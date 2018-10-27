INTERVIEWS

What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?

Oct 27, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Nell celebrates an inevitable third place with only Rheeder and Lacondeguy left on the hill.
WHAT 5 THINGS WOULD MAKE RAMPAGE EVEN BETTER?
2018 Red Bull Rampage


We asked insiders, athletes, and spectators what would make Red Bull Rampage even better. This is what they said:

1. More Money for the Athletes
bigquotesFrom the athletes' perspective, obviously the prize money for first place is pretty good, but I think, really when you look at what this event is and the media behind it and the non-endemic stuff, a bigger prize purse all the way down [would be good]. If you look at one golf tournament, one of the majors - these athletes, in my opinion, aren't getting paid enough. I think it's gotten better, but I think it still has a little further to go.Andrew Shandro


bigquotesHonestly, with the risk we are taking and everything, for sure, there is a lot of money involved and they could give more reward to the riders for what they do. That's the first obvious thing I want to say about the whole thing. Antoine Bizet


bigquotesThere was more money in the sport back when we raced then there is now. It's crazy. The amount of money that the guys earn for what they are doing, it doesn't compute to me. They put their lives on the line, literally. Brian Patterson


bigquotesI was number one pro [in BMX racing] in the nation in 1980 and Brian was number one pro in the nation as brothers in 82 and 83. They gave away cars at that point. We won three Trans Ams. I was number one cruiser - the 24" bike, three years in a row. I actually rode for Nike. I signed a contract with Phil Knight and rode Nike shoes for two years. Brent Patterson



2. A Different Judging System

bigquotesI've heard some good ideas for different kinds of judging, like not showing the scores for the first run until the end. It should all be relative anyway and it makes it easier on the judges, maybe it's not as exciting for the viewers, but then the second run is more exciting. For me, I want to see two runs and I want to see the excitement in the second run. It's just cool to see what these guys do. Jesse Melamed


Practice started in near dark. It was cold and windy. Practice was extended. Finally nature cooperated.


3. More Time for Practice
bigquotesI feel like whenever we get to event day, time is the enemy. Everyone is out here digging for essentially two weeks. By the time the event comes around, everyone is pretty exhausted and there's always a scramble to ride lines and a lot of people the morning of are riding their lines for the first time. I think it's easy to gravitate towards more time, but I also think that if there were more time people would be even more ambitious with the builds - not that the builds aren't ambitious enough. It's kind of a Catch 22, the more time you add, the more time people are going to spend on it. The problem would still be the same.

I think people are still going to be tweaking things but maybe half a day is dedicated to riding. I feel like they've had that in the past where certain days were no shovels. I think those windows of time are important because when you are out here, and you see something like this, no matter what, no matter whose line, no matter how awesome your dig team is, there's always more you can do and it's hard to be comfortable with that and let it go and just focus on practicing and working on your line.Katie Holden

bigquotesI think in a case like this where it's the first year at a venue, maybe a little more time, but again, yesterday, huge wind stopped a lot of the practicing, and there's nothing you can do about that. You can't plan for that. Maybe next year, ten days at the venue is more than enough, but starting off with such a raw canvas, maybe it wasn't quite enough. Some people maybe bit off a little more than they could chew as far as line choices this year, but they all got the same amount of time, and the same number of diggers, and same opportunity, they knew they had to make it work and it was what it was. Sam Honcharuk

Brendan Fairclough took tenth and the Kelly McGarry Spirit Award.

4. Rawer Terrain
bigquotesI would love to see things be rawer like Rampage of old. I think these guys put in a lot of work and they are really skilled and just come up with some amazing lines and creations and lips and landings, but I think it's turning into too much of a bike park. I would love to see it be more of a mountain. Ben Falkson

bigquotesThis year there wasn't as much raw riding as people said there was going to be. There's quite a lot of manicured jumps and drops - and I like that because they just go huge, but there are only a few guys doing crazy, unique stuff. But I think it's kind of up to the riders.Jesse Melamed

Letting it all hang out.


5. More Recognition for the Diggers
bigquotesAfter being on site for a week and watching the construction of all the lines I really think there should be a lot more attention paid to the builders by the event.

The vast majority of us ride trails primarily built by volunteer builders in our hometowns and that’s where these guys have honed their skills.

I’m excited to go home and ride my bike but Rampage is so gnarly and such a massive media event that it almost feels like it could get disconnected from the greater mountain bike community. I think more coverage of the diggers, their stories and skill sets would be a way for Rampage to encourage the next generation of local trail builders and give back to mountain bikers everywhere.Stu Davidson


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
107188 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
100393 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
67011 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
49369 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
46601 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
46397 views
Video: Gwin on the Goat
44473 views
Going Deep: Inside Fox's GRIP2 Damper
43260 views

45 Comments

  • + 49
 I think they should have a new format.
Let all riders take their first run without receiving scores. Then take an intermission and let the judges rank them all together and release the scores once all the first runs are completed. The judges could compare all the runs on video, and get them stacked correctly. Give the riders 30 minutes after the scores are released to plan their second run. And then run the rest of the comp giving scores as they go. This would eliminate the need to "leave room" for higher scores. It doesnt seem so hard. Yes it would leave a larger time gap for shenanigans but it would be much more fair, and I doubt riders would disagree.
  • + 3
 If I could give you two upvotes...
  • + 2
 That's a great idea. I'm not sure why they don't do this already as this unique event allows for unique ways to vote. It also doesn't screw over the first rider to stomp a run (this year happened to be Fairclough). There seems to feel like a half hour wait time before the riders get up to the top and are ready for 2nd runs so the time to debate that is available.

As for the pay scale, that's needed everywhere especially on this event. Even if you end up last, you should still get paid a good amount. NBC can easily afford it.

Either way, this event is always the best so just a couple of minor tweaks to perfect it even further.
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: The event costs red bull around 3 million I've heard, can't confirm that. But in 2017 they generated 7.4 billion in revenue.
  • + 32
 7. Brendog not getting robbed?
  • + 1
 Agree
  • + 5
 We've learned nothing since Norbs...
  • + 8
 I think the scoring system needs to be explained - there's so many upset people EVERY year because they feel that a rider (or riders) haven't been judged fairly. It seems that tricks trump gnar, but a lot of people think there should be parity. Why else should a Gee Atherton or Brendan Fairclough compete otherwise?
I also think the working for each score should be shown from each judge, to explain why a score has been reached.
  • + 4
 A serious discussion about how to judge these runs better.
Brendog had one of the most creative lines and high amplitude style. This was one of the most entertaining runs of the whole day. Scored the lowest. Reed boggs unique feature as well... Flip backwards on an open loop? Right before dropping a 50 foot cliff. Insane.
  • + 4
 For what other major sports pay, it’s a shame these guys don’t get paid more and there isn’t more money available as prizes. These guys are putting their lives on the line. There’s huge risks!!!!
  • + 3
 Major sports get paid because people pay to watch those sports. People don’t pay to watch mountain biking. It’s all sponsor driven and sponsors will only pay to the point where they think they are getting a return on their investment. Its as simple as that.
  • + 4
 Downscaling...

Am I the only one fearing every year to see one of those guys die at the bottom?
I've met some of them, they're all incredible peoples. It would be so sad to lose a Brendog or an Andreu. =(
  • + 6
 Fest-style scoring: no first, 2nd,3rd. Only biggest, rawest, smoothest
  • + 0
 Totally agree, that would be a much better way of scoring it, i mean brendog this year, come on.
  • + 1
 I would love to see something like the Chatel competition back then. A slopestyle big bike type of event, that was gnarly. I feel like it’ll be easier to judge if there was only one course, and it’ll open the doors even more for athletes like Adolf Silva and Ethan Nell. Fest Series and the FMB need to work something out. And also rewards for the top 10 finishers it’s insane to get there they deserve it and with what they make they probably need it too.
  • + 1
 Represent the diggers more AND have fewer diggers. The landings were so ridiculously massive and manicured, not that I could do any of the drops. Still, mad props to the athletes and Red Bull. Greatly enjoyed it, and watched the first hour at school with my sixth grade class. They were blown away!
  • + 0
 The majority of the camera angles were non sensical...why panned out so far? So much mountain shown with a tiny rider and barely able to see what they were doing. So many times the replay showed a closer view from a different camera--why was the helicopter the main shot? And, with where drone filming has gone, why even use a helicopter??!! The drone can get much closer...follow the rider easier...we see this in video edits so often! And what the hell was with the sound effects? When the rider landed, or turned, or whatever, it sounded like someone slammed a heavy door in a very messy machine shop, or the bike was a pile of loose parts. Sometimes the timing was really off and other times they just didn't make noises at all...I found the "sounds" to be very distracting. Am I the only one?
  • + 0
 the rawness of rampage is tough because to drop the absolute nutty drops and trick em is going to require digging. Personally, I think it should be pretty open to the riders as far as what they want to dig and what they want to leave, as they are the experts and are absolutely sending it. The main things I would like to see change in the event after watching the last 7 rampages are the athlete profile/drama built into the contest that Red Bull TV tends to do with anything action sports. The post run interviews are pretty much worthless in all. I think it’d be cool to run it pretty much like a FWT event. One venue for qualifying where everybody has to qualify and one run in the finals at a different venue. I think with a two venue event, things would be left more raw, riders would ride for a sick line with less drama over a big feature and finding overall gnarlier runs because they have to be more creative. Also tricks are cool but it should not be a slope style comp. A gnar backflip in a run should be where everyone’s kinda pushed towards. Andreas run was the most rampage of all the runs and he should’ve been awarded 1st for the speed, gnar, and sketchiness of his run. It was metal.
  • + 4
 not having it associated with Red Bull would be a good start.
  • + 2
 Good luck finding another company to lay out that kind of money.
  • + 0
 You can’t judge a run comparatively to the other riders runs that you haven’t seen yet. That’s exactly why brendog got robbed, if they scored him somewhere in the 78-85 range they have to stack others they thought were better above him and it makes for weird 88.5 for fifth and 88.9 for third type scores. I agree with holding all first run scores till everybody gets down and then racking for the second runs accordingly!
  • + 1
 His score is lower but he doesn’t get screwed. If his was one of the better runs his score would stay near the top and the scores overall would just be lower.
  • + 1
 Thumbs up for giving the diggers more props. Maybe @redbullbike could do a contest over the year for trail builders to earn a spot on dig teams, increasing the team to 3 builders.
  • + 2
 Eh I don't think they should force a builder onto a rider that the rider doesn't know.... there's a reason most use close friends/riding buddies.
  • + 2
 If bike manufacturers can charge $10k for bikes, $100k purse is drop just of the bucket! These athletes are putting there life on the line!
  • + 1
 Considering the size and weight of Red Bull, $100k is pocket change for them and seeing as they run the event, they should be footing most of the bill for prize money anyway
  • + 1
 @WolfRidge08: One thing I like about Red Bull vs all these other energy drinks companies is that they actually invest in the sport. They support both big and smaller events, arts and whatnot. And they actually have their own medical facilities to help athletes recover when it really goes pear shaped. I've never heard of Rockstar or Monster doing anything similar.

So yeah, these athletes should be paid fairly. Though I'd say a good alternative would be that competitors get access to the same medical facilities should anything go wrong during a RB event. Not sure if this would work for them as hopefully in most cases this shouldn't be needed and nor Monster, nor Red Bull could make anything marketable out of RB caring for Brendan should he get injured.

Just a thought. More money for the athletes is definitely a good one too.
  • + 4
 7. Hardtails only
  • + 4
 Fabio Wibmer
  • + 1
 Claudio Caluori as a commentator, he may not have ridden rampage but knows a lot about going fast, going big and is very entertaining
  • + 4
 6. More Randy coverage
  • + 0
 More practise, you should put it on first place. Every year is the same story. Too many falls especially this year. Riders didn't have a full run of their lines until the start of competition, that sounds absurd for me.
  • + 1
 thats down to the riders though. Build too much, can't practice. Brendan had completed his line and had a full practice in. Just because people bite off more building than they can chew doesn't mean there isn't enough practice...
  • + 1
 It should be about raw rowdy lines and drops/airs.

I sure saw a lot of manicured lips and landings, making it more like a slopestyle contest.
  • + 1
 They will still find massive cliffs to trick off of and huge jumps to trick get over it
  • + 1
 7. More Sal Masekala fitness insight.
  • + 2
 we need more roost!
  • + 1
 ...flatter tables
  • + 1
 Better camera angles of the runs...
  • + 1
 $50k-$100k let’s do this! Plus an open category!
  • + 1
 Oh yeah and insurance. These guys need lots of insurance
  • + 1
 Stop judging based on biggest trick
  • + 1
 Rampage world series
  • - 1
 too many lines this time,there should be like 3 lines tops
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.062185
Mobile Version of Website