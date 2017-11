While much of West Virginia's skyline is dominated by layers of blue ridges, bald summits, and spruce-covered peaks, the western border of the state trends towards mostly rolling hills and low lying areas near rivers. In a state known for mountainous and rugged terrain, a place like Parkersburg , which sits on the shores of the Little Kanawha and Ohio Rivers, and stares directly at the state of Ohio from across that very confluence, is a decidedly unassuming place for mountain biking. The 3rd largest city in the state is more well known for its oft-used flood wall, and locally for its dominance in high school sports than it is mountain biking opportunities.But the truth is that within a 45-minute radius lies an abundance of trail networks in what is known as the Mid-Ohio Valley that can satisfy the appetites of riders starving for some singletrack. 200 miles worth of gluttonous riding more accurately. Mountwood Park is a 2,600-acre wooded park with over 30 miles of singletrack that utilizes roughly 500 vertical feet of terrain. The River Valley Mountain Bike Association has been working with city, county, state, and federal land managers for decades to build and maintain the scores of riding opportunities near Parkersburg, and Mountwood sits at the top of the heap of trail networks for the region. The park plays host to the most popular race on the West Virginia Mountain Bike Association's calendar, and on any given day of the week, the trailhead parking lot is likely going to be full, or even overflowing with daytrippers and local getting in some after work riding in. While most of the park offers up XC oriented riding through lush and beautiful deciduous forests, and fern lined gullies and ravines, plans are in place for gravity-oriented trails, flow lines and more which should serve to broaden the appeal of an already awesome place to ride.