What if You Could Design Your Dream Bike? - Pinkbike Poll

Jul 14, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
In the grand scheme of things, mountain biking is still a fairly young sport, but over the last twenty years we've moved into an era where many of the initial bike design hurdles have been overcome. Disc brakes, full suspension, dropper posts – we have it pretty damn good right now. Suspension designs are also more refined than ever, and while there will always be room for improvement, I'd say that the number of high-end lemons out there is at an all-time low. That fact means that companies and riders alike have begun to concentrate more on bike geometry, experimenting with different formulas to see which combination of numbers creates the best handling machine out on the trail.

To the outside world, the fact that it's possible to discuss something as trivial as chainstay length or bottom bracket height for hours at a time is mindboggling, and even in the mountain bike community there are plenty of riders that couldn't care less about things like reach, stack, or head angle – they'd rather leave the number crunching to the designers.

This week's poll is for all the geometry geeks out there, those of you who get a little misty-eyed when a bike is released that has your ideal numbers on its geometry chart.


BTR Fabrications - Bespoked 2017
ibis ripley
Is your dream bike extra, extra long, or would you prefer a shorter, livelier ride?


What would your ideal bike look like if you were given free reign over the design process? Would it have super short chainstays for snapping it through tight turns, or would it be a stretched out limo, designed to be supremely stable at speed? Imagine your dream bike's geometry, and make your selections below.


What's your ideal head angle?


What's your ideal chainstay length?



How much rear travel would your ideal "one bike" have?


What would the reach be on your ideal bike?



What would the seat tube angle be on your ideal bike?


What wheel size would your ideal mountain bike have?




 These polls are marketing gold Jerry, GOLD!
 I just want a dh and/or enduro bike that actually fits me. Choices are somewhat limited, even these days. Also suspension that can handle my someone my size and weight. 6ft 6in and 230lbs.
 This. I'm a fatty and the recommended psi doesn't even come close. Tokens and spacers on each end.
 First PB does an article on how to start your own bike company Then PB has a poll so that it's user base generates the most desired geo numbers ... I see what's going on here.
 Right now geometry is all the rage, but just you wait, in five years it's gonna be all about trigonometry
 If i could design my own dream bike... Well it would most likely be a nightmare. The professionals cant even agree on a winning formula, I doubt most people know what would it would take to actually make the best geometry on a bike for themselves. Pick some numbers, be a dick about it, and ride that shit!
 Would be cool if I got some suggestions based on my answers now, Mike 'Buzzfeed' Kazimer @mikekazimer Razz
 I'm curious if a bike exists that matches all of the top votes - we'll see how it plays out. Or, as Buzzfeed would say, "You'll never believe what happens next..."
 Hard to make sense of the a reach number without knowing what size you're talking about.
 I'd get @Jclnv to design it. That would save a lot of time trying to figure out what is best. Or just buy an Orbea.
 @mikekazimer Why is there 2 160mm in the travel section? In there a new 160mm standard I don't know about yet!!!??
 How come no option for different wheel sizes, like 27.5 rear and 29 front or 26" rear 27.5 front?
 The geometry on my DH rig just doesn't seem to fit into any of these.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/4994712
 BTR BTR BTR XXX ????
 And BB height = 335mm
 340mm Smile

