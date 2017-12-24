Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
USER GENERATED
What Did You Get For Christmas?
Dec 24, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The holidays are here and Merry Christmas from everyone at Pinkbike to all riders worldwide! It's time to brag (or complain) about what Santa brought you this season as we do every year here, let everyone know in the comments!
Tweet
Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Torque - First Ride
77269 views
The 10 Best Videos of the Year
66838 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
56963 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
53874 views
The Interview: Greg Minnaar
39107 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38878 views
Win Alpinestars Pro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
37268 views
Mongoose's $2,999 Teocali Pro - Review
36120 views
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
34293 views
My Krampus Wish List
32191 views
57 Comments
Score
Time
+ 15
buildabike
(1 hours ago)
Trying to be a samaritan stop a burglary. Got into a fight with burglar. Called the local lazy pd. He trying to arrest me for fist fight with the thief. What a world.
[Reply]
+ 1
fab01
(1 hours ago)
????
[Reply]
+ 2
ComradeD
(51 mins ago)
Cool story, bro
[Reply]
+ 2
Beez177
(46 mins ago)
You must live in CA. That poor burglar was trying to get something to eat. How dare you be a good citizen!
[Reply]
+ 1
buildabike
(46 mins ago)
That’s a real world. Sorry dude.
@ComradeD
:
[Reply]
+ 1
buildabike
(45 mins ago)
Damn yes. I’m at socal
@Beez177
:
[Reply]
+ 0
therealtylerdurden
(42 mins ago)
@buildabike
: Geezus. Solid work stopping the bastard, but sorry you had to deal with liberal cops! They're *usually* not like that.
[Reply]
+ 1
buildabike
(36 mins ago)
That’s why called lazy cops.@therealtylerdurden:
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(20 mins ago)
Sounds like California or similiar...glad ur ok.
[Reply]
+ 14
Chubieriot
(2 hours ago)
A merry Christmas and a big hug from my son. I got the present I wanted.
[Reply]
+ 0
Beez177
(45 mins ago)
This ^ ! Children are wonderful gift!
[Reply]
+ 4
therealtylerdurden
(44 mins ago)
@Beez177
: lol
[Reply]
+ 1
rabbit-Tbone
(9 mins ago)
Set of Spank Spoons for my DH bike.....that are currently on their way back to CRC after they sent me some roadie wheels worth half what I paid lol (yes, brought my own present as the wife had no idea what to get me) Hope CRC make it a better christmas and supply Spikes or some tyres for my rig lol
[Reply]
+ 4
dldewar
Plus
(2 hours ago)
My Wife is a runner. Some crappy socks, a road biking magazine and nothing like the Tallboy 3 CC I wanted.
[Reply]
+ 4
Beez177
(44 mins ago)
You married a runner? Why?
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(18 mins ago)
@Beez177
: ah, proly cuz shes not a biker....still has feelns. Ha
[Reply]
+ 4
TomCastellani
(16 mins ago)
Our Lord Krampus forged me a thin bike with steel wheels so that I might slice his enemies 'neath my shredness of gnar.
[Reply]
+ 3
mbcbags
(1 hours ago)
A pair of the new most excellent Park DSD screwdrivers!! Of course I had to buy and wrap them myself........
[Reply]
+ 2
Mason18
(33 mins ago)
Still the 24th.... but hopefully a YT jeffsy AL 2 that I clicked so nicely for on pinkbike????
[Reply]
+ 4
siderealwall2
(33 mins ago)
Hero Dirt!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
ismasan
(41 mins ago)
CNC'd french press coffe maker, and a private show on the carbon fiber babydoll I got her
[Reply]
+ 3
dirtinears
(27 mins ago)
Still hoping for a pinkbike Christmas advent prize ????
[Reply]
+ 1
dro-cfr
(19 mins ago)
Same here. But just realized my old email was listed on my profile and can't seem to get my new one verified. Help
Admin@pinkbike.com
[Reply]
+ 2
psilocybinchild
(1 hours ago)
Chanukkah. But a few month membership to a climbing gym and sport climbing gear. My biker-ness has been tainted...
[Reply]
+ 2
jewellsack
(1 hours ago)
Good cross-training. Should definitely help with the grip stretch and arm pump
[Reply]
+ 3
Tmackstab
(2 hours ago)
Well I didnt get left alone thats for sure
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(17 mins ago)
Still have about 8 hours to go until xmas morning...hoping for some surf from the sse of socal.
[Reply]
+ 2
dwmetalfab
(2 hours ago)
Evoc hip pack race 3L. It's pretty dope. #broduro.
[Reply]
+ 1
Warthog049
(8 mins ago)
Nothing yet, it’s 4 in the morning and Santa still not been. Sod it,I’m off to bed☹️
[Reply]
+ 1
rescuetool
(1 hours ago)
A yellow Poc tectal helmet, some Stans Flow mk3 wheels for my Rootdown and a new xx1 cassette. My wife still loves me
[Reply]
+ 0
naisemaj
(13 mins ago)
My wonderful girl got me a cushcore set so I'd stop busting rims, not looking forward to installing them but that's what beer is for!
[Reply]
+ 3
Khaleb
(1 hours ago)
A hug from my kid!
[Reply]
+ 1
Trekslash360
(47 mins ago)
since its the 24th nothing yet.....
[Reply]
+ 1
abzillah
(51 mins ago)
I got to sleep in until 3pm!
[Reply]
+ 1
vonzky06
(48 mins ago)
nahhh...just nothing...got nothing this christmas too sad
[Reply]
+ 2
kinlodesigns
(37 mins ago)
Food poisoning ????
[Reply]
+ 1
otty11
(53 mins ago)
The Rise socks and top cap
[Reply]
+ 1
VDR
(1 hours ago)
A neatly wrapped box of coal.
[Reply]
+ 1
FriedRys
(1 hours ago)
I got stickers and a patch from PinkBike when I asked nicely.
[Reply]
+ 2
J0nesyMedia
(1 hours ago)
Some Coal
[Reply]
+ 2
peaky405
(1 hours ago)
a pound of coal
[Reply]
+ 1
geoffwalla
(19 mins ago)
I got a toilet bowl light air freshener attachment.
[Reply]
+ 1
geoffwalla
(1 mins ago)
Its motion activated.
[Reply]
+ 2
timmyelle
(54 mins ago)
chlamydia!
[Reply]
+ 1
slyfink
(55 mins ago)
A man-cold. Or maybe it's strep throat.
[Reply]
+ 1
Mabman
(31 mins ago)
He brought me a coal powered bicycle
[Reply]
+ 1
robdonovan
(1 hours ago)
Pow
[Reply]
+ 1
jorg-tron
(1 hours ago)
Depends. For my old ass.
[Reply]
+ 1
ecly13
(2 hours ago)
Underwear
[Reply]
- 1
Klainmeister
(2 hours ago)
Canfield EPO frame and the wife got a set of carbon rims...
#notadentist
#noreally
[Reply]
+ 1
speed10
(1 hours ago)
@pinkbikestaff
#singit
[Reply]
- 1
habsfan2
(53 mins ago)
Gift certificates to my lbs, yay!!!
[Reply]
- 1
NJrookie
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Five ten shoes and evoc eduro back pack.
[Reply]
- 3
andrewslice
(1 hours ago)
No Christmas for me and my family, we dont celebrate religious things. neither do i believe, so im okay with that
i never liked christmas TBH
[Reply]
- 1
REDMAN4
(1 hours ago)
Socks. Glorious socks!!!
[Reply]
- 1
orangeMTBrider
(51 mins ago)
Some chromag grips
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.059315
Mobile Version of Website
57 Comments
Post a Comment