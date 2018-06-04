BRAND STORIES

Video: Diego Caverzasi Rides Dirt Jumps, His DH Bike, &... A Scooter?

Jun 4, 2018
by Formula  
by rideformula
Views: 67    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



What really makes a rider complete? Certainly it’s the ability to adapt, to change oneself, to meld with the surrounding environment. No matter the bike you use, no matter the terrain you cross, what counts the most is the soul you put in it.

Even with change, a rider who has style does not lose his uniqueness, nor his touch. The real challenge is keeping who we are in midst of a change. If you had the power to change everything, what would you choose? What do you want to change?


















bigquotesNo man ever steps in the same river twice, for it's not the same river and he's not the same man.Heraclitus


















Rider: @diemtb

All photos by Alex Luise

Discover more at rideformula.com.

MENTIONS: @rideformula


Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
128009 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
93065 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
57334 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
56714 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
56262 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
55389 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
53939 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
47098 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 ok - lets talk about those socks! #sockgame@110%

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031658
Mobile Version of Website