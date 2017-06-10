What's Different? Talking Bike Setup With the Pros - Leogang DH World Cup

Compared to the chunky rock cobbles of Fort William, this weekend's race course in Leogang, Austria, is a much smoother affair, and so far there haven't been any sticky mud bogs in the middle of the course to slow riders down. Ross Bell caught up with six racers to find out what setup changes they've made to deal with the relatively smooth, extra-high speed track.
|I guess the only difference from here to Fort William is it's pretty cool to use the lock out more... I tend to lock it out as I get onto the motorway. I forgot to take it off a few times in practice and it felt mint... So I pretty much just click it on for the motorway and leave it on now, just because if felt real good. That's at least half the track locked out, I guess. The high speed still works and there's so many compressions it feel like it gives you a bit more support.
Yeah, it's quite funny, really, isn't it, like, making your suspension work worse, but it blows through so much here and there's so much to chuck you off, it's actually quite nice to take a little more strain off the body and into the bike. You're always progressing forwards and you're not getting too sumped out in all the big compressions.—Laurie Greenland
|The track is way different, it's actually steeper here, even if there isn't anything super rough. You need a bike that gets more travel in all the steep sections and not too kicky. Even if it's pretty smooth on the ground some parts can really push you over, and the grip is really important too, like Fort William, actually. Just different setup insides – we change the insides of everything. Fort William is like a bamboo stick [referring to the feel of his bike], and here is more like a bamboo stick but flexible – it's better, I prefer the bike like that.—Loic Bruni
|The air shock is a tiny bit lighter, and for this race course it's just a bit better; it's just many jump and jumps, it's a bit more like a BMX track, and the air shock fits a bit better with the bike.—Loris Vergier
|I went up 2 psi on the fork from Fort William, and opened up the low speed compression a little bit. On the shock, I went up a spring rate and slowed it down a little bit on the low speed and high speed rebound. That's to stop it from dragging its ass on the motorway bits, try to make it roll a little bit faster and stay on top of the bumps. —Matt Walker
|I found that as the track got rougher and rougher there were so many brake bumps; I found it more comfortable to have this [the coil rear shock], despite the weight and the pedaling section you have here I feel much better on technical parts with it so that's why I made this choice.—Myriam Nicole
|From Fort William to here we kind of just went a bit harder in the fork and didn't change too much because the bike setup is similar. The track kind of feels, not the same, but it's fast, it's rough, and you want to go fast, so that's why we went harder in the fork. It's not so long, so you can run it less comfortable than what we were running in Fort William. You kind of need a bit of comfort there, but here you can just go as hard until you can't hold on anymore.
I dropped the tire pressures, because in Fort William you don't lose traction too much, and in the woods you were going to lose traction even if you had a fat bike down that thing. Here with the way the track is running I run a little lower pressure just to keep traction in places; it seemed to work out all right, I guess.—Tracey Hannah
