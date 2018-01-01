INDUSTRY INSIDER

What Are Your Riding Resolutions for 2018?

Jan 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
BCBR and Kali

Happy New Year! 2017 had its ups and downs, but we've got a blank slate ahead of us. Besides messing up writing the date for the next few weeks, what do you have planned for the year?

The liaisons have some pretty epic views.
Aaron Gwin

Kona Photo by Caleb Smith

An epic adventure? Learning flip double whips? Riding once a week? Smashing some KOMs? A stage race? Saving for a new ride? Getting your partner into mountain biking? Eating more Haribo than is recommended by the FDA?

130 Comments

  • + 54
 bE sTeEZy As FoOK
  • + 6
 Change your name to Steazy-E
  • + 1
 @LukeBurgie

Nice!
  • + 2
 Have more funner for sure
  • + 37
 Ride more, b!tch less.
  • + 5
 Thats what everyone should do Salute
  • + 17
 Gain 10 lbs, do less trail maintenance, stop recycling, implode 20 minutes into more rides, remember to forget to bring tubes, and stay on the flow trails.
  • + 21
 Lift weights in off-season to put some mass back onto my cycling bod. Ride more than I did last year. Enjoy as many post-ride beers with my best friends as I can. Go on trips. Get the wheels off the ground whenever possible. Build new trail. Try not to spend all my money on bikes.
  • + 23
 Not riding an e bike
  • + 18
 Stay off my brakes
  • + 8
 Take them off, works great
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: solid advice
  • + 13
 Teach my son to ride. Not really a resolution just a cool thing I get to do
  • + 3
 My goal as well two new shiny bikes from Santa for my boys. Hope to get them both to get obsessed as much as myself. Planning a better approach as I lost patience when I tried with my oldest and it didn't go well
  • + 2
 Congrats!
  • + 12
 To constantly bitch about e-bikes in the comments section
  • + 6
 1. Try to maintain the level of fitness I've got
2. Keep riding the scary tech stuff I've always loved best
3. Not skip on the post ride beer

....despite chronic illness.

(so basically continue to do what I've been doing all 2017).

Chronic illness sucks, but you can work with it/around it... a lot of it is just stubbornness plus a little bit of masochism. Smile
  • + 2
 "Chronic illness sucks."

Amen, Brother. Look up Levator Ani Spasms. After you get done snickering, imagine it for 11 years. Still riding though. I just ride slower with more pushing on hills and in the fog of prescriptions. I also spend more time back in the bushes fertilizing the country side.

Could be worse. A friend of mine just had heart surgery.
  • + 8
 to continue to not buy into whatever new standards are introduced.
  • + 10
 I know, I still crush my 1993 trail bike. Who needs threadless steerer tubes disc brakes, thru axles, better geometry? My V-brakes, threaded Fork, 25.4 bars, and Q/R skewers are just fine.
  • + 2
 @bman33: you just destroyed my sarcasm-o-meter.
  • + 0
 @bman33: well you're just being silly. tell me how a bunch of bb or hub standards is better for the consumer. also geo is not a standard.
  • + 0
 @literally: Agree. Geo is not a standard nor should it be a sales pitch. Geo is custom tailoring for bikes. Everyone is a different height with different reaches and different riding styles. A head tube may feel steeper to some than others. A low bb may feel good on a race course but maybe not to the average rider on a local trail wanting more ground clearance on slow technical parts. I've pulled the bike industry's marketing out of my butt and learned to ride what you got and enjoy it.
  • + 2
 @bman33: Funnily enought couple of Q/R skewers cost me an XC race. Was funny as hell
  • + 1
 @literally: Geometry can be viewed as a 'standard' just as tire size, BB and hub dimensions. I hate press fit bb's as well. However, bike companies test things out, some work out, some don't. Also, 148 thru is a better hub 'standard' than 135 Q/R. Yes, they should have skipped 142, but they didn't. That said, no one is forcing anything on anyone. Not many industries have interchangeable parts infinitely. In the end the better 'standard' will win (usually). The industry in a time of change just like they were in the early 90's with suspension 'standards', brakes, etc. People need to stop bitching and enjoy the bad ass bikes we have now.
  • + 1
 @partymob: I broke a front one in the middle of a Slalom race in 97 -98ish. Somehow my wheel sort of stayed on till the finish. Although is was very squirrelly. Ha!
  • + 1
 @bman33: you just described one of the bikes I actually ride, except it's a '94. Nice red KHS Descent, steel frame... funnest bike I have.
  • + 6
 I will not ride an ebike in 2018
  • + 2
 To get in pre season shape, take a skills clinic and to enter my very first race. Im thinking the final round of the Big Mountain Enduro. Its scary because i live in omaha nebraska, absolutely nothing like what im use to riding and frankly i don't know if i have the skills to actually do course. But we'll see how it pans out
  • + 2
 1. Back to riding 3 x per week, starting in March. 2. Conquer 3 local jump lines. 3. Trips to Whistler, Sun Peaks, Squamish, Maple Ridge, North Vancouver and Kelowna. 4. Learn to manual. 5. Be an encouragement or inspiration to other riders.
  • + 6
 Ride bikes and wrench on bikes at a more healthy ratio!
  • + 2
 You're the bomb Mike! Thanks for all the work on my bike last year! Robert
  • + 4
 I rode 122 times in 2017, hoping to hit 150 this year. But also:

- more build days
- more park days
- more trips
- less work
  • + 1
 Improve my legs and cardio, ride more, work on my tech skills and really, I mean really, start to hit those jumps with conviction. Also, start to ride abroad more and push myself. It'd be nice to find some old, local farts to join who won't shit kick me on the mountain.
  • + 1
 Like so many, I had a F*KNG HORRIBLE 2017. Good riddance. So my goal is to get back to work, make it stable, build myself back up, pay off debt, replace the bike that I didn't want to have to sell, but sold due to unemployment and being financially vulnerable - and bring mountain biking back into my life! Lot's of other goals but this one most PB appropriate.
  • + 5
 Stop and help more people.
  • + 5
 F#ck you!
  • + 1
 Ride more, get better at riding and also get fit to ride better, at last buy and get new frame and some parts so I could learn some new stuff on my bike aaaaaaaaand watch pinkbike as I used to like 6 or 7 times in a day so I wouldn't miss anything. Happy new year!
  • + 3
 Strength training so I can give my lady a piggyback ride to and from the karaoke championship.
  • + 1
 Ride more, ride more with my kids, ride more with my wife and somehow fit in training for a 900KM race in South Africa 2019 (which will be my first homecoming since leaving as a child).
  • + 4
 resist the emtb dark side
  • + 1
 Buy an E-bike, ride More, have fun and royally piss off everyone on pinkbike. Actually forget riding and fun, I just love the fact that so many fools get so angry about Ebikes.
  • + 1
 Cute.
  • + 2
 Got some weight lifting goals for this off season to make my on season even better, and planning on my first stage race next year!
  • + 1
 To actually enjoy riding again. I haven't been out cycling in the best part of around 2 months. I'm going to try and find the passion to start riding again. Not sure how, but it needs to be done.
  • + 1
 Wheelie,Manual, and bunny hop.. in that order. I have spent the last year learning some hard earned Trials skills. i am ready for the Bike Park to open here in town. looking to hone my skills on the pump track..
  • + 1
 Crash less. Went otb 7 times last year resulting in a mild concussion, torn shoulder, and last but not least, a broken finger that now has 3 pins in it. I understand I am getting older, but shit, this is rediculous.
  • + 2
 Race more for fun and less for results (they were lousy anyway). Build better physique to limit exhaustion during racing and generally to be able to enjoy it more.
  • + 2
 Finally hit that step down table at the local spot. It ain't even a big deal, just gotten way too far into my own head on that one.
  • + 3
 Give back to the bike gods by shovel and raking my local trail system once a week!
  • + 2
 Every year I strive for less time on Pinkbike but like a fat kid in the cookie jar I just can’t stay away.
  • + 2
 We recommend taking time out of your work, lunch, and pooping time allotments for Pinkbike.
  • + 2
 Try to get out more. Get to new riding spots. Hit trails harder. Have more fun and stop worrying about strava times!!
  • + 2
 Find a job and save up for a bike. Now I ride a 29er xc hardtail thats way too big for me and it's starting to break
  • + 1
 Know dem feels. Was riding a large xc 29er myself till recently.
  • + 3
 dig more and ride way more
  • + 1
 Sadly, getting back on the bike would be an achievement in itself. Sucks there is no proper mountain in Paris. Oh, and time!
  • + 2
 ...to build a steel HT 26 bike for training, and ride it on a local bicross track as much as i can.
  • + 3
 More Bar dragging, More shagging
  • + 2
 Steal as many strava KOMs as I possibly can in my town and neighboring towns
  • + 5
 enjoy the new ebike!
  • - 2
 @Dethphist: I never said I was gay
  • + 1
 Get a bike for B-Line. Nail the blue line, maybe hit the black line, wait who am I kidding? I'll be happy if I dial the blue lineWink
  • + 2
 What's wrong with the bike you've already got?
  • + 1
 @twelvemonths: The 29" 160mm travel Slash doesn't jump tight wooden park jumps worth a damn. I tried, still fun, but there's a reason DJ bikes exist.
  • - 1
 @mitchbike: NS Soda Evo 180mil. geet eet.
  • + 1
 The trick is to manual the first box and smash the corner.
  • + 1
 Definitely the Haribo part. But new bike and riding 20% more is my goal. Going from 10 days a month to 12-13. And moar 29ers.
  • + 1
 Aim is to lose 25kg so I can ride better.
And ride the bearings off my new Process 165 when it arrives (come on Kona, why you no arrive yet?!)
  • + 2
 AMBCS Cat 3 men's 30-39 points leader
  • + 1
 Get my right hip replaced so I can get back to riding more single track and less bike paths.....
  • + 1
 Improve fitness so getting to the trails and back isn't such a chore / so I don't drive my bike places so much.
  • + 1
 Surf more because almost all of trails burned in the Thomas Fire Frown . But surfing is pretty cool so it's all good.
  • + 1
 just ordered a new pair of carbon wheels, planning on smashing a few KOM's, and working on some local trails!
  • + 2
 Get meself a 29er, ride more, work more.
  • + 2
 To ride much bigger jumps and drops. Time to man up
  • + 1
 Ride twice a week. More squats to increase leg strength. Work on balance Get fewer stitches 2018
  • + 1
 Getting into racing. Goal is to have a decent finish this year in the Eastern States Cup and Pro GRT
  • + 2
 Shout 26aintdead on every bike review I see.
  • + 3
 To stop braking!!
  • + 3
 Not be fat
  • + 3
 STAY ON MY BIKE !!!
  • + 1
 Race at least 3 enduros, and not get last. And use the dirt bike to improve mtb skills.
  • + 1
 Drink less, eat better in hopes that I’ll ride longer, further and harder!
  • + 2
 Just no injuries and rest will be always fun Smile
  • + 2
 to have no resolutions and just go for it whatever it may be
  • + 1
 My resolution is to ride my ebike everywhere
  • + 2
 The 50 meter manual!
  • + 2
 Less yappin more brappin
  • + 1
 Stay on the bike while being a new dad. IE: Balance
  • + 2
 Get FTP to 300W.
  • + 2
 Less Strava
  • + 1
 Vandalise the new ebike shop opening in Keswic ????
  • + 1
 Ride every day off and continue to slowly get faster.
  • + 1
 More Steeeeeeez coming for 2018!
  • + 1
 F*ck new year's resolutions!
Haribo rules...
  • + 1
 Learn how to properly wheelie/manual.
  • + 1
 360 to foam pit then 360 on dirt ,will be mine
  • + 1
 Get faster, ride the dh rig as much as possible, get better results
  • + 1
 Ride The Whole Enchilada in late October ! No snow please !
  • + 1
 Less ride, more keyboard!
  • + 1
 more downhill less bullshit
  • + 1
 Get into shape and start in a beginner enduro race
  • + 1
 New bike, more KOMs. Get some rad footy with the new gimbal.
  • + 1
 Moar Teds!!!
  • + 1
 Build more trails.
  • + 1
 Move back to Colorado
  • + 1
 ride a lot
  • + 1
 Dont break anything!!!
  • + 1
 Don't jinx it.
  • + 1
 get out more
  • + 1
 RIDE BIKE
  • + 1
 Increase my send levels
  • + 1
 Lose less skin
  • + 0
 Turn all of the ebikes into ocean fill.
  • + 1
 Get an ebike
  • + 0
 Perfect the 50to01 style
  • + 0
 Build. More. Wheels.
  • - 1
 moar rides.
Post a Comment



