Welcome to the Fall 2021 Beta Tests

here, just popping by to let you know we’ve started rolling out our fall 2021 Beta Tests. We figure Pinkbike’s Fall Field Tests have got you in the mood to watch three tech editors get on camera and chat about bikes. We do that too! And we’re covering a totally different lineup than Pinkbike.
We’ve got 14 bikes in total, and each one has something to say. Two of them were made in North America, three are actually pretty affordable, one is a mixed-wheel, and one has a hidden rear shock. Four of them run on high-pivot suspension designs, which means 10 of them actually don’t. We’ve got a mix of categories from XC to super-enduro, and we put every bike through its paces on the world-class trails of Bellingham, Washington.
We’ll be releasing them through the next month, starting with the new Pivot Firebird and Devinci Spartan HP. We’re dropping two reviews a week until the middle of January, so stay tuned.
Pivot Firebird Pro XT/XTR
Leading the resistance against the high-pivot apocalypse.
Read the full Firebird review here
.
Devinci Spartan HP
A high-pivot bike that actually corners—what a time to be alive.
Read the full Spartan review here
.And if you just can't get enough bike-reviewer talking heads, you can dig into a bunch more from the 2021 Beta Tests here.
