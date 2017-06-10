What's Different? Talking Bike Setup With the Pros - Leogang DH World Cup

From Fort William to here we kind of just went a bit harder in the fork and didn't change too much because the bike setup is similar. The track kind of feels, not the same, but it's fast, it's rough, and you want to go fast, so that's why we went harder in the fork. It's not so long, so you can run it less comfortable than what we were running in Fort William. You kind of need a bit of comfort there, but here you can just go as hard until you can't hold on anymore.



I dropped the tire pressures, because in Fort William you don't lose traction too much, and in the woods you were going to lose traction even if you had a fat bike down that thing. Here with the way the track is running I run a little lower pressure just to keep traction in places; it seemed to work out all right, I guess.

— Tracey Hannah