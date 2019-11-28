WeThePeople Releases BMX-Inspired 27.5″ Klunker

Specifications:

Frame: WeThePeople "Avenger" frame, 4130 full crmo

Fork: WeThePeople "Avenger" fork, 4130 full crmo, 33mm offset

Bars: WeThePeople "Avenger" bar, 4130 full crmo

Grips: Salt “Clamp on” flangeless grips, 145mm

Stem: WeThePeople "Avenger" cnc top load stem, 1-1/8", 49mm reach

Headset: FSA "Orbit UF-NO.2N" headset

Lever: Shimano "BL-MT200", disc brake lever

Brakes: Shimano "BL-MT200", hydraulic disc brake with 160 mm rotors

Cranks: Salt "Avenger" tubular 3pc "TSS" crank crmo 175mm, 8 spline

BB: Saltplus "BSA" (68mm), 19mm, external, sealed bearing

Pedals: WeThePeople "Logic" nylon/fiberglass pedals

Chain: WeThePeople "Supply" chain, Z510HX type

Sprocket: WeThePeople "Patrol" 6061-T6 alloy, 42t cnc sprocket

Driver: 18t cog, cassette driver, sealed bearing

Front Hub: WeThePeople "Avenger" disc front hub, fully sealed, M6 female bolts, 36h

Rear Hub: WeThePeople "Avenger" disc cassette hub, fully sealed, 3/8" female bolts, 36h

Front Rim: WeThePeople "Avenger-DB-32" 27.5" double wall, 36h

Rear Rim: WeThePeople "Avenger-DB-32" 27.5" double wall, 36h

Seat: WeThePeople "Avenger" railed seat

Seat Post: WeThePeople "Avenger" 27.2mm, seat post, alloy

Seat Clamp: WeThePeople "Avenger" 29.8mm forged alloy seat clamp

Tires: WTB "Breakout" tires, 27.5"x 2.3" front & rear





Geometry:



Frame Geometry:

Top Tube Length: 24.5”

Chain Stay Length: 18.75”

Head Tube Angle: 70°

Seat Tube Angle: 68°

Bottom Bracket Height: -63mm

Stand Over Height: -

Handlebar Geometry:

Rise: 4.3“

Width: 31.1”

Back Sweep: 14°

Up Sweep: 4°





949.99 USD

999.99 GBP

999.95 EUR

16999.95 AU

Launch Video:



PRESS RELEASE:



A mix of the old and the new, our 27.5” clunker is something unique, to say the least. Taking our BMX heritage and combining it with modern MTB technology, the Avenger is perfect for smashing it down the single track on the weekend or just getting from A to B in style. With an injection of aftermarket parts from Shimano, WTB and FSA the Avenger is also stacked with some very special components we designed specifically for this bike based on some of our favourite parts from our mid-school BMX roots. The full Chromoly frame, fork and bar keep the Avenger tough and agile, whilst the larger 27.5” wheels with 2.30” tires allow you to tackle any terrain in your path.



We spent a lot of time achefully spec’ing and dialling in the Avenger for this model year and we couldn’t be prouder of the absolute fun-machine we’ve created. A bike which is as fun to look at as it is to ride, if you’re looking for the ultimate weekend machine then look no further!





BMX brand WeThePeople has come up with their own take on the classic Klunker mountain bike with their new 27.5" cruiser bike called the Avenger. Featuring a full steel frame and some decent size trail tyres, this bike is built for playing in the woods as well as street riding.The full 4130 Chromoly steel frame is TIG welded and matches the 33mm offset fork and 790mm cruiser bar which features a 14° backsweep. The crankset also gets the 4130 treatment and this bike has a spec sheet that appears to be pretty bombproof. This does all come at a cost because even when built as a single-speed the whole bike comes in at a claimed 32.84lb/14.88kg, this is definitely not a bike you are going to worry about breaking.This is not the first cruiser style bike from WeThePeople with their first bike of this style coming out 17 years ago and featured 24" wheels. But for the new Avenger, they have built something that combines BMX, classic cruiser style and some modern trail sensibilities to make a bike that is meant to be fun both on the street and in the woods. To improve upon their past efforts the new Klunker features bigger 27.5" wheels, disc brakes and some chunkier trail tyres to cope with some off-road fun. Alongside the modern changes, they have still kept in some classic details such as a straight 1 1/8" steerer, quick-release hubs and a 27.2mm seatpost.To keep things simple and keeping with WeThePeople BMX heritage the Avenger comes in one size that is designed to fit a range of different riders. Alongside the single size option, the geometry is nothing modern with a steep 70° head angle and now slack 68° seat angle. These numbers don't exactly sound exciting but this bike isn't really about having the most efficient ride possible.14.88kg / 32.84lbs