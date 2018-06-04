Video: Diego Caverzasi Rides Dirt Jumps, His DH Bike, &... A Scooter?

What really makes a rider complete? Certainly it’s the ability to adapt, to change oneself, to meld with the surrounding environment. No matter the bike you use, no matter the terrain you cross, what counts the most is the soul you put in it.
Even with change, a rider who has style does not lose his uniqueness, nor his touch. The real challenge is keeping who we are in midst of a change. If you had the power to change everything, what would you choose? What do you want to change?
Rider: @diemtb
All photos by Alex Luise
