The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Line Up With Cryptic Social Media Post

Jackson Goldstone: Jackson Goldstone is the obvious rider for any big team to grab at this year, so it makes complete sense that the Syndicate would go after him. After all, he has a very real chance at becoming the greatest downhiller of his generation. In the bottom left of the second image, there's a sliver of a Red Bull hat over sunglasses, which looks like it could be Goldstone. There's also a jersey that looks like a Vancouver Canucks hockey jersey, but the biggest tell is a shiny, yellowish rock near the bottom center of the second image. In other words, a gold stone.

