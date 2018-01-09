West Coast Late Autumn Flowy Trail Shredding



Warning: song lyrics are NSFW and may be inappropriate for younger viewers.



To those who have never experienced a West Coast winter we suggest you keep your bike in the shed if you plan to come here in on "holiday". To those who know all too well that it's best to live in hibernation away from the gloom and damp for 5 months when rain comes down up to 44 inches, you would know that we milk the days before the trails become rivers or hidden in snow. This will be one of my last videos of the Winter until things start to thaw out and drain. So knowing that, Jay Boysen and I headed out in near zero temperatures and were rather spoilt when we hiked up into the mist to capture the essence of west coast riding. A trail bike, a bag full of lenses, clothing from Green Mammoth to keep us warm, loam, some mandatory jank and kilometers of perfectly sculpted new style flow.









MENTIONS:

Rider:

Text and Video: Tristan Deggan Visuals



Jay getting sendy in the gloom.MENTIONS:Rider: @bikeronbowen Text and Video: Tristan Deggan Visuals