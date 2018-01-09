We've Got Questions: Digging Deep at Enve



Enve Composites rolled out a new line of wheels this past summer. The new wheels, successors to the original M Series wheels, were said to not only be more comfortable to ride, but virtually pinch-flat proof. Enve sent over a missive: Did I want to come and check out the new hoops? Yes, I did....but....I was actually more interested in asking Enve some hard questions.



As a bike geek, I'm interested in all sorts of shiny, whirring, clicking bits, but what actually interests me more is the big picture. And when we're talking about Enve, there all sorts of big picture questions that I hadn't seen them face yet.



Why were your M Series wheels so damn stiff?



Why not build your wheels in Asia and lower their sticker price?



And, yeah, about the price of your wheels.... Why are they so expensive?



No pinch flats? That's intriguing. But those other questions? That's what I truly wanted to see Enve answer.





Look, new products come and go. They are shiny. They are some holy grail combination of light, yet stiff, yet resilient, yet BlahDeeBlahBlahBlah. As fascinating as new products can be, I always wake up knowing that tomorrow will just bring more of them. What tomorrow won't necessarily bring are answers to the big questions.



Which is why I sent Enve an email back asking whether they would be willing to sit down and face the kinds of questions that I, and probably a lot of our readers, would like to see answered. It might get awkward. Someone might get pissed. But the results would be interesting. To their credit, Enve accepted.



Anyway, that's what this video is about. Hard questions. Interesting answers.



I'm sitting on several hours of video that wound up on the editing room floor. What you are seeing is probably 2 percent of what we shot. I'm currently creating a podcast from the bits of audio, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, the video speaks for itself.





