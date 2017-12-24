USER GENERATED

What Did You Get For Christmas?

Dec 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
The holidays are here and Merry Christmas from everyone at Pinkbike to all riders worldwide! It's time to brag (or complain) about what Santa brought you this season as we do every year here, let everyone know in the comments!

Once again Bike Santa is just gets the job done delivering all your bike related gifts this Christmas whist Snowboard Santa gets drunk and angry that he cant shred the pow - Laurence CE - www.laurence-ce.com
57 Comments

  • + 15
 Trying to be a samaritan stop a burglary. Got into a fight with burglar. Called the local lazy pd. He trying to arrest me for fist fight with the thief. What a world.
  • + 1
 ????
  • + 2
 Cool story, bro
  • + 2
 You must live in CA. That poor burglar was trying to get something to eat. How dare you be a good citizen!
  • + 1
 That’s a real world. Sorry dude. @ComradeD:
  • + 1
 Damn yes. I’m at socal @Beez177:
  • + 0
 @buildabike: Geezus. Solid work stopping the bastard, but sorry you had to deal with liberal cops! They're *usually* not like that.
  • + 1
 That’s why called lazy cops.@therealtylerdurden:
  • + 1
 Sounds like California or similiar...glad ur ok.
  • + 14
 A merry Christmas and a big hug from my son. I got the present I wanted.
  • + 0
 This ^ ! Children are wonderful gift!
  • + 4
 @Beez177: lol
  • + 1
 Set of Spank Spoons for my DH bike.....that are currently on their way back to CRC after they sent me some roadie wheels worth half what I paid lol (yes, brought my own present as the wife had no idea what to get me) Hope CRC make it a better christmas and supply Spikes or some tyres for my rig lol
  • + 4
 My Wife is a runner. Some crappy socks, a road biking magazine and nothing like the Tallboy 3 CC I wanted.
  • + 4
 You married a runner? Why?
  • + 1
 @Beez177: ah, proly cuz shes not a biker....still has feelns. Ha
  • + 4
 Our Lord Krampus forged me a thin bike with steel wheels so that I might slice his enemies 'neath my shredness of gnar.
  • + 3
 A pair of the new most excellent Park DSD screwdrivers!! Of course I had to buy and wrap them myself........
  • + 2
 Still the 24th.... but hopefully a YT jeffsy AL 2 that I clicked so nicely for on pinkbike????
  • + 4
 Hero Dirt!!!
  • + 2
 CNC'd french press coffe maker, and a private show on the carbon fiber babydoll I got her
  • + 3
 Still hoping for a pinkbike Christmas advent prize ????
  • + 1
 Same here. But just realized my old email was listed on my profile and can't seem to get my new one verified. Help Admin@pinkbike.com
  • + 2
 Chanukkah. But a few month membership to a climbing gym and sport climbing gear. My biker-ness has been tainted...
  • + 2
 Good cross-training. Should definitely help with the grip stretch and arm pump
  • + 3
 Well I didnt get left alone thats for sure
  • + 1
 Still have about 8 hours to go until xmas morning...hoping for some surf from the sse of socal.
  • + 2
 Evoc hip pack race 3L. It's pretty dope. #broduro.
  • + 1
 Nothing yet, it’s 4 in the morning and Santa still not been. Sod it,I’m off to bed☹️
  • + 1
 A yellow Poc tectal helmet, some Stans Flow mk3 wheels for my Rootdown and a new xx1 cassette. My wife still loves me
  • + 0
 My wonderful girl got me a cushcore set so I'd stop busting rims, not looking forward to installing them but that's what beer is for!
  • + 3
 A hug from my kid!
  • + 1
 since its the 24th nothing yet.....
  • + 1
 I got to sleep in until 3pm!
  • + 1
 nahhh...just nothing...got nothing this christmas too sad
  • + 2
 Food poisoning ????
  • + 1
 The Rise socks and top cap
  • + 1
 A neatly wrapped box of coal.
  • + 1
 I got stickers and a patch from PinkBike when I asked nicely.
  • + 2
 Some Coal
  • + 2
 a pound of coal
  • + 1
 I got a toilet bowl light air freshener attachment.
  • + 1
 Its motion activated.
  • + 2
 chlamydia!
  • + 1
 A man-cold. Or maybe it's strep throat.
  • + 1
 He brought me a coal powered bicycle
  • + 1
 Pow
  • + 1
 Depends. For my old ass.
  • + 1
 Underwear
  • - 1
 Canfield EPO frame and the wife got a set of carbon rims... #notadentist #noreally
  • + 1
 @pinkbikestaff #singit
  • - 1
 Gift certificates to my lbs, yay!!!
  • - 1
 Five ten shoes and evoc eduro back pack.
  • - 3
 No Christmas for me and my family, we dont celebrate religious things. neither do i believe, so im okay with that Smile i never liked christmas TBH
  • - 1
 Socks. Glorious socks!!!
  • - 1
 Some chromag grips

