What's In a World Cup Mechanic's Toolbox?

It's not easy being a World Cup bike mechanic. In addition to the pressure that comes with being in charge of maintaining the bikes of some of the fastest (and most particular) riders in the world, you also need fly around the globe with a toolbox that can handle any situation, whether that's a quick brake bleed or completely rebuilding a bike after a muddy run.
John Hall, Aaron Gwin's mechanic, has developed a bit of a reputation for having one of the most dialed setups on the circuit. During one of his laps through the pits, Pinkbike's Ross Bell stopped by to take a closer look at just what Hall has inside his toolbox for the 2017 season.
It starts with a Pelican case, which Hall chose because he was tired of careless baggage carriers damaging his toolboxes. In the past, he's even had a toolbox come out on the baggage claim conveyer belt with a line of tools strewn behind it - security had opened it up, but couldn't figure out how to get everything back where it belonged. With this year's set up, this should be much less likely to occur.
The first layer contains the tools Hall uses most often - T-handle allen wrenches, shock pump, brake tools, L-shape allen wrenches, light, spoke wrench, tire levers
|I decided to do a full foam cutout for every single tool... I kind of put my old tool box on a diet, got rid of a lot of multiple tools – there's no reason to have like four different sets of multi-tools and allen keys and T-handles and all that. I've got four pallets, so I laid those out on my workbench for a good month or so and worked on bikes, built bikes, and as I reached for tools if something wasn't where I wanted it to be I would shuffle it around until I was pretty final on how everything was going to lay out, from the direction my T-handles lay - vertical vs horizontal, I played with it all.
Once I was set with that I traced it all out, took a blade to it; it's Kaizen foam, about 2-inches thick I'd say, and then it has 3mm layers, so you can cut it as deep as you want and then just peel it out.— John Hall
Layer two contains the second most commonly used tools, such as Knipex pliers, lube, picks, torque wrench and all the bits to go with it, and open end wrenches for working on brakes.
The third layers holds Abbey bike tools, a hammer, punch, cassette tool, derailleur hanger straightening tool, truing stand tool, suspension sockets, BB30 drifts, pipe cutters, and screwdrivers.
The mesh pockets in the lid contain a bleed kit, spare cleats, spare brake levers, band-aids, super glue, loctite, tape, a lighter, a bolt kit with spare titanium bolts and all the stock bolts that were replaced with ti, and zip ties.
Everything laid out and ready for a busy weekend.
Listen to the full interview with John Hall:
