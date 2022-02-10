'Aggro Gravel' is a Thing Now, Apparently

Take a look over the spec and geometry charts though and it looks like a fairly regular, entry-level XC hardtail. A 69° head tube angle, 74° seat tube angle and a reach of 455mm in size large makes the geometry so regular it's barely worth mentioning. On top of this, the spec consists of a 100mm fork with a mix of own-brand parts, a rigid seatpost and solid kit from RockShox and Shimano at a competitive price. Basically, this is equivalent to the bike most of us probably started off riding that took us from bimbling down local trails to many misguided adventures as we grew into the hobby. But if it looks like a mountain bike and it quacks like a mountain bike, why isn't it called a mountain bike?

