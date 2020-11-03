What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?

The modification was new for Lousa

Loic's fork shot in Maribor - gold dial left, blue dial right Loic's fork in Lousa - blue dial left, gold dial right. Original photo from Nathan Hughes, here

Loic pressed the switch at the same point in both runs



Given the position on track, we're assuming it's some sort of compression adjustment that made pedalling on the last straight along the road and the over the final few jumps easier for Loic. Looking at the footage, his fork seems supportive, but it still clearly moves, meaning this isn't a full lockout but more like a pedal platform. This suspicion is further confirmed by Loic later talking about it with Wyn Masters in Wyn TV . Loic said, "It's a bit of hydraulic for the pedalling, so it was a bit sketchy to take the hand off but I thought it was worth it. Pedalling and not having so much pumping on the front." Loic's fork was definitely still compressing after flicking the switch so we know it wasn't a full lockout. Screenshot: Red Bull TV

Was it faster?

What will Ohlins tell us?