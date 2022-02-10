close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

'Aggro Gravel' is a Thing Now, Apparently

Feb 10, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Mountain biking is no stranger to confounding categorisations. Remember SuperXC or Overmountain from back in the day? Or maybe a more recent example of ebike specific tools? In fact, we've got our own sordid past here and made one of our own that unfortunately caught on in Downcountry. Well, another category has now popped its head above the parapet thanks to Sonder's Dial hardtail - Aggro Gravel.

Sonder describes the Dial as an "Aggro-gravel bike, built for speed and efficiency. Beat your best time, cover big miles on a long day out, race to the podium. With its lightweight aluminium tubeset and 100mm travel up front, the Dial gives maximum pedalling efficiency whether you're riding 200kms at Dirty Reiver or racing flat out." It is apparently "designed for riding cross-country trails without compromise. It gives more confidence than a gravel bike and a more direct feel than a trail bike."

Take a look over the spec and geometry charts though and it looks like a fairly regular, entry-level XC hardtail. A 69° head tube angle, 74° seat tube angle and a reach of 455mm in size large makes the geometry so regular it's barely worth mentioning. On top of this, the spec consists of a 100mm fork with a mix of own-brand parts, a rigid seatpost and solid kit from RockShox and Shimano at a competitive price. Basically, this is equivalent to the bike most of us probably started off riding that took us from bimbling down local trails to many misguided adventures as we grew into the hobby. But if it looks like a mountain bike and it quacks like a mountain bike, why isn't it called a mountain bike?


When we reached out to Alpkit, the parent company of Sonder, they told us that the term originates from a Singletrackworld podcast and is a bit of a tongue in cheek reference to phrases like "groad" rather than an attempt to create a new category. Sonder describes its Camino gravel bike as the mountain biker's gravel bike and there have apparently been a number of enquiries about a flat bar version of it. Sonder took that a step further with a suspension fork and the Dial was born.

While XC race bikes are getting more progressive (check out the 67.5 degree head angle on new Scalpel HT for evidence of that), and trail bikes are getting more enduro, Sonder wanted the Dial to fill the gap left behind. It purposefully bucks the longer, lower, slacker trend and is more aimed for "wheels on the ground" riding with narrow bars and a nimble feel. They want this to be a bike that helps you learn skills while not getting you too far out of your depth. Think about the kind of fast, smooth riding you get at British trail centres and you're probably picturing the intended terrain for this bike.


The Sonder Dial range can be bought as a frame only for £399 with build options starting from £1,099 for the SX Eagle model up to £1,749 for a Shimano XT spec. The bikes are available to order now with delivery expected around the start of April, just in time for the aggro gravel season to kick off. More info can be found here.

But anyway, isn't this all semantics? What is a gravel bike? What is a mountain bike for that matter? Isn't this all just marketing? And aren't we all playing into their hands by talking about it? Is it even going to catch on? Does anyone care? Probably not even worth commenting on... right?

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Alpkit


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
62477 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
54095 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
42064 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
41123 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
37765 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
36096 views
Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022
31950 views
Review: Michelin's Wild Enduro Racing Line Tires Are Tough, Tacky, & Heavy
31847 views

50 Comments

  • 44 0
 Can we stop calling them gravel bikes and start calling them dirt roadies pls
  • 18 0
 XC guys have already been "dirt-roadies" for the last two decades...

"Endorphins are the only thing that gets me high, bro." Silly leg-shavers.
  • 3 0
 We call pure xc guys dirt roadies tho. Like narrow bars, full lycra, road helmet guys.
  • 9 4
 Here's an idea, I don't know if it will catch up: Fireroad Warriors!

What do you think? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @calmWAKI: Yes, I shall refer to them as that title from now on.
  • 27 0
 Looks like someone is trying to move some 5 year old xc frames they found in the back of the warehouse and told marketing to figure it out
  • 22 0
 What the heck is is...its my freaking dream bike! Just needs a motor. Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 15 0
 I keep having to update the list:

Track
Tri
cx
Road
bikepacking
Gravel
Aggro gravel
xc
Downcountry
Trail
All mountain lite
all mountain
ALL MOUNTAIN !!!!!
All mountain heavy
Upduro
Enduro
Outduro
Downduro
Freeride
DH
Gravelity
  • 2 0
 Thanks for the LOL
  • 3 0
 Forgot slopeduro
  • 2 0
 Dang, forgot some.
Klunking
BMX
Trike
Randoneer
Surlying/Rivendelling

Mix 'em in wherever.
  • 2 0
 Dirt jumper?
  • 1 0
 You forgot Superenduro and slope style
  • 1 0
 Hey man,there's freeride and Extreme freeride, right?
At least,back in the day...
  • 13 1
 Articles like this make me aggro.
  • 6 0
 Better get this sorted fast. A big player like Sonder could turn the whole market upside down!
  • 1 0
 Last time I knew, Sonder (Alpkits bike brand) was from the same stable/designer as a number of other spin off brands from non-other than Planet X. Now like them or loth them, Planet X has been knocking out on trend budget mtb’s in one guise or other for a quarter century. Id also add that nearly every world brand has clambered over itself to put out steel hardtails of late. Planet X On-One 456, etc were at that party before pretty much everyone. Before it was even a thing.
Either way Sonder is big into bikepacking and this has that all over it
  • 6 0
 "Aggro Gravel Bike"?!?!?!
GTFO
  • 4 0
 Exactly. Get bent @sonder you bunch of twat waffles. That is JUST a hardtail MTB and everyone knows it
  • 1 0
 @bman33: An old mountain bike hardtail at that!
  • 4 0
 When you run out of things to sell, trick them into buying something old and terrible for a new purpose. The circle of marketing.
  • 4 0
 the aggro gravel bike trail edition – coming in 2025 – will have more travel than a V10
  • 2 0
 Hold on, and let me check the calendar... It's not April 1st? I'm just going to leave this thread confused and slightly annoyed.
  • 3 0
 If it looks like a duck, quack likes a duck, tastes like a duck I guess that means it must be chicken.
  • 1 0
 what what what? This is just an xc hardtail. Its got a low end xc fork, mtb tyres, mtb drivetrain, mtb bars and brakes. This is just a low end xc hardtail. Its got absolutely nothing to do with gravel wtf.
  • 2 0
 Meh, not impressed.
I´m holding out for next mont´s release of the new "Down Gravel Bike"
  • 3 0
 Run a WTB Judge tire and bang the gravel.
  • 3 0
 If they put pannier mounts on it does it then become a Gravel Packer?
  • 1 0
 An Aggro Gravel Packer.
  • 3 0
 Only thing aggro was the pricing
  • 1 0
 "Think about the kind of fast, smooth riding you get at British trail centres and you're probably picturing the intended terrain for this bike."

U WOT M8?!
  • 3 0
 Nice xc
  • 3 0
 down gravel
  • 1 0
 "Buy Now. Deliveries from 31 March." Hope they weren't planning on using all the Shimano kit that got nicked?
  • 1 0
 ...because when the gravel gets deep, you stop and eat a hoagie, but you call it a "grinder"
  • 1 0
 one man's pinkbike is another marketing man's progressive gravel bike (PGB)
  • 1 0
 This op-ed and Kaz's yesterday on the E-Bike thing are freaking gold! Yall are angry, I love it!
  • 2 0
 petition to start calling it GMX
  • 1 0
 Genuinely like the ‘down country’ term though, makes sense to me. Aggro gravel is not a thing
  • 1 0
 No 29x3.0’s is a waste of a hardtail. Mkay?
  • 2 0
 Bro, do you even Aggro?
  • 1 0
 1700£ for xt equipped. This is true innovation
  • 1 0
 This is just a 2004 hardtail with extra steps!
  • 1 0
 imagine having a GMX background
  • 1 0
 Gravel = at least 2 water bottle mounts.
  • 1 0
 Give it a sliding rear dropout and they'd sell the sh*t out of them!
  • 1 0
 Ag-Grav
  • 3 2
 aaaaaargh fuck off
  • 1 1
 Those Brits are aggravelating me!
  • 1 0
 hahahahhahahahahahah

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009544
Mobile Version of Website