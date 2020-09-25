What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?

What is inside an eMTB battery?

Tesla and Panasonic's 21700 cell was huge news when it was announced in 2017.

The Specialized Kenevo was one of the first eMTBs to use 21700 batteries.

How is Tesla's New Battery Different?

The tab at the top of the cell takes up space and is claimed to be less efficient than Musk's new tabless design.

Will we ever see this on eMTBs?

Three years ago, 500Wh was about the best you could hope for on a 18650 eMTB battery, but Bosch now produces a 650Wh Powertube.