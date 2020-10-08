What Happens If It Snows? - Leogang DH World Champs 2020



UCI: DOWNHILL WEATHER INFORMATION



As you might be aware there is snow forecast during Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.



The organisation are in constant contact with the Austrian meteorological office to follow the weather situation and they have planned a night-shift of workers over Saturday night who will clear the course.



They will also implement heaters in the start hut and by the hot seat, and riders can also warm-up in the mid-station, but not in the base garage which is limited to the television bubble.



In the very unlikely event that extreme weather forces the cancellation of the DHI Final on Sunday then the result of the Qualification determines the final result of the event, but please be assured every effort will be made to avoid this situation.

It's common to get a weather report from the UCI prior to races, especially when inclement weather is in the forecast, but for the late-season October World Champs in Leogang this year there's a bit of frozen precipitate predicted Saturday night into Sunday morning. That makes things different.The UCI sent an email out Thursday evening, announcing that there will be heaters for athletes at the start and finish. If the race is forced to be canceled, then qualification results will determine the final results and thus, decide the World Champion. With this announcement, there's no doubt that qualifying may look quite different this year than it has ever before. The full release is below.