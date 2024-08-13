Powered by Outside

Were Drop Bars Actually Faster at Leadville 2024?

Aug 13, 2024
by Outside Online  
As more riders make the switch, we take a look at the numbers. Flat bars vs. drop bars, what do the numbers say and which is better?

https://velo.outsideonline.com/mountain/mountain-racing/flat-bars-vs-drop-bars-whats-faster-leadville-100-mtb-race/

Posted In:
Outside Network Velo Leadville 100


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
126 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Results: 2024 Leadville 100
60954 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore
53922 views
First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip
48646 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100
45048 views
YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)
40179 views
Final Results from the 2024 European DH Championships in Champery
37203 views
Ford Joins Ranks of Automotive Companies Offering Horrible eMTBs
32467 views
Review: The Rocky Mountain Altitude C90 Has Impressive Grip & Adjustability, But Isn't the Easiest to Work On
31450 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.066272
Mobile Version of Website