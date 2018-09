"This video is the result of a project we began in 2017. We wanted to bring back the vibes of good old freeride. Big hits and gnarly lines. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get it done last year due to a camera-smashing incident. So we started fresh this year with the same goal in mind. Big, fast and loose! I feel like we've pulled it off." - Jakob Hartman.A film by Max Loukidelis.