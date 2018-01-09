VIDEOS

We've Got Questions: Digging Deep at Enve

Jan 9, 2018
by Vernon Felton  

Enve Composites rolled out a new line of wheels this past summer. The new wheels, successors to the original M Series wheels, were said to not only be more comfortable to ride, but virtually pinch-flat proof. Enve sent over a missive: Did I want to come and check out the new hoops? Yes, I did....but....I was actually more interested in asking Enve some hard questions.

As a bike geek, I'm interested in all sorts of shiny, whirring, clicking bits, but what actually interests me more is the big picture. And when we're talking about Enve, there all sorts of big picture questions that I hadn't seen them face yet.

Why were your M Series wheels so damn stiff?

Why not build your wheels in Asia and lower their sticker price?

And, yeah, about the price of your wheels.... Why are they so expensive?

No pinch flats? That's intriguing. But those other questions? That's what I truly wanted to see Enve answer.

Enve Composites Video Vernon Felton photos by Ian Matteson
Photo by Ian Matteson

Look, new products come and go. They are shiny. They are some holy grail combination of light, yet stiff, yet resilient, yet BlahDeeBlahBlahBlah. As fascinating as new products can be, I always wake up knowing that tomorrow will just bring more of them. What tomorrow won't necessarily bring are answers to the big questions.

Which is why I sent Enve an email back asking whether they would be willing to sit down and face the kinds of questions that I, and probably a lot of our readers, would like to see answered. It might get awkward. Someone might get pissed. But the results would be interesting. To their credit, Enve accepted.

Anyway, that's what this video is about. Hard questions. Interesting answers.

I'm sitting on several hours of video that wound up on the editing room floor. What you are seeing is probably 2 percent of what we shot. I'm currently creating a podcast from the bits of audio, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, the video speaks for itself.

Enve Composites Video Vernon Felton photos by Ian Matteson
Photo by Ian Matteson


290 Comments

  • + 133
 This is a great video. I thought the questions were blunt but fair. Plenty of opportunity for Enve to answer without it coming across like an ad. In the end, the viewer got a lot of good information in an entertaining way. And the production quality is top notch. Great follow up to the start your own bike company vid. Please keep 'em coming!
  • - 13
flag mikefromdownthestreet (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Casey Neistat vibes
  • + 5
 @mikefromdownthestreet: dont insult him like that
  • - 9
flag zer0c00l44 (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @richsoffar: wheres the insult. Definate casey nesitat vibes and hes a cool guy.
  • + 5
 @zer0c00l44: neistat a cool guy.... LOLOL
thanks for that good joke
  • - 4
flag zer0c00l44 (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @richsoffar: Whats the matter dude, tried to get in the blog and he left you out. Just get over it, ride your bike and have some fun. Dont be bitter.
  • + 30
 Straight off the bat and Sarah Lehman....the CEO.... lies straight to our faces.
"Everyones first thought in the morning - how can we make the best wheel"

Pretty sure it's
Let me grab a coffee, hit up Bumble for a bit to find me a hottie, check my emails and see if Geoff from the warehouse got back too me so I can email the guy in the bike shop in Mexico and tell him we don't have those colour stickers yet, shit it's only Wednesday today, c'mon Friday......wheels.
  • + 4
 I think the harsh but fair interview approach is exactly whats needed at the moment, and as a consumer I felt well represented by Vernon and the kinds of questions he was asking. Keep up the good work!
  • + 109
 Say what you will about their product...I have mad respect for their desire to keep operations over here.
  • + 4
 Exactly. #merica
  • + 5
 now they have north american competition with we are one so interested to see if that changes enve much. we are one seems to be offering better value and you could argue canada treats their people better than the US...
  • + 21
 another reason to look at @WeAreOne wheels. hand laid in Canada, brother!!!
  • + 3
 Yes...say what you wheel... I'll see myself out.
  • + 9
 Exactly. I'm the guy at 2:20 and as a bike geek through and through, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the industry. I've had a rough couple years with injuries and illness and this job has saved me from homelessness. But American.
  • + 2
 @conv3rt: yep exactly! I'll never pay enve prices! Noble looking pretty decent as well.
  • + 1
 @bohns1: I should add too that they are good to deal with. I was communicating with the owner Dustin when I was buying mine. So far the wheels have been great and I'm not what you'd call a smooth clean rider. Point and shoot style.
  • + 0
 @conv3rt: Also check out Tairin wheels. Hand laid in Canada as well, cheaper than WeAreOne and they have their own hubs too.
  • + 3
 @conv3rt: and small-town western Canada to boot. If they could grow to 100+ people could you imagine what a success story that would be?
  • + 3
 @labiker9: I'm not sure they are actually manufactured in Canada - they're designed here, and the wheels are *hand-laced* but I couldn't find anything (in my 5 min of googling) to suggest the rims aren't laid-up overseas. I think that would be something they would sell in a big, obvious way if it were true (if so, they should!)
  • + 2
 @labiker9: Pretty sure Tairin is handbuilt (spokes into hub and rim) in Canada, but the rims are basically from the same place as the NOBL ones - i.e. the Far East (and not Hastings St far East).
  • + 2
 @conv3rt: agree my agent wheels are bullet proof and ride awesome and can't beat the price with the hope hubs (I got I9 hubs though) stoked on my @WeAreOne
  • + 1
 @ybsurf: yeah man. I was able to grab a DT Swiss build and loving it.
  • + 1
 @nouseforaname: Gotcha, my bad
  • + 55
 Good interview. You asked them legitimate questions and pointed out common issues while being polite about it.
  • + 22
 Yep, great interview - I love seeing this type of content on Pinkbike.
  • + 2
 Always good stuff from Vernon. @pinkbike utilize this guy a little more often.
  • + 47
 For everyone complaining about price...remember these are made here in the US, to Western environmental standards, paying US employees a good wage. All those things many of the same people complaining about pricing also complain about. And plus, carbon bits are sexy and in demand. If nobody was buying them, Enve wouldn't make them.
  • + 61
 That my friends, is what makes it so amazing. People buy these things. Lots of people. It's almost like there is a whole group of people with money to spend on expensive parts, and they don't mind spending the kind of money that ENVE asks for. It may not be me, and it may not be you, and it may not be 99% of people you know, and it may be silly, but damn'it this is America and having choices are awesome, even if those choices represent the massive inequality and prevalent tastes of health care practitioners. Next time you're on the trail and see that uber serious rider shredding the gnar on his wunderbik you can thank him for supporting ENVE, filling your cavity, removing your appendix, representing you in the court of law, investing in the company that employees you, or for doing nothing at all but living off of the estate of their grandfather, but man, they've got sweet wheels.
  • + 20
 @bman33 they pay their employees shit. $9 an hour. I’ve known plenty of kids that worked there. The facility is right here in my city.
  • + 56
 @nmcmillan: isn't that like gold toilet level money in Ogden?
  • + 21
 @PHeller: Once one of these over-paid health care practitioners saves your life, kind of changes your perspective on things.
  • + 22
 @nmcmillan: They pay the kids who start out $9/hour as they should. And still that is better than $9/week in some Asian sweat shop. Experienced engineers, management and other assembly techs are paid accordingly, that is how it works.
  • + 29
 WeAreOne wheels are cheaper. But I guess they are made in the third world country that is the Canadia
  • + 16
 Weareone....better made, way cheaper, made in BC. Enve's are a propper rip off.
  • + 21
 @nmcmillan: Looks like the rest of the money goes to outfitting all the high ups in Arc'teryx.... Wink Now I really know why they cost to much.
  • + 3
 @weezyb: Ha!! I spotted that too!
  • + 8
 @weezyb: Amer owns Arc'teryx, in house EP
  • + 4
 @weezyb: www.amersports.com/brands it's the same company. I'm sure they got a good deal.
  • + 2
 @yacobczech: Thank you for the logic Yacobczech
  • + 4
 It saddens me to say it but US environmental standards are not the same as the rest of the West's.
  • + 4
 @Denning76: Way better than Asia and S. America. I have been to both and it's staggering how dirty areas outside the pretty tourist areas are.
  • + 2
 Some guys have bigger wallets than other guys. It makes the world go 'round.
  • + 0
 @bman33: Not to say it isn't part of the issue but environmental standards go way farther than the dirty streets and bits of trash cluttering up a sidewalk. Putting all that metal and plastic in a nice neat pile in a landfill doesn't make it any better.
  • - 4
flag Fix-the-Spade (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @SlodownU: The paramedic making $30k saves your life, the doctor swans in at the end to take the credit.
  • + 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: @Fix-the-Spade: Not true all the time brother. I have a couple friends studying medicine in the UK at the moment. Both of them are 2 of the smartest and most hardworking people I know. By the time they're qualified they'll have about £80k in student debt. It would be very unreasonable for them to get to the end of that and only be paid a mediocre salary. If the money wasn't decent at the end these talented and hardworking people would go into Business, Finance and Law instead and go make money hand over fist - and consequently the person performing the operation you or your loved one needs would be a lot less educated.
  • + 1
 @nmcmillan: why do those fools work for so little pay?
  • + 2
 @Gmang: Agree. However, I am talking about much deeper issues that just street level trash. Raw sewage dumped directly into local water (many Olympians wouldn't even train in the water near Rio for example), sketchy chemical handling, etc. Unless humans cease to exist or revert to caveman days, there will be manufacturing, buildings, etc. Room for improvement all the way around, but the US has much higher standards than much of the world despite what many enjoy to say.
  • + 0
 @tom666: Don't bring logic and compassion into this man, I was having fun being facetious.
  • + 7
 @SlodownU: I’ve said it long time ago, who the fk would hate on a dentist? A person who saves you excruciating pain.

I personally have no issues with doctors getting paid well, I have issues with nurses, paramedics, teachers, firemen and cops getting paid so little. It infuriates me. I don’t know why do these people even work considering the amount of sht they go through in daily basis.
  • + 0
 @bman33 Weareone are made in Canada with all the same standard and wages so what's their excuses.
  • + 3
 @bman33: $15hr minimum in California, we still call it slave labor!
  • + 1
 @ybsurf: I in no way was talking shit about Weareone. $400 per rim is still a shit ton of money for a rim compared to alloy. I don't know many with Weareone rims, so I don't know much about them. They look cool for sure. Enve has a name recognition maybe and maybe a bit more R&D costs/materials? Because they can and still see as much as they can? (Everyone here were charge more if they could). The ones made in Asia are probably made for $50 per rim (guessing here) were as ones made in N. America probably have between $200-$300 per rim in materials in labor. Asia is making money and so it N. America. In the end I am not bashing Weareone ...If Enve is such a shit company , don't buy from them. But apparently many do so there is something to them. I know local pros who beat the shit out of Enve here in Colorado with zero issues.
Yes they are $$$ but so is a Ferrari, and a high-rise condo with a view in Vancouver. I can't afford either one but I can still appreciate
  • + 0
 @drivereight: Haha...touche. Cali is ridiculous in many cities for cost of living.
  • + 46
 Sweet looking wheels that are made in the USA. Expensive? Yes. High quality? Undoubtably. A luxury item? Certainly. Necessary? No. A little quirky (spokes), the way many lux items are? Yes. Are there more affordable options? Yes.

Don’t like em? Don’t buy em.

Thanks, Enve, for hosting a tough set of questions on video.
  • + 2
 Thank you for the intelligent comment Speeder01
  • + 1
 I truly like your comment. I like em, don't buy em.
  • + 42
 imagine every engineer in enve waking up in the on morning, thinking how can i make the best wheel possible. LUL
  • + 12
 Yeah shit I just ask what I'm gonna have for breakfast...
  • + 3
 @Denning76: Denning coming up with the real questions that matter!
  • + 4
 It's an exaggeration that is for sure, and it also doesn't do anything for the fact that every companies engineers say the same thing, because if they don't, they are fired.
  • + 14
 @Rasterman: I'm convinced that Enve's engineers wake up in the morning with the same thoughts most of us do - coffee, take a dump, feed the dog, get the kids to school, put out the recycling, what have you. But I also don't find it too much of a stretch that they, like most people I know who work on challenging/technical problems, do a fair amount of thinking about how to do things better, and takea fair amount of pride in their work.
  • + 4
 Peter Gibbons takes fair amount of pride in his work at Initech.
  • + 2
 @Ron-C: He got the memo, but just forgot the cover for the TPS report. Honest mistake. People need to give him a break
  • + 27
 "additional functionality that improves the tubless experience". We'll if that isn't bullshit from marketing then I don't know what is!
  • + 18
 You can trust him dude, he has a great beard and “winter is here”
  • + 20
 ? No. I think youre getting confused. Marketing bullshit is when TLD calls their ventilation holes “pressurized intake passages”... their vents. Here, see for yourself. ( m.pinkbike.com/news/first-look-2016-troy-lee-designs-helmet-collection.html ) Enve is just saying they made their rim a little better in general and made it also better for tubeless. Thats it. Seems that they have too.
  • + 6
 I don't see the problem with what they are saying. Not over the top, easy to understand, and to top it off seems to be a very true statement.
  • + 2
 @thuren: how exactly do they quantify/measure functionality and improved tubeless experience?
  • + 5
 @edreyes: If your tubeless tire has less chance of flatting, because of the improved rim design, I would say that that has improved your tubeless experience right?
  • + 1
 @edreyes: Its simple. Impove off of the predecessor. That already is advancing in function. And with the tubeless side of things, well they obviously did something to prevent it. So with that, they improved it. Its not rocket science. Theyre trying. Im proud if the company for coming up with something somewhat creative. If you had these you could throw a massive foam ring in, instead. That would suck compared to these wheels and their function.
  • + 5
 I believe Jake was talking about the fact that the tubeless setup process on the new stripped rims is much improved over previous Enves and competing products. The primary purpose of the strips is to eliminate pinching/bead damage, but they ALSO make setup and long-term tubeless reliability much better. No tape, no leaks.

I've been testing these and earlier versions for almost two years. They are so good!
  • + 1
 @NoahColorado: Thanks for the feedback--good to hear from someone who's been actively riding them for a long time now. We've got a set in the test cycle, but we're a ways off from having the mileage we want for a full review. Just curious, Noah, which wheels are you running? The M730s? Have you tried the non-rim strip (just wider rim bead) M630 or M635s?
  • + 4
 You can know a lot about a company based on how they “restrain” their marketing talk during interviews and features. Here’s how we interpret the various interviews featured in PB over the years:

YT: “We sell a ton of cheaper bikes that allowed us to afford Gwin. Just don’t tell him that he really has no say in the design and development of our bikes.”

Hope: “We are engineering nerds and addicted to cnc. So now, we’ll make an enduro bike a bunch of engineering geniuses could hope to make. We just hope they think it looks cool though.”

Santa Cruz: “Yeah our bikes are expensive, but there’s no price for being cool. You can take that lifetime warranty to the bank homey.”

Ohlins: “We’re pretty sure that Fox and Rockshox, hell DVO, have better suspension currently. But plan to put that Moto money to good use.”

Intense: “Our bikes rip off Santa Cruz, our suspension rips off Santa Cruz. Heck, even our DH team rips off the Syndicate. Sonwe aske ourselves: why on earth people aren’t still buying our bikes? So here’s our pitch: You can now by our previously Santa Cruz priced bikes at half the price! Same old rip off, better on your pocket.”

Enve: “We build our rims in the US. Does that make our product better than those made by cheap Asian labor hence the price? We have no damn clue. Have you seen our test rig? Just don’t tell them.”
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton: Yes, M730s for quite some time. I haven't been on the other new ones, but my wife has been on 525s since August. I haven't had to touch them except to change worn out tires, I call that a win. My wife rode 7,800 miles last year for reference. Smile
  • + 24
 Vernon, when Sarah Lehman hit you with an ethical argument about why outsourcing production to asia is bad, did you ask her why they make all of their forks and components in asia?

Like, if muslims being burned in Myanmar means you shouldn't make rims in asia, why make all of your other stuff there? It's a hypocritical argument...
  • + 11
 You are missing the point. This wasn't an ethical argument against manufacturing in Asia. We are part owners of a great factory in Asia and in no way are trying to disparage the practice. It was an example used to highlight one of the flaws of chasing cheap labor. There are many reasons we make wheels in Utah, but one of the primary reasons is to protect our wheel technologies.
  • + 18
 Aah, Myanmar...I was wondering where Miramar was
  • - 7
flag Coldspringer (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I like that they make wheels in the U.S., but I do not appreciate that their other stuff is overseas, so I will never buy their other stuff, and if I ever decide to buy Carbon rims instead of alloy ones from Velocity, they will be ENVE's.
  • + 11
 @Coldspringer: "...do not appreciate that their other stuff is overseas, so I will never buy their other stuff..."

Please enlighten us with all the other parts on your bike that aren't made overseas.
  • + 4
 @metaam: That's what I heard, too. Even rewound once. WTF
  • + 3
 @metaam: LOL. Exactly what i was thinking.
  • + 7
 I was thinking the same thing. The Myanmar comment was undoubtedly a strawman argument.
  • + 1
 @ENVE: right on. Many people might not understand just how much Intellectual Property theft occurs in these factories. The fact that they pulled alibaba up and showed how many rip-offs exist, proves the point in-and-of-itself.
  • + 5
 @ENVE: Kudos to you for hosting PB and answering so tough questions about your product. We can be a tough crowd over here....haha
  • + 4
 @boardjnky4: @boardjnky4: I study Sports Technology and my lecturers have told us time and time again how intellectual property isn't really respected in Asia. There's a major cultural gap on that issue. You go over to a factory there for a meeting, working for Adidas maybe, and they bring a tonne of samples they've been making for Puma and Asics and ask if you'd be interested in something similar. Great reason for Enve to keep their production in the US - but it's hard for them to do it for that mostly selfish reason and then claim the moral high ground on employing the US.
  • + 8
 @endlessblockades: Miramar - where Maverick teaches top gun school. If this were true, not a better place to buy fast wheels from
  • + 2
 @ENVE: Actually, Sarah's statement about Muslims being killed in Myanmar WAS an ethical argument against manufacturing in Asia. That's exactly what it was. She was ill-prepared for the question, and citing IP protection would have come across a lot better.
  • + 2
 They answered nearly all questions with deflection or polished marketing BS. Not overly endearing.
  • + 1
 Be it constant "intervention" in foreign countries, domestic or police shootings, Im pretty sure the US has a muuuuch higher civilian death toll than Myanmar....The US moral high ground ended long ago I'm sorry to say
  • + 27
 Greg Minnaar had a great season on enves. lol
  • + 3
 Lol, exactly!
  • + 4
 @SoCalMTBiker: Yeah. I wonder what Gregg has to say about their pinch flat proof wheels.
  • + 3
 one blow up at val di sole? he threw the season away before then!
  • + 3
 Greg failed what? One wheel? if greg is only failing one tire/wheel in a season, i wouldnt feel too bad about riding it. i still cant justify the price, but world cup guys are putting bikes through serious abuse
  • + 6
 @adrennan: his rear tire blew off in Cairns too
  • + 22
 I cracked both of my Enve rims on the same exact section of rocky trail within 10 days of each other. These were pre-M Series wheels on a 29er Tallboy that I bought from a shop in Utah. The bike was pre-built with the Enve wheels already installed. When I contacted Enve about warranty replacement on my 8 month old bike, they denied my claim because I never registered the wheels. When I asked how I was supposed to register them, they told me there was serial number on the INSIDE on the rim. So they expected a consumer who just bought a brand new bike, set up tubeless to take the tire off to find the serial number? Stupid, stupid, stupid design and of course they never came thru on their "warranty".
  • + 6
 But you can tell how reliable they are because only 2% of customers returned wheels for impact damage. Right?
  • + 4
 That's lame!
  • + 1
 if true, that's veeery very lame from @ENVE
  • + 2
 Registering products should not have anything to do with warranty. I thought that was a law that prohibited such practice. Maybe not. No matter, thats a terrible way to handle things and if there isn't more to the story, its a very good reason to look elsewhere for anything they sell.
  • + 21
 well that was embarrassing and uncomfortable for everyone involved. good job pb!
  • + 21
 I want to trim that goofy beard so badly my leg started twitching.
  • + 4
 Yep. I am never one to comment on physical appearance, but that beard...
  • + 2
 The product manager on the far left started out relaxed but was twitching uncontrollably by the end. And he wasn't the only one uncomfortable with the marketing manager's answers.
  • + 18
 So that’s who Kenda sell their tyres to!! Case solved
  • + 15
 The sole purpose of these wheels is to make your non-dentist friends jealous. I mean, come on, they are literally named ENVY.
  • + 2
 no, theyre literally named “ENVE”
  • + 13
 WE ARE ONE. 100% Canadian made by passionate mountain bikers. 5 yr no questions warrant. A fraction of the cost and built without compromise. Even more of a bargain with the USD vs CAD
  • + 11
 Nice to see that Enve made so many of their staff available to you, and didn't hide any of their manufacturing processes from the camera. All signs of a very responsible company, that we can hope will find manufacturing efficiency in the future to bring costs down.
If you ever have a chance visit an aluminum smelter or extruder to see if you have the same confidence in the material as you have today. I was the manufacturing manager for one of the worlds largest extruders, yes we did tubes for bike frames, and got to visit a smelter in Evansville Indiana. I was excited to see the science and magic in the making of 6061 T3, and other exotic blends. Sadly the bubble was burst in seeing the product was blended/mixed by adding the components one scoop at a time from the bucket of a front end loader. Final adjustments where done with the aide of a shovel to add or remove product. Today many of the extruders do not exist in North America as it is cheaper to buy the complete profile out of the far east than the aluminum billet in North America.
I would love to see PB to a complete product cycle visit to Giant to show the science of aluminum. They are the biggest and probably the best in the industry with all things aluminum. They also don't suck with carbon.
  • + 11
 Only 2% returns i'm amazed. I only know 2 people in my town who have enve carbons and 1 of them broke, so 50% that I know of anyway.
  • + 5
 Doesn't that make 25%?
2 riders
4 wheels
1 broke
  • + 5
 You're not half the boy
that Nate was.

You're not even half the boy
that the top half of Nate was...

...after you cut him in half.

So you're saying I'm less than
a quarter of the boy Nate was?
  • + 6
 Only 2% of returned wheels were warrantied (presumably) for impact. That guy works in marketing, you need to read between the lines when they talk. Especially when mesmerized by the beard. haha
  • + 2
 @cky78: the beard just masks the Bullshit spewing forth when the gums and lips flap together when he talks
  • + 1
 2% is scary high and not close to acceptable. That would be like saying that 1 in 50 Boeing Carbon Fibre aircraft crashing is acceptable. Also read between the lines, the 2% are only the wheels returned to Enve, not everyone returns products for warranty, or are the original registered owner of the product.
  • + 1
 @map-guy: Who's Nate?
  • + 1
 @greglikesspecialized: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXdrDNGte1E
  • + 8
 @vernonfelton are you meaning to tell us that you either A) have a podcast channel and I simply did not know about it, or B) that you are starting a podcast channel for Pinkbike or yourself? Either way this is super intriguing, and I am looking forward to the finished product for this episode.
  • + 2
 Take door number 2
  • + 12
 I'm working on things.... Cheers.
  • + 7
 @vernonfelton: Very InTrigued. An originaL idea.
  • + 2
 @vernonfelton: you should review ibis 742's. Crazy strong, half the price, indestructible....oh wait, not really a story there
  • + 8
 I can comment first hand on poor customer experience with Enve. I had an M series wheel fail catastrophically in a g-out a few years back. Sounded like someone fired a shotgun, tire blew off and got caught in my rear triangle. I was going fast at the time it took me about 100 m to come to a stop riding on the rim. Anyways took it to my shop they said should be warranty no problems as they have seen Enve replace even known impact damage wheels (even the wheel Pinkbike broke in the review was replaced under warranty). Nope.. Only response I got was impact damage $800+ rebuild labour. I tried to call and explain I had to ride the rim trying to come to a stop so damage occurred afte, they didn't want to hear it at all.I left messages no response, shop tried to explain also and it didn't go anywhere. I gave up and moved on to a company which actually cares about its customers. They proved to me "Made in America" is dead.
  • + 3
 ship it back to them anyways. Tell them it is a late Christmas present.
  • + 1
 @elshadow: they still have it I think lol. They wanted my to pay to ship the broken rim back. I never responded.
  • + 11
 Did that marketing dude just tell Vernon his panties were in a wad over questions of vertical compliance testing?
  • + 5
 No, he was referring to people that don't understand the physics of the test and assume that since it's only 85lbs. it doesn't have any relevance to the real world.
  • + 3
 I think he was talking about the PinkBike commentariat.
  • + 2
 @ENVE: I would have like to have heard an explanation of how the 85lb static test extrapolates to a real-world, dynamic environment. Sounds like the marketing guy started down that road but, then said that the static test is a way to baseline and benchmark old vs new vs competitors rims. That's different.

The design engineer also eludes to this when outside. He mentions they understand how the static test 'relates to' real world conditions. I am guessing the full-nerd version was never discussed or maybe ended up on the cutting room floor.

What say you @vernonfelton ? Did the design guy bust out the Matlab sims and Dirac functions? Any chance we get into some more deets on the podcast?
  • + 1
 @ENVE: I'm guessing that an 85 lb drop from 9" is over 2x the force of the 5" drop. Kudos for the progress over the past gen. Also, I'm guessing that 9" drop on a non-suspended wheel and tire is a greater force than 99% of riders ever put on their wheel.
  • + 2
 @dsirl: they are confused, that IS a dynamic test. Anything with a drop weight is dynamic, so I smell bull shit too.
A static test would load hydraulically or with ever increasing numbers of test weights whilst in total contact at all times.
The yield strength is unbelievably low. No mention of tyre pressures either.
  • + 1
 @yeti-monster: "Static" in as the parameters of the test are the same over several product development cycles.
  • + 8
 When the marketing guy is talking 80% of the time and say, foot on the table "We don't need to apologize for the first generation M-Series" you know something is wrong in what you are watching.
  • + 11
 Miramar ≠ Myanmar
  • + 5
 I like Enve and have a fair bit of their product on my bikes but a friend of mine double pinch flatted the new rims with the strip and cracked one of the rims at the same time only a few rides in from new.
Also who can forget the influence that pinch flats had on Minaar's WC season this year? Surely he was on the new tech. So yeah. I'm still calling bullshit on the durability issue.
  • + 5
 1. Don't use simple passwords like they do.
2. Don't put this password on a post it note on the monitor
3. If you must do #2, take down said post it note for a media interview.
4. Lets just say its a valid login for something very easy to find and try. Don't re-use passwords.

They may make great wheels, but they could spend some of that $2,500 per wheel set to make IT improvements. Hey, Enve...I'll consult for wheels.
  • + 5
 I hope they will now launch a trail certification program. When you make all the stones look like their test machine (i.e. with a well rounded tip), then you get Enve certified and all dentists form the whole continent will pay you for the privilege of riding this awesome trail. Even better, you could also buy some carbon stones, i heard they give much better ride quality than normal ones.
  • + 6
 WE ARE ONE Carbon wheels 5 years no questions asked warranty and ton of money cheaper, respect for Enve for keeping it USA made, but eventually Bike companies won't supply these wheels on their top builds because of cost.
  • + 1
 Everytime there is a post about wheels we can count on one thing. the one and only inevitable..... DUN DUN DUUUUNNNN.... We Are One Advertisement post.
  • + 1
 @2bigwheels: Similar to the way YT pops up in every semi-expensive bike review.
  • + 1
 @TheR: No no no... you mean, How YT pops up in every f*cking bike review? lol
  • + 5
 Great Video.. love the manufacturing side of the bike industry. Made in America comes at a price.. well worth the price considering everything in the bike industry is made overseas. Good job Enve for keeping it local!
  • + 4
 How does a CEO get to be a CEO with such garbage answers like "every day our engineers wake up and ask themselves how they can make the best wheel possible"?

What company wouldn't say that? Reads like bullshit marketing gibberish. At least the lower-down guys are trying their hat at giving some real answers.
  • + 11
 Pretty standard for the corporate world, I'd say.
  • + 6
 Isn't that the answer taught in MBA school?
  • + 5
 She certainly wouldn't be CEO if she said, "Yea, we've got decent engineers I guess. They make a good product allegedly. I'm not a fan but hey, to each his own I suppose." What do you want her to say?
  • + 1
 sounds like Apple marketing BS
  • + 5
 Thanks, that was some good content. My personal take away.... keep it local if you can. WEAREONE get my Canadian business and their product is -in my experience- second to none.
  • + 7
 2% for warranty returns, does that include the ones that you will not cover and you offer a "crash replacement" rim?
  • + 5
 He was referencing RAs - Return Authorizations. To me that sounds as though the 2% were the total number of wheels returned to them for evaluation. The number warrantied would be lower that that. If the 2% didn't include the ones not covered and offered crash replacement (or no accommodation) instead, that would be pretty misleading.

Carbon composites, no matter how well made, tend to have an inherent tendency to the odd materials defect. 2% for a part where weight and strength and 'feel' are competing in design tradeoffs seems pretty good. I'm comparing this to carbon masts and booms in windsurfing (my main sport) - a 2% return rate for those is considered evidence that you're doing it right. You could overbuild, and maybe get it down to 1% (there's always some residual risk even with appropriate use, and there's always the odd bit of inappropriate use), but then you'd be unable to sell any (as they'd be mediocre on performance).
  • + 6
 Vernon makes good videos. Bike's Bible is a little lamer without him. Anyhow, my temporary break from PB price whining is over, so - damn those wheels are expensive.
  • + 7
 This years Bible of the Bike Tests is the first time they have done a somewhat good job without Vernon. Bike losing Vernon was Bike losing its soul. Mike Ferrentino's Grimy Handshake is the only truly good part of Bike Mag now.
  • + 2
 @2bigwheels: Ya, I like Ferrentino's writing, and he is good on-camera. And I like Palmer as well. Wait a minute. I said my break from price-complaining was over. Look what you made me do, 2bigwheels....
  • + 6
 I really wanted them to throw an aluminum rim on that test rig to see how much it dented
  • - 1
 The ally rim would break the rig.... Do higher than 5 inches anyway
  • + 3
 okay sorrry but wtf?

doesnt a snakebite occur by the tube being pinched between the rim flanges and the impacting object? Why are they dropping the weight in to the rim bead and not onto the rim flanges like basically every snakebite happens when you smash your rear wheel into rock edges?
  • + 0
 Because their rounded profile smooth metal weight gives them the results they want. It's just a knock-off of what was used in the Santa Cruz carbon frame testing video on YouTube. What they won't show is a rim strike on sharp rocks (shale for instance), nor will they show any rim compliance testing; the roadie on the far left when Vernon was asking them about compliance is why their rims are so damn stiff - they want to feel noticeably stiffer and that more power is being delivered to help rationalize their exorbitant pricing.
  • + 3
 I want to be an ENVE fan boy. I really appreciate that they are made in America. It's worth it to me to pay more so that my neighbors have a job. I don't doubt they are better than Light Bicycle or Santa Cruz or whoever else is making the flavor of the month third-world carbon wheels.

But are they THAT much better? This video didn't convince me that it's worth paying their premium. I am not convinced that you are paying for anything more than the ENVE brand. The 85lb test rig was really lame and not confidence inspiring at all.

It seems like they realized that most people that buy their rims can't ride and complained they were too stiff so they made the new ones more compliant. As a result, people that actually ride hard break them.

They still seem like baubles for people who want to signal that they have the disposable income to spend 12 grand on a bike.

Also, I would much rather read a whole bunch of words in three minutes than watch a 12 minute video.
  • + 6
 Maxxis rim strips circa 2000 for you Johnny-Come Lately's. The overlapped the rim bead long ago.
  • + 2
 I've been lucky enough to own Enve wheels. In fact, I've owned "Chinese" carbon wheels as well and I've gained the following perspective...Carbon wheels feel great, be it Enve or "Chinese" carbon wheels. They are light so they spin up quick, they are stiff which minimizes flex and to me, carbon wheels take out some of the harsh trail feedback some alloy wheels give. But, all carbon wheels will break. If you haven't broken a carbon wheel yet, congrats to you...

So my stance now is, the only carbon wheel worth buying is one with an unconditional warranty. If you're gonna fork out a couple G's, you better get something back. Because marginal performance gain isn't enough to justify paying 3x more for... Just saying
  • + 2
 Dear ENVE, why are your spokes internal? This makes for quite the hassle when fixing spoke tension that any wheel will inevitably develop. I would deal with internal nipples, so long as their is a legit reason? If I had all the money, this factor would keep me from buying enve rims.
  • + 2
 I’m glad I suck and don’t have the requisite skills and wherewithall to crack my $464 set of carbons. 2 years strong with truing necessary only once for the rear. I’m looking for 2 years more...

It’s going to be weird not seeing them on the Syndicate machines this year. Good luck ENVE; will you keep the older, less durable M series molds and sell them for less à la ENVE Edge?
  • + 2
 Awesome video and interview @vernonfelton I like how this didn't feel like a press release with a note from Pinkbike about how a long term test was in the wings, but actually asking the questions that we ask and giving the company an opportunity to respond. That said, I don't envision myself ever being an Enve customer due to cost and value, but I do appreciate the work.
  • + 2
 People should relize that getting cheap goods out of asia has a cost. The environment pays becuase they dont have the same standards as we do. The worker pays because they are losing their jobs to cheap overseas labour. The tax base pays becuase people without jobs dont pay in, they only take out. The medical system pays as people loss their benifits "to remain competitive" again as less people are paying in driving up costs for those still in. Are the doctors going to take a pay cut? The local economy pays becuase money is being transfered out and not spent locally thus breaking the cycle. And finally the next generation will pay for there will be no decent paying middle class jobs left here becuase people wanna save a few bucks buying cheap chinese shit at walmart. We have to get away from this trend as it only benefits the communists of the world.
  • + 1
 well said
  • + 6
 Chuppacabra/Jackalope sighting at 8:25.
  • + 2
 I have a pair and I do love them dearly. I know they are made in the USA, with awesome quality and customer care. I can't help to highlight the company's main focus is to maximise profits. Similar to the entrepreneurial ways of most companies from SLC and it's surrounds. "Mavic's owner, Amer Sports, buys Enve Composites for $50 million." The profits all go outside USA now. Whilst they do maintain the quality, US manufacture etc after selling to Mavic, it would be nice to think these guys are making this stuff with an aim to some cost effectiveness, it definitely isn't the case, their aim is maximising profits. Additionally Ogden is one of the cheapest cities places in western USA to live, with close to the lowest wages.
  • + 3
 "I have a pair and I do love them dearly", Amateur Willy, 2018

That has totally distracted me from the decent points made in your post.
Well almost. I'm sure the Finnish government is hugely grateful for the tax dollars provided by the patriotic buyers of these excellent products.
  • + 4
 Ahh,Eli has'nt got facial hair!!! Just sit him there with a book instead,it will distract from his obvious lack of manliness. Even the test rig is called Ron Burgundy!
  • + 5
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8fsKeQwplg

so why most expensive rim have so poor quality?
  • + 10
 Great vid. What it says to me, watching as an engineer, is that ENVE isn't some magic bullet that kills manufacturing problems associated with carbon fiber. I'm sure if you cut open 100 "generic rims", you'd see similar problems, maybe even more often- 1 sample certainly isn't a rule, but what it does mean is- the cost difference is very unlikely justified by what they talk about in this video.

I'm very familiar with the costs of US labor. I work in a US manufacturing facility, and I also work with engineers across the globe on a daily basis. The fact that ENVE is so dramatically priced above other products, just doesn't jive. We're not talking 20%, 50%, 100% or 200% more... we're talking 1000%! Keep saying US labor as much as you want- there's no justification for THAT level of price bump.

That is, except for the justification of "we're in this to make money". Honestly, I'd have more respect if someone just came out and said it. "Our stuff is really well made, from the US, from ethical origins; and ya know what, we want to be able to do more than just put dinner on the table for ourselves and our employees. They love carbon bikes too, and we want to all be able to afford them".

Instead, we get "2% RA rate on rims, so they obviously never break" and "we don't have to apologize for the short comings of our former rim- oh wait, there were no short comings!". Come on, guys. I'll probably get negged for this, but so be it.
  • + 3
 @phobospwns: Agreed with you all day long. Let them be a inconsistent, exceptionally high cost company....they will fail as soon as their marketing and product prove to be a mismatch. They are dumb as hell for doing this piece. The logic for their premium and testing is weak at best.
  • + 2
 @phobospwns: If they ever sell ENVE's for close to what they cost to make, they are done. You are paying for the name and the name has value because they are so expensive.
  • + 1
 Its very easy to cut a wheel into 100 pieces and show the best from the cheap wheel and the worst from the Enve wheel.
  • + 1
 Shout to ENVE for making great wheels, taking on some hard questions, and giving some frank answers (lookin' at you, Jake Pantone). Shout to Vernon for making great videos, asking some hard questions, and reporting some frank answers.

It would be interesting to reach out to other brands to see if a 2% impact failure rate on carbon is up to industry snuff. Or even what the impact failure rate from some alloy rim manufacturers is for some context.

Also shout to SeaTac for not being atrocious.
  • + 3
 @fullfacemike SeaTac has some decent coffee. I will give it that. Seriously, though, ENVE does deserve credit for being willing to go under the spotlight. I've made similar offers to companies over the years and the vast majority of brands are not willing to face hard questions on camera. I appreciate it when brands are willing to step up to the plate.

It would be interesting to know what the return rate on wheels is (for impact damage) across brands. That's data that most brands are unwilling to share, but, man, it would be interesting. Of course, there's always the risk of getting inaccurate information from any self-reporting kind of venture like that, but still..... Cheers.
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton: what ENVE's take on foam tire inserts? Every downhill racer and most enduro guys use them!
  • + 1
 STOP SHOUTING.
  • + 1
 I totally expected that Vernon would volunteer a normal alloy wheel to run on their mandrel 85# thingy, and then i'd get to see something exciting. Santa cruz sure did a better job of destroying their wheel in public. Good for enve to go under the spotlight like that.

My other suggestion... at the start when Vernon reveals the bowl of pho, would have been neat if it was a bowl of frankenberrys with a big silly spoon, or a roast baby pig head, just, ya know, casual eating at the airport.
  • + 1
 OK, OK - it costs more to manufacture in the west but explain to me how a carbon wheelset made in Utah, with a minimum wage of $7.25 costs $3,000 USD while I can get a set of WeAreOne wheels for literally half that in CAD pesos from a province with higher labour costs, taxes and input costs?

It's OK to make a boutique product and sell it at designer prices, but don't polish a turd and tell me it's worth more.
  • + 5
 I sense a troll storm headed this way!
  • + 15
 It’s silent here in Jotunheimen, no signs of stormy weather... but the air is still heavy from farts after the Sam Pilgrims E-bike feast. Man that was soo much food. And broken keyboards lying all around. We made whole stacks of loose enter keys and broken smartphone screens. One dude opened his dashboard in the morning and shat himself into coma. Another one tried to write something and snapped a ligament in his thumb, phone fell into the toilet. We are devastated man.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: u r a living legend my friend
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I think you threw Donald trumps nukes in the mix to get the kids started! It did get 'bitchy' Surprised this hasn't gone ebike yet.......There's time yet
  • + 3
 It funny how comments complaining about the price are often downvoted.
I wonder who could not be in favour of a price decrease?
  • + 1
 I don't know why the environmental impact of carbon always mentioned. You drive a car, ride a carbon bike, wear gortex jacket or even a nylon jacket, drink water from a plastic bottle....we are all guilty! It's just another Co. making a buck. What I really want to know is what has ENVE if any has done to advocate more open trails for Mt. bikers?
  • + 1
 I know so many riders with who paid a whole lot money for the old enve carbon rims and had serious crashes because of pinch flats. Enve solutions was to put more air pressure in the tire. Now enve said they have improved their rims and eliminated pinch flats. How about allowing riders to trade in their old rims which are dangerous for the new rims!
  • + 5
 Show me all the cars in the employee lot
  • + 1
 I don't have drone footage but I can guess in no specific order: Tesla, Bmw, Mercedez Sprinter 4x4 (custom)
The real question should be: Show me the Bike Rack out front.
  • + 1
 I'd rather pinch flat my tire than break my wheels. Which is why I would much rather buy Santa Cruz's near indestructible Reserve carbon wheelset (thinking of MacAskill) also made in the US for $1300 cheaper - with a LIFETIME warranty, damn! Hell, you could buy the Santa Cruz's and buy a second backup carbon wheelset from Bontrager for the price of one ENVE wheelset.
  • + 1
 The Santa Cruz wheels are ASSEMBLED in the US... big difference from ENVE's which are MANUFACTURED in the US.
  • + 1
 Oh, I didn't know that. I just knew they say their wheels are built in their California factory.
  • + 5
 The video was so good I didn't even need to take my ADD meds to watch it.
  • + 5
 Just three words: We-are-one.
  • + 3
 I've killed 2 tires on the orig huck norris and 1 tire on the dh huck norris in the last 9 months. That shit is snake oil, just adding weight for no reason.
  • + 1
 Best customer service and warranty of any carbon product company I've ever worked with. Maybe exspensive, but never paid a "crash replacement" fee or paid any labor, or paid for spokes or nipples. Pay one time and have a lifetime wheelset if you choose to.
  • + 1
 If you wanna buy them just buy them ,yes they are very posh ,but at the same time I do like a wheel that has a little forgiveness a little more soft feeling ,little less spoke tension ,and I do concur with the guy that said that it’s not all about suspension,cause a wheel and YES TIRE PRESSURES are almost the number one thing on bike feeling and handling,but yes they do look very very nice on a bike (so does MAVIC my number one wheels ,except that stupid rear hub Frown ( )
  • + 2
 Enve was acquired by Amer (Finland) which also owns Mavic and Salomon. That is a formidable lot of engineers.
I have never ridden an Enve wheel and I am sure that price is why.
  • + 3
 What are the chances that these rims are really just 95% similar to other(cheaper) carbon rims and you’re only paying extra for the damn stickers that say __/—\__
  • + 0
 You're also paying for American labor over cheap Asian slave labor, and to ensure the materials don't end up as ocean fill.
  • + 1
 @TheR: $9hr in America, that's slave labor! Let's not even talk about the oil spills!
  • + 2
 @drivereight: First of all, where do you get the $9/hour number? How do you know this to be fact? Next, who, exactly is making $9/hour at Enve? The engineers? The wheel manufacturers? The guy sweeping the floor? A guy just starting out? A guy who's been there 5 years? That wage, assuming it's even true, certainly isn't universal for everyone in the building.

I'm unfamiliar with the oil spills you're talking about. Did Enve have a history with this?
  • + 1
 And even if the 9/hour wage is true, and even if you disagree with it, it still factors into the cost versus the the wages other companies pay for the production of their rims. It's the cost of American made vs. Asian made. That's one of the thins you're paying for. It's not just the stickers.
  • + 1
 @TheR: Asian slave labor? Videos of Light Bicycle and Giant manufacturing are easy to find. You'll see these are professionals working in clean, safe, air conditioned environments. The parking lot at Giant is full of new Toyotas.
  • + 1
 Wow, carbon fibre super materials. I want to go back to my childhood, and review all the, "carbon fibre super material" stuff. "So light scientists are using it to replace individual parts in injured bird's feathers, so strong it's being used in the space industry as the gold standard to test the strength of armor for the military, many experts believe you may as well crash your carbon fibre vehicle it will probably make a hole in the earth"
  • + 1
 It's all about the warranty baby!! I'm currently on my third set of ENVE rims, having broken two M60 hoops, and one M70 hoop, now on M90s - all on my trail bike. I have had nothing but good service on warranty, and they even upgraded both my hoops to M90's when I broke a single M70. And yes, the hoops deserved to be broken after what I put them through, I was not surprised. I'm also biased though, mostly because I've seen the amount of activity in their facility and gotten to play with the test equipment.
  • + 1
 First of all I feel really good now being praised by their marking guy as "guy that rides the hardest and most aggressive" for breaking one of their wheels... anyway...

@vernonfelton Great video, please do more of these! How about asking PB users for their questions to a brand? That would be rad!

Like i would ask ENVE what's up with thos internal nipples? To they do anything different than normal nipples PIA when you want to tension your spoks?
Thanks!
  • + 3
 @michibretz look for the nipple conversation in the upcoming podcast. I asked them about it.
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton: I will watch out for it, thanks!
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton: Thanks! Who's producing the podcast? I'm baffled as to why they agreed to your logical yet divisive questions...hope to see this more.
  • + 1
 I scored a good deal on my DH rig and it came with ENVE M90s. Love the rims...hate freaking out every time I hear a little 'dooong' noise when a rock hits them.... 'Carbon Hypochondriac'
  • + 2
 Hey pink bike
Why do you delete people's comments?
I don't mean hiding down voted comments
I mean actually deleting people's comments????
  • + 8
 Hey @nojzilla

Your comment hasn't been deleted - we only remove derogatory comments. Your comment has gotten enough negative props from other users that it was automatically moved to the 'below threshold' section that you can see at the bottom of this comment section. I suspect it was downvoted so much because of your poor math skills in the comment, but I feel you on that as I'm also terrible at math.
  • + 1
 This true?
  • + 2
 @yeti-monster: Yes. Not a single comment has been deleted, only down voted, at least as of right now.
  • + 0
 Although I accept brands need to face these kind of questions its kinda harsh to go in there and try to make them look as bad as possible. Also no wheel is ever going to be completely crack/dent proof so why assume enve are trying to put out this message. Looks like you had to eat your words at the end and admit they weren't lying about their new wheelset.
  • + 3
 Awesome wheels but I could never justify something that costs what 3-4 sets of 'normal' wheels go for, or a complete bike.
  • + 4
 Yup. Plus you can almost buy a complete GG bike with the frame built in CO for the price of a set for anyone who wants to support US bike etc manufacturing but needs to spend their $3k on a bike instead of a wheelset.
  • + 4
 "why did you guys cost Minnaar the overall last season?"
  • + 4
 username: envtstla
password: Wheels12345
  • + 4
 I cant reach the nipples!!!!!!
  • + 18
 Stop dating tall women.
  • + 1
 PB keep making videos like this also how bike stuff is made, I think we would all agree that it would be cool to see more of this !!!
  • + 1
 Great interview, but if Vernon pumped his guns more, it would be better. The only carbon I own came on the used bike, and my pencil.
  • + 1
 Every day our Engineers wake up and think "How can I make the best wheel possible?"...........hahahaha classic.I dont think so lady.
  • + 1
 Wake up after a coma from a crash, they ask those questions I'm sure ;p
  • + 1
 haha nice bullshit ,,every day our engineers wake up and ask themselfs how can i miss make the best wheel possible" Now all know why they are so expensive hah
  • + 3
 Will we see a Mcaskill test in the future?
  • + 2
 When they were showing the test rig that was all I was thinking, just show him going down the stairs 100 times in a row and there is nothing left to argue. Of course he can't because the wheels will break, but he still wouldn't have a pinch flat supposedly...
  • + 6
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1bKMbBQMPE
  • + 0
 @ENVE: that’s hardly a test, and he’s go a pinch flat on that!!
  • + 3
 Director of marketing answering tech questions...
  • + 1
 Send me down this track and we will see if they make it half the way down. www.pinkbike.com/video/439930
The E-Thirteen Carbon wheelset broke at 0:38. Big Grin
  • + 1
 You animal dude
  • + 3
 Great video @vernonfelton . Thanks for asking though questions.
  • + 1
 I never understood how their wheels could be so stiff and harsh, but then their bars have a perfect blend of stiffness and compliance that gives a smooth and responsive feel.
  • + 1
 Because you need a certain amount of material above rims strength requirements to shatterproof it.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: You guys are so full of it. You're just throwing up everywhere....
  • + 1
 lots of squirming, and awkward body language on that couch, maybe because they know that its not worth the price of a bike for a wheelset
  • + 3
 These guys looked stoked



m.pinkbike.com/photo/15506950
  • + 1
 Someone could work on their soft skills a little bit, a little professionalism goes a long way. That was painful to watch.
  • + 2
 Thanks for asking the questions everybody wanted to hear about! Smile
  • + 2
 3 words : Santa Cruz Reserve
  • + 1
 Enve better get B1KER (B1) 280lbs to test those Rims before he looses weight.
  • + 1
 I wish Vernon would do a video on Pinkbike. How the company started, where it's based out of...
  • + 2
 What tire pressure did they use when dropping with the test rig?
  • + 1
 I have seen many broken enve rims. No thanks, not for me. "Ain't nobody got time for that!"
  • + 1
 Vernon's videos make me miss him from BIKE.

Great video, Vernon. I still want a set of Enve's one day. Smile
  • + 1
 Marketing : "If consumers willing to pay it for $3000, why selling it for $1000?"
  • + 1
 Awesome review Vernon, I wish there were more straightforward honest reviewers as yourself out there!
  • + 1
 The interviewer seemed too concerned about his presentation, looked like he was trying to hard to seem tough or whatever.
  • + 2
 Vernon's bicep gave me a dirty look. Who do I talk to about that?
  • + 4
 #beefcake
  • + 1
 Man,this crowd is thougher than some carbon wheels! lol
  • - 3
 she said, enve can't move over seas because 6000 muslims were killed in the foreign country. Hey guess what. 5000 babies are killed each DAY in the good all USA from ABORTION! Yes, that is five thousand babies killed. No Joke! I have never meet a person alive who was for abortion and wished they would have been aborted.
  • + 1
 Vernon's the best PB addition, since Vernon.
  • + 1
 2'10" : Is she wearing a mavic apron ?
  • + 1
 Way to go Vern! Great questions and love the honesty on both sides
  • + 1
 3:45 - 3:47 hahahahaha
  • + 1
 He dug'd deep in some Enve a$$hole, had them shaking on their pedals.
  • + 1
 Wonder what Amer Sports thinks about this...
  • + 2
 Ya I was hoping for a price reduction after the amer sports acquisition
  • + 0
 Love this company!! Their engineers are the best and they are succeeding at making the best wheels
  • + 1
 Santa Cruz reserve wheels better bang for the money
  • + 1
 just out of curiosity, what is your comment is based on?
do you own a sets of enves and santa cruz wheels and can compare them?
or do you simply like santa cruz's marketing story better than other wheel manufacturers?
  • + 1
 All a bunch of BullShit. These guys are blowing smoke up our asses.
  • + 1
 Great video! More like these would be great.
  • + 0
 THANK ME !!!!! ITS MADE IN AMERICA !! JOBS, JOBS JOBS !!! MAGA !
  • + 1
 YOU ARE WELCOME!
  • + 1
 Stay classy, Ogden!
  • + 0
 That test track looked way too buff and flowy.
  • + 5
 Looks can be deceiving. We recently had Charlie Harrison from Intense Factory Racing over for some M930 testing. You should ask him how buff and flowy it is.
  • + 3
 @ENVE: Please test with fat old guys who are not able to bunny hop over every piece of gravel, not with pros that know who to be smooth and flowey Smile
  • + 1
 .................
  • + 1
 Can't wait to try...
  • - 1
 Waste of money! Wont make you any faster! Did I say waste of money????
  • - 3
 I really envy guys who can afford these wheels.
  • - 3
 Enve: State of the art Carbom rims and components, designed and developed witj Windows Vista.
  • + 1
 Looked like Win7 to me
  • + 1
 That was the OS for their cnc machines,
Below threshold threads are hidden

