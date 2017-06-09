What're You Running This Weekend? - Leogang DH World Cup

People can wax poetic all day long about leverage curves and axle paths, but the most critical yet woefully overlooked component on your bike is your tire. That rubber doughnut is your connection to the trail. It's what keeps you upright and, if you happen to be rolling through the gate at Leogang or your local race this weekend, in contention for the podium.



So what do some of the top pros choose to ride when it's all on the line?



Photographer, Ross Bell, got the inside scoop at Leogang: Tire choice, air pressures, tubeless, inserts... It's all here. Check it out.









Sam Blenkinsop's Dirty Dans



-Cut-down Schwalbe Dirty Dans.

-Leogang is similar to what Sam rides at home and this is his go-to-setup there too.

-Procore front and rear.

-Addix Ultrasoft compound.

-Rear Pressure: 60 PSI Procore - 27 PSI Tire

-Front Pressure: 50 PSI Procore - 24 PSI Tire











Connor Fearon's Minion Combo



-Maxxis Minion DHR II Front - Minion SS Rear. Both 3C and DH Casing.

-Leogang-specific setup.

-Standard tubeless, no inserts.

-Rear Pressure: 29 PSI

-Front Pressure: 26-27 PSI











Myriam Nicole's Hutchinsons



-Hutchinson Toro Front. Cut mud tire on rear.

-Special team compound (softer than production).

-Myriam has her own casings, which are lighter than standard DH casings.

-Standard tubeless.

-Rear Pressure: 24 PSI

-Front Pressure: 21 PSI











Morgane Charre's Minions



-Maxxis Minion DHF Front - Maxxis Minion DHR II Rear.

-DH Casings, 3C or Supertacky. Usually tacky front, 3C rear.

-Tubeless front, tubeless tube on rear.

-Set-up doesn't burp, offers security from pinch plats with air from tube filling the tubeless chamber.

-Rear Pressure: 28 PSI

-Front Pressure: 26 PSI











Greg Williamson's Schwalbe Mix



-Magic Mary Front - Hans Dampf Rear (both Soft Addix and Super Gravity casing)

-Trying Rock Razor later.

-Tubeless front, Procore back.

- Faster rolling in front, harder to burp Procore. so that's on back for added security.

-Rear Pressure: 27.5 PSI Tire - 60-70 PSI Procore

-Front Pressure: 24 PSI











Emilie Siegenthaler's Minion DHF/Minion SS Proto

- Maxxis DHF front and Minion SS rear.

-DH Casings, 3C Compound.

-Standard tubeless.

-Rear Pressure: 24 PSI

-Front Pressure: 21 PSI











Danny Hart's Minion Combination



-Maxxis DHF front - Maxxis DHR rear.

-Will try a cut Minion on the rear as there's no Minion SS available for 29er in DH casing.

-Standard Tubeless

-Rear Pressure: 25-26 PSI

-Front Pressure: 23 PSI











Finn Iles' Butchers



-Specialized Butcher front and rear. 2.5 front, 2.3 rear.

-Standard compound.

-Special custom tubeless system... Made by mechanic Kevin Joly. Details remain top secret.

-Rear Pressure: 28 PSI

-Front Pressure: 24 PSI











Tracey Hannah's Hellkat/Helldiver



-Kenda Hellkat front and rear. DH casing, Standard compound.

-Option to switch to Hell Diver.

-Standard tubeless.

-Rear Pressure: 24 PSI

-Front Pressure: 23 PSI







