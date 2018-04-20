What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?

The beady-eyed amongst us will have spotted that Claudio took quite a substantial tumble whilst filming for the course preview, yesterday. Luckily it seems like everything is okay, but he had to be kept in hospital for observation. We all hope you're feeling better soon!





took myself out during the course preview on a pretty decent drop at the @_losinjworldcup_ . watch it later today on @redbulltv !doctors say i need to be observed for 24h. is there any nurse out there volunteering? doesn‘t matter if your a real nurse actually, you can just dress like one — Claudio Caluori







Keep tuned to Pinkbike for Claudio's Lošinj course preview, as and when it does drop.



