Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test

Giant Glory Advanced

• Frame: Carbon

• Wheel sizes: 29" or MX

• Travel: 200mm, 203mm fork

• Maestro dual-link suspension

• 62-degree head angle (MX wheels w/middle BB height setting)

• Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL

• Reach: 445, 465 , 485mm

• Chainstays: 446.5-456.5mm

• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb

• Price: $8,400 USD

• giant-bicycles.com

Intense M1

• Frame: 6061-T6 aluminum

• Wheel sizes: 29" front, 27.5" rear

• 6-bar, high-pivot

• Travel: 202mm (linear) / 212mm (progressive), 203mm fork

• 63-degree head angle

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Reach: 430, 450, 470 (tested), 490mm

• Chainstays: 445mm

• Weight: 18.6 kg / 41.2 lb

• Price: Pro - $7499.99 USD, Expert - $5999.99 USD, Frame Only - $3599.99 USD

• intensecycles.com

Commencal Supreme

• Frame: aluminum

• Wheel size: MX

• 6-link, high-pivot suspension

• Travel: 220mm (linear) / 225mm (progressive), 203mm fork

• 63.3-degree head angle (low setting)

• Reach: 431, 456, 484, 504mm

• Chainstays: 442mm (S-middle), 454mm (M-XL-middle)

• Weight: 18.23 kg/ 40.2 lb

• Price: $7,700 USD

• commencal.com

Frameworks DH

• Frame: aluminum front, carbon rear triangle

• Wheel size: MX

• 4-bar, Horst-link suspension

• Travel: 200mm (linear) / 205mm (progressive), 203mm fork

• 63.3-degree head angle

• Reach: 455mm (MD), 485mm (LG)

• Chainstays: 450mm (MD), 460 (LG)

• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb (as tested)

• Price: $4,450 USD (frame with DHX shock)

• rideframeworks.com

YT Tues

• Carbon frame

• Mixed or dual 29" wheels

• Horst-link suspension

• Travel: 200mm / 203mm fork

• Head Angle: 63.2 - 63.5 degrees

• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL, XXL

• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490, 510mm

• Chainstay lengths (short position): 438 (S,M), 440 (L), 450mm (XL, XXL)

• 16.14 kg / 35.6 lb

• Price: $5,999 USD

• yt-industries.com

Testing Info

Who Tested the Bikes?

Henry Quinney

Location: Squamish

Age: 32

Height: 183cm / 6'

Weight: 79 kg / 174 lbs

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Instagram: @henryquinney

Matt Beer

Location: Squamish, BC, Canada

Age: 37

Height: 5'10" / 178 cm

Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Instagram: @mattb33r

Sizing and Components

Starting today, reviews will be released each Wednesday for the next five weeks, with a podcast discussing the group test at the midpoint.