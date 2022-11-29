Brian made this abomination and I don't feel safe anymore.

And… we’re back. Little internet gremlins saw fit to take Pinkbike offline, but we found the gremlins, we killed the gremlins, and we’re back to regularly scheduled programming.Serious Jake: I’m sorry for a very long outage. We weren’t in the middle of any major changes or adding new features. I’m embarrassed, because you came to Pinkbike for hot (ish) takes and MTB community, and got an error page instead. Despite Levy’s fetish for made-up-words and Henry's comma abuse you’ve stood by us, and today we didn’t deliver.What actually happened: An intern at our domain registrar went on a wee power trip and took us off the internet without warning or recourse. Now we know, and it won’t happen again.What this means for Pinkbike users: Hundreds of thousands of people around the world suffered the indignity of actually having to do the thing they’re paid to do during normal business hours. I’m sorry. Cable routing arguments may now resume.What we’re going to do about it: We’re going to dump the registrar for a younger, less terrible service with better support, because communication is actually what matters in a relationship.Thank you,Jake Moritz, Pinkbike Product Manager