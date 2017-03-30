Wetworx Crash Fest - Video

Mar 30, 2017 at 3:41
Mar 30, 2017
by David McMillan  
 
Crankworx crash fest

by davidmcmillan
First day at Crankworx on a soaked track was pure entertainment with some loose cannons going for broke and staying upright down the 'larches' section and some getting a little too rowdy, sending into to the bushes.

Wetworx Crash Fest

 Epic... Been waiting for months for footage like this.. at last the it feels like the wait is almost over....
 The commentary made this video.
 Ya boy!!!
 YEA YEA YEA... yea
 even W.Masters started to get into the action with the crowd at 2:22
 Still grinning as I write. Yeah boiii!
 Must be steep and slippery af
 Ahh she's a little slippy out there!
 good one
 "No thanks!" ahaha

