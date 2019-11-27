Opinion: What Would You Pay to Keep Air Inside Your Tires?

Nov 27, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

Carson had an incredible run but ended abruptly when his tire bead blew off.
TECH
What Would You Pay to Keep
Air Inside Your Tires?

WORDS: R. Cunningham
Carson Storch poses with the anaconda that took him out of this year's Red Bull Rampage competition.


Bikes and riding styles have changed dramatically in the recent decade. Tires? Not so much. Look no further than the Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR II for proof of that. Minions have remained relatively unchanged since many riders were riding plastic tricycles. Today, improved geometry and enduro-ready suspension have bestowed super powers upon average trail riders, who now can straight-line chunder, survive jumps and maintain speeds that were once unimaginable. Tire technology, however, has fallen behind. This article explores the cost and weight penalties that modern riders shoulder in order to keep air inside their tires and their rims in one piece. It also suggests that there may be a better solution.


Flats on stage seven cost many riders precious time.
Frustration party: EWS racers fixing flats and damaged wheels between stages. Speeds and intensity made possible by the endurofication of the trail bike quickly eclipsed present tire technology.

What If?

Foam tire inserts, two-ply downhill tire casings, inner tubes that look like alien reproductive organs, and shock-absorbing rim liners all offer some level of additional protection and performance - which begs the question: What if you gave tire makers a performance improvement budget that included the equivalent weight and price increases of all those extras, could one of them produce the next super tire?

bigquotesLightweight bullet-proof vests, slice-proof Kevlar gloves and chainsaw-poof pants are common items. A puncture-proof tire seems like small potatoes by contrast.

Shouldn't be too much of a task. Lightweight bullet-proof vests, slice-proof Kevlar gloves and chainsaw-poof pants are common items. A puncture proof tire seems like small potatoes by contrast. Cush Core inserts weigh 250 grams each. That's a lot of material to work with for a designer who was actually serious about ending pinch flats and protecting rims. Then there's the extra padding to cover the costs of those improvements. Inserts cost around $75 USD each, and the up-charge from a trail bike tire to the DH version is another 20 bucks. You can see where I'm going with this.

Stage 7 was carnage with big crashes broken frames and punctures. When all was said and done three of the mornings top five riders were out of contention.
It might be better if flat tires stayed on their rims.


Apparently, Tire Brands Don't Think There's a Problem

Could tires be significantly improved? Two years ago, I initiated conversations with the major tire makers about the possibility of any new technologies, materials or construction techniques that could solve fundamental shortcomings that mountain bike riders have accepted as necessary evils. Sidewall slashes, pinch-flat shearing, bead separations, burping, bent rim flanges, and the litany of minor punctures that so often derail a ride or race. The answer then was a short-list of excuses. along with the assurance that tires are way better now than they were then. I'll paraphrase a few of them for you:
bigquotesWe have the technology to make a slash proof, puncture proof carcass, but it would be so expensive that nobody would buy it.

Ready
In Support of Tire Makers...

I've visited a few tire factories and can tell you that the steps required to make a good bicycle tire are many. The process is a mixture of steampunk and rocket science. Some of the machines are automated. Others are iron monstrosities from another era.

Experience is the gold standard in a rubber factory, where chemists in white lab coats share equal status with sage factory workers in dirty overalls. "No pictures, please." Secrecy is the code, because the key ingredient of a perfect tire could be anything from a modified chain of molecules, to finely ground walnut shells, or an eight-degree angle in the casing fabric.

Continental Tire factory

Welcome to heavy industry. Aromatic and hot, when the assembly line is in is full swing, wads of hot sticky stuff pop and bubble between massive rollers in the mixer; rubber and fabric are being sliced, squeezed and mated together; ribbons of tread roll overhead on pulleys towards the fabrication drums, where workers join the beads, casings and tread rubber in to a circle; then somehow, those featureless flat rolls emerge from pressurized, steaming-hot vulcanizing molds as finished tires, bristling with knobs, with all the hot patches neatly in place.

The presses at work.

I marvel that this process can produce such tight tolerances - tires that weight within ten grams of each other and bead diameters that must be held to a millimeter. It's clear that today's tires represent an accumulation of knowledge eked from 150 years of incremental evolution.

Images from Matt Wragg's Continental factory story.
bigquotesIt's purely a weight game. We begin with the standard single or dual-ply casing. The rest is how much rubber and protection layers you are willing to use to armor the casing and under-tread.

bigquotesWe have the world's best racers, as well as fifty chemists on our staff testing tires and giving us feedback. If there was a better way to make one, we'd know it by now.

Things are about to get rowdy here in Northstar
Cornering skills, speed and amplitude have increased by a magnitude in less than one decade.


Why Mess With Success?

At least for now, all three of the above statements ring true. If every tire maker (actual manufacturers, like Kenda, Maxxis, Schwalbe, Conti, Vittoria & Hutchinson) shares the same construction methods and materials, if the most popular tread patterns mirror the Minion's DNA, if they're winning races, and if riders and OEM customers are buying them up as delivered, then who's going to jump at the opportunity and risk seven figures to re-invent the mountain bike tire? Given that the sport's most influential riders grew up on a diet of Minion clones, there's also a good chance that, regardless of merit, any challenge to the status quo would be summarily dismissed. So, why bother?


Three Good Reasons to Redesign Tires

1 - Keeping air inside the tire: Tubeless has been the only significant leap in tire technology since the birth of the mountain bike. To make tubeless work, however, the tire casing must be air-tight, abrasion resistant and tear proof. Strange then, that only a handful of DH-rated dual-ply tires could earn better than a C plus in any of those categories. We expect punctures, slashed casings and abrasion tears. The tube and CO2 device taped to our frames broadcast our complacency.

Punctures in the tread area are uncommon, but lighter, faster-rolling single-ply tires are prone to fatal sidewall injuries. Adding a 250-gram insert can ward off pinch flat shearing, but can't guard against rips and abrasion damage. The popular fix is to take the 300-gram weight penalty and use dual-ply (DH) tires. Four layers of rubber and nylon side-wall fabric are better than two. The downside isn't just extra weight, it's the unwanted stiffness. Conventional dual-ply construction results in six layers of fabric under the tread, which creates a harsh ride and increases the tire's rolling resistance.

The Fix: Red Bull TV offers proof enough that adding more layers of nylon and rubber has not produced tires that can hold up to today's riders. Let's ditch all the layers and the fancy breaker strips completely, then resolve the durability and puncture
Vittoria tire designs two ply and single ply
The classic dual-ply DH tire casing (left) provides four layers of desirable side-wall protection, but results in six layers of unnecessary weight and stiffness under the tread. Replacing the nylon casing fabric of the single-ply tire (right) with a super-tough hybrid material could be the better solution. Vittoria images
issue with a truly slash and puncture proof casing material - good enough to carry a one year guarantee. Some hybrid of Kevlar and nylon comes to mind, but there are a handful of super-fiber options to choose from. I anticipate that such a fabric would be heavier and less supple than the existing nylon material, but the sum game would be to split the difference; gaining some extra lateral support in the casing sides, while maintaining the more flexible and faster rolling aspects of the single-ply tire in the crown area.

Cush Core in action
Cush Core inserts do not interfere with the tubeless tire's suppleness and instant response to small impacts.
Cush Core in action
Smack something big, and the insert dissipates the energy of that event across a wider section of the rim, and activates the suspension sooner. Cush Core images


2 - System integration: Grab some popcorn, because we'll be watching videos to clarify the importance of the next two improvements. Let's begin with the Cush Core effect. Arguably the most effective of the present crop of foam inserts, Adam Krefting's winged insert squeezes between the walls of the tire casing at full compression, which prevents the folds from contacting each other and causing the shearing damage we call pinch flats. Another benefit is that the insert cushions impacts that would normally damage the rim.

Cush Core's video duplicates Jo Klieber's slo-mo experiments, which suggest that suspension's action could be improved by altering the compression rate of the tire.

Cush Core's most dynamic contribution, however may be its influence on the suspension's action - an effect first identified by Syntace founder Jo Klieber, who also co-designed the Schwalbe ProCore system. Watch the Cush Core video and you'll see that, upon impact, the tire nearly compresses to the rim before the suspension begins to activate. Inserts assist the process by ramping up the tire's natural spring rate as the tire fully compresses, which kicks the suspension into gear a fraction of a second sooner, providing a more seamless transition. The penalty of all that goodness is 250 grams per wheel in a place where every gram of rotating weight can be felt. Could there be a way to integrate the benefits of an insert into the design of the tire itself?

The Fix: Changing the shape of the tire where it interfaces with the rim and incorporating a slow-memory cushion could integrate some of the benefits of closed cell foam inserts while eliminating most of their weight and complexity. The concept is not a new one. A number of mountain bike tires feature cushioned bead areas, but not to the extent I am suggesting here. Look to motocross racing tires. Their designers have incorporated a shelf-type bead cushion which could serve as a starting point to explore the concept.

tire story

Unlike Cush Core, a cushion molded into the tire's bead interface could not prevent the casing folds from direct contact. That said, the presumption that the tire maker will have used a tear-proof casing fabric would negate any pinch flat issues. The built-in cushion would buffer and disperse the energy of bottom-out and near-bottoming impacts across a larger portion of the rim, increasing its survivability, and to some degree, would also function to ramp up the compression rate of the tire to activate the suspension earlier and in a more controlled manner.


3 - Address the new school riding style: Beyond speed and amplitude, fundamental changes in geometry and riding technique have placed greater demands upon the tire's edging tread. Slack head tube angles force the rear wheel to follow the front. Add that to rider-forward cockpits and suddenly we're steering much more aggressively and loading up the front tire to the degree where riders are using the handlebars to force the rear wheel to comply.

There are plenty of hooning shredits on PB to illustrate that. The more interesting change to suggest we need a tire redesign is illustrated by this video from the Les Gets World Cup DH. Watch how Amaury Pierron races most of the course point to point. He waits to pressurize each turn until he's right at the apex, boom! and then almost skims the surface to the next corner.


The Fix: No secret. Tire designs that edge extremely well are quickly rising to prominence. Schwalbe's Magic Mary ruled supreme until competitors caught on. Maxxis' Assegai was heckled when it arrived, but nobody is laughing at it now. Take it to the next level. The unicorn that we need to progress now is a tire with crazy edging grip, but rolls fast and pedals efficiently when you stand it up. One suggestion is to ditch the six-layer crown casing for a more flexible crown tread. Another idea is to abandon the present light-bulb tire profile (which does not flex uniformly and requires a lot of reinforcement to stabilize it laterally) and try a lower profile with a more hemispherical shape.

It's not a stretch. MX front tires (front tires are always coasting, so the technology applies) are nearly hemispherical, assisted by the wider stance of their shouldered bead profiles. Back to cycling, road racing clinchers mounted to wider rims also create a near-hemispherical arc and roll significantly faster over rough pavement - and with more stability in high-pressure turns. May be worth a look.

Moments like these: Elliott Heap launches over the boulders at the Northstar EWS near Lake Tahoe, California.

How Much Will this Thing Cost?

Expensive, but not out of reach for enthusiast and elite-level riders. If such a tire debuted on PB today, it's doubtful that you'd be able to buy a pair for one or two years at any price. High development costs and lengthy timeframes are the norm for truly innovative tire concepts. Rubber is picky about the materials it will bond with, so selecting and proving a suitable super-fabric would require much laboratory time. Any type of stepped and cushioned bead would need to integrate with existing tubeless rims, or possibly require a modified rim with a locking bead. Sussing out the finer details of a high performance tire like this would be a racers-only work in progress until the patents were secured and the tire was earning podiums.

Thibaut Daprela had a scare last week when his bike got stolen here in Andorra but thankfully it was recovered.
Thibaut Daprela shows how it's done on the Andorra World Cup track. Today's tires may have pervasive issues, but they're pretty darn good.


Regardless of the cost to develop such a tire, its MSRP, weight and wear would have to reflect those of its conventional competitors. My guess is that number would hover close to $125 USD initially for the halo racing version, with more affordable models filling in later as OEMs put pressure on the manufacturer. That said, I'd still expect at least a 25-percent upcharge from existing premium tires.

The real value, beyond the promise of next-level cornering and survivability, would be additional cost and weight offsets due to the fact that you would not need to purchase inserts, nor bear the burden of riding a quarter inch thick rubber donut emblazoned with a DH hot patch to ensure you'll make it to the bottom of your next gravity run. And there's also the assurance that you'd be able to ride them until the fabric was showing. Realistically, I'd estimate the weight to split the difference between a sturdy trail-rated single-ply tire and a DH-rated dual-ply model. So, the target would be a DH/enduro race-winning tire that costs $125 USD and weighs 1000 grams.


Where Do We Go From Here?

I don't pretend to be a tire designer, but like you, I ride, so I feel I have a stake in the game. I also believe that it doesn't help to complain about the status quo unless you can suggest a different option. That's what this story was about - starting a dialogue that, hopefully, will inspire meaningful improvements.

This rekindling of the tire debate was inspired while riding, where I was pondering the recent leap in trail bike performance. Trail bikes evolved from cross-country, so it took 30 years of reluctant incremental evolution to get to 150 millimeters of travel and a head angle slacker than 69 degrees. Somewhere around that point, probably inspired by rudimentary enduro racing, downhillers started riding trail bikes en-masse.

It was gravity riders who wrestled the trail bike away from the stodgy XC mindset and magnetized its development to DH. Why not kick the head angle out to 65 degrees? Why not add 100mm to the reach? Why not pedal around with a coil shock? Why not ride a 180mm fork? Why not put dropper posts on everything that has knobby tires?

For a while, everything seemed possible. An average trail bike today is mental compared to a decade ago. Even pro XC racing benefitted from the influx of brash ideas. How then, did tire design miss that boat? Perhaps downhillers couldn't imagine a better tire could possibly exist. Bottom line: we'll never know how much faster or how much more fun a break-through tire design could be until someone makes one. So, the question is: "Why not?"
Cecile Ravanel punctured on both stages one and two - word is that her rim was some damaged that she had to beat it back into shape with a rock to keep her going until she could get to the tech area.
Cecile Ravanel repairs a mid-race puncture.

What it costs to keep air in your tires:

Maxxis Minion DHF 3C Maxx Grip 27.5 x 2.5
MSRP: $90
Weight: 1160g

Maxxis Minion DHR 3C Maxx Grip 27.5 x 2.5
MSRP $90
Weight: 1190g

Cush Core Pro inserts (pair, 27.5")
MSRP: $149
Weight: 250g

Stan's NoTubes Kit (pair 27.5)
MSRP: $64
Weight: apx.150g

Total MSRP: $393 USD
Total weight: 2750g



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Evolution Tires


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?
76233 views
Inside Yeti: The Turquoise Legacy Continues
69256 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
67928 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes
56604 views
Update: Camille Balanche Hints She is the new Specialized Gravity Signing
51315 views
Video: Nino Schurter VS Mike Levy - Humbled
47850 views
Video: A New Bike Day Gone Too Far?
43060 views
Quiver: The Many Bikes of Bernard Kerr
41993 views

85 Comments

  • 71 3
 I must be doing something wrong because I haven't gotten a flat in literally years.
  • 7 0
 knock on wood
  • 6 1
 About 100 rides per year, between trail riding (dually and hard tail) and DH (propper DH bike), I'm at about 1 flat per year. I don't think that's worth any additional cash on top of the cost of tires and tubeless fluid... But I'm not racing, so maybe that likely plays a factor.
  • 10 1
 last time i checked, air is free
  • 3 0
 @goflowz: it’s not the cost of the air we’re talking about, it’s the cost of keeping it in your tires. And that is not free.
  • 3 0
 Same here, I ride with decent casing (DD or DH) and haven't got a flat in years despite 3 spins/week on average over the year. I can't ride flimsy tires simply because they fold or get super bouncy once pumped up so they don't fold during cornering. Bit of tubeless sealant and done.
Actually most of my troubles come from rim tape that gets soggy over time. Some real tubeless like Mavic used to do would solve that but their double nipple thing was not great.
  • 8 1
 I have’em coming in waves. Like mushrooms. Nothing for the most of the year and then suddenly they pop up one after another.
  • 3 1
 Was thinking the same thing; can't even remember last flat I got. Running basic tubless/no inserts.
  • 2 0
 For the first four or five years I rode tubeless, I didn't flat. I thought they were magic. I know better now.
  • 1 0
 I've had one in the past three years, and the only reason it happened was because I was experimenting with low tire pressures on my new mountain bike and hit a sharp edge. It was at around 18psi so it was totally my fault, but I was also looking for an excuse to upgrade the stock EXO casing High Rollers to 3C Minions, so I didn't mind one bit
  • 1 0
 that was me until I spent the summer riding sharper rocks this summer (Silverstar BC) and my Rock Razor just couldn't cope. Got one flat right at the top and had to much down on a tire that wouldn't hold more than 10psi (thanks for nothing, Stans). I was running hefty pressures, too, but the sharper rocks at higher speeds just cut right in. SUPER annoying..
  • 2 0
 @fullfacemike funny, thinking the same. And, when I do get flats it's because of my own stupidity that is the cause. 98% of the time I don't worry about flats
  • 30 0
 there's always air inside my tires - it's the pressure i'm having problems with.
  • 13 4
 At $120 CND for a Maxxis DHF, I’ll bet Maxxis is in no hurry to change up their money making formula. There is no incentive for tire companies to design a more durable tire which would undoubtedly reduce their sales numbers. Remember kids, a corporations sole reason for existence is not to provide a better product or service, but to provide a larger profit for its share holders.

Crucial complaint: how in the hell is it possible for the tires on my bike to cost more than the tires on my wife’s car??? Getting RIPPED OFF!
  • 10 0
 You could put the cheaper tires from your wife's car on your bike but it'll probably ride like shit.
  • 1 4
 @fullfacemike: they’re Yokohamas. Not ‘cheap’ quality.
  • 26 0
 @Golden-G: My bad, they'll probably run just fine on your bike then.
  • 6 0
 Research: Economy of scale.
  • 3 0
 @Golden-G: your wifes car tires cost less than 120 a pop? Is she riding on 13’s?
  • 1 0
 @Golden-G my thoughts exactly .. .. i got 2x Onza for 40e on sales so don't mind it much . . ... but their normal price is just as much as 2x Uniroyal rain-tires for my ( ex ) car. .. . ...
  • 1 0
 @Golden-G A really expensive Minion DHF DH 3C Maxxgrip is possibly the best tire out there. It lasts less than a season. A really cheap OEM Minion DHF with 60 or maybe even 70a durometer is possibly worst long knobbed tire that I have ever tried. It will last years. There’s also Kenda and Nokian whom achieved the impossible: no grip and fast wearing...
  • 1 0
 my guy, save yourself some $$ and get your tires from Jenson, $70 CAD for a DHF
  • 9 0
 "We have the technology to make a slash proof, puncture proof carcass, but it would be so expensive that nobody would buy it."

Let the Dentists be the judge of that
  • 2 1
 I mean there are people who buy an Enve air pressure station.
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/PKCnBRSd2ns
  • 6 0
 I destroy tires. DH casings from Maxxis or any other brand for that matter. Tried Cush Core and Huck Norris. Higher pressures. Double the recommended amount of stans or orange seal (plus like 4 other sealant brands). And I’m only 145 lbs. But I live in Arizona so we have some sharp rock gardens and long straightaways on trails I hit 30-35mph on regularly. I would say I go through a half a dozen sets of tires per year (it’s AZ so we can ride year round). Using dynaplugs currently but tried all the other brands of plugs too to try and save them. But usually my holes are too big to repair even with a few shoved in there. I’m so over flats and have now looked into running the Mr Wolf Smart Mousse once they come back in stock or Tannus Armour since it’s cheaper and lighter and easier to get in the USA. Anyone have any luck with either of those systems or any others, I am very curious?
  • 1 0
 Wowsa. I lived And rode in Phoenix for a decade, and while the terrain is brutal on equipment, your experience seems excessive. South Mountain? How many miles a year are you getting in? At six sets a year, you’re either riding a ton or seems like something else ain’t right!
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: i probably only ride around 1250-1500 miles a year. Some south mountain but not a lot. It’s some of the harder packed trails on the north side of town with tons of baby head sized sharp rock gardens just sticking out of the ground so they are a solid hit to the tires as opposed to loose stuff deflecting out of the way. I even run an ElevenSix coil shock and a smashpot coil converted fox 36 hoping that might help deflect some energy. Maybe it helps a little but not much, on my 3rd set of tires since I built this bike up in late May. I’m actually trying the Michelin Wild Enduro’s F & R with no inserts and fingers crossed so far so good after 5ish rides. I know it’s only a few days a year compared to what I do here in town but I rarely if ever have tires issues at the bike parks (Colorado or Whistler). But in those 3-6 days a year I usually get over the past 15+ seasons I probably do as much downhill in those couple trips than I do all year back home.
  • 2 0
 Dang dude, you mash on bikes. We had 3 guys at Rampage riding these without flatting, so you should be in good shape. Pheonix has been one of our fastest growing markets, so I'm sure you'll dig it.
  • 3 0
 There are probably guys in your area that are both faster than you and don't have such issues. Maybe check them out to see what they are doing differently?
  • 6 0
 I'm going to level with you. If every piece of equipment you try fails then you might rule out equipment as the driving variable here.
  • 7 0
 Jesus dude...time for a different riding style perhaps?
  • 1 0
 @Tannus: Thx man. I will definitely be giving your product a try the next go around. I have high hopes. Plus I’m over the mess of sealant all over me an my bike every time I pop a tire ????
  • 2 0
 I´m using tannus myself, it works reasonably well, I managed to pinch flat tubolito tube on my first run with it but I was running something that I would classify as xc/light trail tire, was running less than optimal pressure and hit some large rock harder than I ever had almost causing me to go OTB-on geometron g16 so you know it was a good one lol,, only very slight dent on the rim said it did it´s job. The thing is, if you use thumb method to check your pressure you are likely to get pinch flat pretty fast, the tire feels hard enough with 5psi in it, weight it with the palm of your hand though and it will compress like it should at such a pressure. So my advice would be don´t use it with lower pressures than you would with tubeless, it won´t behave in the same way anyways as it supports the casing a lot more.
  • 1 0
 Dude you know that you can go around some of those larger rocks and cacti, right?
I'm 200lb riding Mormon, Javaline, National and Hawes regularly. My worst experience has been on Maxxis EXO & EXO+ and will never run those again. Only got 1 month out of each. The thing is if you are running too high a psi you may be making things worse because now your tires cant conform to the rocks or flex to not get a sidewall tear. Oh yeah and limit trail beers to only 2 or 3.
  • 1 0
 more air maybe? 28f/30r
  • 8 0
 What it really costs to keep air in your tires:
More pressure
MSRP: 0$
Weight: 0g (i know not scientifically correct)
  • 3 0
 Wrong. That’s the cost of the air. Not the cost of keeping it in your tire.
  • 5 0
 At the suggestion (and supply) of a friend I've fixed punctures in a sidewall that a plug would not cover by stitching it back together with upholstery thread (Tough AF but thin) followed by a small super glue to cover them. It is not a mid race fix but can save some $$$ between tire purchases. Punctures to brand new tires are a real buzz kill. This does help.
  • 1 0
 RC car tire glue is even better than super glue. Yes, RC cars, as in at the hobby shop.
  • 4 0
 ”The Fix: No secret. Tire designs that edge extremely well are quickly rising to prominence”

Richard... Minion DHF and Highroller edge extremely well in most conditions since 2002... Magic Mary edges extremely well in softer conditions, it’s long and mud tire like knobs don’t bite into the hardpack that well. Assegai is not an edging tyre, it cannot be, it has no channel between side and center knobs. It shines where edging tires don’t - intermediate lean angles, it allows for more precision, it is very responsive, while it edges just ok, it makes chosing and holding lines an easier task. Where dhf forces you to Take lots of sharper turns, So called scalloping corners, Assegai draws nice smooth arcs. No wonder it is Greg Minnaars choice.
  • 4 0
 Tires are disposable, because we seek ultimate traction and soft sticky compounds dont last forever. It does not make sense to create a more expensive disposable tire. However it does make sense to pursue new technologies that may be in the form of an insert or tube, that would reduce flats. Currently Cush Core has found an excellent solution. Only thing that could be improved is to maintain performance, but reduce weight. Currently the weight penalty isnt a deal breaker for those that truly benefit from Cush Core.
  • 1 0
 This exactly. I'm all in on improvements that let me run lower pressure or reduce my flat risk, but only if they remain detached from the rolling surface that needs to be replaced occasionally.
  • 4 1
 It always been and always will be a game of give and take. Cars and motorbikes are around for 4 times the history of our sport and still haven't come across nothing better than air to out inside the tires,ir discovered anything better than rubber to make them out of.
  • 5 2
 Is it possible that we simply expect too much from our bikes? Perhaps charging down the roughest line imaginable at mach chicken on our trail bikes is just inviting disaster. All the stories of broken frames, wheels, tires, etc are evidence of this. There is such a thing as finesse in mountain biking. It means being smooth and finding the smooth line not just pointing your bike straight down the rockiest chute on the mountain. Find a smoother line or slow down a little.
  • 3 0
 Thank you for your journalism, Mr. Cunningham! Your ideas and insights bring positive change, and freshness to our beloved sport, maybe more than any I have ever seen. From builder to journalist, your skill set is unique and we are lucky you are of obsessed with the beast we call a mountain bike!
  • 2 0
 What a crock. How hard is it to really change a flat every year or two? We don't need rip-off racer technology. Occasionally, someone gets a flat. We all heckle our friend as they fumble to fix it, take a breather, tell a few jokes, and get back to riding. This is about riding----not spending.
  • 5 0
 Saving my money for a coil conversion.
  • 1 0
 How about not having to put more air into tubeless tires after they sit in your garage for two weeks!!!.. I rarely puncture my tires.. My flats are either flat when I pull it out of the garage or I burp my tires in corners.
  • 3 0
 I don't see myself spending much more on tires. I already wait for them to be on sale, and I buy the cheapest version of what I want. So far I've been pretty happy.
  • 1 0
 I still find it incredible that at top level with all the focus on suspension setup, bike design, computer systems feeding back infomation, amazing as it is, racers are still getting flats on race runs , full foam inserts ,no air, you can have different densitys dependending on the track, its being used in moto x , if you can invent something 100 per cent dependable for wc riders you are gonna be a very rich, man or woman
  • 1 0
 I call hogwash that they have the tech but it’s too expensive. Obviously no one in any industry has been able to figure out a legitimately better solution than rim, tire, and air. And with all the advancements made in tech these days, it says a lot to recognize that nothing beats the versatility and feel of pneumatic tires. But maybe one day someone will come up with something that weighs the same, can be adjusted for feel, and doesn’t degrade. And we’ll put that in our tires instead of air. I would pay a lot of money for that. And I rarely get flats, but to eliminate tubeless sealant, leaks, seating tires... that would be amazing.
  • 1 0
 I think this is a great thought exercise and there is some room for improvement. With that said I also think tires are very very good these days. For the weight and what we ask of them they are impressive. I agree with tire manufacturers responses. More durable and you are adding weight and or expense and these are a disposable item which are already fairly pricey. Expecting a LOT more I think comes from a lack of understanding of what's going on and or misplaced expectations. For one I think many folks run tires that are too light and thin and expect them to never fail. Secondly, grippy tires wear quickly - the price will always be a concern for most. These days to be honest I usually wear a tire out before a failure occurs. I think it's fantasy to expect a tire could be conceived that never fails under any conditions -that performs in a way we find acceptable from a traction standpoint. My big gripe ? I want a a tubeless tire that doesn't require sealant and never weeps if you do put in in there.
  • 1 0
 What it costs to keep air in your tires:

Enduro bike: Maxxis DHF/ SS DH casing 70€ each. 2 tubes 7$ each. 144$...
Down Country bike: Front: Maxxis DHF Exo 3C, Maxx terra, huck norris, 50ml race sealant, rear: Maxxis Aggressor Exo+, dual, cushcore, 100ml standard sealant, Epstein didn’t kill himself
  • 1 0
 hardly any mention of procorem no mention in overview of technoligies- what the heck!?
weight of procore is about 200g per tire. cushcore is 250-290 and is less durable or protective than cushcore.
i cut, pinche puncture and burped and ruined rims frequently before procore running the same types of agressive single ply tires. with procroe only ruined one tire in 3 years and zero rims; when i take procore out i ruin more tires.
as stated the ramp up of tire pressure and volume is hugely important. you can run lower starting pressure and it doesnt hit rim before activiating suspension.

running a good tire insert allows for lighter weight tires to be used and should allow lighter more compliant rims to be used.
a single ply tire and procore weighs less than no insert with a dh casing, much much less than an hd casing and foam tire insert.
  • 1 0
 I ahve pretty good luck, few flats even when I deserve it. I flatted a bunch of Bontragger tires last year, so I don't ride them anymore. Maxxis has been good for me as long as I ride 60tpi and EXO. Schwalbe has also been good, but I ride their heavier casings too.' Honestly, I don't flat that often, even when I trash a rim my tires have stayed intact and inflated. I'm good.
  • 2 0
 Michelin Wild Enduro F&R £45 each
Stan's fluid £3 per tyre
Valves £10 pair
Gorilla tape £3 roll
£106.
With less weight.
  • 2 0
 Yep. What flats?
  • 1 0
 Im with you, but gorilla tape is garbage. Leaves so much shit on your rim when you replace tape.
  • 2 1
 Tire makers: We have fifty chemists working on materials.
Richard Cunningham pouts out his lower lip: We simply need better materials, such an easy problem, why isn't it happening? waaaaaaa
  • 1 0
 Not a tyre expert here, but I wouldn't be surprised if most of the seemingly "simple" suggestions Richard makes here would make the current manufacturing process impossible or at least require a good deal of new tooling and machines
  • 2 0
 The answer for me is $10 for tubes I ride a hardtail with tubes and flat 1 time a season and put another tube in. Cue the downvotes for being behind the times. But it works
  • 3 0
 Im just gonna put this here...

tannusamerica.com/pages/tannus-armour
  • 1 0
 I run heavy old school 2.7 nevegals and full dh tubes. I've only gotten 1 pinch flat in 2 years and that was because I didn't check my air pressure before riding a rocky technical trail.
  • 4 0
 $1 Bob.
  • 2 0
 Anyone running the Nukeproof ARD system? As good, better, or worse than cushcore?
  • 1 0
 Not as good but better than huck norris and easier to install.
  • 1 0
 I have the same question. I'd like something stouter than my current Huck Norris for the rear wheel, while avoiding the cost and mainly the weight of a Cush Core. Reviews on the ARD seem to be all over the place with some people complaining about shrinkage
  • 1 0
 I think I saw it on sale at Chain Reaction for about 50% off. $36? for both tires. Worth a go at that price.
  • 1 0
 As a light weight who really likes to smack his corners. All I want is a weight free solution for burping that doesn’t involve going over 30psi.
  • 2 0
 Evo Schwalbe or Exo maxxis casing & stand fluid .. haven't had a flat in at least 4 years
  • 1 1
 If you haven’t flatted Schwalbe Evo for more than3 rides, the Imperial College would love to invite you for the a series of experiments in hope to solve the mystery of dark energy
  • 1 0
 I've been wrestling with a fatbike tubeless setup for a year. It's never been good , several experts have attempted a fix. No success. I'm getting desperate
  • 1 0
 Some rims and tires just don't work as well as others. I've almost exclusively used Schwalbe tires for the last few years and they hold air well and have never come off or really burped even. They fit really tight, which also makes getting them on and off a chore, but they are dependable, generally. but the sidewalls aren't the toughest on some of the trail oriented offerings.
  • 1 0
 I freaking love that you used Carson's photo from Rampage. No feeling in the world beats watching one of the guys stab it with a knife after it ruined a near-perfect run.
  • 2 0
 Have not read it all yet...but that IS NOT Sam Hill...
  • 5 0
 NO, THIS IS PATRICK!!!
  • 3 0
 About £26.
  • 1 0
 We need new valves.The valves we have were never designed to work with sealant.New pumps would be nice also.
  • 1 0
 I'm a pretty competent tire changer, does that count for something?
  • 1 0
 Have they tried tri-ply or quad-ply? ????
  • 1 0
 $140 for 2minions + $20 Stan's = at least a year of non stop fun
  • 1 0
 I'd say closer to six months but ya!
  • 1 0
 Wasn’t this same article on here last year?
  • 1 1
 Easiest solution to the problem is to run tubes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021236
Mobile Version of Website