Welsh Made Components From Unite - Bike Place 2019

Photos: Ed Spratt

The Instinct Pedal

From billet to completion, the Instinct pedal as a work in progress.

The Renegade Stem

The plate and stem body part-way through being machined from one piece of aluminium.

Unite are a new component company based in Wales and formed by a team of yacht engineers who had access to a fleet of CNC machines and all the right programmes to build some really smart looking components. Previously they sold a small range of stem caps, chainrings and chain guides but they're now really kicking into gear with a set of pedals and a stem, which were unveiled at the Bike Place show.The Instinct pedal is machined from 6082 aluminium with an oversized, concave 113x102mm body. The axle is also made in house, this time from EN16T alloy steel with a black nickel coating to prevent corrosion. Unite are claiming this will make it more durable than the axle you may get from other popular pedal manufacturers.The pedal runs on 4 Igus bushings and 2 cartridge bearings and has 20 pins per pedal. The whole thing comes together for a claimed weight of 219 grams per side and a price of £99.99 for a pair.Unite are also offering this stem that has been designed with carbon bars in mind. Instead of the faceplate and stem body being machined separately, they all come from the same piece of aluminium here. Unite claim that this ensures a more even force distribution and that they can work to tolerances than other brands. This is especially useful for carbon bars to prevent a pressure point that can lead to a snapped bar and a very bad day.As for the details, this is a zero rise stem available in 35mm or 42.5mm lengths and for 31.8 or 35mm bars. The 35mm stem has a weight of around 130 grams. The stem will cost £84.99.Unite also have a set of 800mm bars coming but these will not be made in Wales, keep an eye out for more details on them soon.