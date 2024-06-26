Powered by Outside

Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test

Jun 26, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test. This year, I drew the short straw and risked life and limb trying to keep up with Pinkbike Fastguy™ Matt Beer as we jam-packed just about as many downhill laps as we could in the wet early season of Whistler Bike Park.

The real focus of this test was on bikes that are ridden and raced at the highest level. We wanted to establish what our pick would be of true downhill bikes—not long-travel enduro bikes, single-crowned freeride bikes, or maybe even e-bikes without motors. In this group, we have a very mixed bag, all of which have already enjoyed podiums at the highest level.

While you might think that all downhill bikes are going to ride the same, or at least near enough to one another that they become nearly decipherable, that simply wasn't the case. Even though they're all thoroughbreds built for the race track, the variation in temperament is enough to make any equine metaphor very much justified.

So, what bikes are we dealing with?

photo
Giant Glory Advanced
• Frame: Carbon
• Wheel sizes: 29" or MX
• Travel: 200mm, 203mm fork
• Maestro dual-link suspension
• 62-degree head angle (MX wheels w/middle BB height setting)
• Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL
• Reach: 445, 465 , 485mm
• Chainstays: 446.5-456.5mm
• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb
• Price: $8,400 USD
giant-bicycles.com

photo
Intense M1
• Frame: 6061-T6 aluminum
• Wheel sizes: 29" front, 27.5" rear
• 6-bar, high-pivot
• Travel: 202mm (linear) / 212mm (progressive), 203mm fork
• 63-degree head angle
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Reach: 430, 450, 470 (tested), 490mm
• Chainstays: 445mm
• Weight: 18.6 kg / 41.2 lb
• Price: Pro - $7499.99 USD, Expert - $5999.99 USD, Frame Only - $3599.99 USD
intensecycles.com

Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Commencal Supreme
• Frame: aluminum
• Wheel size: MX
• 6-link, high-pivot suspension
• Travel: 220mm (linear) / 225mm (progressive), 203mm fork
• 63.3-degree head angle (low setting)
• Reach: 431, 456, 484, 504mm
• Chainstays: 442mm (S-middle), 454mm (M-XL-middle)
• Weight: 18.23 kg/ 40.2 lb
• Price: $7,700 USD
commencal.com

photo
Frameworks DH
• Frame: aluminum front, carbon rear triangle
• Wheel size: MX
• 4-bar, Horst-link suspension
• Travel: 200mm (linear) / 205mm (progressive), 203mm fork
• 63.3-degree head angle
• Reach: 455mm (MD), 485mm (LG)
• Chainstays: 450mm (MD), 460 (LG)
• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb (as tested)
• Price: $4,450 USD (frame with DHX shock)
rideframeworks.com

photo
YT Tues
• Carbon frame
• Mixed or dual 29" wheels
• Horst-link suspension
• Travel: 200mm / 203mm fork
• Head Angle: 63.2 - 63.5 degrees
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL, XXL
• Reach: 430, 450, 470, 490, 510mm
• Chainstay lengths (short position): 438 (S,M), 440 (L), 450mm (XL, XXL)
• 16.14 kg / 35.6 lb
• Price: $5,999 USD
yt-industries.com



Testing Info

Download the Trailforks App

The vast majority of our testing took place in the Whistler Bike Park. While you might typically think of the smoother, jump filled trails like A-line and Dirt Merchant, there are enough fast, rough tech and steep committing features - perfect for testing true downhill race bikes. A typical run might be Upper Whistler Downhill to Detroit Rock City, finishing on Naughty Hands. The trails have plenty of variety. That's not to say we didn't ride the typical bike park flow runs you might expect, too, but rather we knew what our focus was.

Who Tested the Bikes?

Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish
Age: 32
Height: 183cm / 6'
Weight: 79 kg / 174 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @henryquinney

Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r

Sizing and Components

While Matt and I are slightly different heights, our preferences seem to converge on downhill bikes. I, while slightly taller, prefer something with a shorter reach. Matt, while not extreme in his demands, is happier riding somewhere between a medium and a large.

All bikes were outfitted with Tacky Chan Ultra Soft control tires from Schwalbe.


Starting today, reviews will be released each Wednesday for the next five weeks, with a podcast discussing the group test at the midpoint.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test DH Bikes


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
344 articles
Report
46 Comments
  • 22 0
 Very much looking forwards to the Frameworks and Intense reviews! God help you in the comments if each bike doesn't get a good slow-mo huck to flat...
  • 4 1
 So is MX/Mullet mandatory now? Some people like their sugar with coffee and cream too you know....
  • 3 8
flag cky78 FL (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @gearbo-x: I commented on the Knolly post that I am glad I got my Megatower before it gets the high pivot/mixer treatment. Currently being downvoted... haha
  • 1 0
 @gearbo-x: 2929 is a proven fact to be faster on slow rolling not too steep terrain...
  • 1 0
 Has anyone seen a Frameworks yet in the wild other than on the WC circuit? Just curious.
  • 1 0
 @rocky-x: I have ridden one
  • 17 0
 i love downhill
  • 1 0
 YEP
  • 12 0
 Wish the RAAW yalla was in the mix. I'm loving mine.
  • 8 0
 I went through the stages of the Vince McMahon reaction meme while reading this. Pinkbike making another DH field test, it’s done by Henry and Matt, AND they’re testing the frameworks bike.
  • 7 0
 I am here for this series.

Despite not having raced DH since the mid 90s (when it was a very different thing), and having 1% of the skill of a downhiller, I do love the look and tech of a downhill bike. I won't ever own one, but love to know all there is to know about them.
  • 8 4
 I'm triggered that the test riders spec's aren't aligned with the other and even the metric/standard sizes are flipped.

That Giant is such a good looking bike. Looks like a supercar compared to the rest of the bikes.
  • 6 7
 @Ryan2949 the Giant looks like a Toyota Corolla compared to the other bikes!
  • 1 0
 It would be much funnier if the stats were 100% different and just random stuff.
  • 4 0
 Probably just me but the "Who tested the bike" section not being in the same format is so disturbing. Smile
  • 2 0
 it's not just you
  • 4 0
 I was hopping to see the supernaught in here too.
  • 1 0
 You got the Commencal and Intense suspension terms mixed up. The Commencal is a true 6-bar bike. The Intense is a "6-Link" which is actually 4 bar with 6 links, like the Canyon Sender.
  • 2 0
 Excited for the Frameworks review, very cool bike
  • 2 1
 I hope you're checking to make sure all those bikes get full travel and are not limited by the bottom out bumper.
  • 2 1
 We've seen enough posts from the "curly bar world", about time for some smashing!!
  • 2 0
 What's the frame weight of the Tues ? It's lighter than my enduro bike...
  • 1 0
 Coincidentally, it looks like you have a control fork too, and *almost a control rear shock lol
  • 1 0
 ask and you shall receive
  • 1 0
 How come we get Matt's age, but Henry's inside leg?
  • 18 0
 henry has no age. he's simultaneously a 13 year old boy and a 113 year old sage
  • 2 0
 Haha! I've just changed that. I don't know either, frankly.
  • 1 0
 Stoked for this! Choice of bike seems great
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney Is Davis Clarke your Instagram alter-ego?
  • 2 0
 God DH bikes are hot
  • 1 0
 I CANT LIKE LONG CHAINSTAY...
  • 1 0
 What the hell trail is Naughty Hands?
  • 2 0
 No Santa Cruz V10??
  • 1 0
 Yay dh bike reviews!
  • 1 0
 Who tested the bike?
  • 6 9
 It’s even better than Hawk Tuah
  • 3 0
 debatable ...
  • 54 0
 Needs that Hawk Tuah flat
  • 1 1
 @psweeting: I hope you get some Comment Gold for this.
Below threshold threads are hidden







