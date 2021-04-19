Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip

Apr 19, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


WELCOME TO THE 2021
PINKBIKE VALUE BIKES FIELD TRIP
5 hardtails & 5 full-suspension bikes under $3,000 put to the test on the Sunshine Coast

Words by Sarah Moore, photography by Tom Richards


While the last Field Test was full of carbon fiber, electronics, and the high price tags that come with all that fancy stuff, this time around we’re all about value-minded trail bikes. Of course, it's no secret that if you spend a couple months' salary on a top-of-the-line bike, it's going to work really well. It’s definitely not as simple when your budget tops out at $3,000 USD, like the ten bikes that we rode on the Sunshine Coast for two weeks as a part of the 2021 Value Bikes Field Trip.

That's right, this year, we weren't able to head down to Sedona, Arizona, to do our testing, so we took a staycation on the Sunshine Coast instead. We're pretty lucky to have an amazing network of trails just a quick ferry ride away that were perfect for testing these value trail bikes when the trails in Squamish were covered in snow. What worked, what didn't, what's worth upgrading - you'll be able to watch and read about all our findings in the coming days.


Yep, it's this green in February on the Sunshine Coast.


Our stable included five hardtails, all of which cost less than $1,700 USD, while our five full-suspension trail bikes started at $2,300 and topped out at three grand. All of the full-suspension bikes had less than 135mm of rear travel, and this time we included a record five hardtails in the mix. Don't worry, they were all still subjected to the infamous Huck to Flat, as well as the Impossible Climb and the Efficiency Test. There are also roundtable discussions for both groupings of bikes.


We spent a whole lot of time climbing.
2021 Value Bikes Field Trip
And were rewarded very well on the descents.


These ten trail bikes saw endless Haribo and hot chocolate fuelled testing miles on the Sunshine Coast, and below is how we did it.


5 Full-Suspension Value Trail Bikes

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Devinci Marshall
• Travel: 130mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 460mm (medium)
• $2,299 USD
Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Polygon Siskiu T8
• Travel: 135mm rear, 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 460mm (medium)
• $2,369 USD

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Giant Trance X 29 3
• Travel: 135mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5°/66.2° head-tube angle
• Reach: 456mm (medium)
• $2,500 USD
Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Marin Rift Zone 29 3
• Travel: 125mm rear, 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 455mm (medium)
• $2,849 USD

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Ibis Ripley AF
• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• $2,999 USD


5 Value Hardtails

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Canyon Stoic 3
• Travel: 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 65° head-tube angle
• Reach: 455mm (medium)
• $1,199 USD* (adjusted after filming)
Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Vitus Sentier 29 VR
• Travel: 130mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 428mm (medium)
• $1,449 USD

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Norco Fluid HT 1
• Travel: 120mm front
• 29" wheels
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Reach: 440mm (medium)
• $1,499 USD
Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
BMC Twostroke AL One
• Travel: 100mm front
• 29" wheels
• 67° head-tube angle
• Reach: 445mm (medium)
• $1,599 USD

Value Bikes Field Trip 2021
Rocky Mountain Growler 40
• Travel: 140mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• Reach: 450mm (medium)
• $1,669 USD



How We Tested


Evaluating different mountain bikes properly calls for a ton of back-to-back riding, and that's especially true if we're going to compare them against each other, which is exactly what the Field Trip series is all about. So that's how we did it, with each bike facing the same 20-minute-ish course over and over again over a two-week period, a course that was carefully selected to tell us as much as possible about how the bikes perform.

While the lap is relatively short for testing purposes, the testing time added up after a solid two weeks of doing it over and over again.


Roberts Creek mountain biking trails


We believe that it’s important to evaluate these bikes on terrain that they’re intended for, which certainly isn’t the triple-black runs with a 50-percent chance of survival. The first half of our test lap was a rooty singletrack climb that transitioned into a wider, smoother gravel climb. The climb took up about three-quarters of our 20-minute lap, and was followed by a descent that, while perfectly suited to what these trail bikes are capable of, make their suspension work and separated the good from the not-as-good. Since these bikes aren't meant to fly down trails as fast as possible, timing wasn't a factor in this Field Trip.


Green room laps all day.


A lot of our testing is (and always will be) us simply riding the hell out of the bikes and then telling you all about it, but it never hurts to sprinkle in a bit of science to the process. Actually, calling it pseudo-science is probably more accurate. And yes, it turns out that it does hurt - our Efficiency Test required me to do countless laps up a steep gravel road while holding a steady 250-watts on all ten test bikes to see which suspension design made me work the least over a timed course. The top three were pretty close, can you guess how much rear travel they had?

The Impossible Climb is back, of course, partly because it's good entertainment, but also because these are trail bikes and, well, tricky uphills are something most riders are going to encounter on an average ride. We blew the censorship budget last time around, so this time I got to practice tricky technical climb again, and again, and again. Luckily, it wasn't raining and there were no cactus for this Impossible Climb, although the roots were extremely slick and I may have had my only crash of the Field Trip at 2km/h.


2021 Value Bikes Field Trip
Nothing like a sunset over the ocean.


And speaking of falling, even though these bikes are inexpensive and half of them don't have any rear suspension, they don't get a free pass on the Huck to Flat, either, although we did bring some ice for Jason Lucas' ankles. No, we're certainly not aiming to break any of them (in fact, we'd rather not, safety third!), but we do want to show you what's happening to the bikes when they use all of their suspension travel. To do that, we brought out the Phantom camera for those ultra-slow-mo glory shots that I know you want to see.

As you might imagine, watching what an inexpensive hardtail compress at 1,000 frames-per-second is quite revealing and, depending on your armchair opinion, maybe a bit worrying.


Photo by Trevor Lyden
Sarah Moore
Height: 5'7" / 170cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Notes: Content manager, too fast to be so nice
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Mike Levy
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 155 lb / 70.3 kg
Notes: Tech editor, gas station snack connoisseur


A big part of evaluating these value bikes is figuring out how ready for action these bikes are right out the box. The thing with not wanting to spend a ton of money is that, well, you probably don’t want to spend a bunch of money on upgrades a few weeks after you buy one of these things. We paid special attention to the spec of these bikes and boil down what might need to be changed or upgraded down the road on each of our ten test bikes.

Speaking of changing, one thing we didn't do this time around is put identical control tires on all our test bikes. The idea here is to compare these value bikes as they are sold by the manufacturer, not as they might be if you spent another $250 on over-priced rubber.


2021 Value Bikes Field Trip
2021 Value Bikes Field Trip

Welcome to the 2021 Value Bike Field Trip. As with all of our Field Tests and Trips, there’s a crew behind the cameras who are working ten times as hard as us to make these things happen. Stay tuned for all the videos, and remember to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any of them.

Field Trip was filmed prior to current B.C. travel restrictions. All filming was done in accordance with Provincial health orders.


The 2021 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Toyota.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Trip Trail Bikes Bmc Canyon Devinci Giant Ibis Marin Norco Polygon Rocky Mountain Vitus Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
50052 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
47418 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
45666 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
42353 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
39607 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
38681 views
DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021
34493 views
Bright Racing Shocks' 1630g Inverted Fork Claims 'Better Precision Than a Traditional Fork' - Pond Beaver 2021
34186 views

64 Comments

  • 70 2
 Thank god...Levy is alive.
  • 25 0
 "Field Trip was filmed prior to current B.C. travel restrictions. All filming was done in accordance with Provincial health orders."
so he WAS alive when this was filmed...
  • 3 0
 @ReformedRoadie: I hope he STILL is alive
  • 14 0
 Scrolled to the comments to check before even clicking on the video. I missed that goofy fuck.
  • 18 0
 @ReformedRoadie: He's not dead, he just in hiding because he heard a rumor that the border was opening and that he'd have to race kaz soon.
  • 5 0
 But is he still alive for PB?! Sarah is listed as single author on top and it then says "Words by Sarah Moore, photography by Tom Richards" although Levy is part of the video. No words about Levy on the podcasts, neither.

Hope he wasn't Clarkson-ized
  • 1 0
 @chrsei: True, I did not realize that!
  • 3 0
 #whereislevy #didtheinterndoit?
  • 4 0
 He is on a quest for the :Golden Doughnut," it requires him outfitting a minivan (the Argo) and traveling with the greatest heroes of our time the "Argonuts." He won't be back for many years.
  • 1 0
 @chrsei: yeah, never really thought he wasn't alive, but wondered if he had moved on from PB.
I believe Seb had new content appear on his old site, after he moved over to PB, so it is still possible.
  • 1 0
 Glad he’s back, the pinkcast became way too sane and reasonable the last few episodes, and I had to relisten some old ones to hear someone say stankxshions.
  • 19 0
 Maybe this was filmed before Levy was abducted by aliens. Clearly they identified him as one of Earth's most advanced thinkers based on his work on bike geometry
  • 9 0
 I tried to buy 3 of those full suss bikes back in January, along with a few others. Repeated stock alerts, emails, phone calls. I got lucky and grabbed a Ripley AF on the the day it was announced. So no matter who wind the filed test, my bike was the winner (and only contender) for me.
  • 6 0
 Shame you didn't buy a bike not tested, then you could complain that it wasn't tested AND proclaim your bike surely would've dominated the rest of the field.
  • 1 1
 Disagree. I tried to buy several bikes at the end of last year and into this year with no luck. Finally got one of the Polygons, so that was is clearly the best one in test.
  • 8 0
 That Polygon is spec'd SO nice compared to others. Trance X, kind of not great fork (have this cheaper trance x in the family), garbage SX drive train, etc. But Polygon has SLX drivetrain, 4 piston brakes, Fox suspension, nice geo, looks dope and like 32lbs. For under 2500$ I don't know how anything else comes close. Especially if reliability comes into play. I hope this is a part of this because a 3k$ Ripley AF (very nice) is a big price jump from the budget bikes.
  • 2 0
 Agreed - I ended up going with Ripley AF but sometimes I wonder if Polygon isn't as equally good and at a cheaper price. Not to mention how absolutely amazing the Polygon looks.
  • 2 0
 Indeed , they are so bang for the buck ! Hopefully they'll expand shipping to Canada soon !
  • 8 0
 Good to hear about these new travel restrictions. You don't want to risk bottoming out during a field test.
  • 4 0
 can we all just appreciate... this is a $2299 USD Devinci...MADE IN FRIGGEN CANADA!!! With all the challenges of importing crap from overseas, questionable labor and environmental policies, why are there so few companies who can pull this off?
  • 1 0
 I dont think the canadian labour and environmental policies are that bad....Even in Quebec.
  • 3 0
 I get limitations on how many bikes you can include, and that you want to focus on new, as yet untested stuff. But it would be pretty useful to have a well known reference bike in the mix. A Process 134 or Stumpjumper in base trim would fit right in and be a useful comparison.
  • 1 0
 In the podcast a several weeks back about this, they mentioned there was one that they wanted but just couldn't get. My guess would be the base alloy stumpjumper. Would be an interesting comparison since the carbon and alloy have different suspension systems. But right now when hardly anyone can get a bike in any timely fashion, it's pretty impressive they got all the bikes they did get.
  • 5 0
 Fellow teenagers, this one's for us!
  • 2 1
 Yes, because teens can drop $2.5k on a new bike?
  • 3 1
 @mi-bike: an american teenage working a full time summer job at 7.25$/hrs would take around 13weeks to get 2500$ for a new bike.

Not having rent,foods and bills to pay helps a lot with saving money Smile

that's how I bought my first hardtail 15years ago
  • 1 0
 @Elgaucher: many provinces in Canada, the minimum wage is $15/hr
  • 2 0
 What is going on in BC that requires NEW travel restrictions?

"Field Trip was filmed prior to current B.C. travel restrictions. All filming was done in accordance with Provincial health orders."
  • 5 20
flag Jasonbourne (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Hack, idiot liberal government, that’s what @Warburrito
  • 2 2
 @Jasonbourne: Except that it is a Socialist Government currently.
  • 1 0
 What the hell is up with reach? My 2014 xl Scott scale had 450mm of reach, then my 2018 large Nukeproof scout had 450mm of reach. Now most of these mediums have around those same numbers. I'd appreciate if someone told me why, thanks.
  • 1 0
 Basically because a short stem and long reach makes for a better handling, more stable bike than a short reach and long stem. Steeper seattube angles also account for some of the increase in reach. Grips to saddle hasn't necessarily gotten longer.
  • 1 0
 Its often (but not universally accepted) considered that longer reach = better or more stable handling when stood up, but there are some physical limits to what a rider of any given size can actually manage.
Pedalling/climbing ability while seated is more closely related to effective top tube. steeper seat angles mean ETT can stay the same while reach grows.
Also your 2014 scale was probably specced with about a 100mm stem, which will grow the saddle to bar measurement.
  • 2 0
 How many takes was that? Well scripted and almost flawless presentation. I’m certainly looking forward to these reviews with high hopes. Nice work PB.
  • 2 2
 I know that the full suspension bikes are all less than 130mm rear travel, but there are a lot of under $3k bikes with more travel that I think would be a good test. Like the Commencal Meta, YT Jeffsy, Marin Alpine Trail, etc. Do this test next time!
  • 3 0
 Nice bike ! good price ........... SOLD OUT back in stock in 2023 .
  • 3 0
 He's alive!
  • 1 0
 i see this meme a lot, and i am still out of the loop
  • 2 0
 @Gamertebo: Levy has been missing for a while, and now he is back.
  • 4 0
 @jmtbf: not too stir the pot but this article was written by Sarah, so still no definitive proof of him still existing.
  • 1 0
 @mtmc99: I did not see that part
  • 2 0
 Gonna call this now. Ripley AF wins.
  • 1 0
 Dang! Just as the green website dropped the same type of video in full instead of keeping my balls blue for another month
  • 1 0
 Makes comment about lack of 27.5 wheels, goes back into corner for time out.
  • 1 0
 I love these articles/vids - bookmarked for lunchtime.
  • 2 1
 A 100mm hardtail made it in. COOL.
  • 1 0
 Damn, I never get a gas station snack connoisseur when I need one...
  • 2 0
 Who’s the new guy?
  • 1 0
 more travel is more better lol
  • 1 0
 I thought they fired Mike for buying donuts
  • 1 0
 Thats a Canyon Stoic 2 right? Not a 3
  • 1 0
 I'm stoked to see so many hardtails in this one!
  • 1 0
 Polygon Siskiu looks eerily similar to a Salsa Blackthorn.
  • 1 0
 YES!
  • 1 0
 Finally!!!
  • 1 0
 Polygon for the win...
  • 1 0
 He's alive!
  • 1 0
 27.5 is dead apparently
  • 1 2
 Where is specialized Status 140??? Definitely a way better bike than these lam tards.
  • 1 2
 There goes the neighborhood...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012632
Mobile Version of Website