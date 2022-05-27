What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson

May 27, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Mo at the recent Mid South 100-mile gravel race, where she placed 2nd. Photo: Ansel Dickey @vermontsocial

Where do we begin? One of the rising stars of gravel and endurance mountain bike racing – a friend, a daughter, an athlete who raced for the love of it – was murdered May 11 in Austin, Texas. 25-year-old Moriah "Mo" Wilson was traveling to race the Gravel Locos 150-mile race in Hico, Texas, where she was a favorite for the win until a vicious shooting ended her life and sent the off-road cycling community into a stunned, heartbroken unrest.

The Austin Police Department responded to a call the night of May 11 and found Mo Wilson dead from gunshot wounds in her friend's house, where she was staying. Since her killing, the details have only become more horrifying: police have issued an arrest warrant for Kaitlin Armstrong, the partner of high-profile gravel racer Colin Strickland, with whom Mo reportedly had a brief romantic relationship last fall during a time when Strickland and Armstrong had separated. In a statement released last week, Strickland said he and Mo remained close but not romantically involved after he and Armstrong reconciled. Text messages and statements from others included in the police affidavit appear to contradict what Strickland said, suggesting that he continued his romantic involvement with Wilson after reconciling with Armstrong.

The evening of May 11, Wilson went for an evening swim with Strickland, according to the affidavit. Soon after Strickland dropped Mo off at her friend's house for the night, Armstrong is alleged to have visited the house and shot Mo, whose friend returned later that night to find her shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun. She was pronounced dead soon after police arrived.

Now, Armstrong is on the run and authorities have issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Moriah Wilson celebrates as she wins the Sea Otter Classic Fuego XC the first round of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda
Mo celebrates as she wins the Sea Otter Classic Fuego XC 80k in April, the first round of the Life Time Grand Prix. Photo: @lifetimegrandprix

Mo Wilson

While it's hard not to focus on the horrific end of Moriah Wilson's life, there was so much vitality packed into the 25 years that preceded the May 11 events.

The former ski racer and longtime recreational rider only started to make a mark on the professional racing scene in the last year, but while just a year ago she was considered a dark horse, she's quickly become known as the winningest woman in the current American gravel scene, and was recently highlighted in an interview with our sister site VeloNews published May 11, just hours before her death.

Raised in northeastern Vermont near the Kingdom Trails, Wilson told Betsy Welch of VeloNews, she learned to ride at an early age with her parents and brother. Her father was a professional ski racer, and the natural path for Mo was to follow in his footsteps, attending Burke Mountain Academy, a private college-prep school with a focus on training elite ski racing athletes, before joining the Dartmouth College Ski Team, one of the top Division 1 collegiate ski teams in the US, playing competitive soccer and earning a degree in engineering along the way. During her competitive ski career, Wilson used mountain and gravel bikes for cross-training, injury recovery, and fun with her family and friends. One coach joked over the years that she should pursue bike racing once she was done ski racing, she said, because she’d probably be pretty good at it.

As it turns out, she was.

Mo chats with reporter Ben Delaney at the finish line of The Mid South. Photo: Christopher Stricklen @creedub

Throughout the 2021 and early 2022 seasons, Wilson was on a tear, winning many – if not most – of the US's biggest high-mileage events. Last fall, she placed second at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and won Big Sugar before coming back even stronger this spring to take wins at Rock Cobbler, the Huffmaster Hopper, the Shasta Gravel Hugger, the Belgian Waffle Ride (which she won by 25 minutes), and the Sea Otter Classic Fuego 80k. For American gravel racers, the spring season builds up to the Unbound Gravel 200k, which is scheduled for June 4 and where fans have looked forward to watching a showdown between Wilson and last year's winner, Lauren de Crescenzo.

On her quick rise to the top, Wilson said, "I work really hard and even though I haven’t been in the sport for long, my experience as a ski racer and background in the sport recreationally have converged. So that's been cool because it's actually like, ok this has been many, many years and hours of being coached and doing something recreationally."

Compared to last season when Wilson had minimal support and, unlike most of her fellow top racers, was working a full-time job at Specialized, Wilson had professional support for 2022 – including from Specialized – and, just last month, gave notice that she’d be leaving her demand planner role to train full-time. Her last day of work was set for June 3, the day before Unbound.

As she moved into racing full-time, she recently started a newsletter that included race reflections, interviews with industry figures, and vignettes that painted her as a thoughtful, insightful person with a unique balance of humility and quiet confidence. Her obituary describes her as a lover of Taco Tuesdays, Italy, and Settlers of Catan, and as a bighearted rider who recently moved back to her home state with the vision to "create a local community space in East Burke, Vt. where bikers could gather throughout the day, feel welcome, share a good cup of coffee and a bite of locally sourced food."

In short, Wilson and those around her anticipated a lifetime's worth of on- and off-bike experiences, and her too-short time leaves a million "what if" questions behind.

She's remembered by the Gravel Locos race founder Fabian Serralta as a "role model, a shy compassionate person, a spirited tactical racer and a competitor that genuinely cared about those competing against [her]."

The suspect appears to have boarded a plane to New York the day after the killing.

Kaitlin Armstrong

The evidence that ties Kaitlin Armstrong to the crime is significant. Wilson returned to her friend's house at 8:36 pm the evening she was killed, according to her friend's electronic keypad records, and at 8:37, a neighbor's surveillance camera caught what appeared to be Armstrong's vehicle slowing and stopping outside of the residence where Wilson was killed.

In investigating the case and searching Strickland's and Armstrong's home, police discovered Armstrong had an outstanding, unrelated misdemeanor warrant for her arrest, so she was brought to the police station and interviewed by a detective. Soon after, it was discovered that the arrest warrant was not valid due to a discrepancy in her listed birthdate in police records, and Armstrong was declared free to leave. During her brief interview while she was at the station, Armstrong did not deny that she was outside the residence where Wilson was killed, and nodded in agreement with the statement "maybe you were upset and just in the area," according to the affidavit.

Police found two handguns at Strickland's and Armstrong's residence, which Strickland told police he purchased – one for himself and one for Armstrong – between December 2021 and January 2022. Forensic evidence suggests "significant potential" that it was Armstrong's firearm that killed Wilson.


An anonymous friend of Wilson's, identified in the affidavit as "Jane Doe," told detectives that Wilson and Strickland had been in an "on again, off again" entanglement that began last fall, and that Armstrong had repeatedly and aggressively contacted Wilson to tell her to stay away from Strickland until Wilson blocked Armstrong's number.

A second anonymous caller told the investigators that in January 2022, Armstrong had discovered that Strickland and Wilson were still romantically involved and had become so angry that she said she wanted to kill Wilson. The caller refused to be identified, but police corroborated enough details to believe the input was credible.

Two days after the crime, Strickland said, was the last time he saw his girlfriend. Armstrong has been on the run ever since, and her whereabouts have been unknown since then. On Wednesday, police released video that appears to show Armstrong boarding a flight from Austin to New York May 14. The warrant for her arrest was issued May 17, and she remains at large.

Colin Strickland. Photo: Sean Berry @seanberryphoto / Red Bull Content Pool

Colin Strickland

And there, in the middle between the victim and her alleged killer, is Colin Strickland. One of the top US gravel racers and a Red Bull athlete, Strickland is central to the story not only because a woman appears to have killed another because of his relationships, but because most of the public details about the story have come from Strickland's police interview, detailed in the affidavit.

Strickland told investigators that he and Wilson had been briefly romantically involved last fall, during a time when he and Armstrong had been broken up for one or two weeks. He said his relationship with Wilson only lasted about a week and faded out, though others say otherwise. Text messages found on Wilson's phone and included in the affidavit suggest that as recently as January, Wilson believed she and Strickland were romantically involved, at least in some capacity.


The affidavit also details how Strickland changed Wilson's name in his phone and how, after dropping Wilson off the night of her death, he texted Armstrong and lied about his whereabouts to hide that he had spent the evening with Wilson.


As details around the crime began to surface, Strickland released a statement to Austin-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski expressing his regret and torture he feels about his "proximity to this horrible crime."

In his statement, Strickland also attempted to clarify the details reported about his relationship with Wilson, though his words seem to contradict the timeline he told investigators about their relationship and what multiple sources have said.

bigquotesI am reeling from grieving Mo Wilson's death and from the facts that have emerged during the investigation. I cannot begin to imagine the pain felt by Mo's family and her close friends.

There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime. I am sorry and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable tragedy.

Although it will be a matter of small consolation to anyone else who cared for Mo, I want you to know that I have cooperated fully with investigators ever since I learned the terrible news and I will continue to do so until some form of justice is served.

As a point of clarification to facts previously reported, Moriah Wilson and I had a brief romantic relationship from late October-early November 2021 that spanned a week or so while Wilson was visiting Austin.

At the time, she and I had both recently ended relationships. She returned to her home in California and about a month later, Kaitlin Armstrong and I reconciled and resumed our relationship.

Since then I often saw Mo at cycling events, and always in public settings. We both competed in Bentonville, AR, Stillwater and Monterrey, CA. We also met for a 4-hour training ride in Santa Cruz after the Sea Otter Classic in Monterrey.

After our brief relationships in October of 2021, we were not in a romantic relationship, only a platonic and professional one. It was not my intention to pursue along an auxiliary romantic relationship that would mislead anyone. Moriah and I were both leaders in this lonely, niche sport of cycling, and I admired her greatly and considered her a close friend. I am deeply grieving her loss.Colin Strickland

Strickland's proximity to the murder has affected him professionally too. Former sponsors Specialized, Enve, and Rapha have all cut ties with the rider, and Allied Cycle Works has suggested in a comment to VeloNews that it will do the same: "Given the circumstances, Colin Strickland is not expected to represent Allied at future races," the brand said. His sponsor Red Bull has declined to share its plans, calling the situation "a matter for the authorities."


Photo: Ben Delaney @ben_delaney

The tumult following Wilson's death transformed the Gravel Locos race weekend from a pre-Unbound shakedown to a mournful remembrance ride. A statement from Wilson's family was read before the race began, and every rider who toed the start line seems to have taken it to heart:

bigquotesWe know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course. We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day.

We're used to seeing pain on riders' faces, but never like this. Photo: Marc Arjol Rodriguez @velophoto.tx

VeloNews shared a poignant gallery from the event. The grief shared among those who knew Wilson is beyond heavy, as is the sense of horrific finality of such an abrupt and unjust killing.

Wilson's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to support "community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about," the campaign description states. Wilson's brother has also shared links to support the Dartmouth and Burke Mountain Academy ski programs in lieu of flower donations.

We at Pinkbike offer our condolences to Wilson's family, her friends, and the greater cycling community for this unfathomable loss.

92 Comments

  • 206 43
 It's almost like firearms should be heavily controlled.....
  • 32 285
flag Bro-LanDog (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Not the place for your dogshit opinions.
  • 53 10
 That is stupid talk. Only odd countries would ban or heavily restrict weapons after one mass murder at a school.
  • 21 12
 Do love triangles gone bad murders not happen in the UK?
  • 9 0
 @mtb-scotland: one???
  • 17 17
 pretty certain firearm controls would not help in this situation, Armstrong was a young white female, her having a gun in Texas would raise absolutely no red flags (especially for self defense). That said, if she had any instability, Strickland purchasing the gun for her is certainly not a good look for him
  • 18 2
 Someone needs to mess with Texass
  • 18 3
 I don't think so, there were only 45,222 deaths by firearm in 2020. With a population of 329 million that is such a small amount of the population. No problem here except that we need more guns.
(sarcasm)
  • 6 20
flag mm732 (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 how's that working out for knives over there. i hear getting a machete through the windshield is alot of fun.
  • 15 32
flag TheRaven (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @HB208: Just wanted to duck in here and note that I just learned, in a roundabout way due to the events in Texas, that Australia has one of the highest rates of this type of murder...and they have full-on gun control exactly like the type that some of the more extreme Americans are calling for. They've had more than 60 such murders since 1996 (when the gun legislation was passed).

That's all I got. Just wanted to put that random knowledge to use.
  • 54 6
 @bubbrubb: Texas: Abortion is murdering children We MUST STOP IT AT ALL COSTS!!!! Public people: so are we going to change the rules to stop children being murdered in schools? Texas: ..........Well lets not be rash....
  • 7 44
flag Pinemtn (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sounds like your a cuck to the state. Your garbage opinions are disrespectful to the deceased. She championed gun rights and regularly carried.
  • 26 7
 @Bro-LanDog: Dernt take mah gerns ferm me! No! Erm an Ermehrican! 2nd Ermendment! Libtards! Duhhrrrrrrrrrrrrr
  • 2 37
flag Bro-LanDog (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @netracer-enduro: uncouth swine will never let a tragedy go to waste to push an agenda. You're disgusting.
  • 4 19
flag Pinemtn (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @moturner: the dunning Kruger effect is strong with this one..

You realize leftists support gun rights? Lol so many politically ignorant on this site. I don’t blame them though, it’s a mtb site after all.
  • 2 3
 @Pinemtn: I'm a gun owner/advocate
  • 1 7
flag Pinemtn (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @SATN-XC: shut up Bigot! Guns are
Inherently evil.
  • 11 0
 @TheRaven: are you referring to love-triangle, crime-of-passion murders or mass shootings? I read this recently: "Just over a year ago, Australia marked the twenty-fifth anniversary of the transformation brought about by the Port Arthur rampage. In a country of roughly twenty-seven million people, there are still a lot of guns in private hands—in 2020, there were an estimated 3.5 million. But the number of mass shootings, defined as attacks in which at least four people are killed, has declined precipitously. In the decade before Port Arthur, there had been eleven such incidents. In the quarter century since, there have been three, the worst of which involved a farmer in Western Australia killing six family members."

www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/how-to-prevent-gun-massacres-look-around-the-world
  • 15 2
 @Bro-LanDog: didn't know ted cruz had an account on this site. fun!
  • 10 4
 @Pinemtn: "she championed gun rights" do you not see the irony of how that worked out for her?
  • 11 3
 Another pathetic chapter in the story of America: Another loser with a gun.
  • 4 0
 @HB208: you're right in this case gun , knife, hammer no difference - happens world over.
Mass shootings are a totally separate issue
  • 4 0
 @Bitelio: Dunblane - banned all handguns etc. After hungerford in the late 80's we banned the ownership of semi-automatic centre-fire rifles and restricted the use of shotguns with a capacity of more than three cartridges.
  • 1 10
flag Bro-LanDog (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @moturner: What a compelling, deeply intellectual comment.
  • 1 10
flag Bro-LanDog (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @tpg512: Your quips mean nothing besides that politicians are living rent free in your head. Must be some life, I'd suggest going outside.
  • 3 2
 @rcrocha:
The vast majority of those "gun deaths" are suicide.
  • 1 0
 @mtb-scotland: Dunblane reference too subtle for some. You're right though UK Gov stepped up for once
  • 3 0
 Republican quandary: are we against abortion if it’s committed with an AR-15?
  • 6 0
 @SangamonTaylor: I was referring to domestic relationship-related murders.

However that bit about mass shootings is very misleading. While mass shootings have gone down, mass killings through other means have increased so much that there are actually more now than before the gun control measures. Australia has actually had one more mass killing in the 26 years since they implemented gun control than they did in the 26 years prior to doing so.
  • 2 3
 @RonSauce: you should really be ashamed of yourself for this comment.
  • 1 0
 Cocked and locked…
  • 2 0
 There’s guns in other countries too.

en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estimated_number_of_civilian_guns_per_capita_by_country
  • 51 1
 So police arrested a murderer and had to let the murderer walk free because they had the birthdate wrong? What a great legal system..
  • 19 2
 Alleged murderer, at the moment.
  • 9 8
 yeah let's just shut down bank accounts if people have the wrong opinion thats a real legal system
  • 1 0
 @mm732: you mean "asset forfeiture" without conviction? it's a hallmark of authorized gang extortion tactics in the fine usa. Sorry i mean police theft. samesame. totally legal and cool.
  • 47 4
 As someone who was born and raised in Texas for 35 years, I’m pretty ashamed of my state over the last week. These stories are becoming far to common!
  • 10 0
 ...as a Texan, I've been ashamed for quite a bit longer than just the past couple of weeks
  • 43 0
 RIP Mo. This is a horrible story.
  • 1 4
 Hear, hear
  • 25 4
 RIP Mo. Another senseless act of violence in the cult of violence that is America. Who tf buys a gun and give access to any weapons to someone who clearly was jealous and had a history of crime?
  • 6 0
 @kokofosho seemed like a good idea to Colin Strickland apparently.
  • 2 0
 and the firearm was found AT his house, meaning she went back to his house afterwards, oh man.
  • 14 0
 Fantastic write-up. As tragic as it is, thanks for covering the topic and including the GoFundMe link, PB. Just an incredibly ridiculous situation. Looking forward to seeing Armstrong brought to justice...
  • 12 0
 This is a really well done article about a horrible tragedy, nicely written Alicia.
  • 8 1
 What an horror story. Ive never heard of Mo before but from her smile she looks like an awesome human being. Hope the responsible will pay for this crime. Rip and thoughts to the family.
  • 6 1
 Easy access to guns makes it far too easy to kill people. This has to stop. Look at the suicide stats in the US, same deal. Make it more difficult to kill and there will be less killing. Sadly I think we have missed the point of no return. The media(movies) has to take some responsibility here. The amount of gun porn I see on TV is insane and they make it look like killing has zero consequence. RIP Mo.
  • 2 1
 The media has to take some responsibility? Dude.
  • 5 1
 terrible story, been following it since it hit news cycle earlier this month. Not sure what blame Strickland has in the whole thing but he's unfortunately neck deep in it now. A few riders i've talked with said Armstrong used Mo's Strava feed to learn her comings and goings from the house.
  • 14 3
 Strava has an option to disguise your start/end point. Just an FYI for anyone that might be in a love triangle.
  • 20 2
 @SATN-XC legally he bears absolutely no responsibility. But morally he's bankrupt.
  • 1 5
flag Willikers (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @krka73: wanna bet?
  • 1 0
 @Willikers: Um, no.... but it appears he will not be charged with anything. If that changes, I certainly won't be upset about it.
  • 1 2
 @krka73: not yet. If/ when Armstrong is caught more will come out.
  • 1 2
 @bocomtb: its a give take...Strava can either hide your start/end from a certain address only (like your home) or all start/end regardless of location. Chances are she had the former on and not that latter. If you hide ALL start/end locations, regardless of where you start, Strava won't count any segments that begin or end within that bubble.
  • 2 1
 @krka73: definitely not a good look to have been the one to purchase a gun for someone that is then used to commit murder, his Sponsors clearly agree
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: Fair points. Strava should have a list of addresses from which you can disguise your starting point. Or maybe a “disguise this ride” checkbox when you start the ride. Either would probably end up being too complicated for the general public though (so many folks can’t even figure out how to change their rides from Bike to eBike). But at least the privacy conscious would figure it out.

In any case, Strava is very far down the list of reasons why this tragedy occurred.
  • 1 1
 @Willikers: What will come out? Were you there and saw him hold her hand as she aimed or are you just chatting out your arse? You do realise it's obvious and pathetic when someone pretends to know what they're talking about, right?
  • 1 1
 @bocomtb: not throwing any blame at Strava, just sharing what I heard from fellow Austin cyclists. Just a terrible story all around [On the ebike thing, eBike riders don't switch b/c none of the bike segments show up on the activity...Strava doesn't cross populate bike segments with ebike activities...if they did, I bet he eBikers would switch)
  • 1 3
 @bananowy: still butt hurt? Aww
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: The cross populating of Strava segments sure would be nice. Let’s hope some of their engineers read Pinkbike comments.
  • 1 1
 @bananowy: since you have such a big mouth - I will bet you there will be either a civil or criminal trial about Strickland's culpability.

C'mon big boy..
  • 1 1
 @Willikers: Butthurt about what? Can't recall ever talking to you. Just answer the question or stop wasting air. What will "come out"? Go on pal, clearly you're an inside man.
  • 1 4
 @bananowy: I owe you nothing.

Either take the bet or not.
  • 1 0
 @Willikers: You never proposed a bet to me you complete knob, you don't even know who you're replying to. But cool, I take the bet. What now, child? What are we betting and how am I supposed to collect?
  • 1 0
 @bananowy: I didn't??
  • 7 5
 Absolutely devastating. It is a bit disturbing, however how much this article focuses on some random dude's romantic affairs and how precise he is about them instead of the actual murderer and the victim. Even his sponsors cut the guy off as if he was somehow guilty of this. Millions of people cheat on their partners and that's no excuse for murder. I hope the actual perpetrator is found and justice served, even though that's probably little consolation to anyone who was close to Wilson.
  • 11 0
 @bananowy well, in this case the romantic affairs were the motive for the murder. So it's not surprising to me there is so much focus on it.
  • 1 0
 ppl r being salty at you but i think a better way to phrase your point is the emphasis on the affair part, regardless of being the motive, was WAY too focused on and diluted the info. i ended up going to other sources online to get more concise info. considering the situation is currently fugitive on the run, that should be in bold fuckin letters, headline of the article, most important so that people have that context and can help out. might as well take out the like 3-4 times where they go over in detail how it was a love triangle. we get it. just say there was a love triangle and move on.
  • 3 1
 Horrible story and RIP. This will probably be unpopular, but I don't come to this site for true crime, gun control debates, etc. For me, coming to PB is a respite from all the other sites that throw that sort of content at you all day for clicks.
  • 4 1
 This is just a horrible story. I'm sick of people killing people, and sick of guns making it so easy to do so. My heart breaks for her and her family.
  • 2 1
 While Kaitlin Armstrong (allegedly) bears all the responsibility for this crime, can we all agree that Colin Strickland should get the swizzle dick of the year award?

Open relationships or dating/see other people are fine if everyone involved is cool with it. But its very clear at least one party wasn't so cool with it. And it would be up to Colin Strickland, the apex of the triangle, to choose one or the other if that was the case. Again, while Kaitlin Armstrong (allegedly) deserves whatever punishment she receives, she could rightfully argue there were circumstances guided her down that path - namely Colin Strickland.
  • 1 0
 Good that Tom Cruise made a new Top Gun movie. Some heroic shit we can consume while the kids kill temselfs when they are not high enough from other shit so they do not think about killing someone apart themselfs
  • 1 1
 Buddy of ours knows/rode with Strickland and said guy was super talented. Guy threw all that away over this mess.

Heart goes out to the families impacted by this. Totally sucks.
  • 1 1
 not sure you could say he threw it all way but he's certainly caught up in it now...its hard to think he would expect sneaking around on someone would lead to murder (unless there is more to it)
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: I mean she did literally say she wanted to kill Mo if he kept talking to her... (she's psycho AF but he had fair warning)
  • 2 1
 Senseless death due to gun violence but also a reminder to be careful who you hook up with, specially if they're messy in their relationships.
  • 3 0
 Rip Mo.
  • 3 0
 that terrible, RIP Mo.
  • 3 1
 We need more guns to defend ourselves from these lunatics.
  • 1 0
 Only for the good guys though!
  • 4 6
 Seems a very sad story, seems like they were all a bunch of rather messed up, manipulative, and lying people.
  • 5 1
 Eh, Strickland and Armstrong sure, but hard to pin any of this on Wilson. Sounds like she was led on by Strickland which probably exacerbated Armstrong's rage.
  • 1 3
 Hear, hear!
Below threshold threads are hidden





