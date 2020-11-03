What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?

Nov 3, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Screenshot: Red Bull TV

Shortly after the hype dies down in the finish area of a World Cup, the photographers typically grab the winning bike to snap a few quick shots to file later in the evening. In Lousa, that wasn't possible. Amid all the excitement of Loic Bruni's win, his bike had been quietly ushered away and put back in its pits, away from curious eyes.

The reason is likely because Loic Bruni was running his bike a little differently than everyone else in Lousa, and the evidence of that was clear to see on the live feed. We have already seen his frame-mounted carbon box that seems to be concealing something connected to a switch on his handlebars, but in Lousa he seemed to be pressing another switch, this time on top of his fork.

It takes some serious guts to take a hand off your bars midway through a World Cup race run to flick a switch, and speculation is rife about what he might have been doing. Below is what we know and what we can guess from the evidence we have.

The modification was new for Lousa

Look at any picture of the top of Loic Bruni's fork from the past 12 months and you'll see that the cap on top of his left fork leg is gold, and the one on top of the right is blue. In Lousa, this was the other way round. This tells us that something was definitely different on Loic's fork for the races last week. Bruni had been testing in Lousa earlier in the year, and while Louzanpark closed the track so that it would be fair for all the riders, we've no doubt Loic will have got a pretty good idea of its layout. This seems like something he could have been cooking up with Ohlins for 6 months or more.

Loic's fork shot in Maribor - gold dial left, blue dial right
Loic's fork in Lousa - blue dial left, gold dial right. Original photo from Nathan Hughes, here.

Loic pressed the switch at the same point in both runs

In both races, Loic popped the switch as he fired out of the woods and down onto the road pedal section. It definitely seemed like a press, not a twist, as you would expect with a normal fork dial, which makes us think that it's an on/off, two stage system.

Given the position on track, we're assuming it's some sort of compression adjustment that made pedalling on the last straight along the road and the over the final few jumps easier for Loic. Looking at the footage, his fork seems supportive, but it still clearly moves, meaning this isn't a full lockout but more like a pedal platform. This suspicion is further confirmed by Loic later talking about it with Wyn Masters in Wyn TV. Loic said, "It's a bit of hydraulic for the pedalling, so it was a bit sketchy to take the hand off but I thought it was worth it. Pedalling and not having so much pumping on the front."
Loic's fork was definitely still compressing after flicking the switch so we know it wasn't a full lockout. Screenshot: Red Bull TV

We think the fork could be borrowing the climb mode feature from Ohlins' single crown RXF 36 fork. The RXF has four clicks of HSC adjustment - the first three clicks of HSC change the high-speed compression, but the fourth acts as 'climb mode,' turning it to the fourth position actually shuts off parts of the LSC circuit to create a firm LSC pedal platform.

This currently isn't a feature on the DH38 fork, but seeing as the double crown fork took a lot of design cues from its skinnier sibling, including the same TTX damper and piston design, it is more than possible that Ohlins have fitted a similar feature on Loic's bike.

Was it faster?

the animal that is Loic Bruni soaring into the finish arena. He achieved what he came here to do an did it with explosive fashion.

Possibly. Loic activated the switch mid-way through the fourth sector and didn't seem to switch it back before the end of the course. Loic was 2nd fastest through sector 4 and 6th fastest through sector 5 in race 1, and fastest through both splits in race 2. Take that with a pinch of salt though, this is Loic Bruni we're talking about, and he could have won these sectors with or without compression adjustment.

What will Ohlins tell us?

We reached out to Ohlins to see if they would give us any more information, and Terje Hansen, Racing Manager at Öhlins Racing, said:

“We are a brand committed to racing and making the fast even faster. A big part of our R&D is made within racing. It is an ongoing development process to make sure Specialized Gravity riders have the highest level of suspension performance at the starting gate. We do not get into details on their suspension equipment or set up, but winning features will be integrated in our products as a running change or a new model.”

Given that the fork now has a win racked up already, it may not be too long before we see this on Ohlins' consumer offerings.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Suspension Fork Ohlins Loic Bruni DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
94342 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
91744 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77706 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
68224 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
66919 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
64224 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
55692 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
42027 views

31 Comments

  • 20 1
 NOS
  • 2 0
 That makes more sense
  • 3 1
 new old stock?
  • 2 1
 @kyytaM: nitrous oxide
  • 1 0
 @kyytaM: a fellow tube amp geek?
  • 1 0
 And on top of that, he just went into Harry's, and he ordered 3 T66 turbos, with NOS. And a Motec exhaust.
  • 11 0
 Probably a secret stash of tater-tots for a quick mid race carbo-load
  • 1 0
 baguette obviously
  • 1 0
 Fits perfectly in a fork leg, tastier than volume tokens for sure.
  • 1 0
 a snack stash makes sense to me
  • 5 0
 You know you have your shit dialed if taking your hand off the bar going mach-effing-fast to adjust your fork seems more likely to result in a faster time than a full on cartwheeling explosion.... or he was just proving a point because someone refused to make him a remote!
  • 7 0
 That's just the SUPER BRUNI button... didn't you see the fireworks shoot out his ass and hear the trumpets blast?
  • 6 2
 Electric motor in the BB, only plausible explanation for how he beat the GOAT. - sarcasm!!!!!

My question has been wouldn't something to firm up the rear provide a bigger advantage? especially with the rest of the trail pretty smooth a stiffer rear would allow better pumping the backsides.
  • 1 1
 it seems he already has a remote for the rear too
  • 1 1
 he's already got that.
  • 1 0
 Well presumably the remote on the handlebars activates a similar setting in the shock under that cover.
  • 1 0
 I have thought for a long time that with a fork super slow rebound would be better to handle mashing on the pedals and yanking on the handle bar, mainly during super tech climbing though, than just compression. Maybe more like the Cane Creek climb switch. Personally I can't stand compression platforms
  • 2 0
 Blue and gold caps Switched sides so he didn’t have to take his right hand off the fork would be my guess. Is he right handed?
  • 1 1
 I struggle to see value-add in having adjustable compression activated by taking your hand off the handlebar and putting your run at risk. Now if there was a Raspberry Pi in the head unit that adjusted compression automatically based off of GPS coordinates and suspected pedal-intensive sections, I would be impressed. As is it just seems like a big risk for marginal improvements.
  • 1 0
 so a diy Fox Live Valve system?
  • 1 0
 Landed off the final stepdown noticeably smoother than anyone else while going pretty deep. Guessing it was to ramp up high speed in the shock.
  • 1 0
 on my stone aged dt swiss exm i have a lockout which i need to push not turn - and the lockout is released automatically on the first hard hit if i forget it...
  • 2 0
 He said in a post-race interview that he had a lockout on his fork (but not his shock), so probably that.
  • 1 0
 Sneaky Frenchy! That switch may have cost Minnaar the win as the gap was so close just prior to the motorway. He was down by .2 then up by .2 at the finish.
  • 1 0
 He says in the interview with Wyn masters that he had a lockout on the fork. I’m a bit more surprised no one else had one considering that final motorway section
  • 2 0
 Turbo levo engaged ... Ah shit Minnaar just knows how to pedal
  • 1 0
 That's his remote booze button for fanny flask. I'd celebrate at sector 4 too. You'd wait?
  • 1 0
 He was adjusting his keyboard so he could write LOUSÃ,not Lousa.
And btw it sounds like "lowzahn".
Thanks.
  • 1 0
 Super Bruni button of course.
  • 2 2
 Probably a Compression adjuster
  • 1 0
 NITRO BUTTON

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017109
Mobile Version of Website