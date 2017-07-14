What if You Could Design Your Dream Bike? - Pinkbike Poll

In the grand scheme of things, mountain biking is still a fairly young sport, but over the last twenty years we've moved into an era where many of the initial bike design hurdles have been overcome. Disc brakes, full suspension, dropper posts – we have it pretty damn good right now. Suspension designs are also more refined than ever, and while there will always be room for improvement, I'd say that the number of high-end lemons out there is at an all-time low. That fact means that companies and riders alike have begun to concentrate more on bike geometry, experimenting with different formulas to see which combination of numbers creates the best handling machine out on the trail.



To the outside world, the fact that it's possible to discuss something as trivial as chainstay length or bottom bracket height for hours at a time is mindboggling, and even in the mountain bike community there are plenty of riders that couldn't care less about things like reach, stack, or head angle – they'd rather leave the number crunching to the designers.



This week's poll is for all the geometry geeks out there, those of you who get a little misty-eyed when a bike is released that has your ideal numbers on its geometry chart.







What would your ideal bike look like if you were given free reign over the design process? Would it have super short chainstays for snapping it through tight turns, or would it be a stretched out limo, designed to be supremely stable at speed? Imagine your dream bike's geometry, and make your selections below.



















