What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?

I feel like whenever we get to event day, time is the enemy. Everyone is out here digging for essentially two weeks. By the time the event comes around, everyone is pretty exhausted and there's always a scramble to ride lines and a lot of people the morning of are riding their lines for the first time. I think it's easy to gravitate towards more time, but I also think that if there were more time people would be even more ambitious with the builds - not that the builds aren't ambitious enough. It's kind of a Catch 22, the more time you add, the more time people are going to spend on it. The problem would still be the same.



I think people are still going to be tweaking things but maybe half a day is dedicated to riding. I feel like they've had that in the past where certain days were no shovels. I think those windows of time are important because when you are out here, and you see something like this, no matter what, no matter whose line, no matter how awesome your dig team is, there's always more you can do and it's hard to be comfortable with that and let it go and just focus on practicing and working on your line.

— Katie Holden