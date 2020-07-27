Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition

WELCOME TO THE 2020 PINKBIKE XC FIELD TEST 9 cross-country and down-country bikes ridden and rated

Words by Mike Levy, photography by Margus Riga

The latest generation of cross-country bikes are still all about crushing the climbs, but they should also be far more capable on the way back down. We tested nine examples to find out if that's true.

There was a lot of this... But plenty of this as well.

4 Cross-Country Race Bikes

Trek Supercaliber 9.9

• Travel: 60mm rear, 100mm front

• 29" wheels

• 69° head-tube angle

• Reach: 440mm (medium)

• Weight: 21.5lb

• $9,499 USD Canyon Lux CF SLX 9.0 Team

• Travel: 100mm rear, 100mm front

• 29" wheels

• 70° head-tube angle

• Reach: 435mm (medium)

• Weight: 22.5lb

• $6,999 USD

Specialized Epic S-Works

• Travel: 100mm rear, 100mm front

• 29" wheels

• 67.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 445mm (medium)

• Weight: 21.21lb

• $11,525 USD Cannondale Scalpel Hi-MOD Ultimate

• Travel: 100mm rear, 100mm front

• 29" wheels

• 68° head-tube angle

• Reach: 435mm (medium)

• Weight: 21.97lb

• $12,000 USD

5 Down-Country Bikes

Specialized Epic EVO S-Works

• Travel: 110mm rear, 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 460mm (large)

• Weight: 21.88lb

• $11,525 USD Transition Spur X01

• Travel: 120mm rear, 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66° head-tube angle

• Reach: 480mm (large)

• Weight: 24.74lb

• $5,999 USD

Yeti SB115 T2

• Travel: 115mm rear, 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 67.6° head-tube angle

• Reach: 450mm (large)

• Weight: 27.17lb

• $6,900 USD Revel Ranger X01

• Travel: 115mm rear, 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 67.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 473mm (large)

• Weight: 26.23lb

• $7,199 USD

Cannondale Scalpel SE1

• Travel: 120mm rear, 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 68° head-tube angle

• Reach: 450mm (large)

• Weight: 25.27lb

• $5,500 USD

How We Tested

You know, just your average cross-country terrain here in southwestern BC.

Which way to the start line?!

Sarah Moore

Height: 5'7" / 170cm

Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg

Notes: Content manager, too fast to be so nice

Height: 5'10" / 178 cm

Weight: 155 lb / 70.3 kg

Notes: Tech editor, gas station snack connoisseur

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.