Video: Raw Clips of Canada's Young Talent Ripping
Nov 13, 2018
by
Magnus Manson
Heres a quick look at all of the Handycam clips that we got throughout the summer of 2018.
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
colincolin
(1 hours ago)
Weird. Those Young Talents look like Specializeds, Canyons, Santas, etc.
[Reply]
+ 1
srjacobs
(1 hours ago)
For a second I thought this was going to be a team announcement for YT, haha.
[Reply]
+ 1
n1ck
(2 days ago)
yeeeooow! Warp speed.
[Reply]
