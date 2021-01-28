WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash

Jan 28, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Ruben Alcantara's Fingers Crossed BMX

BMX brand WeThePeople has shelved its full suspension BMX project after it received a strong backlash on social media.

In now-deleted social media posts, renderings of WTP's upcoming Swamp Monster BMX were apparently leaked to Ruben Alcantara and Garrett Byrnes of the Fingers Crossed project. Ruben has been documenting the development of the Fingers Crossed full-suspension BMX for the past couple of years via social media and through edits that include riding it at Revolution Bike Park and in Malaga. His post expressed his anger and perceived disrespect at WeThe People also planning to release a full-suspension frame that was similar to his at the same time as he was publicly developing his own. The posts attracted more than 500 comments and plenty of heated debate, but it seems that the parties have since been in touch, as the posts have now been deleted.


WeThePeople later released a statement explaining their part in the matter and clarifying some points about the Swamp Monster project. They said that the pictures shared by Fingers Crossed were only renderings used to attract pre-orders, and no production frame exists at this moment. They also noted that full-suspension BMXs have been around since the 1970s, that they had been working on the Swamp Monster design since 2018, and that they had developed a different linkage design to specifically avoid a clash with the Fingers Crossed project.

The statement concluded:

bigquotesWe have been in discussion with Garrett to try to clarify any misconceptions and to find a way that as BMX riders we can all work together to bring both our bikes to the market and give that select audience what they want, without creating any bad feelings for anyone.

Our decision to postpone the release at this time is purely down to respect for what Ruben and Garrett are trying to build up and giving them the time to bring their project to life.WeThePeople

Ruben responded to the WeThePeople statement with another social media post that read:

bigquotesFingers Crossed BMX appreciated this from WTP and like I said in the near future we will be happy if any brand wants to do it, (we know this been done in the past but no one thought about it these days with all this cool bikeparks around) soon.Ruben Alcantara

The full statement from We The People read:


Statement: WeThePeople

Out of respect for what Ruben Alcantara and Garrett Byrnes are creating with their ‘Fingers Crossed’ project we have decided to postpone the planned release of our own full suspension bike and let Ruben and Garrett gain headway with their project.

First of all, some context from our side; What you saw on Garrett and Ruben’s Instagram posts was in fact a photoshop rendering of a Wethepeople full suspension bike, one that is created for the sole purpose of collecting pre orders from bicycle distribution companies before plans will be put in place for final production. This bike is not currently in production and is not available in shops.

The image in question was taken from a ‘range preview PDF’, it is meant for distributions and shops to use to make their pre orders. This is common procedure in our industry and is not intended to be seen by the mass public since the bike is usually not finalised when we send this out, things almost always get tweaked a bit. Given the current extended lead times in production, we had to put this preview out earlier than planned to make sure the bike was even possible to take to final production for the order year.

We first began working on the concept of a full-suspension BMX bike in early 2018. As a rider owned and rider run BMX brand with a love for stepping outside the norm, we have always looking for ways to build upon BMX and create new niche bikes which appeal to a small but passionate BMX audience looking to ride something different. We have been creating special bikes like this since our inception in the late 1990s with our 24” Atlas cruiser, 12” Prime BMX bike, Audio 22” BMX, and more recently with our 27.5” Avenger Klunker. We make bikes and we love it, it’s that simple. Over the past decade we have expanded our sister brands and even developed and engineered a range of mountain bikes so the idea of ‘full-suspension frame building’ is nothing new to us. Taking this knowledge and applying it to a 20” BMX bike was a nice challenge for us, and a fun project that our design team felt very motivated to work on. As bike riders and bike designers we believed we could create something which was currently unavailable at the time and for the masses.

While we recognise that the idea of a full suspension BMX bike is exactly what Garrett and Ruben have been pursuing and pushing, it is not an original concept. Full suspension BMX bikes were created back in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s with many large corporate bike brands like Mongoose and GT building their own versions, but with little success. Further down the road Brooklyn Machine Works also designed a bike like this in the early 2000s. Smaller rider owned projects have also been building these bikes on a small scale in recent years. It was something we found interesting, just like all the others that came before us.

Wethepeople firmly stands behind what it does, and we take offence to the concept of “ripping off an idea” when it already exists, especially when the actual design and concept of our bike has not been properly shown and is very different and unique to us. In regard to the ‘Swamp Master’ being a “copycat”; our frame uses a purposely different linkage system out of respect to what Ruben and Garrett have created, and to avoid any remote similarity with the prototypes they have posted on their Instagram. Given a small ‘screenshot’ of a photoshop mock-up has been posted, and we have not been given the opportunity to present our bike in the way we had planned and it’s not accurate to assume on social media that our bike is a copy in any way shape or form - especially when the bike hasn’t even been produced at this time.

After a phone call today with Garrett we heard of their plan on producing their bike in Taiwan, rather than in the USA as we previously thought, we can understand how learning about our bike may have caused them to see direct rivalry and question why we did not reach out first. As an independently run BMX brand, and with a product still in the development stages, reaching out and discussing our product just wasn’t the right thing to do. BMX is a small industry which feels like a family and whilst we as a brand have a love for competition and seeing the hard work other brands put into it, when time and money is invested in a product it must be properly protected. That being said, the mission with this was purely to create a fun new bike and support a growing scene. With the time and development that goes into a bike like this, a “money grab” is not a realistic option here.

We have been in discussion with Garrett to try to clarify any misconceptions and to find a way that as BMX riders we can all work together to bring both our bikes to the market and give that select audience what they want, without creating any bad feelings for anyone.

Our decision to postpone the release at this time is purely down to respect for what Ruben and Garrett are trying to build up and giving them the time to bring their project to life.

Thank you,

Wethepeople.

There is no set date on either project for a release date yet, but we'll keep you updated as they progress.

83 Comments

  • 80 0
 I have no dog in this fight, but I can't understand the Fingers Crossed position. As far as this article suggests, no one violated anyone else's IP in law or even in spirit. It's a full suspension bike with little wheels. That's it. Unlucky timing if they both drop at the same time, but maybe choice is actually good for the consumer?
  • 27 2
 Agreed. Fingers Crossed may experience their own “social media backlash”. Welcome to the real world guys. Sheesh.
  • 19 20
 it's a respect thing. Ruben is a bmx legend and although this isn't a new idea, the movement/style he's fostering is uniquely his. WTP beating him to market would have been a bit of a slap in the face.
  • 4 1
 Likewise I have no prior knowledge on this, but it does seem strange. It costs a fortune to try and carve out a new market sector, you really don't want to have to do that as a small co. if you can avoid it. I'd of thought FC would have been better off letting WTP do the heavy lifting of convincing people they want/need a full suss BMX, then piggy backing in on that - especially as there's such a shortage of bikes at the moment.
  • 15 4
 @drakefan705: So this Ruben guy is untouchable?
  • 12 2
 @drakefan705: sounds like someone should have got his shit together then.
  • 13 2
 So the company that welded something and probably can’t get it to market is mad someone else did is how I read it
  • 6 1
 I'm betting that a big reason wtp backed off is that it's a super niche market. Literally the only people that are likely to buy one are those that followed Ruben's videos about the prototyping of it. Such people would probably not buy a wtp one on principle. Plus they might have been on the fence anyways and just testing the waters with some renderings to see if they generated interest.
  • 5 0
 Yeah, I'm confused as well. Just because someone starts to build something doesn't mean that somebody else can't try to build the same thing better and get it to market more quickly. I have no context, but I'm having a hard time not wondering how this isn't just somebody throwing a tantrum because they're not unique and special anymore. And then everybody bullies the newcomer to back down (sitting on a bunch of R&D expenses without getting to sell what they've created to offset those expenses).

On the other hand, I do like the way @sspiff framed this "Cool that BMX is apparently a close-knit enough community that an established brand will back off to allow a little guy a chance at a slice of the market. Good job to all involved."
  • 3 1
 Both companies seem happy with results. Kudos to wtp for playing nice and to fingers crossed standing their ground on a project they believe in.
  • 1 0
 Also wtp said they will delay it, not abandon it.
  • 10 11
 @drakefan705: Ruben is a little bitch who doesn't understand how any active and hotly contested market works.

What a f*cking loser and so are his supporters. Do Specialized, Trek and Giant all whine like babies about what their competitors are doing? No the get the f*ck on with business. But this is BMX. Self entitled children with no f*cking clue how the real world works.
  • 5 1
 @davemud: easy compadre. It's not like we're talking about a huge market here. I don't think either party is in this for the money- it's a passion project at best.
  • 7 0
 @davemud: at least you don’t seem like an unhinged lunatic about all of this though.
  • 2 0
 Massive BS.
  • 3 0
 @drakefan705: Thats very well said.If I wasnt into bmx back in my youth days and hadnt seen all those Etnies Videos and then the FLY bikes videos or Road Fools Id be very temped to just say what the others are saying about Ruben.
  • 2 0
 The other interesting this is www.deathpackbmx.com builds FS BMX frames and offers a service to convert a regular BMX frame to a FS frame. The say on their site they were inspired by Fingers Crossed. So it seems FC is fine with Deathpack doing it but not WTP? Is deathpack the same as FC?
  • 32 1
 I'm confused. A brand develops a frame with similar technology to an individual building a frame, and the big company backs down? What year is it?!
  • 1 0
 The year of Mr. Ruben Alcantara obviously hahaha
  • 28 1
 Cool, so they invented a 4x bike?
  • 2 0
 Ha! Perfect. ; )
  • 3 0
 Just in time for that series to hit peak popularity! Oh, wait...
  • 21 0
 Wethepeople, stomped by Wetheotherpeople, sorta sums up the current global vibe.
  • 17 3
 Cool that BMX is apparently a close-knit enough community that an established brand will back off to allow a little guy a chance at a slice of the market. Good job to all involved.
  • 8 0
 Can someone explain BMX culture to me, because from the outside it seems like the only thing that connects them is wheel size. For example, it feels like a BMX dirt jumper is more culturally connected to flatland/skatepark than they are to people who ride dirt jump MTB's. I'd think that flatland riders would have more in common to that strange bike dancing fixie crowd than they do with skatepark riders, but that doesn't seem to be the case either.
  • 6 0
 i'm waiting for one of those circus fixie girls to cross over to 20" flatland & absolutely slay. insane talent, the genre just lacks street cred (for seemingly arbitrary reasons, like pretty much everything else these days).
  • 1 0
 @xy9ine: yeah basically. This holds true for bmx and skating and other stuff like it.

It's weird, they're all essentially "counter-culture" things and are generally very welcoming to newcomers but there's a weird unspoken rule about conformity
  • 1 0
 BMX dirt jumpers are definitely more culturally connected to people who ride dirt jump MTBs than we are to flatland, skatepark, or street riders. Hence why we often ride and build jumps together. For most of us in the dirt jumping/trails scene, the process of building the jumps we ride is just as rewarding as actually riding them.
  • 11 0
 if i do a vpp bmx thats ok then?
  • 7 0
 *Rob Roskopp wants to know your location*
  • 11 2
 Everything about this just screams "BMX" and I love it.
  • 14 5
 Pussy's - just build the fecking thing.
  • 1 2
 We The Pussies? That would make a good band name :-)
  • 5 0
 OMG, it looks so much like a bike I designed back in 2007. Great minds think alike. When you have a good idea, it's only a matter of time before someone else comes out with the same.

photos.app.goo.gl/94oNoEnRMwHZ1cAXA
  • 1 0
 That’s really badass, whatever happened with that?
  • 7 0
 what am i missing , its a single pivot bmx ? this has been done in the mtb world since 1990? or is it an industry thing?
  • 1 2
 As said by someone else:

"it's a respect thing. Ruben is a bmx legend and although this isn't a new idea, the movement/style he's fostering is uniquely his. WTP beating him to market would have been a bit of a slap in the face."
  • 3 10
flag davemud (53 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @DanielP07: Bullshit. If that little bitch can't compete in an active market with his competitors he should take his bike and go home. f*ck. Grow up people, what world do you live in?
  • 1 0
 @davemud: someone did not took his muslix this morning
  • 2 4
 @inonyme: This little whiny bitch is a joke and so is this whole situation. The guy has competitors get over it. The bigger joke is his competitor WTF BMX folded to this bullshit.

Have you not ever looked through Pinkbike? Have you not seen the dual suspension 16"and 20" kids bikes made by all the major brands now? A bit of geometry makes for a whole new unseen concept in bikes? What a f*cking joke. Perfect example of the bike industry in general.

f*ck, I had a single shock dual suspension BMX in the 70s. There was the Yamaha moto Bike. Do some f*cking research people. This whiner Ruben and his/your generation don't invent everything you make up . This shit has all been done before you or Ruben came a long. The guy is clearly a rider not a business man.
  • 1 0
 Seems to be a lot more too this, for one Suspension forks were tried on BMX in 1990s, but rider sponsored by them, would run them ridged, so is a lot of hate on suspension in BMX,?
Plus suspension changes things that some do not want
But still think just call it something else, there is something really good about 20" x 4" tyres that works well
Just dont see why powers in BMX take all this stuff so to heart?
  • 5 2
 Isn't the point to a BMX to be fully rigid? Whether it's for jibbing at the skatepark or racing on those skinny tires, I don't see any advantage to having full sus
  • 3 1
 I'm real curious about what the BMX community thinks about this idea.
  • 19 4
 @dirtnapped: I don’t trust the opinions of people who continually fail to see the merits of wearing a helmet for a sport that involves landing on concrete and asphalt.
  • 1 0
 A big part of street riding is landing huge drops to flat, I see how it could help with that. When you think about it though, BMX in general doesn't make sense, it's just about doing cool fun shit, so I think this counts.
  • 1 0
 @usedbikestuff: Yeah....about that.....
  • 2 1
 I think the idea is a bmx that bmx riders can ride on smooth mtb jump lines at bikeparks. I could be wrong tho.
  • 1 1
 Right? Christ, half of them don’t even use brakes, never mind suspension.
  • 9 5
 Someone in the know explain this to me. Because whoever is behind this Fingers Crossed project now looks like a punk.
  • 5 4
 Congratulations to Ruben and Fingers Crossed: You just became what Leo Kokkonen and Pole is to the MTB world.
Nice work shooting yourselves in the...
  • 1 0
 nvm
  • 4 0
 22.5” wheels coming right up.
  • 1 0
 I suggest they both hire midgets and settle it via a joust using their little bicycles and full knights of the round table suits of armour. will make way better viewing than that academy thing...just saying.
  • 4 1
 Can't find the renderings WTP posted- anyone have a link?
  • 6 3
 Isn’t it the point of bmx bikes to be all identical?
  • 2 0
 Just as long as we get a Grim Munchkin review out of this I won't take a side.
  • 4 0
 Paging @taj
  • 1 1
 First to market and a few kids throwing shade on insta . . . vs waiting for your competition to catch up and win, oh and make the kids happy. Capitalism and ethics, oh the dilemma.
  • 1 0
 Mummy, some one said on the Facebook/Youtube that I should not build a new bike and my idea is stupid waaaahaaaa I'm going to give up on life now.
  • 1 0
 Is it me, or is this not the perfect opportunity for a flex chainstay short travel design? Let's think outside the box people!
  • 1 0
 while is probably cool idea, what's the point of 20' FS ? you will not get much of the travel however you will add a lot of parts to brake
  • 3 0
 I am not gonna comment.
  • 16 0
 Schrodingers comment.
  • 1 0
 I believe there intended for rougher dirt jumps or an more groomed mtb jumps
  • 1 0
 Well a we the people klunker just moved a little higher in bikes I gotta have list.
  • 2 0
 WeThePinkbike will now give our ruling on this
  • 8 10
 So the BMX segment is the most naïve and childish segment in the bike industry. No surprise there.

Who gives a shit who ruben is? He's a f*cking child. What f*cking world does he live in? Every industry has multiple companies developing and dropping competing products every day.

Get over it you little bitch. Thats life. Your failure is guarantied if you can't compete in an active market with your competitor. what a f*cking joke this shit is.
  • 5 5
 you are fucking stupid for this opinion. go home.
  • 2 1
 @laxguy: I do not think that he is. It is a bit strongly worded but it is true. Why is this okay but Canfield (or whatever) suing over a linkage and/ or seat tube somehow NOT okay? Do people yell and scream at Specialized for releasing a bike with a "new" flexstay, even though that idea has been around for decades (my old Trek Liquid sitting in my garage from 2002 has them)? No, we do not. Do we yell at everyone using a DW linkage design? No we do not. Everyone made fun of Niner for sticking with 29" wheels from the get go. Did they issue strongly worded whatevers when ALL OF THE OTHER COMPANIES started building with 29" wheels? No, because THAT would be stupid.

The idea behind a bike company is to create and offer BIKES. If there is a trend towards a full suspension BMX, then bike companies are free to create their own version of that. Just like bike companies that cater to other styles. The Athertons have a bike company now. I would say that, as a family, they are pretty legendary and worthy of respect. Should Devinci, Spec, Trek, Polygon, Banshee, SC, etc... all stop offering downhill bikes out of "respect" because they are offering them now?
  • 2 0
 @jmhills: clearly you also dont understand respect, you can take your shit opinion home with you as well.
  • 1 1
 It takes years to develop single pivot bike with small wheels? Where's the complication at this level of suspension development through the bike business?
  • 1 0
 20er is the new 29er, c'mon guys we figured this out ages ago, big wheels are better, so are brakes
  • 3 1
 Looks like a Session....
  • 1 0
 Imagine that happening in the mtb world
  • 1 0
 It's not a bmx when suspension comes into play....
  • 1 0
 If its not a 29er for the 29er crybabies then they don't like it
  • 1 0
 stop fuking with our smaller wheeled bikes
  • 1 2
 Sounds like someone is just salty..... A full sus bmx sounds retarded anyways, but what do I know.
  • 1 0
 Marsha, Marsha, Marsha!
  • 1 2
 read the article, they deleted said posts.
  • 3 5
 Still can't believe grown adults ride these bikes. Why not just rock a 26" single pivot?
  • 3 0
 Well the market still remains undecided on full sus bmx... but in general bmx and 26" are completely different to ride. Like, completely different. You can do a lot of the same things if you're good, but bmx is so much better and way more fun for park and street riding at every skill level.

Anyways, what do you mean grown adults? Like, adults who like to do whatever is the most fun for them? Is it a size thing? You need a bigger bike to compensate for something small?
  • 1 0
 It just seems that a BMX bike is so small compared to a full grown adult and the impacts look painful, with no suspension.

Post a Comment



