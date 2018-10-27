What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?

We asked insiders, athletes, and spectators what would make Red Bull Rampage even better. This is what they said:1. More Money for the Athletes
|From the athletes' perspective, obviously the prize money for first place is pretty good, but I think, really when you look at what this event is and the media behind it and the non-endemic stuff, a bigger prize purse all the way down [would be good]. If you look at one golf tournament, one of the majors - these athletes, in my opinion, aren't getting paid enough. I think it's gotten better, but I think it still has a little further to go.—Andrew Shandro
|Honestly, with the risk we are taking and everything, for sure, there is a lot of money involved and they could give more reward to the riders for what they do. That's the first obvious thing I want to say about the whole thing. —Antoine Bizet
|There was more money in the sport back when we raced then there is now. It's crazy. The amount of money that the guys earn for what they are doing, it doesn't compute to me. They put their lives on the line, literally. —Brian Patterson
2. A Different Judging System
|I was number one pro [in BMX racing] in the nation in 1980 and Brian was number one pro in the nation as brothers in 82 and 83. They gave away cars at that point. We won three Trans Ams. I was number one cruiser - the 24" bike, three years in a row. I actually rode for Nike. I signed a contract with Phil Knight and rode Nike shoes for two years. —Brent Patterson
3. More Time for Practice
|I've heard some good ideas for different kinds of judging, like not showing the scores for the first run until the end. It should all be relative anyway and it makes it easier on the judges, maybe it's not as exciting for the viewers, but then the second run is more exciting. For me, I want to see two runs and I want to see the excitement in the second run. It's just cool to see what these guys do. —Jesse Melamed
|I feel like whenever we get to event day, time is the enemy. Everyone is out here digging for essentially two weeks. By the time the event comes around, everyone is pretty exhausted and there's always a scramble to ride lines and a lot of people the morning of are riding their lines for the first time. I think it's easy to gravitate towards more time, but I also think that if there were more time people would be even more ambitious with the builds - not that the builds aren't ambitious enough. It's kind of a Catch 22, the more time you add, the more time people are going to spend on it. The problem would still be the same.
I think people are still going to be tweaking things but maybe half a day is dedicated to riding. I feel like they've had that in the past where certain days were no shovels. I think those windows of time are important because when you are out here, and you see something like this, no matter what, no matter whose line, no matter how awesome your dig team is, there's always more you can do and it's hard to be comfortable with that and let it go and just focus on practicing and working on your line.—Katie Holden
4. Rawer Terrain
|I think in a case like this where it's the first year at a venue, maybe a little more time, but again, yesterday, huge wind stopped a lot of the practicing, and there's nothing you can do about that. You can't plan for that. Maybe next year, ten days at the venue is more than enough, but starting off with such a raw canvas, maybe it wasn't quite enough. Some people maybe bit off a little more than they could chew as far as line choices this year, but they all got the same amount of time, and the same number of diggers, and same opportunity, they knew they had to make it work and it was what it was. —Sam Honcharuk
|I would love to see things be rawer like Rampage of old. I think these guys put in a lot of work and they are really skilled and just come up with some amazing lines and creations and lips and landings, but I think it's turning into too much of a bike park. I would love to see it be more of a mountain. —Ben Falkson
5. More Recognition for the Diggers
|This year there wasn't as much raw riding as people said there was going to be. There's quite a lot of manicured jumps and drops - and I like that because they just go huge, but there are only a few guys doing crazy, unique stuff. But I think it's kind of up to the riders.—Jesse Melamed
|After being on site for a week and watching the construction of all the lines I really think there should be a lot more attention paid to the builders by the event.
The vast majority of us ride trails primarily built by volunteer builders in our hometowns and that’s where these guys have honed their skills.
I’m excited to go home and ride my bike but Rampage is so gnarly and such a massive media event that it almost feels like it could get disconnected from the greater mountain bike community. I think more coverage of the diggers, their stories and skill sets would be a way for Rampage to encourage the next generation of local trail builders and give back to mountain bikers everywhere.—Stu Davidson
Let all riders take their first run without receiving scores. Then take an intermission and let the judges rank them all together and release the scores once all the first runs are completed. The judges could compare all the runs on video, and get them stacked correctly. Give the riders 30 minutes after the scores are released to plan their second run. And then run the rest of the comp giving scores as they go. This would eliminate the need to "leave room" for higher scores. It doesnt seem so hard. Yes it would leave a larger time gap for shenanigans but it would be much more fair, and I doubt riders would disagree.
As for the pay scale, that's needed everywhere especially on this event. Even if you end up last, you should still get paid a good amount. NBC can easily afford it.
Either way, this event is always the best so just a couple of minor tweaks to perfect it even further.
I also think the working for each score should be shown from each judge, to explain why a score has been reached.
Brendog had one of the most creative lines and high amplitude style. This was one of the most entertaining runs of the whole day. Scored the lowest. Reed boggs unique feature as well... Flip backwards on an open loop? Right before dropping a 50 foot cliff. Insane.
Am I the only one fearing every year to see one of those guys die at the bottom?
I've met some of them, they're all incredible peoples. It would be so sad to lose a Brendog or an Andreu. =(
So yeah, these athletes should be paid fairly. Though I'd say a good alternative would be that competitors get access to the same medical facilities should anything go wrong during a RB event. Not sure if this would work for them as hopefully in most cases this shouldn't be needed and nor Monster, nor Red Bull could make anything marketable out of RB caring for Brendan should he get injured.
Just a thought. More money for the athletes is definitely a good one too.
I sure saw a lot of manicured lips and landings, making it more like a slopestyle contest.
