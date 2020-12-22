What Will a No Deal Brexit Mean for British Bike Customers?

Dec 22, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos taken at the PeoplesMarch for a PeoplesVote in London on Saturday 20th October 2018.

Following the news that Rose Bikes will be canceling all UK orders and will no longer ship any orders to the UK, citing Brexit, we decided to dig into what a potential No Deal Brexit will mean for customers buying bikes from Europe.

Is a No Deal Brexit guaranteed?

At this stage, No Deal is not guaranteed. Talks are still ongoing between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to try to push a Deal over the line. The situation is evolving rapidly but the main sticking point is around the rights for EU states to fish in UK waters.

The pair have until December 30, when the Transition Period ends, to strike a Deal otherwise the UK will leave the EU with No Deal and will begin trading with the bloc using World Trade Organisation rules.

What does this mean for bike prices?

Brexit was one of the reasons YT Industries built its Mill brick and mortar location in Surrey.

If a No Deal happens, then Global Tariffs will kick in. Britain previously enjoyed free trade with the EU, which meant no tariffs, but if a Deal is not struck then these tariffs of 14% for bikes, 6% for e-bikes and 4% for most parts will take effect immediately. It is almost certain that these prices will be passed directly onto the customer.

YT is one of the brands to already confirm this will happen. It said, "Before Brexit, the total price you paid was the sum of the bike + bike box + shipping + 20% VAT for the UK. YT will still be able to charge the entire fees upfront, but the following two extra charges will occur; import handling costs to the UK, and customs duties on the value of the goods."

Canyon also said: "We’re doing all we can to minimise disruption while we modify our processes to comply with new legislation as a result of Brexit. This includes changes to our pricing format to include any duties applicable to the products ordered."

For non-EU bikes, we previously reported that bikes entering the UK will get 0% tariffs for up to 12 months following a No Deal Brexit, which is down from the 17% duty currently applied. This should make non-EU bikes cheaper for UK consumers and there is no indication this legislation has changed at the time of writing.

What about shipping?


Shipping costs are already increasing on bikes being sent from the EU thanks to a fixed import fee of £85.50 that has been introduced on bikes. Prices are likely to stay high in the event of a No Deal Brexit, that is if you can get a bike shipped at all.

Rose Bikes has already stopped shipping to the UK as reported yesterday, Canyon has currently paused all shipping until 11 January and bike-discount.de simply states, "Please note that shipping to Great Britain and Ireland is currently not possible!" YT has also said, "we will not be shipping any soft goods, small parts, or accessories to the UK for the time being."

We don't expect these pauses on shipping to last forever but until the industry has a clearer picture of what the situation going forward will be, it looks like it's going to be hard to get stuff delivered from Europe without a significant cost.

What next?

Brexit is currently a moving goalpost with talks still ongoing and No Deal not yet a certainty. For now, it looks like brands are looking to cover themselves in case of this worst-case scenario but a Deal seems closer day-by-day and a trade agreement would change the situation again entirely.

31 Comments

  • 28 1
 As an American, it's nice to be reminded that politics is largely an undignified farce in other nations too.
  • 3 2
 That's why it's important to vote! Trump and Brexit were largely responsible because of lower voter turnout - especially in younger demographics. To quote NOFX....."the idiots are taking over". We can stop this trend by voting. Fortunately our brother and sisters to the south got it back on the rails this election.
  • 14 0
 Orange bikes and marmite only from now on!
  • 15 2
 Brace for a lot if people who know not a lot about a lot......
  • 10 1
 Can ebike tariffs go to 100% please?
  • 8 2
 I still haven't found anyone honest enough to admit that they voted for this pish to actually happen, but when I do.............
  • 6 1
 Any one saying 'oh well we just have to get over an get on with it'
  • 1 1
 That’s it ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha they so wanted out out out well now you re almost out and complaining.Assume it shut up and Carry ON!
  • 1 0
 @e-p I know people who voted for it who have gradually got quieter about it
  • 1 0
 @barbarosza: 52% voted to leave, a ridiculous act of self harm, versus 48% who voted to remain.

As the reality of the situation has become clear support has dropped dramatically.
  • 1 0
 @Lee-Gee: from the start it always seemed to me like one of those bigly consequential decisions that should have taken like 60 percent of the vote to pass. A simple majority just seems to small a margin for such a major decision. I mean theoretically in a year if 51 percent want to rejoin could that happen? Maybe the UK can join and quite every couple years.
  • 3 1
 Please correct me if I'm wrong (genuinely), but most bikes I immediately think of don't come from the EU. Trek, Specialized, Giant, Yeti, Santa Cruz, don't these all come from the USA? And in the UK we have a growing bike and parts portfolio (Orange bikes, Bird, Vitus, Nukeproof, Deviate, Stanton, Hope, Superstar etc), the only bikes I can think of that come from the EU are YT, Canyon and Radon. I'm not feeling too concerned...yet!
  • 4 0
 Means that the Russian internet trolls completed their mission. Congratulations Britain, you played yourself.
  • 1 0
 I'll go with the optimism for a minute:
It wasn't that long ago that Plague Island had a decent industrial base in manufacturing. It's still there in a shadow of its former self.
I'm hoping this f*cking shitshow will actually reignite the bike manufacturing industry in this country, I'm also hoping we'll still have toilet roll in February. That said it didn't really pan out for the UK automotive industry and that was eons before the tory party civil war broke out, if I have to ride the bicycle equivalent of the Morris Ital, manufactured by Dyson, in Malaysia, I will not be whistling Rule Britannia.
  • 4 0
 let me pick up my popcorn for comments
  • 2 0
 as a steel hardtail nerd from the EU, wht about the other direction? how much will stanton, cotic and pipedream bikes cost extra on the continent?
  • 1 0
 I think you are quite safe in the knowledge that in the time it takes to order and receive your Stanton, a trade deal will have been reached!!
  • 1 0
 British bike brands are about to become a much more appealing option. Kinda feels like the politicians want the "no deal" option to go through, as a f*ck you for leaving us.
  • 1 0
 Less tariffs on e-bikes than on bicycles. So now you brits will see even more of these electric motorbikes on your trails, have fun!
  • 1 1
 Plenty of ebikes on the trails already, they are the future after all.
  • 1 0
 Forget the bikes and think about the warranty / spares / servicing of existing European bikes, this’d gonna hit a lot of people quite hard
  • 4 1
 Basically we’re fecked
  • 2 0
 Enjoy your 2021 chinese ebikes
  • 2 0
 Maybe orange should start making hardtails in Britain.
  • 1 0
 Wait for a no-deal and see the GBP drop, time to make some good deals with Pinkbike BuyAndSell UK sellers!
  • 1 0
 I'd look into getting a Muddy Fox in that case.
  • 1 0
 Big oof
  • 1 0
 God damn you BoJo
  • 2 4
 Everything would be fine if the EU were not such greedy C###S
  • 2 0
 Goes both ways doesn't it...

Post a Comment



