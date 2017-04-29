What's In a World Cup Mechanic's Toolbox?

I decided to do a full foam cutout for every single tool... I kind of put my old tool box on a diet, got rid of a lot of multiple tools – there's no reason to have like four different sets of multi-tools and allen keys and T-handles and all that. I've got four pallets, so I laid those out on my workbench for a good month or so and worked on bikes, built bikes, and as I reached for tools if something wasn't where I wanted it to be I would shuffle it around until I was pretty final on how everything was going to lay out, from the direction my T-handles lay - vertical vs horizontal, I played with it all.



Once I was set with that I traced it all out, took a blade to it; it's Kaizen foam, about 2-inches thick I'd say, and then it has 3mm layers, so you can cut it as deep as you want and then just peel it out.

— John Hall