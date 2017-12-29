What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2017? - Pinkbike Poll

You must be logged in to take this poll.
On The Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail thread we decided to have a poll to decide what has been the sexiest bike of 2017. Over the last week, candidates have rolled in and the most-nominated bikes short listed. 6 bikes were clearly leading the pack. In no particular order, the nominations are:
I'm not on any forums but this is a looker if you're into this sort of thing...
www.pinkbike.com/u/banffowen/album/Sheena-the-Show-n-Shine-Winner
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15480021
Here's the story on the Blackbird:
www.peterverdone.com/sr-71-blackbird
(of the actual plane... got literally nothing to do with bikes but i really like this article and sharing it with people)
maggiesfarm.anotherdotcom.com/archives/7821-Major-Brian-Shul-I-loved-that-jet.html
On an aside, his article on the importance on engagement is an entertaining blend of engineering and humor.
"Bicycle ‘mechanics’ are generally very inexperienced riders. They spends their days in workshops talking trash and theorizing about this and that. They wax their beards and go out for beers with their boyfriends after work. Late at night, the gaze into the blue glow of their screens to see what has happened on some message board about the artisanal use of cork bar tape."
www.btr-fabrications.com/portfolio/robin-comrie-ranger-109
Unno would probably get nominated too, if they made an all mtn bike. www.pinkbike.com/photo/14144266
Deserves to win this natty poll.
Sexy: Stanton's ST. Brushed Ti. Neat chainstay yokes on the Stanton and PVD. That purple-blue fade finish. Nice little detailed touches, like PVD gusset by rear brake and hooded dropouts. Tube diameter proportions on the PVD.
Honorable mention: How Stanton's DT connects to the TT and HT. How PVD machined his chainstay yoke (have to see his website).
Better pic of the Swarf here
Another cool on I found on Insta:
www.instagram.com/p/BbxxkkCnYa8
Nope...full 30mm spindle in a Hope threaded BB
My meta sx! With Sixpack components, Rockshox Lyrik (neon green plasti dipped) and Sram 1x10 drive train
m.pinkbike.com/photo/15480684
Look on the "bright side" though you would be easy to find in a rescue situation.
otherwise the winner
I was racing hardtails when you guys were getting your first hard on. I evolved. They're shit. Even WC XCO racers don't use them.
"sexiest"?
Which virgin chose that as the adjective?
Personally I.can.not.wait for the Gnarpoon - HT's don't shiver my timbers.
Doesn't look like a Rune to me? But anyway - that one.
