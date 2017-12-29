What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2017? - Pinkbike Poll

USER GENERATED

Dec 29, 2017
by James Morris  
Over the last week, candidates have rolled in on the Pinkbike Forums' Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail thread to narrow down the 2017 nominees. We shortlisted 6 bikes that were clearly leading the pack.

So, in no particular order, here are the nominees (be sure to vote for your favorite in the poll below):

Purple Blue Fade Swarf Spline 275


Pipedream Moxie
Pink Pipedream Moxie

PVD SR-71
Dark Red PVD SR-71 Blackbird


Custom painted by NEAT works https www.facebook.com neatworks2012 Parts list bottom of the page http jinyaatca2.blogspot.jp 2017 03 rat-gypsy.html
Rat Rod Chromag Gypsy


Not my bike just need a pinkbike ver for forum use
Stanton Switch9er Ti


Not my photo just borrowing it for forum use
Red Curtis AM7


Check out more on the Forums.

166 Comments

  • + 53
 That rat rod Chromag is beautiful!
  • + 1
 Made me realize there are too few silver droppers in the world. Fox factory is the only non black option I'm aware of...
  • + 5
 Jinya and his hardtail soul.
  • + 2
 @sspiff: Thomson, too!
  • - 1
 @sspiff: And KS
  • - 2
 the pipedream in chromag rat rod.
  • + 0
 boi-oi-oi-ng!
  • + 1
 Yes, but geo is oldschool.
  • + 1
 Plus if it’s a true “rat rod” it’s built with old left over out of date shit, that should make all the $10,000. Santa haters happy.
  • + 3
 @sspiff: Yeah lets get some shitty steel-stanchioned droppers on the case.
  • + 1
 all are so nice... really like the Chromag but the fork looks outta place to me...IMO the Chromag would be mint with a debadged DVO like the one on the Pipedream......Stanton Switch9er Ti FTW
  • + 1
 @moturner: shwing!
  • + 1
 @Bluefire: Guess that was a derpy moment for me. Thanks for the reminder!
  • + 22
 As someone that's never owned a full suss, and likely never will, this is some proper bike porn. That Dark Red PVD SR-71 Blackbird is enough to make me slam the laptop shut in a guilty fashion when my girlfriend walks in the room unexpectedly.
  • + 20
 Stoked on this hardtail content!!
  • + 14
 Nice bikes!

I'm not on any forums but this is a looker if you're into this sort of thing...

www.pinkbike.com/u/banffowen/album/Sheena-the-Show-n-Shine-Winner
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15480021
  • + 1
 That was nominated but didn't make the final cut
  • + 6
 Chromag makes some beautiful frames
  • + 13
 Dayum. That's some good company.

Here's the story on the Blackbird:

www.peterverdone.com/sr-71-blackbird
  • + 3
 That Blackbird is a monster bike!
  • + 3
 heres a story on the real blackbird!

(of the actual plane... got literally nothing to do with bikes but i really like this article and sharing it with people)

maggiesfarm.anotherdotcom.com/archives/7821-Major-Brian-Shul-I-loved-that-jet.html
  • + 2
 Thanks for the link! Some awesome background and build pics.

On an aside, his article on the importance on engagement is an entertaining blend of engineering and humor.

"Bicycle ‘mechanics’ are generally very inexperienced riders. They spends their days in workshops talking trash and theorizing about this and that. They wax their beards and go out for beers with their boyfriends after work. Late at night, the gaze into the blue glow of their screens to see what has happened on some message board about the artisanal use of cork bar tape."
  • + 1
 I had been thinking about asking you to build a DJ frame that fits me. Probably can’t afford it now. Good work!
  • + 1
 @GumptionZA: Great article on an amazing jet. Thanks for the link!
  • + 6
 All the pictures should've been taken at the exact same place with the exact same backgrounds to make sure the pictures themselves don't influence the poll's results. STANTON is the most beautiful one !
  • + 2
 Considering these bikes are spread around the world (UK, USA, Japan etc.) that's not really feasible.
  • + 1
 @RedBurn, but the Curtis is handmade in the UK, hands down the nicest IMO
  • + 0
 @Joebohobo: and your not bias at all
  • + 4
 These are forum users’ bikes, and they probably wouldn’t be too stoked to send them to Squamish to have photos taken.
  • - 3
 @Scotj009, there's no bias needed, don't know why that comes into it. A hand built frame in Britain by one of the most respected brazers in the country (Even Spielberg came to them wanting to make a frame for the film ET, as well as honda used to out source there frames to Brian to be brazed by him amongst other things) versus a frame built out of a standard factory in Asia? No bias needed at all, just common sense
  • + 1
 @brianpark: free holiday on the PB expenses Big Grin
  • + 8
 Nice bikes. BTR should probably get a mention:
www.btr-fabrications.com/portfolio/robin-comrie-ranger-109
  • - 1
 Gross. The head-tube spaghetti junction is a full out eyesore.
  • + 1
 Couple got nominated but didn't make the cut. Rad bikes though!
  • + 1
 Surprised to see BTR were missing; thought the new Cotic BFe might have made an appearance too.
  • + 1
 @Smevan: The old BTR's looked significantly better, with the thin braces for tubing. I think one got nominated last year. This is what I'm talking about with the old braces: www.pinkbike.com/photo/11616000

Unno would probably get nominated too, if they made an all mtn bike. www.pinkbike.com/photo/14144266
  • + 5
 Blackbird without a doubt. Read the owner's writeup on how he designed & built it, he's not a frame manufacturer per se.

Deserves to win this natty poll.
  • + 1
 They're all damn sexy so it's got to come down to technique. Tires on with matching orientation, valves either at the top or bottom, middle to high gear, pedals level is nice but not always practical. Chromag and PVD just about nail it on composition but Swarf takes it for doing it all right and in a difficult spot to boot.
  • + 5
 Sick bikes hardtails are dope, haters gonna hate
  • + 1
 Unsexy: Chromagg's DT-BB junction and chainstay, Stanton's dropouts and internal routing ports, shrunken DT by the HT, fat top tubes, a lot of things combined on that Pipedream Moxie...

Sexy: Stanton's ST. Brushed Ti. Neat chainstay yokes on the Stanton and PVD. That purple-blue fade finish. Nice little detailed touches, like PVD gusset by rear brake and hooded dropouts. Tube diameter proportions on the PVD.

Honorable mention: How Stanton's DT connects to the TT and HT. How PVD machined his chainstay yoke (have to see his website).
  • + 4
 Ive heard of one of those brands.
  • + 11
 Welcome to the deep depths of modern hardtails. They don't have to be from big brands, they have a following by a few folks. And don't worry, those brands haven't heard of you either.
  • + 0
 Are the pipedream and the stanton company builds . I think it would of been better if they were all rider builds. Kind of takes something away if a companies show bike wins imo, they are lovely bikes but not so special in my eyes due to this. The stanton will win, because its a stanton with a trick build but its not a riders lovingly built bike unfortunatly... i might be wrong though
  • + 2
 I hear ya, but I'll bet the guys at any of these companies are riders and put a lot of love into their builds. Companies are made up of people like you and me.
  • + 2
 There are so many more to choose from like the Bird TR or AM. Orange Crush, Dartmoor Hornet. All of which would look good here. I will stick with my Bird TR.
  • + 2
 On the same homepage, there is another article from Pinkbike stating: "Bike are made to be ridden hard, not put on pedestal". Alright.
  • + 3
 The above bikes can be ridden very hard, that's part of the appeal. Nothing wrong with appreciating a well thought out bike.
  • + 2
 It's cool to see hard tails get some much needed updated geo. All of the above look fun to ride. I think I'd go with the Sick Bicycles Gnarcissist though.
  • + 3
 Slamming the seat makes them look too dirt jump, please stop doing this people.
  • + 3
 Should the seats stay up while descending?
  • + 1
 I agree but only the last bike has a slammed seat?
  • + 4
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/15437433

Better pic of the Swarf here
  • + 2
 I like that purple blue fade.
Another cool on I found on Insta:
www.instagram.com/p/BbxxkkCnYa8
  • + 3
 I need that Dark Red PVD SR-71 Blackbird in my life
  • + 2
 Love them all but I would take the Curtis over the others. And not just cos they're crafted just down the road from me
  • + 2
 The build on the blackbird ain't upto scratch imo,budget transmission,crap saddle and pedals also miss matching tyres.
  • + 6
 I'm pretty certain every item on that Blackbird was chosen through a detailed algorithm matrix from PVD. Purpose, function and reliability probably won out over expense. I would of done a few things different myself, but I'm certain PVD has his reasons for that build. When you weld your own frames, you can dress them how you like.
  • + 4
 Lyrik RC3, Guide RSC's, carbon SRAM crank, full RaceFace cockpit. Sure, doesn't have ENVE's, but you're really picking apart tire choice and whether they match brands and if his seat has Ti rails? F-man, Go ride your bike.
  • + 1
 @mtnbykr05: I never said that it wasn't rad just that its just not a sexy or as sexy as it could be build which is kinda the point of the pole isn't it.
  • + 5
 @JDFF: Yes. Indeed. I put bikes together to get hard work done, over and over. I don't waste money on bling.
  • + 0
 @pvd666: spending money on "bling" isn't a waste. Higher-end stuff tends to work better and be lighter, to boot. Always nice to have a light bike that works well.
  • + 1
 @pvd666: word!
  • + 3
 What a silly question. All hardtails are sexy. :-)
  • + 1
 ep1.pinkbike.org/p4pb107786/p4pb107786.jpg
  • + 2
 Pinkbike, can we do this for all mountain bike categories next year? Maybe with a prize for winners?
  • + 4
 CHROMAG!!!!
  • + 1
 That thing is beast. Makes me miss my raw Edit 1.
  • + 1
 Amazing bikes. Pretty much art. A well put together AM hard tail is like the craft beer of bikes.
  • + 0
 So all this time the HTs were Enduro bikes? The marketing machine is getting a jump on 2018!! Enduro tag on every bike and parts to justify price hikes!!
  • + 11
 It is called The Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail thread... what do you expect to see, xc bikes?
  • + 2
 the chromag is the best hands down
  • + 2
 Uh where's the pedalhead?
  • + 1
 It was nominated a green one but didn't make it to the final
  • + 0
 that bike is on my short list to buy. here we go tax return/bike buying season
  • + 2
 The Chromag Gypsy gets my vote.
  • + 2
 These are all very impressive bikes. Hard to choose - which is awesome.
  • + 2
 I'd take any of them...in a heart beat. Hardtails forever..
  • + 1
 Those first couple have geometry that is aggressively modern. It reminds me of a Dachshund. Long torso, short legs.
  • + 1
 The swarf spline has cranks that look like White industries cranks, therefore I voted for it
  • + 1
 They are...and cost a fortune to get shipped to the UK! Lol
  • + 1
 @matther01: and they are also outdated square taper cranks that just look really really nice.
  • + 1
 @VTwintips:

Nope...full 30mm spindle in a Hope threaded BB
  • + 1
 @matther01: Well that's a significant development!
  • + 2
 @VTwintips: They’re stunning in the flesh and extremely stiff...made in good old USofA too!
  • + 0
 @matther01: I believe it. Anyways, the thing about square taper cranks isn't the stiffness, it is that they wear out over time due to to cracks that propagate through the crank from the sharp corner where it comes into contact with the square. Its such a textbook example of failure from cyclical loading that they use it directly in undergraduate engineering design courses, comparing the old square taper stuff to all of the newer splined designs.
  • + 2
 @VTwintips: ...which is precisely why I didn’t buy the White Industries ENO cranks. Style over substance isn’t my thing. Well thought out components is! Smile
  • + 1
 You're all wrong; the sexiest hardtail is my 2004 Norco Rampage that is currently in the buy/sell section.
  • + 1
 Anything Naked nakedbicycles.com/the-bikes/mountain - love the 29'r.
  • + 1
 Naked are anything but AM/FR/enduro bikes...
  • + 2
 Titanium still is the shit. The Stanton gets my vote.
  • + 0
 id say ns surge evo but i’m biased. come on people the 2 bikes with the most votes either has no pedals or clipless (clipped in) pedals.
  • + 1
 I guess I"m in the minority but that Cromag is fugly af. Just eww
  • + 1
 God, is there nothing like Steal Hardtail Between your legs.
  • - 1
 Best Enduro Hardtail?
My meta sx! With Sixpack components, Rockshox Lyrik (neon green plasti dipped) and Sram 1x10 drive train Smile
m.pinkbike.com/photo/15480684
  • + 4
 Thats a big no from me dog.
  • + 1
 Man, Iam sincerely sorry, that bike is straight Butt.
Look on the "bright side" though you would be easy to find in a rescue situation.
  • + 2
 That is the ugliest bike I have ever seen. Why on Earth would you plastic dip your forks???
  • + 1
 That is a very pretty slack 29er from stanton ????
  • + 1
 No aluminum..Hmm I will replace my aluminum hardtail then..
  • + 1
 ITT Bikes with a longer wheelbase than the pickup you haul them in
  • + 1
 PVD's site will now get the hug of death.
  • + 1
 No Btr Ranger on the list, booooo
  • + 2
 Chromag!BC for the win!
  • + 0
 Canfield Brothers Nimble 9, not the best looking but an affordable steel ht, rides really well.
  • + 1
 Prettiest Paint - Swarf Best Geo - PVD Dreamiest - Stanton Ti
  • + 0
 feels like the presidential election... who picked these F@$%'s
  • + 1
 Eww a wagon wheel won
  • - 1
 People ride AM/FR/Enduro on a hardtail? I thought those were only for DJ. Need more acronyms!
  • + 1
 I would not shun either.
  • + 1
 Stanton Switchback.
  • + 0
 why is this on the home page
  • + 1
 No Kingdom Vendetta?
  • + 1
 I nominated ledude's build with the Revels on but don't think it got any other nominations so didn't make it through to voting. Next year I'll post in the Kingdom forum so you lot can help out when (sorry, if...) there is a good one to put forward. You've got about 11 months to get yours built Razz
  • + 2
 or Production Prievee!!!!
  • + 0
 Why the rootbeer on that pink machine? fail

otherwise the winner
  • + 0
 it will be a crime if Jinya's bike doesn't win this...it's not even close.
  • + 1
 Dark RED pvd!
  • - 1
 Shit, no Bird AM?? PB sleeps too much...
  • - 2
 You cant ignore the Nicholai Argon Glf qlfline, with plus 650b wheels, a 63 degree head angle, anf 160mm travel
  • + 0
 Mone La Roca!!
  • - 1
 OK, now I want to take the decals off my fork and get a blingy chainring.
  • - 3
 What's a "hardtail"?
  • - 3
 This is sexier.... www.pinkbike.com/photo/13967457

Beer
  • - 2
 Swarf!!!
  • - 2
 Kona Explosif
  • + 1
 the kona honzo gets a lot of posts on the forum. the ti or the carbon could have easily made the short list.
  • - 3
 The HUBCAP I have for sale is Sexier than all of those !
  • - 1
 No Commencal??? Wow
  • - 2
 Tell me about it. I haven't even heard of these brands.
  • + 0
 @TBagTantalizer: Other than chromag, I've only seen pictures of them at interbike or in the forums from UK guys,
  • - 1
 MINE!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



