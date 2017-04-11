USER GENERATED

Welcome To Nocturnal Sessions

Apr 11, 2017
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  
You can't always ride the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, but you can always ride it in your mind. Welcome to Nocturnal Sessions.

Nocturnal Sessions

The Bike Park isn't open yet. But don't let that stop you from taking a lap down your favourite run in preparation for opening day. So plug in your headphones, close your eyes, and ride along in your mind while three of Whistler's finest take you on a guided visualization of the park. And remember, it isn't Remi, Chris or Miranda riding, it's you.

Remi Gauvin - Dirt Merchant

Nocturnal Sessions - Remi Gauvin

by WhistlerMountainBikePark



Miranda Miller - Funshine Rolly Drops - Smoke and Mirrors - Blueseum

Nocturnal Sessions - Miranda Miller

by WhistlerMountainBikePark



Chris Kovarik - Schleyer

Nocturnal Sessions - Chris Kovarik

by WhistlerMountainBikePark



Thank you for listening to Nocturnal Sessions. Keep riding in your mind until opening day on May 19. And until then, SLEEP LATER.

Images for the Whistler Bike Park opening weekend video article - 2016

Need your pass to a sleepless summer?

Early Bird Sale is on Now Until May 21

Unlimited Season Pass
- Early Bird Rate - $639, Regular Rate - $750
- Unlimited riding from May 19 – October 9, 2017
- BONUS OFFERS if you purchase by May 21:
- Bring-A-Friend ticket
- Top Of The World ticket
10 Day Pass
- Early Bird Rate - $430, Regular Rate - $490
- Any ten full days valid from May 19 – October 9, 2017
- BONUS OFFERS if you purchase by May 21:
- Bring-A-Friend ticket

5 Day Pass
- Early Bird Rate - $269, Regular Rate - $305
- Any 5 full days valid from May 19 – October 9, 2017
- BONUS OFFER if you purchase by May 22:
- Bring-A-Friend ticket
Twilight Season Pass
- Early Bird Rate - $259, Regular Season - $289
- Ride any day from 4:30pm to close for the entire season
- BONUS OFFER if you purchase by May 22:
- Bring-A-Friend ticket

Top of the World One Lap / Day
- Early Bird Rate - $259, Regular Season - $289
- One lap per day to the highest point available in the Bike Park
- BONUS OFFER if you purchase by May 22:
- Bring-A-Friend ticket

BUY YOUR PASS

For more details on single day tickets including Top Of The World tickets, click here.

Dates of Operation

Fitzsimmons Express: May 19 - October 9
Creekside Gondola: June 17 - September 17
Garbanzo Express: June 17 - October 9
Peak Express: June 24 - September 17

*Dates subject to change pending weather.
For all other Bike Park information, check out bike.whistlerblackcomb.com / @WhistlerMountainBikePark

#RideNowSleepLater
WMBP 2017

MENTIONS: @WhistlerMountainBikePark


8 Comments

  • + 4
 "i think she jumped a mountain cat, or it could have been a baby bear" my god these are gold
  • + 4
 This is so perfectly stupid- all of this is gold.
  • + 3
 What? What is this? What did they smoke?
  • + 1
 There is a typo for the 10 day pass - it's not unlimited riding, it's ten days. They must have copy-pasted and forgot to change the details.
  • + 2
 if these involved eBikes they could be called Nocturnal eMissions
  • + 1
 That my friend is called a wet dream
  • + 1
 Do I still get a bonus day on the 5 day pass if I show up in the first 30 days?
  • + 1
 Never have I found a dude's voice so enjoyable to masturbate to.

