What the Heck is a Down-Country Bike? - Opinion

Apr 12, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Mike Levy



What if I told you about a type of bike that's easier to ride faster in many (but not all) settings, allows you to cover more ground, maybe even have more fun while doing it, and all with less effort required than what you might be riding now. Sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Would you believe such a thing exists, or does that sound like a pitch line from an out of touch marketing department?

It's not a sham, I swear, and there aren't even any motors involved, either. What it is, however, is an emerging category of mountain bike that's a strange, hard to define fusion of cross-country, trail, and possibly even the all-mountain segments.

For lack of a better term, and because I like names that are easy to remember, I've been calling them 'down-country' or 'fun-country' bikes with the aim of making things as confusing as possible. My other option was the obvious 'black-diamond cross-country,' but I don't think the sarcasm shines through quite as well with that one. As dumb as it sounds, the tongue in cheek down-country tag also does a pretty decent job of explaining the intentions of these rolling contradictions.


The men s U23 field blazes off.
Looks like fun, right? No, probably not, but the bikes these guys are on can be turned into properly capable, fun machines.


So, what exactly is a down-country bike?

It's not a downhill bike with a full-length seat tube that some goober has bolted a 100mm stem onto, but rather a bike that approaches riding from the opposing point of view. They're short-travel, quick handling rigs with a large majority of their DNA coming from the cross-country family but with a clever component spec that adds to their descending and technical abilities without also adding too much weight. A doped-up cross-country bike? Sure. The idea is to create a package that, while sporting a minimal amount of travel, quick handling, and maybe even race-day intentions, is still far more capable than what the classic view of cross-country-ing would have anyone guessing.

This is not a new concept, of course - clever people have been piecing together such things on their own for many years - but it's only in the last few seasons that we've seen big-time brands look at cross-country in the same light as these forward-thinking riders.

If you've read any of my drivel before, you might already know that I'm a huge proponent of all-around short-travel bikes that are built to cover ground quickly while also being able to take some abuse, which is exactly what I'm getting at with this whole down-country spiel. I'm fully aware that I'm an ass for suggesting that we need another category of bike, but keep an open mind for just a few more minutes while I try to make my case here, and then you're more than welcome to call me names in the comment section.

If we're talking hard to define short-travel bikes, we can't go any further without giving credit where credit's due.

There's always been a small handful of forward-thinking 'little bikes' to choose from over the years, but Kona's genre-smashing Process 111 (pictured at right) is a somewhat recent example of a bike that made a lot of people sit up and take notice.

The stout 111 wasn't perfect (it was heavy-ish, there was no bottle mount inside the front triangle, and the seat tube was actually too short for some riders), but it was an eye-opener for a lot of riders who had assumed that more suspension equals more capabilities, a fallacy that's easy to go along with.
Kona Process 111 Photo by Amy McDermid
It didn't fit into any single category, but it was fun as hell.

With a long (for the day) reach of 460mm for a large-sized 111, but a relatively slack (for the travel) 68-degree head angle, a short seat tube, and more standover clearance than a Razor scooter, Kona's under-sized 111 was capable of some very up-sized riding. There were other companies who used the same basic recipe before Kona, no doubt, but Kona was among the first to use the right ingredients, at the right time, to offer an off-the-shelf short-travel rig with the now de rigueur progressive geometry.

The 111 outclassed its travel and outperformed expectations, but it was also a hard bike to pin down in 2013. I mean, what the hell was it? With cross-country travel, angles from an all-mountain bike of the day, and a porker of a frame and build kit, the 111 was difficult to categorize. Then again, that's partly what made it so special at the time - it was a niche bike that didn't neatly fit into any particular section of Kona's catalog. When other riders asked me what it was at the time, I called it a down-country or fun-country bike, shrugged my shoulders while looking just as confused as they did, and then went off to do a bunch of skids and manuals on it.

Sure, the 111's frame was about as cross-country as an e-bike is a real mountain bike, but it's an important benchmark because it underscored the fact that travel doesn't need to define intentions, and that unruly intentions don't require a bunch of travel. And now, in 2018, we have off-the-shelf bikes that have cross-country race intentions (and weight) but with angles and sturdiness that allows us to be as unruly as we dare.


Santa Cruz Blur CC X01 Reserve Photo by James Lissimore
Santa Cruz Blur CC X01 Reserve Photo by James Lissimore
A light, racy bike no longer has to be sketchy on the descents. It's never been easier to earn those turns.


It's hard to believe that the 111 debuted five years ago, but many riders have seen the light since then and pieced together their own oddball down-country bikes by choosing parts that make the most sense and hanging them on a cross-country frame. That's exactly what many in my 'hood have been doing for years now. If you were to show up for one of our local rides, you'd see what looks like a herd of pure cross-country race rigs under a confusing mix of Lycra, baggy shorts, platform pedals, and maybe even some goggles. Take a closer look, however, and you'd see that our steeds are anything but flimsy, lightweight off-road road bikes with deathwish semi-slick rubber, high posts, and stems so long that they're bordering on assisted suicide.

Picture a Specialized Epic, Trek Top Fuel, Rocky Mountain Element, or Cannondale Scalpel; all bikes would be at home toeing the line of a cross-country race. And now picture them with wide handlebars, 50mm stems, long-stroke party posts, and big rubber inflated to maybe 20psi on relatively wide rims. In other words, capable cross-country instead of cross-country chintzy. The result of that admittedly irresponsible blending is a bike that you'd still be happy to hammer out a new PR aboard up your local monster climb, but it'll also be just fine absolutely railing the descent, taking all the silly lines, and just being a hoodlum in general.

If you've ever spent any time on a lightweight cross-country bike, you already know that their low weight and sharp steering can make them unbelievably agile in the right hands, and their capacity for tomfoolery only increases when you choose your components wisely.


Staff Rides - Mike Levy s Rocky Mountain Element
You decide: Did I ruin a perfectly good cross-country bike, or does it actually makes sense?


The irresponsibly modified Rocky Mountain Element that I featured in my Staff Rides article last summer is a good example. While designed as a 100mm-travel cross-country race bike, the addition of a set of relatively wide rims, burly tires, and a cockpit that you'd usually see on an enduro bike created a machine that's ready for whatever you might want to do on it, within reason, of course. One needs to be smart when it comes to suspension - the less travel you have, the better it has to be set up, and this type of bike definitely requires a much firmer spring rate all around if you're riding it above and beyond what it's intended to see. Sag? No, not much. Or any.

And that brings us to one tiny issue: less suspension and steeper (than a true enduro bike) angles means that there isn't a lot of bike under you to save your ass when you make a dumb decision. The line between getting away with something dumb and getting scorpion'd so hard that your shoes come off is thinner than a North Shore skinny, and a rider has to be smart and precise when it comes to his lines. It's a matter of constantly micro-managing the bike; while an enduro rig can be left to do its thing beneath you while you plan well ahead, a down-country bike requires much more awareness. Factor in some rowdy terrain or low traction conditions and things can get dicey. But it can also get really, really rewarding when you do make it look easy or, depending on what you're doing, simply just survive.

A win is a win, but it can feel like an upset victory for the championship when you pull it off while over-confident and under-gunned. And when you do get tossed, at least you can use your silly monstrosity of a ''cross-country bike'' as an excuse; it's a win-win!


Santa Cruz Blur CC X01 Reserve Photo by James Lissimore
Santa Cruz's Blur is new-school cross-country bike that can do far more than your typical cross-country riding.


Of course, it'd be careless of me not to mention that fact that most companies don't intend their purebred cross-country race frames to be home to the components required to turn them into down-country bikes, and especially not the type of riding that big rubber, a longer-travel fork, and the obligatory enduro-style cockpit allows. At least not yet, anyway. I'm picturing more than one product manager cringing while reading this, and warranty departments everywhere shaking their heads while using words like ''irresponsible,'' ''reckless,'' and ''Levy is a f*cking idiot.'' Hey, I won't disagree with them, either.

Bike companies are catching on, though. Santa Cruz's new, 100mm-travel Blur is just one example of a cross-country whippet sporting longer, more relaxed geometry that's able to shrug off abuse that might have killed a flimsy race bike from a few years ago. Scott's Spark is also a decent specimen of an off-the-shelf short-travel rig with geo that makes sense for a hooligan who wants a sporty bike that won't kill him on a rowdy trail, as is the just-released Yeti SB100. Again, this is far from a new phenomenon, as riders have been building their own fun-country atrocities for many years, but it's only recently that we're seeing stock bikes become a real option.


Yeti SB100
I have Yeti's new SB100 in for a long-term review, but the handful of rides I've put on it so far can be summed up like this: Small travel, real tires, and much fun.


I propose the silly down-country label only to mock how two-wheeled world tries to be neatly classified, but I do believe that we are seeing the emergence of a new type of bike. Maybe it's brands finally applying what they've learned from developing their all-mountain and enduro designs over the last few years. Maybe they're simply responding to the ever-evolving skill sets of riders. Maybe this is just the evolution of the trail bike, minus 4lb and with a whole lot more sportiness. Whatever it is, it's clear that a cross-country bike doesn't have to only be a cross-country race bike anymore.

Truth is, I'm mostly just taking the piss with these down-country and fun-country labels - the last thing any of us want is another slogan or catchword - but I do believe that there really is something to these souped-up cross-country bikes. Call them whatever you want, but I think I'll just call them fun as hell.

60 Comments

  • + 6
 I don't care what you call it. I call it fun as hell, and I cant wait for more efficient and responsive 'trail' bikes to hit the market. Something to train on when I don't want to take out the enduro sled, but also don't want to ride home like a baby.
  • + 8
 Yet another marketing term for a mountain bike. How inventive.
  • - 2
 this
  • + 11
 I agree, as I said four or five times, but there's certainly something to the bikes.
  • - 7
flag scott-townes (26 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @mikelevy: Oh yes, you are pushing the stupid marketing term pretty hard alright...
  • + 5
 @mikelevy: i don't think people actually read past their first emotional response....you were clear, and are right! Next summer it is a Blur 3 for me with 120 fork and middle weight tires and wheels!
  • - 1
 @teenwolf: I read the whole thing. To summarize, "I think this term is dumb but let me repeat it a million times and define what it is and give it context but again, I think its dumb"
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: The tongue-in-cheek thing aside - how is any of this news? You had the Tallboy opening things up quite a bit on that front already ages ago - and even more so the Tallboy 2. The 111, in contrast, is just a very specific niche bike in there (just like the Smuggler, its local rival with the same intentions, and then the Following), aimed at guys like me who want something stout and bombproof that makes a great one bike quiver for people who like to get a bit rowdy sometimes but have no need for mondo suspension because we don't go mach chicken through rock gardens or huck to flat. But for what you're describing, the Hei Hei and Hei Hei trail are really a better fit.

Seems to me like the sorts of bikes you're talking about are the sorts of things people would ride for those multi-day epics. Bikes efficient enough to cover huge distances, nimble enough to get through tight stuff, burly enough not to get you killed when it's a little steep.
  • + 1
 Lightweight hardcore hardtail FTW.
  • + 1
 You can ride any MTB down any mountain! Anyone that says they don't have the right bike for it probably talks more about MTB than they ride it. One of my bike messenger mates went trail riding on his fixie ffs.
  • + 1
 Yeah lets just call them all "mountain bikes" and not be so judgy judgy.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Nevermind...
  • + 3
 I'm not sure how I feel. I have a Fuel EX, and while I could do most of the riding I do on a Top Fuel, I think the EX pedals so darn efficiently I'm not entirely sure that I see the point of giving up the travel. And there are plenty of other 5" bikes out there that pedal really well, too. But, I suppose, it would be nice to shed 5lbs off the bike. So maybe - if I could drop 5lbs of bike weight, and gain "something" in terms of pedaling efficiency, that might be worth trading in 1" of suspension travel. I'd certainly like to try that bike and see.
  • + 2
 I had a realization about short travel when I demoed yeti 4.5 and 5.5 back to back. Pumping through the trail and pedaling efficiency were so much better on the 4.5. Couldn't feel anything on the 5.5 "monster truck" has it's place on steep chunder but if you can only afford 1 bike I personally opt for shorter travel.

On a 2017 process 111 now with fork raised to 140mm and it feels perfect. Ridden everything from dirt merchant to schleyer to xc on it. Hoons all around.
  • + 6
 Not interested if it does not come with a new wheel standard... /s
  • + 1
 Nailed it
  • + 1
 32"?
  • + 1
 I call it click-baity-garbage that one Mr. Levy continues to produce in order to get a paycheck for writing multiple paragraphs about nothing, that will inevitably amount to nothing more than engagement clicks for PB and YAY let's get donuts.
  • + 1
 Surprised the Transition Smuggler didn't get a shout-out in this. 115 rear travel, 130 front, AM geometry. Seems like exactly the kind of bike this article is written in reference to. Can already see in the comments people getting hung up on new labels and where it fits in. It's just a fun kind of bike that will be super suitable for some people and in some areas. For others it probably doesn't make any sense and that's fine too. It seems to me it's like a freeriders cross country bike. A cross country bike for people who don't race XC and like skids.
  • + 1
 Ah, that's a perfect example that I missed. Good call-out.
  • + 1
 This is what cross country bikes should’ve been from the beginning. No sensible person wants to ride something with a 71 degree head angle and a 100mm stem (in a race or otherwise) when we know the advantages of modern geometry. However I think more needs to be done to distinguish these bikes from short travel trail rigs. Yeti’s new bike, for example, weighs the same and sports the same geometry, as their SB 4.5, with probably an indistinguishable difference in climbing ability.
  • + 1
 Mountain Bike Categories: Hardtail, DJ, Long-Travel, Mid-Travel, Short-Travel. Done. Any of these bikes can be used in the other categories, they just won't be as efficient. All of this other jargon requires too much explanation. Just hop on whatever you got and go rip it.
  • + 1
 hm... I am ahead of the curve. Bought a 160 bike before Enduro got cool. Sold it and bought an upforkable short travel bike before it got cool. Sold it, waiting for Enduro to become cool again. All those short travel muppets with big fork and minions make me laugh. It will take some time for the hype to go down, but as soon as they realize they have a big bike build which throws all effecivness and climbability to the garbage, defying the purpose of having little travel in the rear, they'll come back to the juice. And well Mike, there's more to life than BC race. Your Down Country bike is nothing more but a materialization of what a cross country bike should be. There are cross country bikes and XCO racing bikes. They are hard to motivate just as well as DH bikes for people who live far from the lifts. Waiting for 140mm bikes to become the hottest thing.
  • + 1
 LOL this has been around for a very long time. I had an old 26" SC Superlight that I threw a 140mm fork on with a 90 mm stem back in the early 2000's. I was a size larger than I needed so in effect I had a long top tube and a short stem back then with a fork that slacked it out. That bike was a blast and even more so with coil suspension front and back. The only thing I was missing were the wide bars, but where I was riding the trees were tight so narrow bars made sense.
  • + 3
 I've been running a 140 DVO Diamond on my Trek Superfly HT for a while now and its way more fun than ever before, call it what you want it's just plain fun.
  • + 1
 I'm not sure it matters, other than making for good rants in the PB comments. I pray that people are buying bikes based on their specifications, not based on their category. When was the last time you heard someone say "this ALL MOUNTAIN bike is exactly what I'm looking for, specification-wise, but i'm in the market for an ENDURO bike so I don't think it'll work." Actually, nevermind, people do say that...
  • + 3
 As soon as I read the title of the article I knew it had to be about the Yeti eventually... Can't blame you though, I'd shave my legs and go uphills for that beauty.
  • + 1
 Had to include that SB100 - she's good look'n, too. I did write most of this before I rode the new Yeti, though, and only added it in later on.
  • + 5
 Smuggler?
  • + 2
 Smuggler is slept on, I always liked it better than the process 111
  • + 2
 And the JensonUS--- whooops I mean Intense Sniper- another XC bike with slacker angles this year.
  • + 2
 Smuggler! I forgot that one Frown
  • + 0
 You might be joking @mikelevy , but some marketing hack is gonna take this and run with it.

Next thing you know we're all on mid-travel bikes with balloon tyres and phrases like "climbs like and enduro bike, descends like an enduro bike" and spending stupid amounts of money on things that have steep head-angles and EWS-approved geometry.
  • + 2
 I'm just waiting on the "cross-hill" super DH climber, so I can climb up the mountain while my buddies take the lift.
  • + 5
 I once bought an Orange 223 (and then a 224) specifically because it had a long, uninterrupted seat tube. I ran a wide-range cassette and would pedal that dumb abomination up the mountain like an XC bike. Ugh.
  • + 1
 reminds me of my old 2008 stumpjumper size medium. short bike 26" wheels 120mm travel. really flickable corners nice and handles small jumps and drops on the trail
  • + 2
 @Mikelevy WTF Levy - I thought we had just got it all sorted - XC, Enduro, DH.

Now you have to throw in Down-Country?
  • + 6
 Jokes
  • + 1
 XC, Trail, AM, Enduro, freeride, DH, DJ, street, trials, cyclocross, monstercross, gravel, adventure, bikepacking, trialscross, AMduro, XCventure, Endurostreet, monstertrailstreettrials!
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: yeah I was being sarcastic. This kind of bike really appeals to me.
  • + 1
 Up-hill?
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: Your article just describes what XC bikes should have been from the start: light weight, short travel bikes with decent geometry as opposed to "fat roadbikes".
  • + 1
 @seraph: AllCross-EndurRide for me plz. Building up my dream ACER bike right now.
  • + 1
 @SintraFreeride: Agreed, but they've sure evolved slowly.
  • + 3
 Please let the next type of bike to be "invented" be 26 inch park bikes.
  • + 3
 A true "down country" bike is an xc race frame with a dual crown fork.
  • + 2
 Lowered to 120mm
  • + 1
 @ibishreddin: or is it actually a dh frame with a 100mm fork?
  • + 0
 Let me guess. These down country bikes are absolutely, certainly, nothing else will do be the new 'half-boost 145a-beta' standard won't they.
  • + 1
 Short travel rippers are awesome, especially if you already have a nice hardtail and a big crusher.
  • + 1
 fun kuntry is just another term the industry will use to jack up the prices I m sure.
  • - 3
 Please stop acting like you did a recent discovery there. I don't think I've read any Dirt magazine bike review which didn't start with "swap out the silly long stem, narrow bars and worthless rubber with something properly short and wide" before they even bothered to ride it. The review below is almost a decade old. I think they did something similar with the Specialized Epic. As long as it has a low top tube and decent length, you can do this. Especially now that headtubes are large enough to install an angle set. The only thing that may be more recent is that complete builds come with a sensible spec. Until recently indeed, I never saw the point of getting a complete bike and ride it the way it comes.

dirtmountainbike.com/gear/bike-reviews/bike-test-cannondale-rush
  • + 1
 except Specialized uses an integrated, proprietary headset so you can't angle it
  • + 3
 Pretty sure I say above that people have been doing this for many, many years, and the gist is that bike companies are now offering complete bikes so that riders don't have to piece them together.
  • + 1
 The Intense snipper sounds like an obvious illustration!
  • - 1
 I guess this would be perfect for training, but i don't think pro's gonna use it to race. I have the feeling might not be fast enough, but i might be wrong.
  • + 1
 Is that like XCing with Ebikes on Lycra? or Roadie bikes with FATIRES?
  • + 1
 Xduro machine will be next. Otherwise known as Trail/AM category.
  • + 1
 XC, Trail, Freeride, DH.
  • + 0
 Down with down-country.

Post a Comment



