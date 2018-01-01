What Are Your Riding Resolutions for 2018?



Happy New Year! 2017 had its ups and downs, but we've got a blank slate ahead of us. Besides messing up writing the date for the next few weeks, what do you have planned for the year?











An epic adventure? Learning flip double whips? Riding once a week? Smashing some KOMs? A stage race? Saving for a new ride? Getting your partner into mountain biking? Eating more Haribo than is recommended by the FDA?



