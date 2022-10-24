Welcome to Tech Week 2023 - Another Pinkbike Virtual Tradeshow

Oct 24, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Late fall used to mean one thing for bike nerds – Interbike. For years, shop owners and a few lucky employees along with hordes of journalists would descend upon Las Vegas, Nevada, in order to check out the latest and greatest cycling paraphernalia inside a giant conference hall, typically while nursing wicked hangovers or wounds caused by the jagged rocks at Bootleg Canyon. Things started to fizzle when Interbike moved to Reno in 2018, and despite rumors about its return the tradeshow hasn't officially resurfaced.

While Interbike may be dead, that doesn't mean there aren't any new products worth checking out right now – far from it. If anything, the supply chain turmoil of the last two years has caused launch dates to shift, which means there are more bikes and products being released at the end of the year than usual.

Interbike 2017
Virtual tradeshows are super convenient, but they do reduce the number of chances to encounter truly wild contraptions and their inventors.
Don't worry, we haven't included a bib short fashion show...maybe next time.

That brings us to Tech Week 2023, a virtual tradeshow where we'll be showcasing the new components, clothing, tools, and bikes that are being released in the near future from brands including Focus, Canyon, Giro, Smith, Hayes, Tubolito, Ministry Cycles, and many more. The best part is, you can enjoy all the coverage from the comfort of your home. So sit back, relax, and enjoy Tech Week 2023.

On top of all the content from Tech Week, we also have two more Field Tests on the way in the near future, a downcountry edition filmed in Quebec, and a trail bike version filmed in Whistler. Needless to say, there won't be any shortage of mountain bike tech content to occupy the time when you can't actually be out riding.



