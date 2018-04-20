RACING

What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?

Apr 19, 2018
by Alex Evans  
The beady-eyed amongst us will have spotted that Claudio took quite a substantial tumble whilst filming for the course preview, yesterday. Luckily it seems like everything is okay, but he had to be kept in hospital for observation. We all hope you're feeling better soon!

bigquotestook myself out during the course preview on a pretty decent drop at the @_losinjworldcup_ . watch it later today on @redbulltv !doctors say i need to be observed for 24h. is there any nurse out there volunteering? doesn‘t matter if your a real nurse actually, you can just dress like oneClaudio Caluori


Keep tuned to Pinkbike for Claudio's Lošinj course preview, as and when it does drop.

18 Comments

  • + 38
 "doesn‘t matter if your a real nurse actually, you can just dress like one" - that's got to an opportunity for Wyn Masters to get an "extras" track walk interview
  • + 5
 ....reason #1 to want Claudio to heal quickly.
  • + 2
 ⬆️This!!!
  • + 29
 Looks like they're going to weld him back together, judging by those gas cylinders.
  • + 20
 Heal up fast Claudio! It ain't the World Cup without your previews
  • + 11
 Heal up Claudio! Warner - you're up!
  • + 5
 Now that is an overstuffed wallet
  • + 3
 best wishes, hope he can still doing the comentary during race
  • + 1
 Judging by how fat the wallet on the gurney is Claudio should have fallen on his wallet....Who needs pads when you have a 3 inch thick wallet.
  • + 20
 George Costanza!
  • + 2
 "Stay on your bike, Claudio!!"
  • + 2
 Heal up Claudio!! Love your wild preview runs!!
  • + 0
 Since Claudio is out, can we get a track preview with Danny? I'd like to see the Scottish lines. Heal up quick Claudio.
  • + 1
 Fast healing up sir Claudio!!
  • + 2
 Get well soon Claudio!
  • + 1
 Healing vibes to the man !
  • + 1
 chupenlo

Post a Comment



