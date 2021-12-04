Welcome to the Fall 2021 Beta Tests

Dec 4, 2021
by betamtb  

Howdy, neighbors and neighbours! Beta here, just popping by to let you know we’ve started rolling out our fall 2021 Beta Tests. We figure Pinkbike’s Fall Field Tests have got you in the mood to watch three tech editors get on camera and chat about bikes. We do that too! And we’re covering a totally different lineup than Pinkbike.

We’ve got 14 bikes in total, and each one has something to say. Two of them were made in North America, three are actually pretty affordable, one is a mixed-wheel, and one has a hidden rear shock. Four of them run on high-pivot suspension designs, which means 10 of them actually don’t. We’ve got a mix of categories from XC to super-enduro, and we put every bike through its paces on the world-class trails of Bellingham, Washington.

We’ll be releasing them through the next month, starting with the new Pivot Firebird and Devinci Spartan HP. We’re dropping two reviews a week until the middle of January, so stay tuned.




Pivot Firebird Pro XT/XTR


Leading the resistance against the high-pivot apocalypse.

The Fall 2021 Beta Tests.
Photo: Anthony Smith
The Fall 2021 Beta Tests.
Photo: Anthony Smith

Read the full Firebird review here.




Devinci Spartan HP


A high-pivot bike that actually corners—what a time to be alive.

The Fall 2021 Beta Tests.
Photo: Ryan Palmer

Photo: Anthony Smith
The Fall 2021 Beta Tests.
Photo: Paris Gore

Read the full Spartan review here.


And if you just can't get enough bike-reviewer talking heads, you can dig into a bunch more from the 2021 Beta Tests here.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Beta


13 Comments

  • 21 0
 I try to read that website but whenever I click on it the articles have pictures of locks on them.... I think my computer is broken? Oh well, it only seems to happen on that website so I just don't click on it anymore.
  • 8 0
 “A high-pivot bike that actually corners—what a time to be alive.“ So before that bike you had to walk every time you saw a corner on a high pivot?
  • 2 2
 Walk or crash, maybe a manual and you could survive
  • 4 0
 Seems like such a weird thing to be on about. I find my high pivot bike is one of the best cornering bikes I've ever ridden. It's super stable when you push it into corners due to its axle path.
  • 1 0
 I own two high pivots. They are kinda hovercraft-ish, but nowhere near as bad as they are made out to be. At 48, I'll take stability of the rearward axle path and deal with the downsides any day. Always get a chuckle when looking at the axle path graphs of some of these bikes as most of the 10mm worth of rearward path is eaten up in the first 50% of the travel. To each their own.

Just my crap 2c
  • 6 0
 Beta reviews put me to sleep.
  • 6 0
 Nah
  • 4 0
 When I saw “Beta Tests,” I thought that meant they were testing products still in development.
  • 1 0
 I didn’t see anything?
actually I’m,not even here anymore
So, I most certainly didn’t do it
Ok?
  • 2 0
 Instead of a high-pivot it’s just a Pivot.

hmmmm
  • 3 1
 What’s betamtb?
  • 2 0
 If only there was some kind of link to click on which would show you.
  • 1 0
 That firebird should win bike of the year.

Post a Comment



