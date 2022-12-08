What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Prefer?

Dec 8, 2022
by Eric Olsen  
Innes Graham also with some style on Stage 6
EWS racers are super serious and do not like to have fun.

Bike fit and geometry will always be a hot topic in mountain biking. For better or worse, the top racers are often being pointed to as the model for what is "correct". But how much do top racers really care about their setups? I reached out to the top 10 EWS overall men and women and asked them 10 questions to find out.

It's worth mentioning that most EWS racers decide on their setups during pre-season testing and stick to those settings for a consistent feeling bike in all conditions. A few athletes take a more "cerebral" approach (to quote Mike Levy's interview with Jesse Melamed) but really even the most "tinkering" racers are usually only trying products from the brands that pay their bills.

People often point to "crazy" EWS setups and think it must be because they are racing janky switchbacks all day. Having raced a few EWS races, at the other end of the results sheet, I think the "tight Euro switchbacks" thing is slightly overblown. EWS tracks are a large range of styles and conditions. In my experience the tracks are reasonable and fun to ride as long as the organizers don't get too crazy with ski piste or urban sections.

In reality, these top athletes have to navigate a large variety of terrain which exceeds the speeds and steepness that most people are comfortable riding all while breathing from their eyeballs. This means that they might value a more neutral bike setup that doesn't require them to think about weighting the front of the bike in each corner when their brain has no oxygen. An argument can also be made that as a rider's skill level progresses their need for super long, low, and slack geometry is lessened because they have more control of their body position on the bike.

In the end it's up to you to decide what fit and geometry you prefer. There's no harm in tinkering!



Pro Stage winner Matt Walker would cling onto 3rd when the dust and mud settled on Sunday
MATT WALKER
Pivot Factory Racing

1. What is your height?
I’m 182cm tall

2. What is your wingspan?
An estimate after some testing - 185cm

3. What is your preferred reach number?
473mm, sometimes I catch myself thinking I want smaller.

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.6

5. What is your preferred stem length?
50mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
I run a Fox 38 but I’ve never done back-to-back testing. I think I probably would struggle to tell the difference to the 36.

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
I love the coil feel on the Firebird, I’m sure there are places air would be better but the confidence and comfort with the coil is ideal!

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
Stab in the dark with 430 cause it just needs to be proportionate to the front end, so reach dependent.

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200 all day. I’m not exactly a small guy and not once have I thought “Oh man, I need more power.”

10. Do you run tire inserts?
Panzer inserts rear always, will put in the front for super jank rocky places or for real gnar when you want help settling the front end.



Alex Rudeau was on fire this weekend taking the led early on Sunday and never looking back. Keep an eye on this young rider in 2023 because he will surely be in the mix at every round.
ALEX RUDEAU
Commencal Enduro Project

1. What is your height?
176cm

2. What is your wingspan?
I don’t know.

3. What is your preferred reach number?
I am not allowed to say.

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.5

5. What is your preferred stem length?
30mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
Fox 38

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Both but air with my last settings.

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
432mm shorter it is, better it is.

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
Galfer Shark 203mm front / 223mm rear

10. Do you run tire inserts?
For sure with the Tubolight.


7th for Raphaela Richter
RAPHAELA RICHTER
Ibis Enduro Team

1. What is your height?
164cm

2. What is your wingspan?
167cm

3. What is your preferred reach number?
between 440 and 460

4. What is your preferred head angle?
~ 64.5

5. What is your preferred stem length?
35 or 40

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38, because we‘re running 170mm travel and the 36 only is available up to 160mm travel. Otherwise I’d like to run 36 as it’s lighter than the 38. But sometimes you can’t get everything, so I went for more travel.

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air as it’s more progressive. But for really long stages, when the shock gets really hot, I sometimes wish for a coil.

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
All the enduro bikes I’ve recently ridden had a 435mm chainstay and I never had a back-to-back comparison. But in general I always felt comfy with that.

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200mm

10. Do you run tire inserts?
Always one in the rear. Depending on the race/tracks XC CushCore in the front as well. With heavier wheels I also felt more stability which I liked a lot on rougher tracks like Finale Ligure.

But in general I don’t look too much at numbers (most of the time) but have to feel good and balanced on the bike. I feel like I lose focus on riding well if all I think about is what if my headtube angle was 0.2-degrees slacker and stuff like that.


After what seems like one hundred second places over the past few seasons Jesse Melamed finally found that wining formula and the over all title to go with it.
JESSE MELAMED
Rocky Mountain Race Face


1. What is your height?
168cm

2. What is your wingspan?
Don’t know

3. What is your preferred reach number?
Trying to find it

4. What is your preferred head angle?
~64degrees as of right now

5. What is your preferred stem length?
40mm most likely

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Depends on the bike and the terrain. I like and use both because I have good options and set ups for both.

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
435-440mm now that suspension has gotten so good.

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
203 has been good for the XTR’s.

10. Do you run tire inserts?
Usually. Track and situation dependent.




8th for Rae Morrison
RAE MORRISON
Liv Racing


1. What is your height?
170cm

2. What is your wingspan?
172cm

3. What is your preferred reach number?
450mm

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.5-65 degrees (65 degrees on most terrain as I like it feeling more snappy on corners but will slacken the bike out with the flip chip in my frame for more DH and steeper tracks)

5. What is your preferred stem length?
42mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
36mm fork as I found the 38mm overkill.

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Currently air shock but I switch between the two depending on the race- prefer coil for long rough descents and at altitude, prefer air for everything else.

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
440mm for stability, it keeps me more centered in the bike.

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
203mm

10. Do you run tire inserts?
No inserts.

I just learned today my wingspan is more than my height.


4th and just shy of the podium for Charlie Murray.
CHARLIE MURRAY
Specialized Racing


1. What is your height?
182cm

2. What is your wingspan?
183cm

3. What is your preferred reach number?
464mm reach (I race an S3 Enduro).

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.3

5. What is your preferred stem length?
50mm stem

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm Zeb

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air shock

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
434mm chainstay

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
220 mm rotors front and rear

10. Do you run tire inserts?
Cushcore rear only




an off day after a strong Pro Stage saw Martin Maes finish 13th
MARTIN MAES
Orbea FOX Enduro Team


1. What is your height?
183cm

2. What is your wingspan?
180 cm, a big eagle!

3. What is your preferred reach number?
470 / 475cm

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64 to 64.5-degrees is perfect. Depending the terrain

5. What is your preferred stem length?
45 to 50mm. I’ve been riding 50mm stem for my entire career so far. I like the weight over the front wheel. It’s my riding style. However I tried a 45mm couple weeks ago and it was as good.

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
36mm. I’m a light rider and quite precise. The 36 is stiff enough for me I think.

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air shock. More tuning is possible with air.

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
I’m not too particular about chainstay length.

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
I’m using 180mm front and back. I have plenty of power and durability even though I’m using smaller discs than my competitors. We reduce weight and exposure that way.

10. Do you run tire inserts?
Rarely. This one is a tough choice every time. It all depends on the tires/rim combo!


4th and in the mix for Eddie Masters
EDDIE MASTERS
Pivot Factory Racing


1. What is your height?
181cm

2. What is your wingspan?
181cm

3. What is your preferred reach number?
470cm

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64.5

5. What is your preferred stem length?
50mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
435 roughly

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200mm FR and R

10. Do you run tire inserts?
Always in the rear for racing, sometimes in the front if rocky.



Nogo Korem found her form in the late season and battled all day for 3rd but eventually had to settle for 4th when all was said and done.
NOGA KOREM
GT Factory Racing

1. What is your height?
157cm

5. What is your preferred stem length?
35 I think (not sure about it ).

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
36

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200

10. Do you run tire inserts?
No



Slawomir Lukasik 5th and doing his new factory ride justice after being the fastest privateer in 2021.
SLOWAMIR LUKASIK
Canyon CLLTV Dainese

1. What is your height?
185cm

2. What is your wingspan?
150cm approx (Editor's note: this seems like it's likely a measuring error. Or T-Rex genes).

3. What is your preferred reach number?
470mm

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64 degrees

5. What is your preferred stem length?
35mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
36mm

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
435mm

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
220mm

10. Do you run tire inserts?
Sure, CushCore



Richie came out swinging with a win in the Pro Stage on Saturday.
RICHIE RUDE
Yeti / Fox Factory Team

1. What is your height?
180cm

2. What is your wingspan?
Not too sure

3. What is your preferred reach number?
Been on a 460mm bike for a while.

4. What is your preferred head angle?
~64

5. What is your preferred stem length?
40-50mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
Medium

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
203 Shimano Freeza

10. Do you run tire inserts?
CushCore

Haven't ridden too many bikes to have a great idea. Pretty much copy and paste my Yeti numbers, haha.


2nd for Morgane Charre after nearly an hour of racing
MORGANE CHARRE
Pivot Factory Racing

1. What is your height?
163 cm

2. What is your wingspan?
Not sure

3. What is your preferred reach number?
440 to 445 is my preferred reach. I don’t mind the top tube length too much but if the reach is around these numbers I know I’ll feel comfortable straight away on a bike.

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64 / 64.5

5. What is your preferred stem length?
40 mm. I used to ride an even shorter stem (33mm) but I feel like 40 is the perfect balance: it makes the bike easy to ride while still being stable enough.

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm for racing and 36 on my shorter travel bikes. I enjoy the strong feeling of the 38 when the tracks get rough.

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
I’ve been trying both last year but so far I prefer the feeling of the air shock and I feel like it works better for me on flat pedals.

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
430mm.

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200mm front and rear

10. Do you run tire inserts?
One Panzer in the rear.


2nd today for Melanie Pugin who still holds onto the overall lead
MÉLANIE PUGIN
BH Enduro Racing Team

1. What is your height?
159cm

2. What is your wingspan?
Not sure

3. What is your preferred reach number?
430

4. What is your preferred head angle?
65

5. What is your preferred stem length?
30mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
I never tried 38... so 36!

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil I feel more grip

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
Not sure

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
200mm for my brake rotor

10. Do you run tire inserts?
Sometimes, depending the tracks.


Ella Conolly was on the pace for a podium finish after winning the Pro Stage But a mechanical on the final stage would push her back to 5th in the end
ELLA CONOLLY
Cannondale Enduro

1. What is your height?
165cm

2. What is your wingspan?
171cm

3. What is your preferred reach number?
450mm

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64 degrees

5. What is your preferred stem length?
35mm. I'm right in between a small and medium frame. I prefer the medium with a short stem.

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
38mm.

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
430mm

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
Usually 200, sometimes 220 for racing when there’s steep long stages.

10. Do you run tire inserts?
No, if I can avoid it. I don’t love the feeling of them so only use them if there’s high risk of puncturing.


Andreane Lanthier Nadeau in 11th.
ANDRÉANE LANTHIER NADEAU
Rocky Mountain Race Face

1. What is your height?
170cm

2. What is your wingspan?
167.5cm

3. What is your preferred reach number?
450

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64

5. What is your preferred stem length?
40mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
36

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Coil

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
441mm

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
203mm

10. Do you run tire inserts?
XC CushCore in rear wheel.


Jack Moir threw down from the start on Saturday s Pro stage to take the early lead.
JACK MOIR
Canyon Collective

1. What is your height?
I'm just over 6ft, about 186cm

2. What is your wingspan?
No idea and I don't have a tape measure on me, sorry.

3. What is your preferred reach number?
My current reach is around 470mm,

4. What is your preferred head angle?
64-degrees

5. What is your preferred stem length?
40mm

6. Do you prefer a 35/36mm fork or 38mm fork?
Rockshox ZEB, so 38mm fork,

7. Do you prefer an air or coil shock?
Air shock!

8. What is your ideal chainstay length?
My current chainstay is 435mm.

9. What is your preferred brake rotor size?
220mm

10. Do you run tire inserts?
I have not run inserts for the last couple years of enduro racing.




Are these preferences inline with your ideal setup? Or are these racers way off? Should I crunch the numbers and make fancy graphs? Let us know down below.

Posted In:
Interviews Reviews and Tech


