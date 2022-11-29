We're Back!

Nov 29, 2022
by Jake  
Brian made this abomination and I don't feel safe anymore.


And… we’re back. Little internet gremlins saw fit to take Pinkbike offline, but we found the gremlins, we killed the gremlins, and we’re back to regularly scheduled programming.

Serious Jake: I’m sorry for a very long outage. We weren’t in the middle of any major changes or adding new features. I’m embarrassed, because you came to Pinkbike for hot (ish) takes and MTB community, and got an error page instead. Despite Levy’s fetish for made-up-words and Henry's comma abuse you’ve stood by us, and today we didn’t deliver.

What actually happened: An intern at our domain registrar went on a wee power trip and took us off the internet without warning or recourse. Now we know, and it won’t happen again.

What this means for Pinkbike users: Hundreds of thousands of people around the world suffered the indignity of actually having to do the thing they’re paid to do during normal business hours. I’m sorry. Cable routing arguments may now resume.

What we’re going to do about it: We’re going to dump the registrar for a younger, less terrible service with better support, because communication is actually what matters in a relationship.

Thank you,
Jake Moritz, Pinkbike Product Manager

Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements


206 Comments

  • 829 3
 PB went down because of cable routing through headsets.
  • 79 3
 And Stems
  • 32 0
 This was my first thought, could also be Frix exploding those corners, sent some aftershocks through PB infrastructure
  • 23 0
 It was a conspiracy by the headset cable routing bike manufacturers.
  • 7 1
 Yeahbutweightsavings!
  • 11 0
 Apparently they don't have wifi axs in PB offices yet.
  • 6 1
 Farkk I’m high as a mug
  • 23 3
 But it did look cleaner with everything through the headset. Function follows form. I saw the news from the US the other day. They used externally routed power cables and it caught an airplane (with luckily no one hurt, from what I understand). So here's my promise. If my brake hose or shifter cable ever catches an airplane, I'll consider internal routing.
  • 3 1
 @focusbikes do make a good routing system your correct!!
  • 9 0
 I guessed it was Henry Quinney being too busy riding off on big group rides
  • 4 0
 @vinay: that damn plane made my kid miss school.
  • 4 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: By the looks of it, it isn't going to happen again. With this particular plane, that is.
  • 5 0
 So that's why it took so long to get it fixed!
  • 3 0
 I don't know... That power strip was obviously externally routed.
  • 4 0
 @vinay: #onelessmooney

Shockingly both pilot and passenger survived with little to no injury. They had to spend 8hrs waiting to get extracted from the plane. Seems like the pilot forgot to get the proper barometer reading prior to descending to min-altitude (500’agl) it’s was pretty overcast, and he (luckiest man alive that should be dead) managed to hit the high tension tower but somehow not contact any of the power lines. Those line are upwards of 380kV. Amazing.
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: It was his second time being in a plane crash no less and coming out of both uninjured, luckiest man ever, get him a lottery ticket quick
  • 5 1
 It was actually just Waki
  • 10 0
 Turns out the domain router was a pre-production sample. Honest mix-up.
  • 1 0
 @clapped-out-46: Don't forget autoplay!
  • 2 0
 @VtVolk: E13 was involved. Surprised John Hall didn’t take the blame.
  • 1 0
 @VtVolk: It was good most of the time. Just didn't survive the huck to flat.
  • 1 0
 Someone could not fix its Internal cable routing for hours.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: that would be unfortunate
  • 1 0
 100%
  • 1 0
 I thought PB was shut down because it was one of the "ambitious growth projects" that the CEO quoted in an article.

"The CEO acknowledged Outside spent "too freely" on ambitious growth projects."
  • 1 0
 I thought Outside knew that Gorilla Tape would cause an uproar. So, they shut the site down to prevent the flood of negative comments. Didn't work.
  • 1 0
 Speaking of through the headset routing, where the hell is Commencal Tempo announcement?
  • 325 0
 My increased productivity today makes me look bad tomorrow. You messed up my tomorrow too
  • 63 0
 Like when Jerry delivered all of Newman's mail. Pure chaos.
  • 4 0
 @TEAM-ROBOT:

Mail on Sunday?
  • 8 0
 @everythingsucks: You're a disgrace to the uniform
  • 239 2
 I was genuinely worried my company blocked the site from my work computer
  • 21 0
 Me too, thought my wife blocked the pinkbike site from my phone & computer. Lol
  • 69 0
 @sportstuff: level of Pinkbike enthusiasm has reached the "paranoia and suspicion" stage.
  • 6 0
 so was I, I was almost relieved when I checked on my phone and the site didn't work there either
  • 7 0
 That's exactly what I thought... was ready to send Zscaler people a strongly worded email about how I was unable to not to my job.
  • 8 1
 I was afraid PB banned me from the website for unintentionally instigating sexist comments.
  • 5 0
 same thing but with school
  • 1 0
 @hardtailpunter: Not in my case. I could not access the PB site on my work network, but I could on my phone when I switched to cell data.
  • 4 1
 I thought my wife blocked me on all computers, devices, search engines, browsers... i'm glad to know it was just a pre-teen.. Also, condolences and apologies to my wife for all the curse words that I said in my mind about you... you are beautiful and kind and I would like to go MTB with you to make up for it.
  • 6 0
 One of the best parts of working at a bike shop is I can say "I'm doing product research" while on PB all day
  • 1 0
 @mtnfox37: LOL, I thought the same. But I gotta thank myself for being a web developer and got around the Outside issue!
  • 112 3
 "What actually happened: An intern at our domain registrar went on a wee power trip and took us off the internet without warning or recourse."

I think this deserves more explanation. Some crazy intern took it down intentionally? Or someone who went wee on a power strip?
  • 103 0
 They were protesting headset routing and auto play
  • 67 1
 I always get a bit peeved when interns get blamed for things - it's someone's job at the domain reg to take responsibility for which they'll get paid. Accept responsibility for the bad things and cascade praise for the good things. Anyway, well done for getting rid of them, bunch of intern-blaming scoundrels.
  • 22 0
 Registrar URL: www.name.com
Updated Date: 2022-11-29T05:08:55Z
Creation Date: 2000-02-02T01:38:39Z

Looks like name.com has been the registrar for pinkbike from 2000 to 2022 but may not make it into 2023. So basically it lived as long as the cableless threaded headset.
  • 2 0
 They decided to go with the times and replaced a metal UTP cable with a hydraulic hose. Tried DOT, tried mineral, tried water, that's when it failed.
  • 4 0
 @Mtmw: Lived about as long as ad-supported content on the web did.
  • 8 0
 Guarantee there was a $500 bill for annual domain hosting services that slipped through the cracks (happened to me before), next thing you know your site has effectively been taken down.
  • 3 0
 @jaytdubs: Couldn't tell ya how many times the internet went down at work cuz they were behind on the bill. They were always good at shutting us down right at 8am sharp!
  • 3 2
 That poor intern…hopefully they can now find a real job.
  • 4 0
 @wobblegoblin: Look out for "Registry Intern" listed on the next Bike Industry Jobs article.
  • 5 0
 @wobblegoblin: Wasn't the intern a Gremlin? From what I understand from the article, they killed him. Not sure what kind of real jobs dead Gremlins should apply for.
  • 12 0
 You do realize that name.com is literally owned by DONUTS INC.

@mikelevy is behind all this.

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Name.com
  • 1 0
 @wobblegoblin: That's right - they ought to be paid well now that they know how to screw things up. A Government job, perhaps?
  • 1 0
 @mtbforlife4: Gorilla tape as well!
  • 1 0
 Well, Bicycle Retailer and Outside were also down... so not sure this si down to just the Pink Bike registration
  • 1 0
 @Mtmw: I was guessing Network Solutions. Ive had nothing but problems with them.
  • 70 1
 That damn auto play is what took down the site for half the day
  • 4 0
 even though i turned it off, it lives on
  • 2 0
 @5afety3rd: it’s truly infuriating. I want to put toothpicks under the fingernails of the individual responsible for that
  • 53 1
 Waki spent the last year and a half studying for his computer science masters, stalking employees on linkedin, dining them out to get a foot in the door, infiltrating the company, working his way up, and finally pulling the plug
  • 1 1
 Don’t we wish
  • 2 1
 @calmwaki
  • 2 0
 Would make a great Movie - ...staring Liam Nesson as Waki
  • 54 3
 Wasn't me, I'm an E-biker with a BMX background
  • 30 0
 We missed ya PB.
  • 151 0
 Missed you too, Dust Farter.
  • 14 0
 I missed you both.
  • 29 1
 Autoplay ate up all the gigabits of bandwidth or whatever some geek shit.
  • 26 4
 Being forced to live without Pinkbike reminded me that there is more to life than just complaining about geometry charts on a website for bike nerds. Sad!
  • 35 0
 Was that before or after you broke your refresh button?
  • 9 2
 I bet you're fun at parties.
  • 10 0
 Luckily I managed to fill the day relearning what offsides in soccer is. And what VAR means And where Qatar is on the map. Not too shabby
  • 20 0
 Someone previously from Ridemonkey works at the registrar and intentionally took down pinkbike. The conspiracy continues
  • 18 1
 Incognito robin?
  • 3 0
 *Incognito Robin's Intern
  • 4 0
 I was picturing Ryan Palmer, a ninja costume, and some $300 Abbey Tools cable cutters...
  • 1 0
 Ridemonkey LOL. Mudsluts, anyone?
  • 1 0
 I think you meant hcor.net you little Gen Z!
  • 1 0
 @Connerv6: @notoutsideintern:
  • 15 1
 Lots of Pinkbike and Outside criticism lately, and then the site goes down and we all realize it's been a co-dependent relationship all along. Interns do the darndest things!
  • 15 0
 The outage could've been shorter if they didn't use gorilla tape for the previous temporary repair.
  • 9 0
 I thought Outside Mag pulled the cord. Glad to hear someone just tripped on the cord and it got plugged back in.
  • 10 0
 Pick a registrar and be a dick about it.
  • 3 0
 Pick a registrar that isn't a dick about it
  • 12 4
 It was just a preview of what that paywall experience will be like. GO OUTSIDE + !!!!
  • 2 1
 Holy sweaty balls I think you're right! Get us hooked for free and then jack up the price. Well played Robin
  • 6 0
 Dang it. I had dozens of hot takes ready for PB comment board and now I forgot them all. That domain intern needs to be hazed.
  • 7 0
 The intern at the registrar tried to charge their ebike battery and overloaded the power supply….crash
  • 2 0
 Why blame this on the e-bikes? From what I understand, it are the electric saws which are all the hype now. They also come handy to retrieve a hose or cable you dropped in the headtube and you want to get back. Basically, they're using them for everything they can and cannot be used for. Full review and findings in an article tomorrow. Need to know which saw works best to cut off the excess tire bacon? Tomorrow you'll know. Having to recharge all those tool batteries was only a small price to pay for being presented the results for free. Rather than having to do all the R&D myself.
  • 7 0
 I had to resort to MTBR and a fresh copy of Mountain Bike Action. Let's never fight again.
  • 6 0
 Pinkbike just wanted to see what it looks like to be OUTSIDE® the internet...
  • 2 0
 There was a forum I was semi-active in that provided good information on forced induction BMW's. it was called bimmerboost. Well, one day it was "parked" by GoDaddy. Long story short... the creator of the website was a jackass and they seized his sites.

I was generally concerned when I couldn't get onto pinkbike haha.

Here is that "jackass"
www.joe-wilk.com
  • 2 0
 I can't remember which frame it was in the 90s that routed the rear cables under the BB exposing them to every rock hit...but my buddy had one and needless to say when your rear brake cable snaps on a downhill, it's either funny as heck or scary as heck depending on whether youre riding or watching....
  • 4 0
 You mean current Mondrakers?
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: oh dear!
  • 1 0
 Specialized did this.
  • 1 0
 Time for the bash guard made out of a tire zip tied to the frame! It works surprisingly well.
  • 2 0
 I just assumed the server went down cause a breaker tripped from Henry charging all of his ebikes and AXS batteries. Then I realized that is just stupid and it must have crashed cause they actually posted the GrimDonut 2 video.
  • 6 0
 There is no spoon
  • 8 0
 Not like this. Not like this
  • 4 0
 Days of articles to catch up on and be snarky in the comments. It will be exhausting.
  • 3 2
 Speaking of auto-play shutdown: I'm no tech-nerd anymore but it seems the Vivaldi browser auto-play setting actually works. I have no auto-play of anything so far after turning it on.

Just one typical end-user's observation.
  • 3 0
 In Safari - preferences/autoplay set to never autoplay

job done
  • 1 0
 edited for duplicate comment
  • 3 1
 @lancet-muffler: Ewwww Safari though.
  • 1 2
 It's amazing what people will downvote.
  • 3 0
 I wonder if they will have to refund a day’s advertising revenue to their customers. If I was Acros, I’d be pissed right now.
  • 3 1
 It's usually done on views / impressions / clicks. The advert runs until that quota is met.
  • 2 1
 @JonnyTheWeasel: whoosh
  • 2 1
 @hellanorcal: not really.
  • 4 0
 Most productive day I've had at work in yearrrrrs ;P
  • 4 0
 Does Levy have a fetish for made up words, or just peculiar pronunciation?
  • 38 0
 Stankshion.
  • 3 0
 ¿Por qué no los dos?
  • 7 0
 @brianpark: I don’t think you spelled that correctly.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Yes! I now know this too. Thanks to your Grim Donut Game www.pinkbike.com/sandbox/grimdonutgame: These Stankshions are too big!
  • 6 0
 @brianpark: NIMBILITY
  • 2 0
 @danielfloyd: Am I jumpin' around all nimbly bimbly from tree to tree?
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: Yeah, prime example. And I like that he says it with such confidence that it leaves you wondering if you’re the one who’s been pronouncing it wrong all this time.
  • 1 0
 @iwhizz: ....why am I just now finding out this is a thing?
  • 2 0
 @barp: Stop that right meow.
  • 3 0
 I thought my employer had blocked the site. I was embarrassed to ask! Bullet dodged.
  • 2 0
 I was worried my place of employment had blocked Pinkbike! Also, hide all of my cables and clamp my rear brake on the left 4eva
  • 2 0
 Good. Now fix the bug that starts Autoplay even if I disabled that in the settings. And remove autoplay completely from the home page.
  • 3 0
 Theyre distracting you with cable routing..."they" dont want you to notice the press fit BB's
  • 1 0
 I'm happy! I already thought that my employer blocked PB at all, but luckily it was just some router-shizz on your side. No worries! When talking no worries, what happened with Tom Bradshaw!?
  • 1 0
 love that " Hundreds of thousands of people around the world suffered the indignity of actually having to do the thing they’re paid to do during normal business hours." but yea DNS /Domain gremlins are highly naughty.
  • 3 2
 Great! Thanks! My productivity shot up and now work is asking me what happened. Please can you plan your unplanned outages for the weekends and late at night!
  • 2 0
 I finally had time to check my grades... I am glad that I don't have to do that again!
  • 2 0
 I will be haunted by that photoshop, not forever but at least this evening.
  • 2 0
 Today I learned there are other websites on what I know call 'The Internets'
  • 3 0
 Vital had a hell of a day yesterday
  • 3 0
 So. The intern was the gremlin, and you killed him?
  • 1 0
 Remember that Artificial Intelligence Commenter that someone created? Terminator was prophecy not fiction. Start to panic now!
  • 3 0
 Oh. I thought it was time to update my Netscape Navigator.
  • 3 1
 Mental note: Don't use NAME.COM for domain registration.

While you're at it, don't use GoDaddy either.
  • 1 0
 @jake28: Namecheap.com. You're welcome.
  • 2 0
 Didn't one of the editors recently say something nice about gearbox bikes??

#DerailleurCabal
  • 2 0
 Only works when I am logged into my O+ account
  • 1 0
 I would take the gremlins as hostage and put them in a cage above the beginning of A-Line we can taunt them
  • 1 0
 Just going throw it out there, but to many people said "but it doesn't have a EFI motor" and big carbon took them off line.
  • 2 0
 Outside plus sized outage?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully it doesn't happen again on Thursday when the Advent calendar is posted.
  • 2 0
 Damn, one more day and I could buy a second Yeti for the income increase
  • 2 0
 Thought my boss blocked Pinkbike for a second…
  • 1 0
 From Europe, didn't notice a thing. I guess the outage occurred when we were sleeping Wink
  • 1 0
 I hope you guys switching for something more reputable, like Cloudflare or GoDaddy.
  • 1 0
 I could go to old web pages in my search history an get on an use PB yesterday but, if I tried a browser search. No PB
  • 2 0
 Ah yes....the old "intern" chestnut.
  • 2 0
 Thank God we still had Vital and Pornhub.
  • 3 0
 Pinkbike got robbed!
  • 1 0
 *Puts angry rant of an email to the outside execs back in safe but easily accessible draft folder*
  • 2 1
 I called and yelled at the IT guys at work yesterday because I thought they blocked this website
  • 3 0
 Probably a roadie
  • 2 0
 I had to do my job yesterday. It was horrible.
  • 1 0
 Could be far worse . Like the weed censorship on Instagram. Say the wrong thing about Cannabis and your account is erased .
  • 1 0
 I assumed it was because Danny Macskill dropped another edit. That usually breaks the internet
  • 2 0
 PB site is just like the rest of Vancouver...can't handle snowstorms
  • 2 0
 Someone made a bike that doesn't look like a Session and the site crashes.
  • 1 0
 Perfect timing for the Pinkbike Advent Calendar giveaway that no one will win.
  • 2 3
 Looked at another website commenting on PB being down, bizarre that some of us had it and other did not, didn't seem to be regional either .....very odd.
  • 2 1
 We all had to go over to TGR and ogle some boobies.
  • 2 0
 Is that you, Giorgio???
  • 1 3
 Not missing a beat to stir the cable routing controversy. As if anybody, other than a selected few, come here to be a dick about it. At what point is this all just ridiculous?
  • 1 0
 Honestly, them E bikes will destroy everything
  • 1 0
 Just in time for the advent calendar
  • 1 0
 That intern is now hired by the Feds.
  • 1 0
 I took the opportunity to actually get something done yesterday.
  • 1 0
 probably a blackout so the Ebikes could charge
  • 1 0
 Give us a Grimdonut @mikelevy video and all will be pardoned!
  • 12 15
 Blaming it on the intern feels like a half-assed post-mortem instead of being honest about what happened to rebuild faith in your community. Was it a transfer gone wrong? Name.com shit itself and delete your NS records? Do better.
  • 13 0
 Yeah they totally owe you an explanation for this free site you use.
  • 1 3
 @FisherFreerider: ah yeah the one that i pay outside money in support of, dope
  • 1 0
 @Apoxual: just because you chose to pay for the other offerings that outside has doesn’t mean this site isn’t free.
  • 1 0
 Dude the site was down for two days. What do they need to "rebuild faith" for? Overreact much?
  • 1 0
 Sure, you're talking with Jake...
  • 1 0
 My morning poop routine is back on track thanks guys!
  • 1 0
 but the pinkbike academy autoplay is still on
  • 1 0
 I just thought the paywall had finally kicked in.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike went offline? Must have missed it Wink
  • 5 8
 Bad form blaming the intern. You guys had improper oversight and access controls. I'm a pro in this biz, and you expect interns to do unexpected things because they were only born in 2004 and I have bike socks way older than that. That's why you have a process for reviewing and approving their changes before they go into prod.
  • 10 0
 Sounds like the intern worked at the registrar not pinkbike. I'm not sure how you review the work of an employee at another company?
  • 8 0
 I once had a registrar restore my default DNS zone over Christmas, which included the wrong MX records. Took me a couple days to figure out why mail slowed down so much and then stopped. They blamed it on our mail provider (Google), who didn't even have appropriate access to make that change. Sometimes, no matter what you do, an upstream provider makes life difficult for you.
  • 1 0
 I'd be curious to know the registrar that did this?
  • 1 0
 I was forced to do stuff while pinkbike was down....
  • 1 0
 What!!! Guess I was a little premature of factory reset.
  • 1 0
 time to switch to a new DNS provider....
  • 1 0
 Thanks @jake !
  • 5 5
 Getting ready to rename the site e-pinkbike.com?
  • 1 0
 Wait…what…?!?
  • 1 0
 Aliens!
  • 2 1
 Gremlins Lives Matter.
  • 1 0
 " downcountry "
  • 1 0
 Didn't notice.
  • 1 0
 Glad it's not Pinkslip
Below threshold threads are hidden





