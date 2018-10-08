USER GENERATED

Podcast: What Does it Take to Build a Bike Frame From Scratch?

Oct 8, 2018
by HKT Products Ltd  

Have you ever wondered what it takes to build a mountain bike frame from scratch?

For episode number 058 of The HKT Podcast we are joined by Si & Matt Bowns of 18Bikes. 18Bikes are an independent bike shop based out of Hope Valley in the glorious Peak District, Sheffield. Since taking over the shop in 2006 and after a couple of years building the business they began manufacturing their own frames, one at a time in a small but perfectly formed workshop around 15 miles from the shops location. Recently they have turned their attention to building a range of steel hardtail mountain bike frames with a different approach to sizing and geometry. Enjoy!

From left to right; bottom bracket shells, horizontal dropout inserts, modular dropouts, ISCG mounts and rear brake mounts ready to be installed. Head tube badges are also made locally and were designed by Tado.

Each frame is individually hand welded in Sheffield and, a finished frame ready to go to the paint shop.

The finished product.

You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!

12 Comments

 Bike looks pretty cool raw, especially with the heat marks from the welds Big Grin
 Not your average Orange weld Big Grin
 Raw steel is the best look on a bike IMO, its also almost impossible to maintain.
 Agree. It looks rad! haha
 Thanks a bunch for posting Pinkbike. Looking forward to hearing what people think to the episode!
 Rad, stuff like this is cool and a contrast to the big manufacturers stuff, more articles like this please.
 Much appreciate. Thanks for listening and your feedback!
 please send it to me the raw ones.
 Get in touch, I'm pretty sure the guys at 18 can make that happen!
