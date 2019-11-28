WeThePeople Releases BMX-Inspired 27.5″ Klunker

Nov 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

BMX brand WeThePeople has come up with their own take on the classic Klunker mountain bike with their new 27.5" cruiser bike called the Avenger. Featuring a full steel frame and some decent size trail tyres, this bike is built for playing in the woods as well as street riding.

The full 4130 Chromoly steel frame is TIG welded and matches the 33mm offset fork and 790mm cruiser bar which features a 14° backsweep. The crankset also gets the 4130 treatment and this bike has a spec sheet that appears to be pretty bombproof. This does all come at a cost because even when built as a single-speed the whole bike comes in at a claimed 32.84lb/14.88kg, this is definitely not a bike you are going to worry about breaking.

This is not the first cruiser style bike from WeThePeople with their first bike of this style coming out 17 years ago and featured 24" wheels. But for the new Avenger, they have built something that combines BMX, classic cruiser style and some modern trail sensibilities to make a bike that is meant to be fun both on the street and in the woods. To improve upon their past efforts the new Klunker features bigger 27.5" wheels, disc brakes and some chunkier trail tyres to cope with some off-road fun. Alongside the modern changes, they have still kept in some classic details such as a straight 1 1/8" steerer, quick-release hubs and a 27.2mm seatpost.

To keep things simple and keeping with WeThePeople BMX heritage the Avenger comes in one size that is designed to fit a range of different riders. Alongside the single size option, the geometry is nothing modern with a steep 70° head angle and now slack 68° seat angle. These numbers don't exactly sound exciting but this bike isn't really about having the most efficient ride possible.



Specifications:

Frame: WeThePeople "Avenger" frame, 4130 full crmo
Fork: WeThePeople "Avenger" fork, 4130 full crmo, 33mm offset
Bars: WeThePeople "Avenger" bar, 4130 full crmo
Grips: Salt “Clamp on” flangeless grips, 145mm
Stem: WeThePeople "Avenger" cnc top load stem, 1-1/8", 49mm reach
Headset: FSA "Orbit UF-NO.2N" headset
Lever: Shimano "BL-MT200", disc brake lever
Brakes: Shimano "BL-MT200", hydraulic disc brake with 160 mm rotors
Cranks: Salt "Avenger" tubular 3pc "TSS" crank crmo 175mm, 8 spline
BB: Saltplus "BSA" (68mm), 19mm, external, sealed bearing
Pedals: WeThePeople "Logic" nylon/fiberglass pedals
Chain: WeThePeople "Supply" chain, Z510HX type
Sprocket: WeThePeople "Patrol" 6061-T6 alloy, 42t cnc sprocket
Driver: 18t cog, cassette driver, sealed bearing
Front Hub: WeThePeople "Avenger" disc front hub, fully sealed, M6 female bolts, 36h
Rear Hub: WeThePeople "Avenger" disc cassette hub, fully sealed, 3/8" female bolts, 36h
Front Rim: WeThePeople "Avenger-DB-32" 27.5" double wall, 36h
Rear Rim: WeThePeople "Avenger-DB-32" 27.5" double wall, 36h
Seat: WeThePeople "Avenger" railed seat
Seat Post: WeThePeople "Avenger" 27.2mm, seat post, alloy
Seat Clamp: WeThePeople "Avenger" 29.8mm forged alloy seat clamp
Tires: WTB "Breakout" tires, 27.5"x 2.3" front & rear


Weight: 14.88kg / 32.84lbs






Geometry:

Frame Geometry:
Top Tube Length: 24.5”
Chain Stay Length: 18.75”
Head Tube Angle: 70°
Seat Tube Angle: 68°
Bottom Bracket Height: -63mm
Stand Over Height: -
Handlebar Geometry:
Rise: 4.3“
Width: 31.1”
Back Sweep: 14°
Up Sweep: 4°



Pricing:
949.99 USD
999.99 GBP
999.95 EUR
16999.95 AU


Launch Video:



PRESS RELEASE:

A mix of the old and the new, our 27.5” clunker is something unique, to say the least. Taking our BMX heritage and combining it with modern MTB technology, the Avenger is perfect for smashing it down the single track on the weekend or just getting from A to B in style. With an injection of aftermarket parts from Shimano, WTB and FSA the Avenger is also stacked with some very special components we designed specifically for this bike based on some of our favourite parts from our mid-school BMX roots. The full Chromoly frame, fork and bar keep the Avenger tough and agile, whilst the larger 27.5” wheels with 2.30” tires allow you to tackle any terrain in your path.

We spent a lot of time achefully spec’ing and dialling in the Avenger for this model year and we couldn’t be prouder of the absolute fun-machine we’ve created. A bike which is as fun to look at as it is to ride, if you’re looking for the ultimate weekend machine then look no further!



22 Comments

  • 19 0
 Damn those Aussies are really getting screwed.
  • 1 0
 Currency difference..
  • 9 0
 Really missed an opportunity making that seat angle 68 instead of 69
  • 6 0
 For the man who has everything and can afford to drop $1k on a lark
  • 5 1
 Finally the perfect bike for a millennial working a second job as a paperboy to afford his rent. The market demanded it and the industry provided.
  • 3 1
 I remember Transition tried to sell basically this exact bike around 2013. ‘The Klunker’. They made a big deal about it, and shot some pretty kickass videos. It was a slightly lower budget build, but exact same geometry and idea, aside from 26” wheels.

I worked in a bike shop at the time, and my older boss ordered a couple thinking they were the coolest shit ever. Sadly they were the eternal test pilot favourite. Everybody and their dad said they loved them, and talked a big game about how much fun they were to ride, but I never saw anyone actually put money down. I left at the end of the season and they were still kicking around the shop.

There definitely is a market for this stuff in BMX and urban biking circles, however I don’t know much about it. Look at all the weird oversized BMX cruisers sold by SE bikes, etc. Someone is buying this stuff, but I don’t think it jives with your average suburb dwelling mountain biker. For the curious, search ‘Bike Life’ on YouTube.
  • 1 0
 I remember that bike — but I couldn’t find them anywhere, and it seems like they were sold out quick on the Transition website.

Anyway, you’re right. They’re cool looking and all that, and there are a bunch of companies making cool retro 26ers these days, but when push comes to shove, I only have a limited amount of money to spend, and I’m going to use that on my mountain bike.
  • 1 0
 Whhhaaaaaatt? The Klunker was a huge success for Transition and became their most sold bike until the Patrol took over that title. I've been looking for a klunker for years now but people around here just won't sell them.
  • 1 0
 Not anywhere near me. Sold trans for years and never sold one @panaphonic:
  • 4 0
 And it has We The Beople tires. Cool.
  • 1 0
 Buy a f*ckin $150 mtb off craigslist. “Combining it with modern mtb technology”.... like QR’s? Frame, fork, and cockpit looks sick, and obviously not gonna get a heater build for $1000 but idk seems like a weak build.
  • 3 0
 You too can drop $1k on overpriced garbage. Perfect!
  • 2 0
 I give it the We the People's "Choice" award for most house-branded parts and overuse of quotation marks.
  • 3 0
 Just picture Dr. Evil doing the air quotes - “Avenger”, “Logic”, “Supply”
  • 1 0
 @PocoBoho: Cheers sir, first laugh of the day while still having breakfast.
  • 1 0
 What the point? There are plenty of beach cruisers with nice design and colors, and actually serf bindings which is one of important accessories
  • 1 0
 Nice! Volume bikes had a beautiful clunker a while back but our importers didn't bring it in to the UK Frown
  • 1 0
 My Transition Klunker is still rolling fine, it was NZ$500 about 5 years ago :-)
  • 1 0
 Just buy a Kona unit......
  • 1 0
 You’re probably thinking of the Kona Humuhumu. I love my Humuhumu 29er I bought used for $350! Had to wait until I found one used because there’s no way I’d spend retail $ on a clunker...
  • 1 0
 Why
  • 1 0
 Not

Post a Comment



