You can't always ride the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, but you can always ride it in your mind. Welcome to Nocturnal Sessions.







The Bike Park isn't open yet. But don't let that stop you from taking a lap down your favourite run in preparation for opening day. So plug in your headphones, close your eyes, and ride along in your mind while three of Whistler's finest take you on a guided visualization of the park. And remember, it isn't Remi, Chris or Miranda riding, it's you.



Remi Gauvin - Dirt Merchant









Miranda Miller - Funshine Rolly Drops - Smoke and Mirrors - Blueseum









Chris Kovarik - Schleyer









Thank you for listening to Nocturnal Sessions. Keep riding in your mind until opening day on May 19. And until then, SLEEP LATER.





Need your pass to a sleepless summer?



Early Bird Sale is on Now Until May 21



Unlimited Season Pass

- Early Bird Rate - $639, Regular Rate - $750

- Unlimited riding from May 19 – October 9, 2017

- BONUS OFFERS if you purchase by May 21:

- Bring-A-Friend ticket

- Top Of The World ticket

10 Day Pass

- Early Bird Rate - $430, Regular Rate - $490

- Any ten full days valid from May 19 – October 9, 2017

- BONUS OFFERS if you purchase by May 21:

- Bring-A-Friend ticket







5 Day Pass

- Early Bird Rate - $269, Regular Rate - $305

- Any 5 full days valid from May 19 – October 9, 2017

- BONUS OFFER if you purchase by May 22:

- Bring-A-Friend ticket

Twilight Season Pass

- Early Bird Rate - $259, Regular Season - $289

- Ride any day from 4:30pm to close for the entire season

- BONUS OFFER if you purchase by May 22:

- Bring-A-Friend ticket

