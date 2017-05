If you've ever used Strava (the popular ride tracking app) you will know the prestigious title known as KOM (King of the Mountain) or QOM (Queen of the Mountain). This online racing feature can bring out the competitive nature in people as they fight for the top of the leaderboard. This video shows you how people feel when they go for a KOM (or QOM).









Filmed and edited by:

Commentating: Rob Warner/Nigel Page
Filmed and edited by: Max McCulloch

