Video: Winter Done Right

I'm Youn Deniaud and I am enduro rider. This year, with help of crowdfunding campaign and a few partnerships, I was able to participate to the entire season of Enduro World Series. At the end of a long and difficult season, I managed to finish 10th of the Overall EWS Ranking and was First Privateer. And after this season of racing, It's time to ride for fun and make some shoot. During the shoot we had a nice surprise, the firstwas there and the ride was truly amazing.Ride, Shoot and Repeat for capture the best momentI just love riding my Rocky Mountain in "Les Angles Bike Park"Top crew for riding in Pyrenees.Youn DENIAUDBaptiste VignaudFont Romeu "French Pyrenees"Rocky Mountain Instinct BC EditionThanks Every People who helped myself to live my dream.And my Partners: Mondovélo Carcassonne, Tribe Sport Group: Rocky Mountain / Maxxis / Urge / 100% / 7idp / Brake Authority, Monkey's sauce sealant, Northwave, K-Lamp France, Laurent Madaille Réalisation, AVS Racing, Biocoop Narbonne, Ingrip.