The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Line Up With Cryptic Social Media Post

This morning, the Santa Cruz Syndicate posted a cryptic pair of images on Instagram that has set the Internet buzzing, trying to decipher the 2022 team lineup. While we can't say definitively we have it figured out, here are our guesses at what the hints might mean.
For one thing, it appears that the Santa Cruz Syndicate, which has historically fielded just three and now, more recently, two riders, may be ramping up to support a larger team that may include these riders:Laurie Greenland:
The biggest clue here is that the Red Bull cap in the lower right-hand side of the first image looks distinctly Greenland-ish
. Plus, he's one of just two Red Bull riders that we know of who don't already have confirmed team contracts
, the other rider being Jackson Goldstone
. Which brings us to...
Jackson Goldstone: Jackson Goldstone is the obvious rider for any big team to grab at this year, so it makes complete sense that the Syndicate would go after him. After all, he has a very real chance at becoming the greatest downhiller of his generation. In the bottom left of the second image, there's a sliver of a Red Bull hat over sunglasses, which looks like it could be Goldstone. There's also a jersey that looks like a Vancouver Canucks hockey jersey, but the biggest tell is a shiny, yellowish rock near the bottom center of the second image. In other words, a gold stone.
Nina Hoffman: We actually speculated about Nina Hoffman joining the Syndicate in 2020
, but this year, it seems that possibility may come to fruition. The rider in the bottom right of both images looks quite a bit like Hoffman with Hoffman's smile and her signature backward cap. Moreover, there's a sketch of a javelin thrower in the middle left of both images, and I, for one, can't name another pro rider who is also an accomplished javelin thrower.
As for the rest of the team, the image references both Greg Minnaar (the goat and World Cup stripes, though of course the stripes can apply to Goldstone, too) and Steve Peat (the glasses and sideburn sketch and the Yorkshire rose), so we can assume those two will stay in their current roles.
Similarly, the sponsor list looks a lot like what we know: Santa Cruz, Fox, Shimano, Burgtec, and Maxxis.
Of course, we welcome input from the commenters. All of your eyes will be able to pick out more details than we have found so far, so let us know what you can uncover. The best sleuthing will be posted below.@rollbretzel
- "Polarbears in Greenland, welcome Laurie!"
