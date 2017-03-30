Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Wetworx Crash Fest - Video
Mar 30, 2017 at 3:41
Mar 30, 2017
by
David McMillan
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Crankworx crash fest
by
davidmcmillan
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 1,777
Faves:
6
Comments: 0
First day at Crankworx on a soaked track was pure entertainment with some loose cannons going for broke and staying upright down the 'larches' section and some getting a little too rowdy, sending into to the bushes.
MENTIONS:
@davidmcmillan
Tweet
Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
100778 views
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
84439 views
EWS Round 1 Tech: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
79397 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
70868 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
67237 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
55483 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
55203 views
In Memoriam: Florian Goral
54071 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
Zen-Potatoes
(1 hours ago)
Epic... Been waiting for months for footage like this.. at last the it feels like the wait is almost over....
[Reply]
+ 4
jamesdunford
(34 mins ago)
The commentary made this video.
[Reply]
+ 1
nawasaki
(20 mins ago)
Ya boy!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
barzaka
(13 mins ago)
YEA YEA YEA... yea
[Reply]
+ 1
j-davin
(29 mins ago)
even W.Masters started to get into the action with the crowd at 2:22
[Reply]
+ 1
CRAFTY-P
(13 mins ago)
Still grinning as I write. Yeah boiii!
[Reply]
+ 1
tabletop84
(40 mins ago)
Must be steep and slippery af
[Reply]
+ 1
handynzl
(1 hours ago)
Ahh she's a little slippy out there!
[Reply]
+ 1
saruti
(49 mins ago)
good one
[Reply]
+ 1
barzaka
(18 mins ago)
"No thanks!" ahaha
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053043
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
Post a Comment