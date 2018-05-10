What Are Your MTB Pet Peeves? - Opinion

Shoutout to every dropper post with internal routing that employs a teensy-weensy cable clamp bolt, to the clamp bolts on Pinion's twist shifter, and especially to the M3 hardware on Thomson's otherwise beautiful stems.



And who could forget the reach adjustment screws on those early Hayes brakes? Not only were they the size of a gnat's dick, their tendency to migrate called for the smallest dab of blue thread locker to keep your levers where you want them, and that only increased the chances of it getting stripped by about 300-percent. The result was countless levers that were either too close or too far away from the handlebar. Fixable and annoying.



''What could we do to make our stems a little less perfect?'' ''What could we do to make our stems a little less perfect?''