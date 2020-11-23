Welcome to the 2021 Field Test: Trail & Enduro Bikes

WELCOME TO THE 2021 PINKBIKE FIELD TEST 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Ridden and Rated

Words by Mike Levy, photography by Tom Richards

The 2021 Field Test includes ten of the newest, most interesting trail and enduro bikes, all of which saw countless laps against the clock.

The Field Test Bikes

5 Trail Bikes

Many brands don't just have slightly different takes on what a trail bike should be, they also offer different variants that dial-up certain traits, almost always at the expense of others.



For our purposes, rear-wheel-travel was capped at 140mm, and forks needed to have 160mm or less. We also wanted to include a spectrum of intentions, from classic trail bike vibes to new-school capability.



With its 130mm of dw link-controlled suspension, Ibis' fourth-generation Mojo filled the role as a sporty trail bike, and it also served as a direct competitor to Specialized's all-new, 130mm-travel Stumpjumper. In case you haven't heard yet, it's ditched Horst Link suspension for the first time in ever and is an entirely new animal. Speaking of animals, you can expect Giant's Trance X Advanced to devour climbs with its Fox Live Valve suspension, which is the opposite of what our final two bikes are meant to do. The 140mm-travel Salsa Blackthorn has a 160mm fork and get-after-it geometry, as does the Actofive P-Train that also adds a high-single-pivot and coil-sprung rear-end.



Giant Trance X Advanced Pro 29 0

• Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• 77.2° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 486mm (large)

• Weight: 30.7 lb / 13.9 kg

• $8,500 USD

Ibis Mojo 4

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 27.5" wheels

• 65.4° head-tube angle

• 76.6° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 485mm (large)

• Weight: 28.6 lb / 13 kg

• $6,267 USD Salsa Blackthorn

• Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64.6° head-tube angle

• 76.5° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 490mm (large)

• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.5 kg

• $7,499 USD

Specialized Stumpjumper S-Works

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65° head-tube angle

• 76° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (S4)

• Weight: 27.4 lb / 12.4 kg

• $9,499 USD Actofive P-Train

• Travel: 135mm rear, 160mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64.5° head-tube angle

• 76.5° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 480mm (medium)

• Weight: 34.2 lb / 15.5 kg

• 3,440 EUR (frame only, w/o shock)

5 Enduro / Freeride Bikes

Our five enduro and freeride rigs are a mix of evolution and all-new, with Rocky Mountain's 160mm Altitude taking the debut headlines when Jesse Melamed rode the fresh bike to victory on its first public showing. And then again a few more times. Hey, at least we know that one goes fast. Trek's very orange Slash is back with more travel and less head angle, and there's also a fresh soon-to-be announced bike in the house for those who like to combine big travel with small wheels.



Wait, did I hear someone just say freeride?



If you're more interested in sending than racing, we've got two 180mm-travel beasts for you to read about. Norco's Shore A1 is a 37lb monster that uses a high pivot, idler pulley, and a whole lot of aluminum, while Propain's carbon fiber Spindrift employs carbon fiber to create a bike meant to do the same job. Both come with a coil-sprung shock, and both surprised us.



I'm not sure which one Kazimer preferred for the skinnies and which one he liked for going fast, but stay tuned to find out.



Trek Slash

• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64.1° head-tube angle

• 75.6° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 486mm (large)

• Weight: 32.5 lb / 14.7 kg

• $8,000 USD

To Be Announced

• Travel: xxx

• 27.5" wheels

• xx.x° head-tube angle

• xx.x° seat-tube angle

• Reach:

• Weight:

• $xxx USD Norco Shore A1

• Travel: 180mm rear, 180mm front

• 27.5" wheels

• 63° head-tube angle

• 77.7° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 480mm (large)

• Weight: 37.4 lb / 17 kg

• $5,199 USD

Rocky Mountain Altitude Carbon 90 Rally

• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64.4° head-tube angle

• 75.4° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 474mm (large)

• Weight: 31.4 lb / 14.2 kg

• $9,099 USD Propain Spindrift

• Travel: 180mm rear, 180mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64.5° head-tube angle

• 78° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (large)

• Weight: 33 lb / 15 kg

• $8,599 USD (approx.)

How We Tested

The film crew: ''Yeah, can you guys try to look better on camera?'' The riding crew: "Yeah, can you guys make us look better?''

While all of the bikes had to do plenty of human-powered climbing, nothing beats shuttle runs for timing the downhills.

Rider protection for this year's Field Test is from Dainese, and post-ride brews came from Sierra Nevada.

Mike Kazimer

Height: 5'11" / 180cm

Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg

Notes: Managing Tech editor, 3x as responsible as Levy

Mike Kazimer

Height: 5'11" / 180cm

Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg

Notes: Managing Tech editor, 3x as responsible as Levy

Height: 5'10" / 178 cm

Weight: 155 lb / 70.3 kg

Notes: Tech editor, patiently waiting for aliens to arrive

Mike Levy

Height: 5'10" / 178 cm

Weight: 155 lb / 70.3 kg

Notes: Tech editor, patiently waiting for aliens to arrive

