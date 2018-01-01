What Are Your Riding Resolutions for 2018?

Happy New Year! 2017 had its ups and downs, but we've got a blank slate ahead of us. Besides messing up writing the date for the next few weeks, what do you have planned for the year?
An epic adventure? Learning flip double whips? Riding once a week? Smashing some KOMs? A stage race? Saving for a new ride? Getting your partner into mountain biking? Eating more Haribo than is recommended by the FDA?
Nice!
2. Keep riding the scary tech stuff I've always loved best
3. Not skip on the post ride beer
....despite chronic illness.
(so basically continue to do what I've been doing all 2017).
Chronic illness sucks, but you can work with it/around it... a lot of it is just stubbornness plus a little bit of masochism.
Amen, Brother. Look up Levator Ani Spasms. After you get done snickering, imagine it for 11 years. Still riding though. I just ride slower with more pushing on hills and in the fog of prescriptions. I also spend more time back in the bushes fertilizing the country side.
Could be worse. A friend of mine just had heart surgery.
- more build days
- more park days
- more trips
- less work
And ride the bearings off my new Process 165 when it arrives (come on Kona, why you no arrive yet?!)
Haribo rules...
