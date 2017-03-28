What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua

Pressure gauge? Thermometer? Flux capacitator? What ever it is, Loic Bruni's mechanic wasn't saying. Pressure gauge? Thermometer? Flux capacitator? What ever it is, Loic Bruni's mechanic wasn't saying.



Crankworx Rotorua is the perfect place for proper race condition testing prior to the kickoff of the World Cup season. Racers are notoriously secretive about their off-season preparation, but this week's competitions should serve as a little hint as to who's been making the most of their hours at the gym. It's also a chance to get a glimpse of new and prototype parts as they make their first public appearance, including the Formula brakes on Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo.



In the days leading up to a race it's not uncommon to see Bruni taking laps aboard a bike that's bristling with wires and sensors, all part of the data acquisition program spearheaded by his mechanic, Jack Roure. The data is used to used to monitor everything from the rate of suspension compression to the temperature of a shock, and now it looks like Bruni's brakes have been added to the mix.











The brake's hydraulic line runs through a metal cylinder that's affixed to the seatstay, with a wire running away from the line and towards the front of the bike, which is where the main data acquisition unit typically sits. What exactly is being measured? When asked, Roure would only smile and shrug his shoulders.



Brake fluid pressure is the measurement that immediately comes to mind, and possibly temperature, two pieces of data that could could provide valuable insights about what's happening during a downhill run. Remember, Formula's new Cura brakes use mineral oil, rather than the DOT fluid the company had relied on for their previous brakes - it's possible that they're doing further testing to monitor their behavior during the high speed, heavy braking that happens on a DH race course.







The lever blade has less of a bend than the stock version...

And while the caliper's shape doesn't look different, that doesn't mean that the internals are the same. That brake mount isn't the typical shape either.





The shape of the polished lever is slightly different than the stock lever – it's a little straighter, without as much of a curve back towards the handlebars. Visually, the caliper doesn't appear any different than the current version, but that doesn't meant that different piston materials or pad compounds aren't being tested. The brake mount isn't what you'd expect to see either - it's much larger than the typical post mount adaptor. We'll have to wait for Formula to divulge more details, but for now, it's anyone's guess as to exactly what the Specialized Gravity team is up to.



