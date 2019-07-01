Welsh Made Components From Unite - Bike Place 2019

Jul 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Ed Spratt

Unite are a new component company based in Wales and formed by a team of yacht engineers who had access to a fleet of CNC machines and all the right programmes to build some really smart looking components. Previously they sold a small range of stem caps, chainrings and chain guides but they're now really kicking into gear with a set of pedals and a stem, which were unveiled at the Bike Place show.

The Instinct Pedal

The Instinct pedal is machined from 6082 aluminium with an oversized, concave 113x102mm body. The axle is also made in house, this time from EN16T alloy steel with a black nickel coating to prevent corrosion. Unite are claiming this will make it more durable than the axle you may get from other popular pedal manufacturers.

From billet to completion, the Instinct pedal as a work in progress.

The pedal runs on 4 Igus bushings and 2 cartridge bearings and has 20 pins per pedal. The whole thing comes together for a claimed weight of 219 grams per side and a price of £99.99 for a pair.


The Renegade Stem

Unite are also offering this stem that has been designed with carbon bars in mind. Instead of the faceplate and stem body being machined separately, they all come from the same piece of aluminium here. Unite claim that this ensures a more even force distribution and that they can work to tolerances than other brands. This is especially useful for carbon bars to prevent a pressure point that can lead to a snapped bar and a very bad day.

The plate and stem body part-way through being machined from one piece of aluminium.

As for the details, this is a zero rise stem available in 35mm or 42.5mm lengths and for 31.8 or 35mm bars. The 35mm stem has a weight of around 130 grams. The stem will cost £84.99.



Unite also have a set of 800mm bars coming but these will not be made in Wales, keep an eye out for more details on them soon.

More info.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pedals Stems Unite


12 Comments

  • + 4
 Haven't we long ago surpassed peak bar, stem and pedal offerings? How do these companies make any money? Way too many bar, stem and pedal choices.
  • + 1
 But these have more llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
  • + 1
 Pedals are one of those, many fail to stand out, but some do and end up very popular in some areas. These look like a great option for me, I have size 16 (17us) feet so the bigger the better, and I'm rather hefty so stronger axles sound tempting. Combined with local ish manufacturing (about an hour away) and the 4 bushes and 2 bearings per side should be pretty durable.
  • + 1
 Funny enough i had the exact same thoughts.
"Who's really interested in yet another cnc'd pedal offering?"
Then i thought:
"Nice, since riding clipped i don't need to worry about pedals anymore and they cost a fraction of the price!"
That put a smile on my face for realizing there's now a lot of parts on my bike i'm genuenly happy and content with, unlike only a few years ago when most available stuff was still crap.
What a time to be alive!
  • + 4
 Cool Hope stem and Burgtec pedals Wink
  • + 1
 I am always inspired by the "British machinist in their garage" culture. I wish we could have some of that here in the states.
  • + 1
 Chromag, Paul components, Box... North America has plenty of them
  • + 1
 Great work. Nice to see more UK made options.
First place I'll be going for a guide+bash as well.
  • + 2
 Looks like any other stems and pedals I've seen
  • + 2
 Those pedals look sick :O
  • + 1
 Any idea when the pedals might be on sale|?
  • + 1
 fuck ya'll!!!

Post a Comment



