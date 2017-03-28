PINKBIKE TECH

What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua

Mar 28, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Loic Bruni brakes Formula prototype
Pressure gauge? Thermometer? Flux capacitator? What ever it is, Loic Bruni's mechanic wasn't saying.

Crankworx Rotorua is the perfect place for proper race condition testing prior to the kickoff of the World Cup season. Racers are notoriously secretive about their off-season preparation, but this week's competitions should serve as a little hint as to who's been making the most of their hours at the gym. It's also a chance to get a glimpse of new and prototype parts as they make their first public appearance, including the Formula brakes on Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo.

In the days leading up to a race it's not uncommon to see Bruni taking laps aboard a bike that's bristling with wires and sensors, all part of the data acquisition program spearheaded by his mechanic, Jack Roure. The data is used to used to monitor everything from the rate of suspension compression to the temperature of a shock, and now it looks like Bruni's brakes have been added to the mix.


Loic Bruni brakes Formula prototype


The brake's hydraulic line runs through a metal cylinder that's affixed to the seatstay, with a wire running away from the line and towards the front of the bike, which is where the main data acquisition unit typically sits. What exactly is being measured? When asked, Roure would only smile and shrug his shoulders.

Brake fluid pressure is the measurement that immediately comes to mind, and possibly temperature, two pieces of data that could could provide valuable insights about what's happening during a downhill run. Remember, Formula's new Cura brakes use mineral oil, rather than the DOT fluid the company had relied on for their previous brakes - it's possible that they're doing further testing to monitor their behavior during the high speed, heavy braking that happens on a DH race course.


Loic Bruni brakes Formula prototype
The lever blade has less of a bend than the stock version...
Loic Bruni brakes Formula prototype
And while the caliper's shape doesn't look different, that doesn't mean that the internals are the same. That brake mount isn't the typical shape either.


The shape of the polished lever is slightly different than the stock lever – it's a little straighter, without as much of a curve back towards the handlebars. Visually, the caliper doesn't appear any different than the current version, but that doesn't meant that different piston materials or pad compounds aren't being tested. The brake mount isn't what you'd expect to see either - it's much larger than the typical post mount adaptor. We'll have to wait for Formula to divulge more details, but for now, it's anyone's guess as to exactly what the Specialized Gravity team is up to.

Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
99703 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
92178 views
EWS Round 1 Tech: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
77625 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
66509 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
64364 views
In Memoriam: Florian Goral
53289 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
51751 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
50676 views

37 Comments

  • + 71
 wireless override! when the split times are red, brakes are reduced to 50%
  • + 32
 I'm gonna say it's a pressure transducer based on the shape and location. No point having a temp sensor that far from the caliper. At a guess I'd say it's used simply to be able to tell when he is or is not on the brakes, and potentially correlate that with suspension position and motion characteristics.
  • + 11
 Thanks for braking it down for us!
  • + 2
 Breaking news!
  • + 2
 Just put a STOP to these puns please.
  • + 1
 @jamesdippy: argh, give me a brake from all these bad puns.
  • + 5
 This is all speculation and we need to have a closer Loic
  • + 1
 The caliper of puns on this site has been in decline for a while now....
  • + 1
 @ugez: joke caliper has been higher indeed
  • + 1
 @MrJimLahey: I believe he has the Cura
  • + 10
 Flux capacitator? Brakes? Where he's going, he doesn't need brakes!!
  • + 5
 Straight through the corner?
  • + 1
 @dugglesthemuddled: straight through everything - including time...
  • + 3
 Wait a minute, Doc, are you trying to tell me that my mother has got the hots for me? ...Precisely. ... Whoa, this is heavy. ...There's that word again; "heavy." Why are things so heavy in the future? Is there a problem with the earth's gravitational pull?
  • + 5
 Word on the street (actually, from someone up at Skyline QT where Loic was smashing laps) is that it's all part of the data harvesting. With info on brakes and suspension they can tell exactly what's happening to the suspension/bike under braking.
  • + 1
 Sounds legit!
  • + 1
 @AJBarlas: well, the someone was a guy riding with Loic. We stopped to talk to them at the top of the gondola - the bike looked part super computer. I should clarify that I have no clue if the above gadget in the pic has anything to do with that, but they were definitely getting telemetry data on brakes and suspension combined.
  • + 1
 @AJBarlas: but would you go as far as to say it was "2 Legit?"
  • + 2
 I'd guess it's a pressure transducer to measure the amount of braking and compare it to the suspension movement. The caliper mount has a threaded hole that could be used to mount a temperature sensor measuring the caliper. In my opinion it wouldn't be very valuable to know the temperature of the oil that far from the caliper, there's a chance that oil never reaches the caliper at all...
  • + 0
 Looks like a brake bias valve, usually used in motorsport to split the amount of braking force sent to the front or rear of a vehicle, so I suspect it is there to restrict or measure the flow of fluid to the rear brake in some way. It would usually be something that's adjusted with a dial on the valve, so if my theory is right, I suspect that the additional cable is either a remote that he can control for this purpose, or is connected to telemetry in some way to carry out a measure of the fluid rate (possibly if it is a restriction, it could be connected to the suspension in some way). I guess it can be handy to turn rear brake power up and down if you need to be able to grab a handful of lever without locking up on certain terrain.

I could however, be completely wrong :-)
  • + 1
 Somehow missed the part of the article that gave more detail the first time I read it so, yes, clearly a logger for brake pressure force by measuring fluid flow rates. Doh!
  • + 5
 I use my hands on the brake levers to bias between front and rear.
  • + 1
 @ajkelso1988: Hands are for wimps, I use my foot against the tyre front or rear!
  • + 1
 Extra brake fluid reservoir of when the brake heat up the fluid needs somewhere to go, so that it doesn't trigger the brake.....????
  • + 4
 ABS? Smile
  • + 1
 That's what sprung to my mind but that would be pointless on the rear as sometimes a skid is needed. Would be cool on the front tho Smile
  • + 2
 ABS is a rather chunky bit, even for motorcycles so it ain't that. While it could work for the front brake for amateurs, it is completely useless for the rear.
  • + 3
 it loic like he crashed and scratched the lever
  • + 1
 Telemetry. Relationship of brakes and suspension platform Or it could be used with GPS to analyze the run in unheard of details for the team.manager
  • + 1
 Measuring hand pressure, force and duration or what I would call measuring the riders fear level.
  • + 0
 R&D team want to show that they are doing something whilst they have everything done long time ago.
  • + 1
 Where does that 3rd line connect?
  • + 3
 Read it again, it looks like you are suggesting data logger. I would imagine its pressure, which they can translate to braking force. Perhaps testing new levers to see if there is an improvement. Extra braking force may warrant reinforced brake mount.
  • + 1
 They are measuring brake Jack......Roure
  • + 1
 ABS obviously!
  • + 1
 transducer.
  • + 1
 Weed pipe

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046785
Mobile Version of Website