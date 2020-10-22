What Does Portugal's 'State of Calamity' Mean for the Lousa World Cups?

Oct 22, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Phto: Wikimeida Commons

Last Wednesday, Portugal announced a 'State of Calamity' and announced further restrictions to help stem the spread of Coronavirus. Portugal has fared better than most Western European countries at controlling the spread of COVID 19 but has still recorded a total of 106,000 cases and 2,229 deaths from its population of 10.28 million.

However, its cases have started to rise rapidly since the start of September and the country is now recording around 2,000 new cases and double-digit more deaths each day. On October 16, it recorded 2,608 new cases, the most since the pandemic began. To help combat the spread of the disease, Portugal's president has limited gatherings to five people and raised the maximum fines for shops, restaurants and other businesses that violate anti-COVID-19 rules to €10,000.

Isn't there a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Portugal this weekend?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yes, an even bigger event than the downhill World Cups is going ahead this weekend in Portugal, the Formula One Grand Prix. The good news is that Open Air events have not yet been banned by the government. Visit Portugal advises: "Outdoor shows can take place in a delimited venue to allow access control, even if free. They must follow rules of social distance and circulation, in order to minimize physical contact".

The Grand Prix was originally supposed to run with 46,000 spectators, half the venue's total capacity, but it will now only be open to 27,500 attendees. The Portuguese government said that fans will be "distributed by separated stands, with a variable occupancy capacity and divided into sectors of about 800 people". There will be no moving between stands and spectators will be spread out within the stand to ensure social distancing.

We'll be watching the event closely but if it goes ahead as planned we can't see why two downhill World Cups couldn't the next weekend.

What is the current status of the downhill World Cups?

Green lights for Loris crossing the line. What a finish. Now he waits in anticipation while Bruni takes on the track.
Get used to sparse finish areas, spectators are encouraged to stay away from Lousa this weekend.

Currently, the races in Lousa are scheduled to go ahead from 30 October to 1 November. The border with Portugal's only land neighbor, Spain, also remains open, which should mean teams have no issue driving their pits from Maribor to Lousa.

The organizers, Montanha Clube, have announced that spectators will not be allowed at the venue. They said, "The best place to watch is at home! Given the current global situation, the Mountain Clube will not create any public conditions in Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup, unlike what it would want. We appeal to common sense and respect from everyone in order to achieve our event safely! Watch live stream on RedBull TV!"

Other than that, you can expect the masks, regular testing and peloton bubble of previous rounds to remain in effect to keep the riders safe and separate from the Portuguese public. We contacted the organizers for further information on the status of the event but they did not respond for comment.

Of course, the situation is still subject to change as the situation continues to worsen and further restrictions could still be brought in that affect the running of the race. For now, we're keeping everything crossed that we get to go racing again next weekend as long as it is safe to do so.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus DH Racing World Cup DH Lousa World Cup Dh 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
88241 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
87246 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
75020 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
73379 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
61459 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
48383 views
[Updated] Reece Wilson Pulls out of Maribor Finals after Training Crash
37067 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
36450 views

17 Comments

  • 20 1
 well at least if it's cancelled the French won't win another this season
  • 12 0
 'State of Calamity' Best band name, ever.
  • 4 0
 Fingers crossed everything goes ahead, with snow falling in our little corner of the world watching these races is about all that's keeping me sane right now. Be safe out there. Let's have some good racing.
  • 1 1
 I'm as keen as the next guy to see some racing but I think they should cancel. Yeah riders can make an individual decision to not compete but I think the UCI should take responsibility.
  • 6 0
 "State of Calamity" is the name of my new band.
  • 1 0
 Most of Europe are closed for travelling or will be in the next couple of days. Damn you corona
  • 1 2
 I was reading a comment that’s been deleted before I could finish reading it. I think you can all guess the topic.
In any case, this is the last place where I expected to find censorship
  • 1 0
 You must be new huh?
  • 1 0
 Is it the last place?
  • 2 4
 Trump will be out of a job next week. The Portugese could hire him to crush Covid for them?
  • 1 1
 Let's hope.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009563
Mobile Version of Website