November due to Coronavirus, we knew we wanted to do another virtual trade show in September. We're creatures of habit, and no fall trade show just seems weird.

While we're disappointed not to be eating too many carbs while struggling with Friedrichshafen wifi, we're not going to let it stop us from checking out all the new stuff being released for 2021.

Instead, thanks to the postal service and a lot of product presentations, we present to you Across The Pond Beaver 2020, a vaguely European virtual trade show. We'll be taking a look at all the new stuff and doing our usual show coverage—first looks, randoms, videos, etc., but from the comfort and safety of home.


Apparently these people know more than me and were packed in to hear the mystery man speak.
Endless rows of gleaming white booths. You know, virtually.

There's no substitute for the real thing...
Once you get through the que the food is well very German.
So many carbs.


Yep, it won't be a substitute for the real thing, but there are some positives: not finding out what 3 packs of Haribo does to Levy's digestive tract, no struggles for Dan Sapp to find gluten-free food in Deutschland, and no Eurobike Fashion Show... We'll probably still do another "Pets of Pond Beaver" though.

Over the next few weeks you'll see a ton of new bikes, suspension, and gear from Across The Pond Beaver, starting tomorrow. We've got fresh goods from a ton of brands, including Nukeproof, Leatt, Trek, GT, Commencal, Shimano, Rocky Mountain, Fox, and many more!


Thanks for keeping the Euro in Eurobike.
We should probably make Levy recreate the Eurobike Fashion Show. For authenticity.


Here's to never having to do this again. Across The Pond Beaver 2020!

Regions in Article
Friedrichshafen

Posted In:
Industry News Reviews and Tech Across The Pond Beaver 2020 First Looks Eurobike


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
77931 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
59687 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
57905 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
51439 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
49960 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
49212 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Efficiency Test
40491 views
The 3 Best Steerer Tube Tools Ridden & Rated - OneUp EDC vs Specialized SWAT vs Bontrager BITS
37052 views

6 Comments

  • 8 5
 Do they call it beaver over there?
  • 23 0
 I don't know, but they otter.
  • 2 1
 @endlessblockades: don't listen to him, he's lion
  • 1 0
 "We should probably make Levy recreate the Eurobike Fashion Show. For authenticity."

Should? Probably?

Most definitely.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010624
Mobile Version of Website