Video: What it Takes to Win a Reality TV Show: An Interview with Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Winner

Christina Chappetta, professional athlete and judge on Pinkbike Academy Season 3, catches up with this year's winner, Max Grayston, to find out what it takes to win a mountain bike reality TV show, a pro contract and $30,000 cash, and what he plans to do next.
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.
27 Comments
#tarmogotrobbed
Well done, Max. Best of luck!
I watched the first two seasons with relative commitment. This season I watched only when I was bored I didn't get through one episode without skipping most of it, and skipped straight to the end of the last one because this season just lacked anything to keep my attention. I doubt I'll attempt to watch another season. Not much value in it as far as I'm concerned.
I would also argue that DH/Freeride is not their heritage, and while they are trying to expand their brand appeal, they are trying too hard. @orbea stop trying to be something you are not. Seems like less than $30K of market research and focus groups could of told you that.
I think you have to be careful as a company having that philosophy. For me it doesn't sit right. People want to support brands who value a core racing pedigree. This season calls into question where Orbea's true values as a company lie. And yes I know, they do have good riders on the roster like Maes.
But this "at the end of the day, it's a business" mentality that wove through this season, was just really uninspiring.
PBA academy takes itself too seriously. More humor, less pretense.