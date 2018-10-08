Podcast: What Does it Take to Build a Bike Frame From Scratch?

The finished product.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to build a mountain bike frame from scratch?For episode number 058 of The HKT Podcast we are joined by Si & Matt Bowns of 18Bikes. 18Bikes are an independent bike shop based out of Hope Valley in the glorious Peak District, Sheffield. Since taking over the shop in 2006 and after a couple of years building the business they began manufacturing their own frames, one at a time in a small but perfectly formed workshop around 15 miles from the shops location. Recently they have turned their attention to building a range of steel hardtail mountain bike frames with a different approach to sizing and geometry. Enjoy!You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.