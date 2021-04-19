WELCOME TO THE 2021 PINKBIKE VALUE BIKES FIELD TRIP 5 hardtails & 5 full-suspension bikes under $3,000 put to the test on the Sunshine Coast

Words by Sarah Moore, photography by Tom Richards

Yep, it's this green in February on the Sunshine Coast.

We spent a whole lot of time climbing. And were rewarded very well on the descents.

5 Full-Suspension Value Trail Bikes

Devinci Marshall

• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 460mm (medium)

• $2,299 USD Polygon Siskiu T8

• Travel: 135mm rear, 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 460mm (medium)

• $2,369 USD

Giant Trance X 29 3

• Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5°/66.2° head-tube angle

• Reach: 456mm (medium)

• $2,500 USD Marin Rift Zone 29 3

• Travel: 125mm rear, 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 455mm (medium)

• $2,849 USD

Ibis Ripley AF

• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (large)

• $2,999 USD

5 Value Hardtails

Canyon Stoic 3

• Travel: 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65° head-tube angle

• Reach: 455mm (medium)

• $1,199 USD* (adjusted after filming) Vitus Sentier 29 VR

• Travel: 130mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 428mm (medium)

• $1,449 USD

Norco Fluid HT 1

• Travel: 120mm front

• 29" wheels

• 66.5° head-tube angle

• Reach: 440mm (medium)

• $1,499 USD BMC Twostroke AL One

• Travel: 100mm front

• 29" wheels

• 67° head-tube angle

• Reach: 445mm (medium)

• $1,599 USD

Rocky Mountain Growler 40

• Travel: 140mm front

• 29" wheels

• 64° head-tube angle

• Reach: 450mm (medium)

• $1,669 USD

How We Tested

Green room laps all day.

Nothing like a sunset over the ocean.

Sarah Moore

Height: 5'7" / 170cm

Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg

Notes: Content manager, too fast to be so nice

5'7" / 170cm160 lbs / 72.6 kgContent manager, too fast to be so nice Mike Levy

Height: 5'10" / 178 cm

Weight: 155 lb / 70.3 kg

Notes: Tech editor, gas station snack connoisseur

5'10" / 178 cm155 lb / 70.3 kgTech editor, gas station snack connoisseur

The 2021 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Toyota.