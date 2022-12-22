Video: What it Takes to Win a Reality TV Show: An Interview with Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Winner

Dec 22, 2022
by Christina Chappetta  

Christina Chappetta, professional athlete and judge on Pinkbike Academy Season 3, catches up with this year's winner, Max Grayston, to find out what it takes to win a mountain bike reality TV show, a pro contract and $30,000 cash, and what he plans to do next.



Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


27 Comments

  • 29 0
 It is just weird how not straightforward the show is with the reasons someone could win. Personally if they would have chosen candidates with similar followings then it would have been more interesting. I wish Eric would have won but the selection criteria was strange and even called out my Tarmo in the last episode.
  • 6 2
 Yeah its almost like reality TV shows are BS! OMG what a shocking revelation! LOL
  • 30 1
 Seems like 50,000 instagram followers’ll do it
  • 16 3
 Yea…

#tarmogotrobbed
  • 2 4
 Seems like no one should go onto a reality tv show if they're expecting to form a legit career not based on whoring themselves out on social media. WHAT A TOTAL SHOCK
  • 3 0
 @scott-townes: 50,000 people don’t care to see what I’m doing on a bike so I can’t hate on him. Congratulations, Max!!
  • 20 0
 Congrats to MOTOMAX, but this season left a bad taste in my mouth.
  • 11 0
 How do you think the pitch meetings went when Outside tried to sell this show to a network? Outside "We got this really great competition reality show, you race bikes to win 30,000 sponsorship" Any random network "Sounds really cool! The fastest racer wins, right?" *awkward pause* Random network "...Right?"
  • 15 6
 how much value does a mid-pack EWS rider add to a brand like Orbea vs. a free-rider that can produce interesting content and be marketable? To me feels like outside of top 5-10 EWS riders significantly more value created by riders such as Yoann, Remy, etc. I am more keen to buy a Propain based on Remy's awesome shreddits or Yoann's into the gnarr than if they were in 28th place at EWS-Whistler. Agree though, show had to clearly hide how much faster Tarmo was in the end. Adjust each year challenges / format based on what the sponsor wants in the winner?
  • 6 4
 This PBA season really showed racers don’t sell bikes. And if they do the ROI is hard to figure out / justify during an economic climate full of budget cuts.

Well done, Max. Best of luck!
  • 6 1
 Sign them then. Don’t host a sham “competition”
  • 11 0
 And if they structured the show as an influencer competition rather than a racing competition it would be fine. They changed the intention of the show without changing the format to suit and created a meaningless ballsup.
  • 3 0
 @Starsky686: don't you think brands/Pinkbike get value also from the show itself? here we all are arguing about it after all haha. Engagement has value!
  • 2 0
 @Starsky686: and forgo all of this engagement and impressions? That sounds like thousands of missed impressions / marketing gains.
  • 2 1
 @dalrose: so content for the sake of content in other words. Engagement in this way has short term value but it's not sustainable. This season was "the island boys" of pinkbike, interesting only to the braindead and repulsive to everyone else.

I watched the first two seasons with relative commitment. This season I watched only when I was bored I didn't get through one episode without skipping most of it, and skipped straight to the end of the last one because this season just lacked anything to keep my attention. I doubt I'll attempt to watch another season. Not much value in it as far as I'm concerned.
  • 7 1
 I reckon that Specialized and Santa Cruz dropping Lifestylers and Instagrammers to concentrate on racers to promote their products speaks volumes more than Orbea's late on the gnarly bandwagon attempt to sell bikes along the Sea to Sky.
  • 7 0
 Tarmo was the best mountain biker.
  • 2 0
 I am a 4X Orbea owner. I can say that after the way that they handled the show this year, that I am disappointed. They have lost some brand love from myself, and I expect from other brand advocates in the they way that they ran the show/competition.

I would also argue that DH/Freeride is not their heritage, and while they are trying to expand their brand appeal, they are trying too hard. @orbea stop trying to be something you are not. Seems like less than $30K of market research and focus groups could of told you that.
  • 1 0
 Love the blurred image on the homepage where you can clearly see the color of the bike which to anybody who watched would be a giveaway. Next season I would love to see everybody do all the challenges and have a scoreboard so the competitors can know where they stand. It would also be nice if the stage times were published instead of shown in the corner of the screen for 2 seconds. Especially this year when they rode the course twice, great chance to show progression. Alternatively it would be rad to do this with people who suck and see how far they could progress in a week with some coaching.
  • 1 0
 It seems Orbea is straddling this line of, being in the "business of selling bikes", where the purpose of their race team is for "social media exposure", since "at the end of the day, it's a business".

I think you have to be careful as a company having that philosophy. For me it doesn't sit right. People want to support brands who value a core racing pedigree. This season calls into question where Orbea's true values as a company lie. And yes I know, they do have good riders on the roster like Maes.

But this "at the end of the day, it's a business" mentality that wove through this season, was just really uninspiring.
  • 2 0
 personally, i’m appalled that they didn’t hold a Rose Ceremony to announce the winner.


PBA academy takes itself too seriously. More humor, less pretense.
  • 3 0
 Please make your embedded YouTube videos not autoplay. Thanks.
  • 3 0
 At least Specialized and Shimano picked up Tarmo.
  • 1 1
 also, is no one gonna talk about that crazy saw tool hanging over their heads? is that tool designed to remove e13 bottom brackets?
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike Huck to Flat Season 4!
  • 2 3
 He totally deserved that win tbf.
Below threshold threads are hidden





