What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Prefer?

Bike fit and geometry will always be a hot topic in mountain biking. For better or worse, the top racers are often being pointed to as the model for what is "correct". But how much do top racers really care about their setups? I reached out to the top 10 EWS overall men and women and asked them 10 questions to find out.
It's worth mentioning that most EWS racers decide on their setups during pre-season testing and stick to those settings for a consistent feeling bike in all conditions. A few athletes take a more "cerebral" approach (to quote Mike Levy's interview with Jesse Melamed
) but really even the most "tinkering" racers are usually only trying products from the brands that pay their bills.
People often point to "crazy" EWS setups and think it must be because they are racing janky switchbacks all day. Having raced a few EWS races, at the other end of the results sheet, I think the "tight Euro switchbacks" thing is slightly overblown. EWS tracks are a large range of styles and conditions. In my experience the tracks are reasonable and fun to ride as long as the organizers don't get too crazy with ski piste or urban sections.
In reality, these top athletes have to navigate a large variety of terrain which exceeds the speeds and steepness that most people are comfortable riding all while breathing from their eyeballs. This means that they might value a more neutral bike setup that doesn't require them to think about weighting the front of the bike in each corner when their brain has no oxygen. An argument can also be made that as a rider's skill level progresses their need for super long, low, and slack geometry is lessened because they have more control of their body position on the bike.
In the end it's up to you to decide what fit and geometry you prefer. There's no harm in tinkering!1. What is your height?
I’m 182cm tall2. What is your wingspan?
An estimate after some testing - 185cm3. What is your preferred reach number?
473mm, sometimes I catch myself thinking I want smaller.4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.65. What is your preferred stem length?
50mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
I run a Fox 38 but I’ve never done back-to-back testing. I think I probably would struggle to tell the difference to the 36.7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
I love the coil feel on the Firebird, I’m sure there are places air would be better but the confidence and comfort with the coil is ideal!8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
Stab in the dark with 430 cause it just needs to be proportionate to the front end, so reach dependent.9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200 all day. I’m not exactly a small guy and not once have I thought “Oh man, I need more power.”10. Do you run tire inserts?
Panzer inserts rear always, will put in the front for super jank rocky places or for real gnar when you want help settling the front end.1. What is your height?
176cm2. What is your wingspan?
I don’t know.3. What is your preferred reach number?
I am not allowed to say.4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.55. What is your preferred stem length?
30mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
Fox 387. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Both but air with my last settings.8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
432mm shorter it is, better it is.9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
Galfer Shark 203mm front / 223mm rear10. Do you run tire inserts?
For sure with the Tubolight. 1. What is your height?
164cm2. What is your wingspan?
167cm3. What is your preferred reach number?
between 440 and 4604. What is your preferred head angle?
~ 64.55. What is your preferred stem length?
35 or 406. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38, because we‘re running 170mm travel and the 36 only is available up to 160mm travel. Otherwise I’d like to run 36 as it’s lighter than the 38. But sometimes you can’t get everything, so I went for more travel.7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air as it’s more progressive. But for really long stages, when the shock gets really hot, I sometimes wish for a coil.8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
All the enduro bikes I’ve recently ridden had a 435mm chainstay and I never had a back-to-back comparison. But in general I always felt comfy with that.9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200mm10. Do you run tire inserts?
Always one in the rear. Depending on the race/tracks XC CushCore in the front as well. With heavier wheels I also felt more stability which I liked a lot on rougher tracks like Finale Ligure.
But in general I don’t look too much at numbers (most of the time) but have to feel good and balanced on the bike. I feel like I lose focus on riding well if all I think about is what if my headtube angle was 0.2-degrees slacker and stuff like that. 1. What is your height?
168cm2. What is your wingspan?
Don’t know3. What is your preferred reach number?
Trying to find it4. What is your preferred head angle?
~64degrees as of right now5. What is your preferred stem length?
40mm most likely6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Depends on the bike and the terrain. I like and use both because I have good options and set ups for both.8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
435-440mm now that suspension has gotten so good.9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
203 has been good for the XTR’s.10. Do you run tire inserts?
Usually. Track and situation dependent. 1. What is your height?
170cm2. What is your wingspan?
172cm3. What is your preferred reach number?
450mm4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.5-65 degrees (65 degrees on most terrain as I like it feeling more snappy on corners but will slacken the bike out with the flip chip in my frame for more DH and steeper tracks)5. What is your preferred stem length?
42mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
36mm fork as I found the 38mm overkill.7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Currently air shock but I switch between the two depending on the race- prefer coil for long rough descents and at altitude, prefer air for everything else.8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
440mm for stability, it keeps me more centered in the bike.9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
203mm10. Do you run tire inserts?
No inserts.
I just learned today my wingspan is more than my height. 1. What is your height?
182cm2. What is your wingspan?
183cm3. What is your preferred reach number?
464mm reach (I race an S3 Enduro).4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.35. What is your preferred stem length?
50mm stem6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm Zeb7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air shock8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
434mm chainstay9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
220 mm rotors front and rear10. Do you run tire inserts?
Cushcore rear only 1. What is your height?
183cm2. What is your wingspan?
180 cm, a big eagle!3. What is your preferred reach number?
470 / 475cm4. What is your preferred head angle?
64 to 64.5-degrees is perfect. Depending the terrain5. What is your preferred stem length?
45 to 50mm. I’ve been riding 50mm stem for my entire career so far. I like the weight over the front wheel. It’s my riding style. However I tried a 45mm couple weeks ago and it was as good.6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
36mm. I’m a light rider and quite precise. The 36 is stiff enough for me I think.7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air shock. More tuning is possible with air.8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
I’m not too particular about chainstay length.9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
I’m using 180mm front and back. I have plenty of power and durability even though I’m using smaller discs than my competitors. We reduce weight and exposure that way.10. Do you run tire inserts?
Rarely. This one is a tough choice every time. It all depends on the tires/rim combo! 1. What is your height?
181cm2. What is your wingspan?
181cm3. What is your preferred reach number?
470cm4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.55. What is your preferred stem length?
50mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
387. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
435 roughly9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200mm FR and R10. Do you run tire inserts?
Always in the rear for racing, sometimes in the front if rocky. 1. What is your height?
157cm5. What is your preferred stem length?
35 I think (not sure about it ).6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
367. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
20010. Do you run tire inserts?
No 1. What is your height?
185cm2. What is your wingspan?
150cm approx (Editor's note: this seems like it's likely a measuring error. Or T-Rex genes).3. What is your preferred reach number?
470mm 4. What is your preferred head angle?
64 degrees5. What is your preferred stem length?
35mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
36mm7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
435mm9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
220mm10. Do you run tire inserts?
Sure, CushCore 1. What is your height?
180cm2. What is your wingspan?
Not too sure3. What is your preferred reach number?
Been on a 460mm bike for a while. 4. What is your preferred head angle?
~645. What is your preferred stem length?
40-50mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
Medium9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
203 Shimano Freeza10. Do you run tire inserts?
CushCore
Haven't ridden too many bikes to have a great idea. Pretty much copy and paste my Yeti numbers, haha. 1. What is your height?
163 cm2. What is your wingspan?
Not sure3. What is your preferred reach number?
440 to 445 is my preferred reach. I don’t mind the top tube length too much but if the reach is around these numbers I know I’ll feel comfortable straight away on a bike. 4. What is your preferred head angle?
64 / 64.55. What is your preferred stem length?
40 mm. I used to ride an even shorter stem (33mm) but I feel like 40 is the perfect balance: it makes the bike easy to ride while still being stable enough. 6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm for racing and 36 on my shorter travel bikes. I enjoy the strong feeling of the 38 when the tracks get rough. 7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
I’ve been trying both last year but so far I prefer the feeling of the air shock and I feel like it works better for me on flat pedals. 8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
430mm.9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200mm front and rear10. Do you run tire inserts?
One Panzer in the rear. 1. What is your height?
159cm2. What is your wingspan?
Not sure3. What is your preferred reach number?
4304. What is your preferred head angle?
655. What is your preferred stem length?
30mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
I never tried 38... so 36!7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil I feel more grip8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
Not sure9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200mm for my brake rotor 10. Do you run tire inserts?
Sometimes, depending the tracks. 1. What is your height?
165cm2. What is your wingspan?
171cm 3. What is your preferred reach number?
450mm4. What is your preferred head angle?
64 degrees5. What is your preferred stem length?
35mm. I'm right in between a small and medium frame. I prefer the medium with a short stem. 6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm.7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
430mm9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
Usually 200, sometimes 220 for racing when there’s steep long stages.10. Do you run tire inserts?
No, if I can avoid it. I don’t love the feeling of them so only use them if there’s high risk of puncturing.1. What is your height?
170cm2. What is your wingspan?
167.5cm3. What is your preferred reach number?
4504. What is your preferred head angle?
645. What is your preferred stem length?
40mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
367. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
441mm9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
203mm10. Do you run tire inserts?
XC CushCore in rear wheel.1. What is your height?
I'm just over 6ft, about 186cm2. What is your wingspan?
No idea and I don't have a tape measure on me, sorry.3. What is your preferred reach number?
My current reach is around 470mm,4. What is your preferred head angle?
64-degrees5. What is your preferred stem length?
40mm6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
Rockshox ZEB, so 38mm fork,7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air shock!8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
My current chainstay is 435mm.9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
220mm10. Do you run tire inserts?
I have not run inserts for the last couple years of enduro racing.
Are these preferences inline with your ideal setup? Or are these racers way off? Should I crunch the numbers and make fancy graphs? Let us know down below.
It is funny how most new enduro rigs are slacker than anything these pros say they want though. Hell, a Transition Spire is slacker than the new Commencal Supreme DH.
If a rider has exceptional strength, agility, and ability to process the terrain ahead, they can still hold it wide open on a bike with compact geometry and/or less travel, with greater ability to adjust lines, hop-and-pop, and get around tight turns.
For us overwight, undertrained, middle-aged weekend warriors, the extra length and stability often add more through confidence and stability than what's lost through reduced agility.
People learn the upper limits of a system very slowly. We push the limits a tiny bit at a time, since the consequences of exceeding the limits can be severe, and our brains are wired for self-preservation, so mishaps are over-represented in our minds, relative to lost opportunities via being overly safe. In terms of evolution and survival, keeping things at, say, 80% meant you would almost never get injured or eaten by a gigantic, prehistoric bear, while 95% offered only a slight advantage and you would definitely get it wrong at some point, probably with dire consequences.
Let's consider optimization of tires. A top rider eventually, very slowly, learns the precise upper limit of their main tire. If they mount a soft-conditions tire for a slightly damp track, it may have a tiny bit higher limit on most of the track, and a considerably lower limit on rock and hardpack sections. If the tall lugs fold over and cause a crash on a nicely packed berm, the rider's brain fixates on risk avoidance and the lower limit of the soft conditions tire. Swapping between several tires is likely to result in the rider's brain adapting to the weaknesses of each tire, rather than the strengths. This is why we often see DH racers switching to mud spikes only when the entire course resembles melted ice cream.
Jesse Melamed has an engineering background and and engineer's brain, so he searches for optimizations more than most riders. Frequent changes in equipment and technique are less detrimental for average riders, since most of us aren't as consistently close to the limits, but for pro riders, there's greater value in utterly mastering an imperfect set-up than being uncertain of the precise limits of multiple set-ups. Finding the optimum balance of these approaches can be a difficult challenges for tech-minded riders like Jesse. That said, we have seen great success from chronic tinkerers like Jesse, Nicolas Vouilloz, Fabien Barel, Philippe Perakis, Loris Vergier, Greg Minnaar, etc., and riders who do little more than hop on a stock bike.
Richie killed it
Definitely interesting all are 64.X HA, in my non professional opinion I’ve felt no negatives going from 64.X down to 63.X, maybe that head angle is just what comes stock to them??
A lot of variables though, I bet some are riding slacker/steeper than they actually think as the full-sus frames will all have wildly differing dynamic values.
www.pinkbike.com/news/video-what-handlebar-width-are-racers-using-at-the-ews-tweed-valley.html
It also would have been interesting to see the preferred bar widths.
www.pinkbike.com/news/video-what-handlebar-width-are-racers-using-at-the-ews-tweed-valley.html
Perhaps a fraction of that extra weight could be countered via lighter wheels. If the fork is stiffer, a little more flex could be allowed in the wheels, which might improve the traction more than flex in the fork.
None of this is certain, of course. This is how bikes evolve via incremental improvement.
Headangle: 64.31