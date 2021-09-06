Video: Welcome to the 2021 Summer Field Test - Enduro and eMTBs

Sep 6, 2021
by Mike Levy  


WELCOME TO THE 2021
SUMMER FIELD TEST
9 Enduro and eMTBs Ridden and Rated


Words by Mike Levy, photography by Tom Richards


Looking back on the approximately eighty-seven previous Field Tests we've done, you'll find head-to-head reviews on everything from full-blown enduro race machines to overly-capable trail bikes to laser-guided cross-country weapons that feel like they have less travel than those enduro sleds have sag. In other words, we've seen a lot of bikes. But I think it's safe to say that the 2021 Summer Field Test includes not just some of the best descending bikes we've ever had at a Field Test, but also the most capable climbers by far.

Because they have motors.

Yup, this is the first Field Test to include eMTBs, with four of the latest that run from relatively lightweight to "I could power a small town with my battery." They join a fleet of five interesting enduro bikes and all take different approaches to whatever the e-word (e-bike or enduro) means to you. All nine spent a few weeks doing non-stop runs in the Sun Peaks bike park under former Canadian National downhill champion Matt Beer and the impossibly English Henry Quinney. If it all goes to plan, you should be able to watch the first Field Test video review tomorrow morning.


2021 Summer Field Test
How can someone who rides a bike so fast always be so late? No idea, but his tables more than make up for it.



5 Enduro Bikes

While it used to imply some sort of race-y intentions, these days 'enduro' could be anything from a raked-out tank with an idler pulley to what's essentially a long-travel trail bike. So that's precisely what we got in to review, but we've also brought back an old friend for comparison's sake: the 2020 Specialized Enduro that's impressed us so much over the last couple of years. Just how far have bikes progressed since then? We're about to find out.

There are differing takes on how enduro an enduro bike should be, but there's no doubt that it has to be extremely capable on the descents. And while many brands seem to focus solely on that, many others offer a more rounded take on it, the result being a diverse range of choices and no one and only one way to get the job done.

Our enduro bikes start at 150mm of rear-wheel travel with We Are One's Arrival that uses a dual-link suspension layout and an exotic-looking Cerakote ceramic finish. Up against the Arrival is YT's re-designed Capra that gets new geometry, improved frame rigidity, and 165mm of travel with revised kinematics. Oh, and have you seen that paint color before? If you came here looking for high pivots and extra pulley wheels, you're in luck. GT's Force gets updated with an idler pulley and 160mm of travel, while our other idler-equipped bike is Norco's 170mm-travel, 37lb Range that could almost do double duty as a downhill bike on the weekends. If you're looking for all the travel but a bit less complication, there's also Transition's also-new Spire that has 170mm of both ends, a few year's worth of purple, and the lowest, slackest geometry of the bunch.

So, who's your money on?

2021 Summer Field Test
We Are One Arrival
• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• 77° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (SZ2)
• Weight: 32.04 lb / 14.53 kg
• $8,899 USD

2021 Summer Field Test
GT Force Carbon Pro LE
• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.5° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (large)
• Weight: 35.77 lb / 16.22 kg
• $6,000 USD
2021 Summer Field Test
YT Capra Core 4
• Travel: 165mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.2 / 64.5° head-tube angle
• 77.6 / 77.9° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 467mm (large)
• Weight: 33.69 lb / 15.28 kg
• $5,999 USD

2021 Summer Field Test
Transition Spire GX Carbon
• Travel: 170mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 62.5 / 63° head-tube angle
• 77.6 / 78.1° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480 / 485mm (large)
• Weight: 33.20 lb / 15.05 kg
• $5,999 USD
2021 Summer Field Test
Norco Range C1
• Travel: 170mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.25° head-tube angle
• 77° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (large)
• Weight: 37.05 lb / 16.80 kg
• $8,999 USD



4 eMTBs

With geometry and suspension layout in a place where most things work pretty well, mountain bike design is seeing smaller improvements rather than leaps (and stumbles) ahead that make a difference on the trail. But eMTBs? They're still the Action Park of bike design. Some brands seem to modify existing platforms to work with a motor and battery, while others have released new bikes that use eMTB-specific suspension layouts with revised motor and battery integration. Not only that, but you can also choose from either a sorta-light eMTB, normal heavy eMTB, or a full-fat version with a whopping 900Wh battery. Our four eMTB test bikes represent the current spectrum of what's possible while giving us a chance to compare how the different approaches to battery-biking perform.

If you were in the market for a new eMTB, would you choose a relatively lightweight, low-powered ride or are you looking for all the juice?

2021 Summer Field Test
Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL
• Travel: 170mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 62.5 / 64.7° head-tube angle
• 75.8 / 76.7° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 484 / 489mm (S4)
• Specialized SL 1.1 motor, 320 Wh internal battery, 160 Wh water bottle battery
• Weight: 44.62 lb / 20.23 kg (w/ add-on battery)
• $15,000 USD
2021 Summer Field Test
Norco Range VLT C1
• Travel: 170mm rear, 180mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63° head-tube angle
• 76.9° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Shimano EP8 battery, 900 Wh battery
• Weight: 56.8 lb / 25.76 kg
• $9,598 USD (inc. 900Wh battery)


???? ????
• Travel: a bunch
• 29" wheels... maybe
• A head-tube angle
• A seat-tube angle
• Reach: yes
• Weight: a lot
• 9,000 PB tokens
2021 Summer Field Test
Commencal Meta Power
• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.5° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Shimano EP8 motor, 630 Wh battery
• Weight: 54.8 lb / 24.85 kg
• $6,999 USD



How Do We Choose the Bikes?

And why don't we have more of them? There are no set-in-stone rules, but they should check off a combination of interesting, important, or entirely new, with all nine of these contenders meeting some or all of that criteria. We already know that the bike you wanted to read about isn't here, but the shortage means that it's probably not anywhere else, to be fair.

Not only that, but we'd rather get to know our nine bikes real well than have one-day-stands with twenty bikes in the same amount of time.


2021 Summer Field Test
The Sun Peaks bike park offers everything from huge jump lines to full-on downhill tracks and everything in between.



How'd We Test the Bikes?

If this is your first Field Test, there's really just one thing you need to know: this gong show is all about comparing the bikes to each other, and nothing does that better than back-to-back riding. And then some back-to-back-to-back riding, followed by a bit of back-to... Okay, you get the idea. This time around we were at the Sun Peaks Resort, just forty-five minutes outside of Kamloops and home to some of the fastest and best lift-accessed riding in the world. And did I mention a lack of lift lines?

With a chairlift on our doorstep, you can't blame us for not doing a bunch of climbing on the enduro bikes, can you? Besides, we mostly just want to know how the bikes perform when it matters most, so Matt and Henry spent a few weeks swapping bikes to feel out what they like and, more importantly, didn't like.


2021 Summer Field Test
Just outside of Kamloops, Sun Peaks is full of trails instead of crowds.
2021 Summer Field Test


Do you prefer the feels or the data? Either way, we've got both for you: Matt smashed out timed laps on all the bikes on the same rocky, rough descent, including the ones with motors. In fact, our timed downhill was used as a stage for the Canadian National Enduro Championship, which is about as appropriate as it can get.

Field Testing means many bikes, a ton of riding, a bunch of timing, and of course those matching control tires. The thing is, tires obviously have a massive effect on how a bike performs, but they also wear out, get torn, thrown in the trash, and replaced with some other over-priced tire from your favorite brand. Putting matching tires on all the bikes - Maxxis' DHR2 on the front and a Dissector for the rear, both with sticky rubber and proper casings - means that we can concentrate on how the bike handles and evaluate the suspension performs on equal terms, unsullied by tires that you may or may not run anyway.


2021 Summer Field Test
Did someone say the hot tub is open? Henry Quinney in a hurry on the GT Force.



Impossible Climb & Huck to Flat

There are plenty of times when it pays to take things seriously... Just not when we're doing the Impossible Climb. Of course it's back, but in a very un-Pinkbike move, Brian could sense that I still have PTSD from all the previous episodes and mercifully made Matt get it done instead. Turns out he's not just handy at going down. The mountain bikes faced a tricky climb with four distinct sections to challenge the bikes in different ways, and yes, we definitely had to modify the course in order to give Matt some trouble on the eMTBs.

While I got to skip falling over on camera a few dozen times, no one else put their hand up for the Efficiency Test. Weird. I rode all the mountain bikes up a gravel fire road course at the same 300-watt output using Garmin's new Rally XC power meter pedals. Then I did the same on the 57lb Norco Range VLT, just to illustrate the difference between watts and watts. Can you guess which bike was the quickest? And speaking of climbing and self-flagellation, Brian also tasked me with finding out how long all these batteries last. Picture me climbing over 18,000-feet in seven hours, then me eating a few dozen donuts for dinner, then me going to bed at 7pm and that about sums it up.


2021 Summer Field Test
Part-time Pinkbike editor, full-time calf model.
2021 Summer Field Test
It only took 1,387 takes and almost as many mosquito bites to film the Welcome to Field Test video.

2021 Summer Field Test
SWAT is cool and all, but have you ever done a run while holding a camera and tripod? Max has.
2021 Summer Field Test
Naps are an important part of all Field Tests.


With so much climbing to get done it's a miracle that we had time to squeeze in the Huck to Flat, but we also knew that there might be a riot if we skipped it. Jason Lucas is the man you should thank, especially as it didn't exactly go as planned this time around. Again. We all know it's better that way, though, don't we?



Who Tested the Bikes?


Matt Beer
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 160 lb / 73 kg
Notes: Tech editor, quick on a bike, but never on time
Henry Quinney
Height: 6" / 183 cm
Weight: 183lb / 83 kg
Notes: Tech editor, full-time Branston pickle enthusiast


While Matt, Henry, and I did all the riding, our film and photo crew behind the camera did at least five times as much work. Maybe six times as much now that I think about it, and all with 40lb camera bags on their backs and with only a bit of yelling at us to stop forgetting our lines on camera after fourteen hours of filming. With the whole plague thing still happening, our skeleton crew of Jason Lucas, Max Barron, and Tom Richards had their work cut out for them. Making these Field Test videos is a lot of fun - and we hope that comes through on camera - but they also require stamina for long days, a good attitude, and some hussle, all things this team has plenty of.

Stay tuned for the first Field Test video review that goes live tomorrow, followed by so many more over the coming weeks. Which review are you most looking forward to watching?



The 2021 Summer Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel and protection, and Sun Peaks Resort. Shout out also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.



30 Comments

  • 13 0
 I can't believe I am saying this again, but we had another failure during the Huck to Flat test. Not a frame this time, thankfully.

In case it wasn't obvious, the huck to flat "test" isn't actually supposed to push the limits of these bikes—it's just a cool way to watch them go through their travel off a little 2 ft ramp. I'd expect the most featherweight XC components to survive this without flinching.

Stay tuned, I guess. Sorry Jason.
  • 10 0
 I'm never doing the Huck To Flat again... until the next Field Test.
  • 2 0
 @jasonlucas: Get well soon Jason...
  • 1 1
 Gotta triple check those rear axels brian
  • 10 0
 Chances are the Yeti is the one that broke. Considering all the problems their normal bikes have I can't imagine how problematic their e-bike will be.
  • 5 0
 GT Force: Weight: 35.77 lb / 16.22 kg
Norco: Weight: 37.05 lb / 16.80 kg

Where does the weight come from?
I mean 16,8 is insane, how is this even possible with a carbon frame?
  • 1 0
 I think the downtube is solid instead of hollow? Jokes, but it's ready for a downhill fork, and that HP/idler design never makes for a light bike.
  • 1 0
 so much more carbon
  • 1 0
 Tyres: Exo+ vs DD, Air vs Coil and bigger down tube.
  • 1 0
 Besides the incredibly heavy 38mm forks, tires, and a couple other components, I believe manufacturers offering extended or lifetime warranties are turning to the lazy method of overengineering their frames.
  • 1 0
 Something tells me that Spire (33lbs) might kick the Range's ass at going downhill having a good time, and not because of the weight.
  • 7 0
 It's a Yeti, duh
  • 1 0
 If it's not a Yeti, the editors did an amazing job trolling us
  • 1 0
 I look forward to see how much weight factors in to the ebikes. Mine is 55.5 lbs and it is super stable. That said, it jumps like a 55.5 lb bike. Curious to see how much different the specialized feels compared to the others.
  • 1 0
 Surely comencal win by supplying a bike + motor for the same price that the other companies can just supply a bike. Buy the commencal, flog the motor and have an enduro bike with downtube storage big enough to store all your spare cash
  • 1 0
 Not a bad strategy tbh
  • 1 0
 I'm sorry. Despite every manufacturer jumping onto the popularity of motors, I cannot with good conscience, ever consider a motorized bike a bicycle. They are, and forever will be, mopeds, regardless of the type of motor they use.
  • 4 0
 Yet-E Turq-E
  • 3 0
 turquoise chain guide leads me to believe you’re right
  • 3 0
 Nailed it
  • 2 0
 With a 2 float x2’s in the test, chances are high on one of those failing.
  • 2 0
 How can you have an ebike test and no orbea rise??
  • 1 0
 We requested one months ago but, much like how I wrote in the above article, bikes are harder to come by right now. Also, it's not an enduro bike and has less travel than these. That's how Wink
  • 1 0
 All lies, the lift lines at sun peaks are terrible, worse than whistler, and the trails are the worst. Don't come
  • 1 0
 New Dainese helmet? Didn't see it on their site.
  • 2 0
 Excited for this
  • 1 1
 How much fun would it be if the Mystery Bike would be that new Pole E-bike!?
  • 2 2
 I hope it is that Pole Volma.. Voima... Whatever the name is. That thing.
  • 1 0
 The yeti looks like shit
  • 3 6
 Ebikes? Really? Really? -sigh-

Post a Comment



