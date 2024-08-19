If you're in the market for a secondhand bike that's been around a few years, or considering moving on from your own, you might ask yourself if a modern mountain bike really handles better than an older one. A bike's geometry defines how it rides more fundamentally than any other aspect of its design, and mountain bike geometry has transformed over recent years. But what exactly counts as "outdated" vs "new-school" geometry? And do older bikes necessarily
ride worse?
First off, let's be specific about the differences between modern and "old school" geometry.
• Longer Reach
: Modern bikes feature a longer reach (the horizontal distance between the bottom bracket and the top of the head tube), providing more room to maneuver and making the bike feel more stable at high speeds and in technical terrain. This is usually teamed with shorter stems (40-50 mm) that keep the cockpit from feeling too
stretched out, while also making the steering more predictable and direct. Modern trail and enduro bikes typically have a reach figure of around 450-460 mm in a size medium and over 500 mm in the largest size. Ten years ago, typical reach numbers were around 30-50 mm shorter.
• Slacker Head Angle
: The angle of the steering axis and fork has become much less steep. Modern trail and enduro bikes have head angles around 63-65 degrees. Ten years ago, it was more like 66-69 degrees. This makes the bike more stable on descents, as it positions the front wheel further out in front and makes the steering less twitchy, reducing the risk of the front wheel "jackknifing" (turning suddenly away from straight ahead) in technical sections. The downside is lazier/heavier steering at low speeds.
• Longer Wheelbase:
A longer wheelbase contributes to greater stability at high speeds and over rough terrain, making the bike more confidence-inspiring and less prone to pitching. The downside is more steering input is required to negotiate tight turns.
• Steeper (effective) Seat Angle:
The effective seat tube angle (the slope of a line connecting the bottom bracket to the top of the seat post) is much steeper in modern bikes. Typical angles have gone from 73-75 degrees ten years ago to 76-80 degrees today. This positions the rider more forward, improving pedalling efficiency for climbing, while making it easier to keep enough weight on the front tire to steer and balance. Such seat angles were not practical when reach figures were shorter, because they would place the rider's hips too close to the handlebar.Out on the trail
How does this add up in the real world? Modern bikes are designed to excel at higher speeds and on more demanding terrain than their predecessors. Their geometry makes them more stable and confidence-inspiring when tackling the kind of terrain usually reserved for DH bikes back in the day: steep chutes, big rocks, and big air. This may come at the expense of manoeuvrability at slow speeds and shallow gradients, but thanks to steeper seat tube angles, modern trail bikes are more
capable when pointed uphill as well as down. Overall, it's not controversial to say that modern bikes ride better than those of ten years ago - mostly thanks to their geometry. But what about a bike from just four or five years ago?How modern is modern geometry?
The truth is that bike geometry is still evolving. There never will come a time when bike designers say, "Yep, that's it - these are the numbers bikes should have from now on. Let's all go home."
But geometry trends that were going gangbusters in the 2010s have certainly slowed down lately. The Specialized Enduro above hasn't been updated in almost half a decade but don't look out of place today.
If you're in the market for a bike that's much older than 2020, it will generally have noticeably different geometry and handling compared to a new equivalent, and the further back you go, the bigger the gap will be.
There are exceptions, such as the Nicolai Geometron
or Pole Evolink
, which had similar geometry to today's bikes (and in some ways more extreme) back in 2015. Mondraker was another pioneer, with modern reach numbers by 2014
.Can you modernize an old bike's geometry?
Just because a bike has been around a while, that doesn't mean it needs to be replaced to experience up-to-date handling. Take my other half's 2015 Mondraker Foxy (above). With a 160 mm fork (up from the 140 mm stock fork), a -2 degree headset and the saddle slammed fully forward on the seatpost, its key numbers (reach, head angle, wheelbase, effective seat angle) aren't far off what you'd find new in 2024. Sure, it still has non-Boost axles, a pair
of 27.5" wheels and abominable cable routing. But as far as handling goes, it's solid. Throw in an upgraded shock, tires and brakes and it still very much does the business.
So if you're sitting on an older bike or considering buying one, bear in mind that you can learn from the latest crop of bikes without having to fork out for one.
I have been riding for 25+ years , and have ridden everything from old school hard tails, to modern dh bikes. Current bike is a modern trail bike( ibis mojo 4).
Here’s what the people trying to sell bikes won’t tell you:
Longer wheelbases are not good if you ride on old school hiking trails, the turns are so tight that you have lift up the rear tire to get thru it( a stopper). Super slack head angles mean that the bike needs more time and distance to set up for turns and will make mellow trails feel boring.
Steeper seat angles are great if you’re 6’4”, for the rest of us, it increases pressure on the hands, wears out the legs faster and causes leg cramps for me at night( that don’t happen when I ride on the gravel bike). And again, it’s meant for Whistler and Northshore crazy steep riding.
Longer reach is good for super steeps stuff, but can stretch out your body if you do big rides.
And finally, all this adds weight to your bike, a lot of weight. Which will make climbing worse, not better…
Modern bikes are good at some things and not so good at others. Buy what you can afford and remember that every bike that gets called terrible now, was once considered to be the greatest around. The next time a reviewer says something bad about an older model of bike, go back and read the original review.
Here in Bend, OR bike geo from 2010 (if I am honest) is probably the best setup.
With that said, I rode N Shore BC in 2001 on a SC Bullit w/Monster T, short wheelbase, steep HTA, that thing rallied all those tight skinnies, drops and gnarly tight trails....I bet better than most modern bikes.
But as bikes evolve so do the trails (or vice versa), the tight, rocky, "trailsy" type trails that I grew up riding in the 90's are being replaced by big, flowy, jumpier trails that new bikes may work a bit better on.
That said, 80% of riders should probably be on trail rather than enduro bikes, but people tend to over-bike themselves. Fight me.
Also, as a mountain bike coach for the last 10 years, I think most riders are UNDER biked for the terrain that is out there today. A little 100mm travel bike wont ever let you challenge yourself like a 150mm bike will. Can you do it? Yes... but, I would rather have it and not need it, than to need it and crash because I didnt have it.
Totally, modern trail bikes are better than enduro bikes from 10 years ago.
I think people's buying habits in Texas VS Vancouver are probably quite different. Most people I see on the trails here are over-biked.
double fun fact: mini mullet them for extra fun and spice
Also why should a biker have to spend time getting better at descending when they can just buy it? Get the latest down country bike with DH tires then shred the gnar of their 300 feet of elevation local loop.
What does not work well? 26inch tyres for one, it's true that 29 is better and the fact that the rear shock is apparently not replaceable by an LBS for less than the cost of the bike. I reckon that adding an ebike kit to it will be quite nice, it's a beast in terms of solidity.