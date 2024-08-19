Powered by Outside

What Exactly Is "Outdated" Mountain Bike Geometry?

Aug 19, 2024
by Seb Stott  
Trek Remedy 29 Photo by Amy McDermid
Is this 2015 Trek Remedy unrideable now?

If you're in the market for a secondhand bike that's been around a few years, or considering moving on from your own, you might ask yourself if a modern mountain bike really handles better than an older one. A bike's geometry defines how it rides more fundamentally than any other aspect of its design, and mountain bike geometry has transformed over recent years. But what exactly counts as "outdated" vs "new-school" geometry? And do older bikes necessarily ride worse?

First off, let's be specific about the differences between modern and "old school" geometry.

Devinci Django Geometry
The reach, head angle (HA), wheelbase (WB) and effective seat angle (SA) are the key measurements that have changed over the years.

Longer Reach: Modern bikes feature a longer reach (the horizontal distance between the bottom bracket and the top of the head tube), providing more room to maneuver and making the bike feel more stable at high speeds and in technical terrain. This is usually teamed with shorter stems (40-50 mm) that keep the cockpit from feeling too stretched out, while also making the steering more predictable and direct. Modern trail and enduro bikes typically have a reach figure of around 450-460 mm in a size medium and over 500 mm in the largest size. Ten years ago, typical reach numbers were around 30-50 mm shorter.

Slacker Head Angle: The angle of the steering axis and fork has become much less steep. Modern trail and enduro bikes have head angles around 63-65 degrees. Ten years ago, it was more like 66-69 degrees. This makes the bike more stable on descents, as it positions the front wheel further out in front and makes the steering less twitchy, reducing the risk of the front wheel "jackknifing" (turning suddenly away from straight ahead) in technical sections. The downside is lazier/heavier steering at low speeds.

Longer Wheelbase: A longer wheelbase contributes to greater stability at high speeds and over rough terrain, making the bike more confidence-inspiring and less prone to pitching. The downside is more steering input is required to negotiate tight turns.

Steeper (effective) Seat Angle: The effective seat tube angle (the slope of a line connecting the bottom bracket to the top of the seat post) is much steeper in modern bikes. Typical angles have gone from 73-75 degrees ten years ago to 76-80 degrees today. This positions the rider more forward, improving pedalling efficiency for climbing, while making it easier to keep enough weight on the front tire to steer and balance. Such seat angles were not practical when reach figures were shorter, because they would place the rider's hips too close to the handlebar.

photo

Out on the trail

How does this add up in the real world? Modern bikes are designed to excel at higher speeds and on more demanding terrain than their predecessors. Their geometry makes them more stable and confidence-inspiring when tackling the kind of terrain usually reserved for DH bikes back in the day: steep chutes, big rocks, and big air. This may come at the expense of manoeuvrability at slow speeds and shallow gradients, but thanks to steeper seat tube angles, modern trail bikes are more capable when pointed uphill as well as down. Overall, it's not controversial to say that modern bikes ride better than those of ten years ago - mostly thanks to their geometry. But what about a bike from just four or five years ago?

specialized enduro 2020
The Specialized Enduro came out just over four years ago but, with the possible exception of the seat angle, its geometry numbers wouldn't look out of place if it was released today.

How modern is modern geometry?

The truth is that bike geometry is still evolving. There never will come a time when bike designers say, "Yep, that's it - these are the numbers bikes should have from now on. Let's all go home."

But geometry trends that were going gangbusters in the 2010s have certainly slowed down lately. The Specialized Enduro above hasn't been updated in almost half a decade but don't look out of place today.

If you're in the market for a bike that's much older than 2020, it will generally have noticeably different geometry and handling compared to a new equivalent, and the further back you go, the bigger the gap will be.

There are exceptions, such as the Nicolai Geometron or Pole Evolink, which had similar geometry to today's bikes (and in some ways more extreme) back in 2015. Mondraker was another pioneer, with modern reach numbers by 2014.

photo

Can you modernize an old bike's geometry?

Just because a bike has been around a while, that doesn't mean it needs to be replaced to experience up-to-date handling. Take my other half's 2015 Mondraker Foxy (above). With a 160 mm fork (up from the 140 mm stock fork), a -2 degree headset and the saddle slammed fully forward on the seatpost, its key numbers (reach, head angle, wheelbase, effective seat angle) aren't far off what you'd find new in 2024. Sure, it still has non-Boost axles, a pair of 27.5" wheels and abominable cable routing. But as far as handling goes, it's solid. Throw in an upgraded shock, tires and brakes and it still very much does the business.

So if you're sitting on an older bike or considering buying one, bear in mind that you can learn from the latest crop of bikes without having to fork out for one.



  • 60 0
 I remember 2015, we were all over the place, we were flying over the top of berms, our forks rubber, our rims cheese, our little tyres popping, we were absolutely f*cked and we had no idea. Thankfully everything got 1 to 2% better and suddenly we were sick, everything was rad, we were flying over the tops of doubles - but then they got 100% more electric, and we were f*cked, we were crawling up hills, our little legs were rubber, our electricity cheese, we had no idea.
  • 19 0
 no-one needs to know about your rim cheese
  • 2 0
 I remember those days. The head tube angle of my trail bike was 68. It caused me to go OTB over a small rock. If I had a 66 degree angle and 2.6” tires I could’ve avoided the whole incident.
  • 37 2
 What’s missing from this article is that every change to a bikes geometry comes with a draw back, don’t let the marketing tell you otherwise:

I have been riding for 25+ years , and have ridden everything from old school hard tails, to modern dh bikes. Current bike is a modern trail bike( ibis mojo 4).

Here’s what the people trying to sell bikes won’t tell you:

Longer wheelbases are not good if you ride on old school hiking trails, the turns are so tight that you have lift up the rear tire to get thru it( a stopper). Super slack head angles mean that the bike needs more time and distance to set up for turns and will make mellow trails feel boring.

Steeper seat angles are great if you’re 6’4”, for the rest of us, it increases pressure on the hands, wears out the legs faster and causes leg cramps for me at night( that don’t happen when I ride on the gravel bike). And again, it’s meant for Whistler and Northshore crazy steep riding.


Longer reach is good for super steeps stuff, but can stretch out your body if you do big rides.

And finally, all this adds weight to your bike, a lot of weight. Which will make climbing worse, not better…

Modern bikes are good at some things and not so good at others. Buy what you can afford and remember that every bike that gets called terrible now, was once considered to be the greatest around. The next time a reviewer says something bad about an older model of bike, go back and read the original review.
  • 2 0
 This!
  • 1 0
 Can't disagree with that! I think part of what makes people think bikes are "better" is trails are changing/getting harder and the type of riding people do is getting more extreme, I do think 'modern' bike work better on the super extreme stuff say in Whistler / BC but as it's becoming more common to ride that, bikes have evolved to make it easier.

Here in Bend, OR bike geo from 2010 (if I am honest) is probably the best setup.

With that said, I rode N Shore BC in 2001 on a SC Bullit w/Monster T, short wheelbase, steep HTA, that thing rallied all those tight skinnies, drops and gnarly tight trails....I bet better than most modern bikes.

But as bikes evolve so do the trails (or vice versa), the tight, rocky, "trailsy" type trails that I grew up riding in the 90's are being replaced by big, flowy, jumpier trails that new bikes may work a bit better on.
  • 1 0
 This!
  • 1 0
 @Saidrick Thank you for putting my exact thoughts in writing.
  • 35 2
 2019 was peak geometry for 80% of riders. fight me
  • 4 2
 I totally agree. I need a LG length top tube length, but what is now a MED reach.
  • 6 0
 I’m a lover not a fighter, but I do love current bike geometry. It works for me. People are different.
  • 3 0
 @PHX77: congrats, you are the 20%!
  • 2 0
 I sort of agree. I think modern trail bike geo is spot on right now. Modern enduro bikes on the other hand are big, heavy, slow handling sleds in all but the most skilled hands.
That said, 80% of riders should probably be on trail rather than enduro bikes, but people tend to over-bike themselves. Fight me.
  • 2 0
 Parts too - I run shimano drivetrain (released in 2019), hayes brakes(2018 ), canyon frame (designed 2020 released in 2021), maxxis tires (2018 and earlier), etc etc etc. All still modern and relevant.
  • 1 0
 @notthatfast: All our bikes are overkill compared to what people had 20 years ago. No one wants to fight themselves on a little beater bike that has them riding slow and going smaller. I love my overbuilt bike.
  • 1 0
 @notthatfast: Enduro bikes of the past are now Trail bikes which are now Downcountry which are now XC.

Also, as a mountain bike coach for the last 10 years, I think most riders are UNDER biked for the terrain that is out there today. A little 100mm travel bike wont ever let you challenge yourself like a 150mm bike will. Can you do it? Yes... but, I would rather have it and not need it, than to need it and crash because I didnt have it.
  • 2 0
 @thustlewhumber:
Totally, modern trail bikes are better than enduro bikes from 10 years ago.

I think people's buying habits in Texas VS Vancouver are probably quite different. Most people I see on the trails here are over-biked.
  • 12 0
 Like the ride of it or not, the polished finish on that Trek is hubba hubba.
  • 5 0
 If you need to run a stem over 50mm to feel comfortable climbing and achieving a neutral stance, you're on outdated geo. If you need to run a stem under 35mm, you're on some Paul Aston-approved science project that turns about as well as a container ship.
  • 1 0
 that walks a very fine line of assuming we all fit neatly into boxes and can adapt to being between sizes.
  • 1 0
 @Spencermon: or just buy a bike that fits you well ?
  • 6 0
 LOL the Remedy 29er the only bike that took me two rides to figure out it wasn't for me.
  • 3 0
 I still miss my 2016 bike, wish I'd never sold it! Slack enough to be good at DH but not too long to feel like it just wants to straight line and plough everything. My current bike is definitely more capable and stable, but way less fun for me. I may go back to smaller wheels and a size small frame to try and get some of the magic back.
  • 5 0
 2014 down hill bikes = modern geometry for small riders
double fun fact: mini mullet them for extra fun and spice
  • 4 0
 The industry does need more playful bike options. It feels so catered to racing now. Who has the longest, slackest with massive wheelbase. So many riders now sizing down, having to modify the hell outta big 29er and mullets for smaller wheels to work. I see a lot more older frames being purchased and revamped at jump trails, whistler etc.
  • 1 0
 Waiting on my new zerode g3, as short me its a small, going with -10mm reach (425) headset running 26 2.6 rear and 27.5 2.6 front. With 29" dorados will effectively lower whole frame 7mm at rear axle bb and headtube so no angle changes. My worst worry is stack will be high for me but have drop stem an 15mm bars so fingers crossed. Not sold on 29er front for bike park laps, racing yes but smaller wheels are more fun just banging out laps.
  • 4 0
 Sometimes i go back watching what Sam Hill was able to do on a short, 26 wheeled, steep Sunday and 32 mm boxxers and i’m like… ummhhhh, marketing….
  • 1 0
 If we all rode as well as Sam Hill there would have been way less progress as everyone would have been able to shred on whatever they had.
  • 4 1
 Not a fan of the super long reach. As a rider with short arms, long reach puts my mass too far forward which makes me prone to becoming a dead sailor candidate.
  • 5 0
 Can I retrofit headset cable routing?
  • 2 1
 So it turns out the bike industry has shot themselves in the foot by making too good bikes, no one really needs a change now and those who want to, are waiting for even bigger discounts, still quite a lot of stock there. Personally I am a bit torn apart, on one hand I want those f*ckers to bleed since they were just greedy beyond understanding, on the other hand mostly the innocent people will be fired and all those CEOs and management will just move somewhere else.
  • 1 0
 The bike engineers are pigeon holed. If they don’t keep making bikes longer and slacker then bike reviewers will say the bike is bad.

Also why should a biker have to spend time getting better at descending when they can just buy it? Get the latest down country bike with DH tires then shred the gnar of their 300 feet of elevation local loop.
  • 1 0
 I ride my old 2013 Norco Sight all the time. It is quick and responsive and maneuverable and a blast to ride. It is a little bike and that is what is fun about it, especially on tight quirky trails. It is the short board vs the long board analogy, and for some reason people think you should only be riding big boards now and have strangely forgotten that the short boards kick ass!
  • 4 0
 That dropper is hilarious. I think some gravel bikes have the same drop.
  • 1 0
 Yep it’s silly how short that AXS reverb is on the enduro, totally dates the bike.
  • 2 0
 Barelli on a gravel bike sent the Dirt Merchant that I can barely survive on a bike with an "outdated" enduro geometry. If you have the skill, nothing is really outdated?
  • 2 0
 My 2010 Pitch in medium had 450 reach...the change to a current bike has been less drastic/exciting. Also, it was a wicked spec for 1400 pounds.
  • 1 0
 I rode my 2011 Niner SIR 9 (singlespeed) this weekend...and did not die. As a matter of fact, I had a really good time. I also PRed a climb segment. That is mostly because you can only go so slow on a singlespeed.
  • 2 0
 My 2016 insurgent had something like a 72 degree sta. Aside from that, it felt pretty perfect.
  • 2 0
 Time to pile onto Ellsworth for holding on to 1999 geometry. #69DegHAForLife
  • 1 0
 I have a 2003 Ellsworth Moment. Still great for me, but the original version is a supposedly All Mountain, but it isn't, it's a really good XC bike. The top tube is too high and will break balls if you go up something too steep and fail...
What does not work well? 26inch tyres for one, it's true that 29 is better and the fact that the rear shock is apparently not replaceable by an LBS for less than the cost of the bike. I reckon that adding an ebike kit to it will be quite nice, it's a beast in terms of solidity.
  • 1 0
 Find an old frame in a reach number you like, pop an angle adjust headset in if you want more slack, and go for a fraction of the cost.
  • 1 0
 2015 mondraker foxy, still feels great, long-ass arms here and never felt comfortable even on DH bikes with "wide" 720mm bars back in the day.
  • 1 0
 Any XL/XXL under 510 mm reach, and 445 at least chainstay. Shorter people have 4-6 other sizes to play around with under that size depending on the manufacturer.
  • 2 0
 I have never wished I could sell my modern bike and go back to what I was riding 5 years ago, ever.
  • 2 0
 Mtb from even a decade ago sucked. 2017 is when mtb design has converged to it's optimal state.
  • 1 0
 Good to see so many people's ego so viscerally tied to their T-Shirt size instead of shopping for geometry numbers that suit them.
  • 1 0
 If you have a PF BB, an eccentric BB @ 9pm position (form drive side) can slightly steepen the SA and lengthen reach.
  • 1 0
 That would also reduce chainstay length right? important to note if true
  • 1 0
 @robomatic: true.
  • 1 0
 Modern geo sucks. I like 2015 reach. My hands barely reach the bars as it is.
  • 3 0
 Anything non UDH
  • 1 0
 Still on a 2016 Bronson V2 and it still feels rad. Keep debating a change but it just calls me back!
  • 1 0
 Mondraker had already the forward geometry on its 2013 XR models (the first one with the 10mm long stem).
  • 2 0
 fuck everybody 2012 specialized demo is the best bike ever
  • 1 0
 My bike as soon as after I buy it.
  • 1 0
 Anything above 59 degrees HTA is a golden oldie. Go to bed, boomer. Razz
  • 1 0
 I still use a 2005 bike geo...







