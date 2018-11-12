Video: Winter Done Right

I'm Youn Deniaud and I am enduro rider. This year, with help of crowdfunding campaign and a few partnerships, I was able to participate to the entire season of Enduro World Series. At the end of a long and difficult season, I managed to finish 10th of the Overall EWS Ranking and was First Privateer. And after this season of racing, It's time to ride for fun and make some shoot. During the shoot we had a nice surprise, the first snow
was there and the ride was truly amazing.
Ride, Shoot and Repeat for capture the best momentThe offseason is good for check some different discipline.
I just love riding my Rocky Mountain in "Les Angles Bike Park"Sometimes after a long day of filming, the fall came.
Top crew for riding in Pyrenees.Rider:
Youn DENIAUDCamera:
Baptiste VignaudLocation:
Font Romeu "French Pyrenees"Bike:
Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition
Thanks Every People who helped myself to live my dream.
And my Partners: Mondovélo Carcassonne, Tribe Sport Group: Rocky Mountain / Maxxis / Urge / 100% / 7idp / Brake Authority, Monkey's sauce sealant, Northwave, K-Lamp France, Laurent Madaille Réalisation, AVS Racing, Biocoop Narbonne, Ingrip.
9 Comments
Shit that doesn’t cover it.
... wait I’ve got it ...
... and I’m an enduro rider.
What so you don’t trail ride? Or ride downhill?
Nope - I don’t have those bikes.
All-mountain?
Nope don’t have one of those bikes either.
I do have an XC bike though so I can occasionally do an XC ride. I just make sure I never point downhill coz then I’d need a different bike.
Only when I’m resting my Enduro bike from doing all my Enduro riding though.
