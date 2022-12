What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Prefer?

EWS racers are super serious and do not like to have fun.

1. What is your height?

2. What is your wingspan?

3. What is your preferred reach number?

4. What is your preferred head angle?

5. What is your preferred stem length?

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?

10. Do you run tire inserts?

Are these preferences inline with your ideal setup? Or are these racers way off? Should I crunch the numbers and make fancy graphs? Let us know down below.

Bike fit and geometry will always be a hot topic in mountain biking. For better or worse, the top racers are often being pointed to as the model for what is "correct". But how much do top racers really care about their setups? I reached out to the top 10 EWS overall men and women and asked them 10 questions to find out.It's worth mentioning that most EWS racers decide on their setups during pre-season testing and stick to those settings for a consistent feeling bike in all conditions. A few athletes take a more "cerebral" approach (to quote Mike Levy's interview with Jesse Melamed ) but really even the most "tinkering" racers are usually only trying products from the brands that pay their bills.People often point to "crazy" EWS setups and think it must be because they are racing janky switchbacks all day. Having raced a few EWS races, at the other end of the results sheet, I think the "tight Euro switchbacks" thing is slightly overblown. EWS tracks are a large range of styles and conditions. In my experience the tracks are reasonable and fun to ride as long as the organizers don't get too crazy with ski piste or urban sections.In reality, these top athletes have to navigate a large variety of terrain which exceeds the speeds and steepness that most people are comfortable riding all while breathing from their eyeballs. This means that they might value a more neutral bike setup that doesn't require them to think about weighting the front of the bike in each corner when their brain has no oxygen. An argument can also be made that as a rider's skill level progresses their need for super long, low, and slack geometry is lessened because they have more control of their body position on the bike.In the end it's up to you to decide what fit and geometry you prefer. There's no harm in tinkering!I’m 182cm tallAn estimate after some testing - 185cm473mm, sometimes I catch myself thinking I want smaller.64.650mmI run a Fox 38 but I’ve never done back-to-back testing. I think I probably would struggle to tell the difference to the 36.I love the coil feel on the Firebird, I’m sure there are places air would be better but the confidence and comfort with the coil is ideal!Stab in the dark with 430 cause it just needs to be proportionate to the front end, so reach dependent.200 all day. I’m not exactly a small guy and not once have I thought “Oh man, I need more power.”Panzer inserts rear always, will put in the front for super jank rocky places or for real gnar when you want help settling the front end.176cmI don’t know.I am not allowed to say.64.530mmFox 38Both but air with my last settings.432mm shorter it is, better it is.Galfer Shark 203mm front / 223mm rearFor sure with the Tubolight.164cm167cmbetween 440 and 460~ 64.535 or 4038, because we‘re running 170mm travel and the 36 only is available up to 160mm travel. Otherwise I’d like to run 36 as it’s lighter than the 38. But sometimes you can’t get everything, so I went for more travel.Air as it’s more progressive. But for really long stages, when the shock gets really hot, I sometimes wish for a coil.All the enduro bikes I’ve recently ridden had a 435mm chainstay and I never had a back-to-back comparison. But in general I always felt comfy with that.200mmAlways one in the rear. Depending on the race/tracks XC CushCore in the front as well. With heavier wheels I also felt more stability which I liked a lot on rougher tracks like Finale Ligure.But in general I don’t look too much at numbers (most of the time) but have to feel good and balanced on the bike. I feel like I lose focus on riding well if all I think about is what if my headtube angle was 0.2-degrees slacker and stuff like that.168cmDon’t knowTrying to find it~64degrees as of right now40mm most likely38mmDepends on the bike and the terrain. I like and use both because I have good options and set ups for both.435-440mm now that suspension has gotten so good.203 has been good for the XTR’s.Usually. Track and situation dependent.170cm172cm450mm64.5-65 degrees (65 degrees on most terrain as I like it feeling more snappy on corners but will slacken the bike out with the flip chip in my frame for more DH and steeper tracks)42mm36mm fork as I found the 38mm overkill.Currently air shock but I switch between the two depending on the race- prefer coil for long rough descents and at altitude, prefer air for everything else.440mm for stability, it keeps me more centered in the bike.203mmNo inserts.I just learned today my wingspan is more than my height.182cm183cm464mm reach (I race an S3 Enduro).64.350mm stem38mm ZebAir shock434mm chainstay220 mm rotors front and rearCushcore rear only183cm180 cm, a big eagle!470 / 475cm64 to 64.5-degrees is perfect. Depending the terrain45 to 50mm. I’ve been riding 50mm stem for my entire career so far. I like the weight over the front wheel. It’s my riding style. However I tried a 45mm couple weeks ago and it was as good.36mm. I’m a light rider and quite precise. The 36 is stiff enough for me I think.Air shock. More tuning is possible with air.I’m not too particular about chainstay length.I’m using 180mm front and back. I have plenty of power and durability even though I’m using smaller discs than my competitors. We reduce weight and exposure that way.Rarely. This one is a tough choice every time. It all depends on the tires/rim combo!181cm181cm470cm64.550mm38Coil435 roughly200mm FR and RAlways in the rear for racing, sometimes in the front if rocky.157cm35 I think (not sure about it ).36Air200No185cm150cm approx (Editor's note: this seems like it's likely a measuring error. Or T-Rex genes).470mm64 degrees35mm36mmCoil435mm220mmSure, CushCore180cmNot too sureBeen on a 460mm bike for a while.~6440-50mm38mmAirMedium203 Shimano FreezaCushCoreHaven't ridden too many bikes to have a great idea. Pretty much copy and paste my Yeti numbers, haha.163 cmNot sure440 to 445 is my preferred reach. I don’t mind the top tube length too much but if the reach is around these numbers I know I’ll feel comfortable straight away on a bike.64 / 64.540 mm. I used to ride an even shorter stem (33mm) but I feel like 40 is the perfect balance: it makes the bike easy to ride while still being stable enough.38mm for racing and 36 on my shorter travel bikes. I enjoy the strong feeling of the 38 when the tracks get rough.I’ve been trying both last year but so far I prefer the feeling of the air shock and I feel like it works better for me on flat pedals.430mm.200mm front and rearOne Panzer in the rear.159cmNot sure4306530mmI never tried 38... so 36!Coil I feel more gripNot sure200mm for my brake rotorSometimes, depending the tracks.165cm171cm450mm64 degrees35mm. I'm right in between a small and medium frame. I prefer the medium with a short stem.38mm.Coil430mmUsually 200, sometimes 220 for racing when there’s steep long stages.No, if I can avoid it. I don’t love the feeling of them so only use them if there’s high risk of puncturing.170cm167.5cm4506440mm36Coil441mm203mmXC CushCore in rear wheel.I'm just over 6ft, about 186cmNo idea and I don't have a tape measure on me, sorry.My current reach is around 470mm,64-degrees40mmRockshox ZEB, so 38mm fork,Air shock!My current chainstay is 435mm.220mmI have not run inserts for the last couple years of enduro racing.