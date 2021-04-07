Welcome to Pond Beaver 2021: Pinkbike's Virtual Trade Show is Back

Apr 7, 2021
by Brian Park  

Well, I was hoping I wouldn't have to write this one. Despite bike media saltiness about trade shows, we love heading down to the annual Sea Otter trade show in Monterey, California. Well, most of us anyway, I'll let you guess which of the Mikes complains every time. But for a second year in a row, the event isn't happening for obvious reasons.

Look at us, so full of naive hope and joy.
The tents are still in storage...


Fingers crossed for 2022, but in the meantime, there's still a bunch of new stuff coming out. So through the magic of the internet and the postal service, we're putting on another virtual trade show: Pond Beaver 2021.

We'll be taking a look at all the new tech and doing our usual show coverage—first looks, randoms, videos, etc., but we'll be doing it from the comfort and safety of home. In order to recreate the experience as accurately as possible, I'm going to make sure I've got a sunburn, a hangover, and dust in my eyes at all times.

Most importantly, we'll be doing another Pets of Pond Beaver.


Photo by Trevor Lyden
Mike Kazimer is an expert in Zoom, Slack, FaceTime, Hangouts, Messenger, Skype, Teams, and GoToMeeting. Ugh.


Over the next few weeks you'll see a ton of new bikes, suspension, and gear from Pond Beaver, starting tomorrow. We've got fresh goods from a ton of brands, including Trek, Fox Factory, NS Bikes, Dakine, Ion, Niner, Race Face, Lezyne, and many more!

Posted In:
Industry News Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021


3 Comments

  • 6 0
 Where is Levy?
  • 3 0
 The way sales are going, there’s no point to the traditional trade show model. Give all the employees an extra week of vacation instead.
  • 1 0
 We want Levy back!

