Welcome to Across The Pond Beaver 2020, Another Pinkbike Virtual Trade Show

When we launched Pond Beaver
this spring, the response from readers and the industry was incredible. So when Eurobike got pushed back to November due to Coronavirus, we knew we wanted to do another virtual trade show in September. We're creatures of habit, and no fall trade show just seems weird.
While we're disappointed not to be eating too many carbs while struggling with Friedrichshafen wifi, we're not going to let it stop us from checking out all the new stuff being released for 2021.
Instead, thanks to the postal service and a lot of product presentations, we present to you Across The Pond Beaver 2020
, a vaguely European virtual trade show. We'll be taking a look at all the new stuff and doing our usual show coverage—first looks, randoms, videos, etc., but from the comfort and safety of home.
Yep, it won't be a substitute for the real thing, but there are some positives: not finding out what 3 packs of Haribo does to Levy's digestive tract, no struggles for Dan Sapp to find gluten-free food in Deutschland, and no Eurobike Fashion Show
... We'll probably still do another "Pets of Pond Beaver" though.
Over the next few weeks you'll see a ton of new bikes, suspension, and gear from Across The Pond Beaver, starting tomorrow. We've got fresh goods from a ton of brands, including Nukeproof, Leatt, Trek, GT, Commencal, Shimano, Rocky Mountain, Fox, and many more!
Here's to never having to do this again. Across The Pond Beaver 2020!
