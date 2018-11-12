VIDEOS

Video: Winter Done Right

Nov 12, 2018
by Youn DENIAUD  
Welcome to The Off Season

by youndeniaud
Views: 1,621    Faves: 10    Comments: 3


I'm Youn Deniaud and I am enduro rider. This year, with help of crowdfunding campaign and a few partnerships, I was able to participate to the entire season of Enduro World Series. At the end of a long and difficult season, I managed to finish 10th of the Overall EWS Ranking and was First Privateer. And after this season of racing, It's time to ride for fun and make some shoot. During the shoot we had a nice surprise, the first snow was there and the ride was truly amazing.


Ride, Shoot and Repeat for capture the best moment

The offseason is good for check some different discipline.

I just love riding my Rocky Mountain in "Les Angles Bike Park"

Sometimes after a long day of filming, the fall came.


Top crew for riding in Pyrenees.


Rider: Youn DENIAUD
Camera: Baptiste Vignaud
Location: Font Romeu "French Pyrenees"
Bike: Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition


Thanks Every People who helped myself to live my dream.

And my Partners: Mondovélo Carcassonne, Tribe Sport Group: Rocky Mountain / Maxxis / Urge / 100% / 7idp / Brake Authority, Monkey's sauce sealant, Northwave, K-Lamp France, Laurent Madaille Réalisation, AVS Racing, Biocoop Narbonne, Ingrip.

9 Comments

  • + 5
 Excellent! That snow looks like fun. Still waiting on the Randy edit, though.
  • + 2
 all killer no filler! Good stuff
  • + 3
 Good job! Wink
  • + 3
 that.was.incredible.
  • + 1
 Not a dig at Youn at all - I love his video and wish him all the best for his EWS merely a pop at bike industry.
  • + 2
 R.A.D
  • + 2
 Good stuff!
  • - 2
